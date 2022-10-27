Fitch Says China Banks' Earnings Outlook 'Somewhat Suppressed'

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] These are big banks and these earnings are very important they cost. They tell us a lot about the economy, too, don't they? Because, you know, when you you know, one of the big problems for the banks is they've got a weak economy. And, you know, corporates and households aren't borrowing. You know, there's uncertainty over policy. There's so much going on. And as you note, they're having net interest margin challenges. They've had a big slowdown in earnings in the first half. How does it look now? And is it going to stay this way as long as the economy is weak? I'm afraid in terms of the margins outlook, there is still going to be some pressure in the next couple of quarters. Partly that's reflecting lagged impact from the earlier rate cuts and also brought expectations that banks as to expected to lower borrowing costs in order to support the economic recovery. And that against a backdrop of fairly weak loan demand, especially on the retail front, would mean that a lot of the lending will be driven by corporate infrastructure, public housing related, that sort of low yielding loans and against that with the lingering domestic property stressed. We do expect impairment charges will remain quite elevated. So against that backdrop, indeed, the earnings outlook is still going to be somewhat suppressed. We also considered the pandemic restriction that's having an impact in terms of constraining business as long as consumption. Well, let me look at this issue. You note in some of your research that banks have to be resolving existing non-performing loans at the same time as are recognizing new non-performing loans. Right. It's quite a vicious circle rather than a good one. And you note that is especially still related to property developer loans and engaging speaks. Big speech. He didn't say much about property developers and how that would fit into his upcoming plans. How bad is the problem now and how big of a problem? The banks. In terms of the banks direct lending exposure to property developers that remain quite manageable at about 6 to 7 percent for the sector overall. But it is the implications in terms of how long a property market recovery will take and what impact that has on homebuyer confidence, because at the moment there are still concerns around home completion. The policy measures have tried to address these factors. So in terms of bank impact, my loan is that they will still be reckoning recognizing some NPL. With regards to the housing sector. But the longer term issue is how do you restore homebuyer confidence in the market?