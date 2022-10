00:00

Alan, I look at the data in front of me. You've managed to pass through price rises, but from where I sit, a moderate slowdown in sales down one point six percent in the quarter. Are we at the beginning? Of where the consumer begins to buy back and change their habits. Yeah, well, good morning, minus Unilever's posted another good quarter all. Double digit sales growth. Ten point six percent. We've also raised our full year sales guidance to above 8 percent. We're executing wellness. The growth is coming in line with our strategic priorities. And I think it's primarily being driven by our big brands. We have 12 billion euro brands and those are strong. I think because of that, volumes have held up well. The volumes are down one point six percent year to date and in Q3. But it is true inflationary pressures will continue to dominate our input costs. We're very, very sensitive to how the consumer is feeling the pinch at the moment. We're taking price responsibly but swiftly. One of the reasons volumes are holding up is that we're investing heavily in product quality at the same time as taking price and investing and advertising. And we've seen very limited consumer down trading. Our premium businesses are growing just as fast as our volume business. So things like prestige, beauty, premium, health and well-being and our biggest brand in the company, DAX, which sells at a premium. Those are doing well, but at the same time we're introducing products as a consumer product that we've launched in Latin America called a meeting standards. It extends the the yield of a mule by about 50 percent. We've got an all male product. It's a laundry liquid that is concentrated that offers a 30 percent lower cost per wash. So all in all, we're not seeing significant down trading. Having said that, I think your point is correct. We do expect to see volumes continue to be under pressure in quarter 4. OK, Internet your. From where I sit. Price hikes of 12 and a half percent across the business. U.K. inflation's at 10 percent. By my pedestrian reading. Are you squeezing the consumer at this juncture in terms of getting prices up and ahead of inflation? Let let me give you two simple data points on that. The first is that we have we're very far away from having just passed along all of the cost increases that we've felt in the form of pricing. And secondly, we're guiding that our shareholders will bear a significant parts of this as well, because our margins will be down 240 basis points for the year. So, OK, our price increases are running behind our cost increases right now. OK, I stand I stand suitably, suitably chastened by the C O, but in the release you talk about commodities coming off their peak, commodity prices coming off their peak, you expect further inflation in 2023. But I'm curious in terms of you're far from passing on the price rises, are we far from a peak inflation? Yeah, look, there's we're anticipating continued inflationary pressures in the business into the first half of 2023 is really coming from three different sources. The first is global commodities are mainly priced in dollars and with a very strong dollar. Countries where the currency is depreciated will fuel that as inflation. Secondly, our suppliers are now having to use more expensive energy and more expensive labor to convert the commodities into the types of products that we use. And the third thing is that in the first half of 2022, we had forward covers and contracts that blunted the effects of inflation. So to directly answer your question, I think predicting the future is a dangerous business at the moment. But we would say that we're probably past peak inflation, but not past peak cost.