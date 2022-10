00:00

Talking a lot about Mike Wilson, Nichols colleague. He's cool about 20, 23 being when perhaps the bad luck comes to some sort of end. But for the here and the now, Cheri, I mean, is the mood music, the economic data and not looking too pretty? Well, look, thank you for having me. You know, I think what's really important for people to be thinking about are all the different issues that individually are weighing on this market right now. And as these issues get resolved, how the market will likely react. And I'm going to give you one example which happened this summer in June, when the whisper came out that the Fed may reverse course. We had a 10 percent pop within a few trading days. And so the lesson there for people to really take home is that trying to trade a market timing market is a fool's errand. We're hearing that a lot right now. We're also hearing a lot of people talk about why time in the market is is the approach that people should take. But I want to caution people that time in the markets, a philosophy. It's not an investment strategy. So the investment strategy here is to recognize what is the opportunity that this particular market pullback is presenting to us. And I would put forth that really it's about the income story. All right. Which we haven't seen in over 15 years is that we're moving from a growth to a little income. So a lot of income to a little growth. And investors should take heart in terms of repositioning portfolios, regardless of what we think may happen a year from now. Should that also change sort of the overall expectation for portfolio growth on a year to year basis? Yeah, absolutely. Yeah, absolutely. I think that, again, the opportunity every market pullback presents an investment opportunity very different than economists like. It's really important for people, I think, to recognize that economists are like weather people. They tell us for the conditions in which we're investing. But right now, I actually investors big tack and the lessons that we're starting to learn from them. And the bellwether that it represents. How are you thinking about them in this earnings season? Yeah, look, great question. The bottom line is that with interest rates rising, you know, big tech, the NASDAQ in general is rerating and the whole market is rerating. The value of growth as a component of return and is now beginning to favor, as all investors should be. The value of stable income, dividend growers, dividend payers. And then you throw a dash of the front end of the bond curve into a portfolio and you have meaningful yield as a part of total returns. So the emphasis of moving away from growth as a bigger part of return and a little income, I said this earlier to more income and a little bit of growth over a market cycle. Clients, you know, should investors should end up sort of at that mean reversion but to deliver a different delivery system. And that's why we see the tax down so much. Is it about 60 40 or what about some of the alternatives that got so much love when we were at zero interest rates? Do you still want to be allocated to real estate, private equity in the. Yeah, definitely. And so, you know, we want to recognize that the bond market has been forever changed. You know, I've always referred to it as a political football. It has value in a portfolio. But integrating long, short, direct investing, private real estate, direct income investing. We also favor health care right now. Companies that have an ethos, sectors in particular, like health care that have an ethos for raising dividends, doing share buybacks, all of the attributes that corporate America now has to rethink about how they're going to deliver value to shareholders, because it's not going to be through the growth appreciation they've seen in the past. So they're going to pull out their toolkits. And so all of those areas that you just mentioned, in addition to the few, I just don't make sense. Well, I mean, is there going to be a growth story, maybe something else akin to what we had over that big bull market cycle is where it busted before the pandemic? Or is this now a complete shift to. I don't know. Growth, light or just income yet? You know, look, too much of a good thing is a bad thing, right? This is a this is a market that requires a balanced approach. And for people who are going to bring the most important tended to investing patience to the table and allow their portfolios to return, they should benefit from both of these cycles of growing income and growth on the back end. Are your clients so are they being patient? They are. They are being patient. Part of that, though, is that as a private wealth advisor, every investment strategy is custom to a client financial needs. So we're preplanning and what we call depression testing portfolios as we're modeling out strategies against the comfort level, long goals based investing now. So that said, though, that leaves people, frankly, with a bigger worry set, which is really geopolitical. But my job is to really stabilize people's financial lives. And in doing that, then they can worry about all the other things. But I always say to them when they get you know, if I get emotional about their money, it's a problem and they shouldn't either. Investing is really about the logic and the practicality of what the markets are giving us. And it is that many platforms remain. It's off about five, 6 percent or so on the days we continue to await those quarterly results just after. The battle. Total revenue. Twenty seven point four billion is what analysts once ad revenue, twenty six point a billion will be the number with daily active users of about one point eighty six billion. But as we've been talking about, it's that reality labs operating loss of about three billion dollars to. I think the market will be really focused on cemented platforms again, will be these stock that we're watching this afternoon change at the board. Sherry, as we always do come back into this conversation with me here and it's it's credit spreads and we're widening. And you're also getting some decent yield, 9 percent, finally, 6 percent on investment grade in high yield. How confident are you? Given this the alternative to equities that providing some of that income that you described? Yeah. Well, look, that's always the million dollar question in terms of yields on the bond market. I'm going to go back that too much of a good thing can be a bad thing and that placing these fixed income credit spreads into a portfolio in a thoughtful way, of course, makes sense. I want to go back, though, to an earlier point I made, though, about patients in the market really adding a premium for for returns going forward, because from it, I'm going to call this the woodshed, a koto market from a behavioral finance standpoint where investors are like, God, I should have. I would have. I I could have, because this has been a slow drag decline in the way that we haven't seen in years. You know, most of the market shocks we've had have been sudden drops, v shaped recoveries. So investors haven't seen this kind of a market drop and markets tend to recover in the manner in which they decline. This is going to be a slow slog back. Look past this, add a little bit of credit, go up and quality, stay in the United States, dividend growers and payers and and hedge the overall risk by having some private equity long short. This is a balanced portfolio type market, but it's giving investors the first time. I've got to go back to the URL 15 years ago in my career at least to look where we could actually get income for clients. It's huge. Where'd you go for the data, for the news you want to use in terms of economic data or the Microsoft earnings when there is so much noise out there at the moment? Will Bloomberg Markets? No, I didn't mean like one else. I wouldn't say that. You look at the economic statistics. Housing did. Yeah. Oh, you looking at the earnings? I know that's such a thoughtful question because, you know, it's important to be directionally correct in investing. So we have all these toolkits, right? So we have economics. It's past tense. It's river. It's rearview mirror thinking. But it's at the same time trying to give us the conditions in which we're investing. Right. Markets are now forward thinking. And yet right now they're centred on so much volatility around policy error. Right. That could be geopolitical. That's, you know, the war in Ukraine. That's, you know, China, Taiwan, that that is the U.S. interest rate policy driven. And so it's crucial right now that investors we acknowledge all of those things as they relate to volatility and risk adjusted returns and what that means to a portfolio, which is going to bring me back to the value of stable income, the stability of return as a core part of a portfolio while we mature out of these policy weights that any given day are worth, five or 10 percent pops in the market. Don't time it stay in it, but have a strategy time in the markets, not a strategy. It's a commitment. There's a difference.