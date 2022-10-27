CLSA's Rana on Samsung Earnings

00:00

Yes, it is you to memory, but it is that memory slowdown sharper than expected. When do we see the possibility of a recovery? Good morning. Thanks for having me on your program. Indeed, memory downturn is sharper than expected. Just a couple of months ago, nobody could have expected this sort of demand decline. In fact, 22 is going to be the worst ever year for global memory demand growth for both for DMA and NAND. However, the good thing is that we are seeing some signs of recovery in terms of supplies. And the companies in the last one month have announced CapEx cuts, production cuts. So this should eventually lead to better demand supply balance for GM and then sometime in the second half of next year. So in terms of demand, we expect a restocking demand from major pieces, smartphone customers to start picking up some time from MIT to queue and impact of the supply cuts, some production cuts that GM and then companies are making. It will be more visible from lead to to and hence demand supply. It will be in a better realignment in the second half of next year. When it comes to the impact of China, though, does Samsung potentially benefit from here? Because if customers are moving away from TSMC or Samsung, seen as kind of the next big, big, next best thing, I guess, in Asia. Ah, yes. So Sampson benefits from the new restrictions imposed by by the U.S. government in multiple ways. First is that the new export restrictions from the U.S. play in favor of Korean suppliers is distancing and high NIKKEI as the restrictions will put brakes on the development of Chinese memory suppliers. Investors have worried about the huge state support to Chinese memory suppliers and their plans to expand capacity in the coming years. However, with the new rules in force, it's unlikely that Chinese suppliers will be able to secure production equipment and technology for advanced nodes. So that's on the memory site. For the foundry site. Of course, yeah. Given the geopolitical concerns and opportunities, including China, Taiwan issues, etc., I think this plays in favor of Samsung. While near-term investor focus remains a memory, we seek big strides being made by Samsung in the foundry business also warrant attention and we expect this business to have a solid growth prospects in the coming years. Thank you. I'd like you a little bit deeper into that. Why is the foundry business important? How is it so important? Why does that make you more optimistic about Samsung's prospects? Cell phone rings is quite important because that is going to be sentenced next growth driver, or at least that's how the company is expecting things to be in memory business. Samsung is already number one. They have nearly 45 percent share in DRM, 35 percent in NAND and in smartphones to their global number one with about 20 percent market share. And they have very dominant position in some other consumer electronics segments, foundries. The only major business area in seven in semiconductors where they have very small presence, their market share is about 16 percent, 17 percent compared to TSMC 65 percent. And I think there is a room to gain share as well as the outlook for the foundry industry is also great. You know, Texas Instruments was talking about how much their inventories have risen when they reported earnings this week. And they were saying that they're not so worried about that because the chips they're making are they can stay on the shelf for a long time. How does that same aspect of the business apply to Samsung? Are their inventories building? Are they being going to be able to maintain those levels and wait for demand to pick up again? In the past, this would have been difficult because the pace of technology migration in memory industry was very fast. So in a way, Chip became used to become outdated within electing a 12 to 18 months. But the pace of technology migration has slowed down significantly. And also a gap between different suppliers in terms of technology has also narrowed in the last couple of years. So this means the shelf life of chips has increased in a way like they are not at risk of being, you know, becoming outdated Sassoon. So, yes, companies have more flexibility in terms of building inventories. And that's what the DSM and nine suppliers are doing currently. So there even though their inventories are building, they're not so much concerned and cutting their CapEx and production. And to think that inventory that they're accumulating right now, that they will be able to sell it in the market till once the demand recovers from lay took you onwards. We know that there is this one year waiver when it comes to the Chinese operations for some of these companies. But going forward, how do we expect that to impact CapEx? And is there a great deal of uncertainty over what happens to these these operations and factories that could be impacted by these sweeping curbs? So. Sampson has only one man sat in China, and that's about 40 percent of that overall net production globally and a tiny piece of the DSM 5, which is also about 45 percent of total global output. So at both DSM sick and high end, he said just one fab and dead. That fab, these fab got a one year waiver from the U.S. government and the export restrictions that were put in place last month. So far, the companies are confident that they will be able to renew their waivers and should not have any problem carrying out their operations. But going forward, it's very clear that there's a risk and hence both Samsung and hyenas will be concentrating their capacity expansion efforts in Korea. So unlikely we will see any further capacity expansion by these car companies in China. Well, in terms of looking down the road in the future, we know China wants to become a leader in ship production. They're a long way from that. We know who the established leaders are. What's going to determine who? Who are the leaders in the future? Is this. Is this a set of companies we're going to be dealing with 10 years from now, 20 years from now? What's going to what's going to determine that? But that's a difficult crash because technology changes. Technology can change very fast. But as far as memory companies are concerned, we think that the future of DRM is DRM even on the next 10 years view and future of NAND is NAND. Yeah, that's how we think. But of course, you know, anyone you know can come up with a completely new idea. And, you know, in the future, memories could be very different from the memories of today. That's certainly possible. But I don't see that happening, at least in a 10 year view. So I think as for the memory, semiconductors and and some other parts of semiconductor value chain, that concern probably will be dealing with the same companies even in the 10 year view.