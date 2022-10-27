Can't Shake Off Tech Disappointment: iCapital's Amoroso

00:00

Anastasia, what are you looking at in terms of whether earnings in any way cut through the GDP? The macro perspective, the P.C. indicators that we continue to digest? Yeah. Caroline, there's a lot of mixed pieces of news and I think what they're doing today, they're offsetting one another. So first of all, you can't really shake off the big tech disappointment because it is 20 percent of the S & P 500 market cap. It is 15 percent of the earnings story. So as much as the stocks are trying to work their way through that, it's really hard to fully shake that off. And the GDP print from this morning. I mean, you guys said it just read just a little bit ago. It's really not that strong. Once you take trade out of it. So, you know, these are these two pieces of news are really not all the positive. But on the positive side, you do have bond yields that are resetting lower. You've got the Bank of Canada that is seemingly starting to pivot. So maybe that sets up expectations for what the Fed may do. So that's the positive. And then you've got the market technicals, which have been so terrible and so depressed coming into October. They're better now. And so there's a little bit of upside chasing here. So those two forces are kind of clashing, bumping into each other. And you're getting this trading day, which is kind of not going anywhere without a lot of rotation underneath. What do you make of the rally or sort of mini rallies we've had over the last few days? Is that just basically things have gotten so bad, why not come in and buy some things or is there more to it? I think that's partially that. And, you know, coming into October, you know, my tag line was after such a terrible September, the set up, the technical setup for October was better. And that's the fact that everybody sold their exposure. Everybody was a rock bottom levels. And as we got into October and you started to get a little bit of reprieve in rates, people started saying, I don't want to miss out on this potential Fed Pivot 2.0 or whatever it may be. And so I think, you know, money got emotion and really trying to not miss out on the upside of maybe hedging the upside risk just because of how much people have to risk. But as anything, it needs a catalyst. And I think the catalyst right now is, well, maybe the economy's weakening enough for the Fed to start talking about reducing the face of rates. I mean, yeah, I personally don't fully buy it. Nor do I think it changes the narrative of where this economy is heading. But that's what the mini rally is about.