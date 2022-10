00:00

I want to dig into some of the scope of the moves that we have seen. I mean, just based on Google or Alphabet, as the parent company is called and Microsoft, those shares both suffer the biggest sell off going back to March of 20 yesterday. They are still down today. So it didn't necessarily free up valuations to people who really don't want to catch a falling knife and metal platforms. I mean, this is just amazing to me. There was a really smart comment on Twitter, a viewer saying today's meadows, tomorrow's MySpace. How much is that? Right now, the feeling in markets was shares lower by 23 percent after already falling dramatically, more than 60 percent and to lowest levels since 2008. Like an old museum that no one visits anymore. So MySpace, if that's what MySpace is like, an old museum in Alix Steel death or worse still, there. I'd never heard of mice. Exactly. I don't know if it's still there because it's an old museum that I've not visited. Will have time. Dig up the archaeological evidence and we'll share that with you if we can get it later. In the meantime, we are looking ahead to what's going to happen after the bell with Amazon and Apple and Intel. And I put Intel in there because that's also the microcosm of the bigger story behind the chip sector. How much is Apple really going to be the true bellwether if they're able to be resilient? Does that highlight that? This is specific stories, Tom, and not necessarily just some sort of broad based retrenchment from the tech world in general? Same on Amazon as well, folks. You do have some history there of how prime days or days plural did for Amazon in the last mile of the cardboard box business seems to be a bit of a challenge as well.