Bloomberg Markets: European Close (10/27/2022)

00:00

GUY: SO MUCH TO DIGEST IN EUROPE. A SORT OF PATCHWORK OF EUROPEAN MARKETS. LONDON OUTPERFORMING A LITTLE BIT. THE SWISS MARKET UNDERPERFORMING. CREDIT SUISSE THERE REORGANIZING GOING BADLY. THE ECB TO TALK ABOUT A BUSY DAY IN EUROPE, ANALYSIS STARTS, THE COUNTDOWN STARTS NOW. > > THE COUNTDOWN IS ON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS: EUROPEAN CLOSE WITH GUY JOHNSON AND ALIX STEEL. > > LET'S DEAL WITH THE NUMBERS. EUROPEAN STOCKS FLAT AGAIN. WE ARE GOING NOWHERE. ENERGY STOCKS NOT LOOKING GOOD. THE MARKET IS REWARDING THE ENERGY SECTOR. IT IS A LEADING BUT THERE ARE SOME NOTABLE ANOMALIES. LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN ZURICH AND WITH CREDIT SUISSE TODAY. DOWN BY 17% IT HAS ANNOUNCED A BIG LOSS, BIG CAPITAL RAISE AND A COMPLICATED RESTRUCTURING PRICE AS THE MARKET FEELS UNCONVINCED. WE ARE NOW TRADING SUB FOUR ON CREDIT SUISSE. THE ECB MAY BE BALANCED OR DOVISH TODAY. YOU CAN SEE YIELDS COMING DOWN SHARPLY WE ARE TRADING DOWN BY 24 BASIS POINTS. 4.081 ON A 10 YEAR ITALIAN. ALIX: IN THE U.S., FLAT AS A PANCAKE SO IS THE S & P BUT NOT COMPARED TO WHERE WE WERE. WE ARE FLAT ON THE DAY. NO SURPRISE WITH THE DOW OUTPERFORMING AND TECH UNDERPERFORMING. IT HIGHLIGHTS THE CATERPILLAR VERSUS META-SITUATION. CATERPILLAR UP A GOOD 10% WHEN IT COMES TO EARNINGS ABLE TO PASS ON PRICE INCREASES IN REALLY STRONG DEMAND FOR THEIR PRODUCTS PRAYED THEY SEE PRICE HIKES MODERATING IN THE NEXT QUARTER. META, WE KNOW THE STORY. IT IS ROUGH. THE WORST FALL SINCE FEBRUARY AND THEN ENDING ON THE BOND MARKET. BUYING ACROSS THE CURB -- CURVE, WHAT WERE CALLING IT DOVISH HIKE FROM THE ECB. WE WILL DEBATE THAT IN JUST A SECOND. YOU GET A THIRD QUARTER GDP READ THAT WAS NOT AS BAD AS ESTIMATED. PERSONAL CONSUMPTION HOLDING UP. IT DID SLOW DOWN BUT NOT AS MUCH AS WE ARE EXPECTING AND ALL OF THAT FEEDING IN, OF THE ECONOMY IS OK. KICKING THE CAN DOWN SEVEN. THERE IS STILL SOME CRACK'S APPEARING ON A RELATIVE BASIS. > > THE DANES ARE RAISING RATES MATCHING WHAT WE SEE FOR THE ECB TODAY. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING. THE CENTRAL BANK DOUBLING ITS KEY INTEREST RATES THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN OVER A DECADE. THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE HIKE IN THE BATTLE AGAINST EUROPE'S RED-HOT INFLATION PICTURE. THE ECB PRESIDENT SPEAKING IN THE PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER THE DECISION. > > WE TOOK TODAY'S DECISION AND EXPECT TO RAISE INTEREST RATES FURTHER TO ENSURE THE TIMELY RETURN OF INFLATION TO OUR 2% MEDIUM-TERM INFLATION TARGET FOLLOWING MEETING BY MEETING APPROACH. > > OUR EUROPEAN CORRESPONDENT JOINS US NOW FROM THE RAMPARTS OUTSIDE THE ECB HEADQUARTERS IN FRANKFURT. WE GOT THE 75 BASIS POINTS AS ANTICIPATED, WHAT WAS THE SIGNAL ABOUT WHAT COMES NEXT. MARIA: THAT'S A GOOD POINT BECAUSE YOU TO MAKE IT DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE DECISION AND WHAT FOLLOWED. THERE WAS A BIG HIKE 75 BASIS POINTS WAS WELL CALIBRATED. BUT IF YOU FLIP TO THE PRESS CONFERENCE THEY SAY WHEN YOUR THE CENTRAL BANK AND YOU SEE INFLATION A 10% IT'S CLEAR YOU'RE NOT DONE YET. WE NEED TO HIKE BUT SHE DID NOT COMMIT TO A NUMBER. SHE HAD SIGNALED THE AMOUNT OF HIKES THAT COULD BE IN THE MAKING THIS TIME AROUND, SHE DID SAY THE INFLATION PICTURE IS STILL ON THE UPSIDE BUT SO IS THE RISK FOR RECESSION IN THE EURO AREA. THE MARKET NOW SEES POTENTIALLY WHAT ARE FEWER RATE HIKES TO COME OR PERHAPS LESS AGGRESSIVE. SO WE HAVE TO SAY OVERALL IT WAS NUANCED. THE DECISION TODAY TAKEN THAT IS HAWKISH IS A BIG HIKE THAT WE'VE SEEN, THEY PUT OUT A LOT OF NUANCE WITH WHAT'S TO COME IN DECEMBER. ALIX: ALSO HOW THEY ARE TWEAKING THE PROGRAM. SO THE EMERGENCY LOANS TO BANKS. WHAT DID THEY ACTUALLY DO AND WHAT ARE THE REASONS FOR WHAT THEY DID. > > WE WERE EXPECTING THIS AND THEY ARE CHANGING THE TERMS HERE STARTING FROM NOVEMBER 23. THERE'S TWO REASONS FOR THIS WOMAN TALKED ABOUT THIS. ONE IS THE CENTRAL BANK WANTS THEM TO DRAIN SOME OF THE EXCESS LIQUIDITY AND STOP THE ARBITRAGE AND THE RATE SCENARIO THAT WE ARE SEEING. THE MESSAGE IS CLEAR YOU EITHER PAY, THE SOONER THE BETTER. THAT'S WHY THERE OF BRINGING NEW WINDOW FOR EARNING REPAYMENTS. YOU KNOW WHEN YOU CHANGE THIS ACTIVELY THE TERMS CAN POTENTIALLY OPEN UP THE WAY FOR LITIGATION SO THE BANKS YESTERDAY HAD WARNED THIS MAY NOT BE A GOOD THING. WHEN YOU LISTEN TO OR DEFEND IT, WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE WAY THEY WERE INTRODUCED WE ARE IN A VERY DIFFERENT SCENARIO. NOW IT'S A DIFFERENT PICTURE, OVERALL THE QUESTION IS IF YOU'RE A BANK DO YOU WANT TO TAKE ON THE CENTRAL BANK ULTIMATELY PAID FOR THE EAT -- FOR MANY THE ANSWER WOULD BE NO. GUY: MARIA, GREAT WORK TODAY PRAYED WE APPRECIATE YOUR COVERAGE THROUGHOUT THE SESSION. MARIA TADEO JOINING US FROM FRANKFURT. JOINING US IS THE FORMER ECB CHIEF ECONOMIST. YOU'VE NOT BEEN THAT IMPRESSED WITH MADAM LAGARDE OVER THE PAST FEW CONFERENCES. > > IS LIKE THE PRESS CONFERENCE OF TODAY. I THINK THAT'S THE COMMUTE OCCASION WOULD'VE LIKED TO SEE IN SEPTEMBER. THEY WERE SAYING ONE OF THE OBJECTIVES WAS TO REDUCE AGGREGATE DEMAND, TO DAMPEN DEMAND. THEY CHANGE THE LANGUAGE AND SAID WE HAVE TO REDUCE SUPPORT FOR DEMAND. THESE ARE QUITE IMPORTANT. I THINK THESE WORDS ON THE ECONOMIC SITUATION WAS IN THE Q RISK FACTORS AND I THINK THIS IS MUCH MORE BALANCED COMMUNICATION. I THINK 75 BASIS POINTS WITH AN INCREASE OF RATES IS QUITE NORMAL. IT'S PART OF THAT INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT SO YOU HAVE TO GO BACK TO HIGHER RATES AND THE QUESTION IS HOW YOU SEE THE ASSESSMENT ON THE CLOCK ON CASH ON THE ECONOMY. IT'S MUCH MORE BALANCED THAN IT WAS SOME TIME AGO. THE OTHER POINT IS ON THE QT FOR EXAMPLE, I DON'T MAKE A BIG DEAL , WE CAN NEVER FORGET THIS IS FOR LENDING BUT THE MATURITY OF THE LIQUIDITY WHICH WAS PROVIDED TO THE BANKS AND WE TALK ABOUT MORE THAN 2 TRILLION. IT'S A LOT OF MONEY. MOST WILL COME TO MATURITY IN JUNE OF NEXT YEAR, SO THIS WITHDRAWAL OF EXCESS LIQUIDITY WHICH IS MOVED FASTER THAN EXPECTED I WOULD NOT QUALIFY THAT REALLY AS QT. COMMUNICATION ON REINVESTMENT FOR THE REST OF THE PORTFOLIO WHICH IS CLOSE TO $3 TRILLION. CHRISTINE LAGARDE SAID THAT WILL BE DISCUSSED, THE PRINCIPLES WILL BE DISCUSSED IN DECEMBER FOR IMPLEMENTATION LATER ON WHICH I THINK MARKETS WILL LOOK AT THAT BUT I THINK SHE'S BEEN CAREFUL IN THAT RESPECT ALSO NOT RAISING EXPECTATIONS ON QT. AND I THINK BROADLY SPEAKING IT WAS QUITE BALANCED. FOCUSED ON FINANCING CONDITIONS. THAT WAS WELL DONE. ALIX: IT FEELS LIKE YOU'RE SAYING IT WAS A BALANCED HIKE. WAS IT A DOVISH HIKE AT THE MARGIN OR NOT? PETER: I WOULD SUMMARIZE IT AS A DOVISH. THEY REALLY WANT TO KEEP THAT FOR THE FUTURE. OF COURSE THIS A FURTHER HIKES ARE EXPECTED. BUT THE DESCRIPTION OF HOW TO SEE THE ECONOMY IS MUCH MORE CAUTIOUS. BASICALLY THEY RECOGNIZE FOR THE FUTURE. THEY SEE THE RISK OF GROWTH ON THE DOWNSIDE. ABSOLUTELY NOT COMFORTABLE FOR THE CENTRAL BANK BUT THAT'S THE REALITY OF EUROPE SO THEY'RE GOING TO DECIDE MEETING PER MEETING. THEY'RE VERY CAREFUL ABOUT THE TERMINAL RATE. I THINK I LIKE THAT VERY MUCH BECAUSE THERE'S ALSO THE NEUTRAL RATE WHICH IS SORT OF ELASTIC. BULLET IS THE IMPACT OF ANYTHING YOU DO. YOU COMMUNE IT CAME FINANCIAL CONDITIONS IN GENERAL AND WHAT IS THE IMPACT OF THAT ON THE ECONOMY. I THINK SHE NOW TAKES THAT SORT OF LANGUAGE, WE LOOK AT FINANCING, WE RECOGNIZE IT'S WIDER. WE ALSO LOOK AT THE BANKING LENDING CONVICTIONS WHICH SEEM TO TIGHTEN PROGRESSIVELY. I THINK THIS CAN BE QUALIFIED AS A SORT OF DOVISH HIKE. GUY: PULL IT ALL TOGETHER FOR ME NOW. IT TOOK ABOUT THE FACTOR COMING INTO PLAY IN TERMS OF THE EFFECT THE ECB CAN HAVE AND WILL HAVE PAID HOW MUCH FURTHER DO YOU THINK THE ECB HAS GOT TO GO IN ORDER TO MEET THE CENTRAL TARGET OF PRICE STABILITY. PETER: WE WILL HAVE TO RECOGNIZABLE TAKE TIME AS CHRISTINE LAGARDE SAID PRAYED IT WILL DEPEND ON ENERGY PRICES. I THINK THE FUNDAMENTAL FACTORS, IT'S -- YOU DON'T SEE MUCH OF THIS. TENSIONS ARE INCREASING IN THE LABOR MARKET IN TERMS OF WAGE NEGOTIATIONS. BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE LABOR MARKET TODAY WITH UNIONS IN GERMANY BUT ALSO YOU HAVE THE DIALOGUE WITH INDIAN ENTERPRISES. PEOPLE START TO BE WORRIED ABOUT THE SITUATION LATER ON. SO I THINK THE LABOR MARKET REMAINS TENSE THAT'S TRUE, BUT I THINK WE WILL BE RELATIVELY WAGE RESTRAINT SO THEY WILL OBSERVE WHAT HAPPENED. OBVIOUSLY TO MY VIEW WE ARE NOT IN A SITUATION. ALIX: IF WERE NOT IN A SITUATION LIKE THE 70'S, HOW WIDE DO YOU THINK THE SOFT LANDING RUNWAY IS FOR THE ECB. I FEEL LIKE IT'S GETTING NARROW BUT MAYBE IT'S NOT AS NARROW AS I THINK. PETER: IT'S WHAT I THOUGHT THE ECB WAS A BIT IMPRUDENT IN A WAY BY SENDING THESE TWO OPTIMISTIC MESSAGES. I THINK THE MESSAGE IS MORE BALANCED AND I AGREE WITH IT. I THINK THE RECESSIONARY RISK, SO FAR THE ECONOMY HAS BEEN RESILIENT. CHRISTINE LAGARDE MENTIONED Q3 AND Q4 AND Q1 OF NEXT YEAR. THE ECONOMY IS A BIT MORE RESILIENT THAN WE THOUGHT. BUT CONDITIONS ARE NOT VERY GOOD. AND I THINK IT WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT ON THE SESSION IN EUROPE. GUY: IF IT'S DIFFICULT TO ESCAPE THE RECESSION IN EUROPE. DO PEOPLE LIKE GIORGIA MELONI, THE FRENCH PRIME -- THE FRENCH PRESENT HAVE A POINT, THEY ARE STARTING TO COMPLAIN ABOUT THE FACT THAT THE ECB IS TIGHTENING INTO A RECESSION THAT IS A SUPPLY-SIDE RECESSION NOT DEMAND-SIDE RECESSION. -- DEMAND-SIDE INFLATION. DO YOU THINK THEY HAVE A POINT AND DO YOU WORRY THE ECB IF IT CONTINUES TO TIGHTEN COULD BE ON A COLLISION COURSE FOR SOME OF ITS POLITICIANS. > > I WAS VERY MUCH POSITIVELY SURPRISED WHEN THEY CHANGED EVEN SLIGHTLY THE LANGUAGE. THEY WANT TO DAMPEN DEMAND WHICH I THOUGHT IN SEPTEMBER WAS QUITE STRONG ACTUALLY IN THE CONTEXT YOU DESCRIBE. THEY SEEM TO REDUCE SUPPORT WHICH IS QUITE DIFFERENT ACTUALLY. THIS LANGUAGE IS MUCH BETTER THAN IT WAS. MARKETS NOTICE. I THINK WHAT THEY DO HERE, AND THE KEY IS THE OPTIONALITY. I THINK IT'S IMPORTANT TO PUSH BACK THE DISCUSSION ON QT, I THINK THAT'S ALSO GOOD TO MENTION DECEMBER WHERE GENERAL PRINCIPLES WILL BE DISCUSSED AND COMMUNICATED AND THERE WE WILL SEE WHERE WE ARE IN DECEMBER. I THINK IT WAS WELL-BALANCED THIS TIME. > > ITALY ROLLING OUT MORE MONEY TO HELP WITH THE ENERGY CRISIS. FRANCE WILL SPEND ABOUT 12 BILLION EUROS, GERMANY OBVIOUSLY WITH A HUGE PACKAGE AS WELL. AS GOVERNMENTS DO THAT CAN THE ECB STILL EFFECTIVELY FIGHT INFLATION AT THE SAME TIME. WE SAW THAT NOT WORK OUT SO WELL IN THE U.K.. > > THAT WAS A COMMUNE OCCASION IN LIKE SO MUCH FROM THE ECB. THEY ARE TRYING TO PRESERVE THE ECONOMY. THE ENERGY SHOCK IS ENORMOUS. THE ENERGY SHOCK IS ESTIMATED THAT SOMETHING LIKE 5% OF GDP AND SO A NUMBER OF FIRMS ARE LIKELY TO COLLAPSE IN THE ABSENCE OF STRONG GOVERNMENT MEASURES. IF YOU LOOK AT THE HOUSEHOLD LEVEL WHEN YOU LOOK AT ENERGY BILLS, ON TALKING FOR THE MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD. BUT EVEN THE AVERAGE CITIZENS PAYS HUGE ENERGY BILLS. SO I THINK WHAT GOVERNMENTS ARE DOING NOW CANNOT REALLY BE THAT MUCH TARGETED CHRISTINE LAGARDE SAID IT SHOULD BE TARGETED. YES BUT WERE NOT TALKING ABOUT -- WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE AVERAGE CITIZEN. I KNOW FISCAL POLICIES COMPLICATED TO DO. WHEN THE PURPOSE OF FISCAL POLICY WAS TO SUPPORT THE SUPPLY-SIDE AND THE FURTHER CONTRACTION ON THE SUPPLY SIDE. IT'S DIFFICULT TO CALIBRATE AND I THINK THE LANGUAGE OF THESE I THINK IT'S MUCH MORE BALANCED AGAIN. > > WE ALWAYS APPRECIATE IT. THANKS A LOT. WE TRULY APPRECIATE IT. WE WILL TURN OUR FOCUS TO EARNINGS IN EUROPE. SHALL REPORTING IT SECOND HIGHEST PROFIT ON RECORD THANKS TO HIGH OIL AND NATIONAL -- NATURAL GAS PRICES PAID THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > TIME FOR THE BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. CREDIT SUISSE IS PLANNING A SWEEPING OVERHAUL PLANNING A CAPITAL RAISE AND A CARVEOUT OF ITS INVESTMENT BANK AND THOUSANDS OF JOB CUTS. THE MOST URGENT ATTEMPT YET TO PREPARE CREDIT SUISSE AFTER HUGE -- REPAIR CREDIT SUISSE AFTER HUGE LOSSES. THAT WILL CREATE A SEPARATE ADVISORY CAPITAL MARKETS BUSINESS THAT WILL REVIVE. THE WORLD'S LARGEST BREWER SAYS CONSUMER APPETITE IS STILL RESILIENT DESPITE THOSE HIGHER PRICES. THE MAKER OF SUCH BEERS AS BAD -- BUDWEISER AND STELLA ARTOIS. BOOSTING THE LOWER END OF ITS PROFITS. UNILEVER IS RAISING ITS ANNUAL SURPLUS AFTER PUSHING THROUGH THE BIGGEST PRICE HIKES IN ITS HISTORY. THE MAKER OF CONSUMER GOODS AND FOOD SAYS THEY RAMPED UP PRICES BY 12.5% IN THE THIRD QUARTER. THE CEO TOLD BLOOMBERG TV EARLIER TO ADDRESS THE DIFFICULTIES. > > I THINK WE ARE FACING A DIFFICULT PERIOD IN EUROPE, WHERE YOU'RE SEEING SOME OF THE HIGHER VOLUME. AND AS WE MOVE INTO THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE, OF THOSE ENERGY BILLS START LANDING ON PEOPLE'S DOORSTEPS, WE ARE EXPECTING THE CONSUMER IN EUROPE TO FEEL THE SQUEEZE. > > INFLATIONARY PRESSURES CONTINUING INTO 2023. THAT YOUR LATEST BUSINESS FLASH. GUY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. A REALLY IMPORTANT POINT. WE'LL BE TALKING ABOUT WHAT'S BEEN HAPPENING THIS WEEK. UNILEVER STARTING TO FLAG THE RISK IT MAY BE CAN CONTINUE TO PUSH PRICES EVER HIGHER. WE HAVE SOME OF THE BREWERS LATER ON THIS WEEK. HEINEKEN SAYING -- SLIPPING. WE MUST GET TO THE POINT SOON WHERE THE CONSUMER IS ABLE TO PAY IT AND YOU WONDER WHETHER OR NOT WE ARE REACHING PEAK CONSUMER BRANDING GOOD INFLATION. ALIX: I WONDER HOW SPECIFIC IT WILL BE TO EUROPE VERSUS OTHER AREAS. MCDONALD'S HIGHLAND THE ISSUES IN EUROPE AND HOW BASIC NEEDS ARE OCCUPYING MORE OF ITS WALLET WHEN IT COMES TO THEIR CONSUMPTION. I WONDER IF IT WILL BE REGIONAL IN SOME PERSPECTIVE. STAYING WITH EARNINGS. WE WILL TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IT MEANS PARTICULAR WITH EXXON AND CHEVRON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > SHELL HAS RAISED ITS DIVIDEND AND POSTED SECOND HIGHEST PROFIT ON RECORD EARLIER TODAY. SOME PARTS OF THE BUSINESS SHOWING SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN. LET'S BREAK THIS DOWN. THIS IS A PRETTY CONFIDENT PERFORMANCE. IS THAT THE BEST WAY OF DESCRIBING IT? > > I THINK THEY FEEL CONFIDENT TO LOOK AFTER INVESTORS. I THINK IT WAS A SURPRISE AND SHOWS REAL INTENT AFTER THEY HAD TO CUT THEM FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME IN THE PANDEMIC AND MAINTAINED A VERY HEALTHY LINE OF SHARES. SO CLEARLY AS HE PREPARES TO HAND OVER TO HIS SUCCESSOR THE FOCUS REMAINS LOOKING AFTER INVESTORS. GUY: -- ALIX: ARE GOVERNMENTS GOING TO CALM US DOWN. > > I THINK THAT'S THE CONCERN PRAYED WE HAD A LOT OF TALK FROM POLITICIANS, ESPECIALLY OPPOSITION POLITICIANS ABOUT THE FACT THEY ARE STILL MAKING HUGE PROFITS. AND THAT SHOULD BE SHARED MORE BROADLY. ONE INTERESTING ASPECT IS THERE HAVE BEEN A WILLFUL -- WINDFALL TAX PUT ON PROFITS MORE BROADLY BUT SHEL DID NOT PAY ANYTHING IN THE LAST QUARTER BECAUSE IT WAS MAKING USE OF INVESTMENT ALLOWANCES THAT YOU CAN USE TO OFFSET BY DRILLING IN THE U.K. NORTH C. SO THAT WILL BE CONTROVERSIAL AS WELL. AS THE U.K. GOVERNMENT LOOKS FOR WAYS TO FILL THE FISCAL GAP AND IT HAS THIS COMING UP IN A FEW WEEKS TIME. IT MAY BE THE ENERGY INDUSTRY FALLS ON THE SPOTLIGHT AGAIN. ALIX: LET'S GET YOUR -- GUY:LET'S GET YOUR TAKE ON THE I-8 -- THE IAEA. ULTIMATELY THE NET RESULT OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE. IS THAT SOMETHING THAT'S NOW INCREASINGLY CONSENSUS WITHIN THIS INDUSTRY? > > I'M NOT SURE IT'S A CONSENSUS PAID AT THINK YOU COULD SAY THERE'S A CONSENSUS OIL DEMAND WILL PEAK. WERE A FEW MORE YEARS IN A DECADE OR MORE I THINK PEOPLE DISAGREE ABOUT THAT. BUT PEOPLE SEE A PEAK COMING. IMPORTANTLY IF YOU'RE TAKING INVESTMENT DECISIONS FOR THE NEXT 20 OR 30 YEARS. WITH THAT IN MIND. THAT'S LOOKS DIFFERENT. FURTHERMORE YOU HAVE TO TAKE ACCOUNT OF HOW GOVERNMENTS, STATES AND SOCIETIES FEEL IN EUROPE WHICH IS WE NEED ENERGY COMPANIES TO LEAD INTO TRANSITION AND BE INVESTING IN OIL AND GAS BUT ALSO RENEWABLES. ALIX: WE NEED OIL COMPANIES TO INVEST RIGHT NOW WHICH MIX A TRICKY, REALLY FINE LINE. WILL KENNEDY JOINING US. WE WILL SPEAK WITH THE CHEVRON CHAIRMAN AND CEO TOMORROW MORNING AND THE COMPANY EARNINGS. OUTLOOK ON OIL. DON'T MISS THAT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: WE ARE WRAPPING THINGS UP IN EUROPE. MIXED I WOULD DESCRIBE THIS SESSION IN EUROPE, A NUMBER OF INDIVIDUAL STOCKS WHICH WE ARE FOCUSING ON. A BROAD MOVE HIGHER BUT I THINK THAT'S LEFT US FLAT. YOU'VE GOT NAMES LIKE SCHNEIDER DOWN TODAY. LUXURY STOCKS, LVMH CRACKING LOWER. TOMORROW'S A BIG DAY IN FRANCE AS WELL. AIR FRANCE AND AIRBUS OUT WITH NUMBERS AS WELL. THIS SESSION LOOKS LIKE WE DRIFTED SIDEWAYS. WE ARE GOING NOWHERE IN A HURRY. EUROPE IS TRYING TO SORT OF DIGEST THE PICTURE AND UNDERSTAND WHAT IT ALL MEANS READ THE ECB WAS REASONABLY BALANCED. WAITING TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE FED NEXT WEEK BUT THE MACRO PICTURE IS BECOMING CLEAR MAYBE WE HAVE A FAIRLY BALANCED PICTURE BUT THE SINGLE STOCKS IS AMAZINGLY FASCINATING. SOME OF THE CONSUMER STOCKS, ARE THEY REACHING THEIR LIMITS ON THE ABILITY TO RAISE PRICES. ENERGY WE'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE STORIES, A REALLY CONFIDENT PERFORMANCE FROM SHELL TODAY. AROUND 3.3%. TRACKING A LOW BIT HIGHER AS WELL, THAT'S THE RATE STORY. BASIC RESOURCES, TECHNOLOGY AND THEN YOU HAVE THE LUXURY SECTOR AROUND 9/10 OF 1%. YOU CAN SEE THE BALANCE IN TERMS OF WHAT YOU'RE SEEING WITH THE SECTOR BREAKDOWN. BANKS DESPITE CREDITS WEST TODAY ARE UP BY 1% WHICH LOOK AT WHAT'S HAPPENED WITH THINGS LIKE LLOYD'S. SHELL RAISING THE DIVIDEND, BUYBACKS, THE MARKET LOVES THIS. UNILEVER MORE MIXED I THINK. PRICES ARE BEING RAISED IN THE CONSUMER SECTOR. YOU'VE GOT THAT ACROSS THE BOARD BUT YOU'RE STARTING TO SEE EVIDENCE THE CONSUMER MAY PUSH BACK AND START TO TRADE DOWN. MAY BE A LITTLE BIT MORE UNTWISTED. THEN YOU COME TO CREDIT SUISSE, OF WAS NOT THE RESULT THAT MANAGEMENT WAS ANTICIPATING AND HOPING FOR TODAY. CREDIT SUISSE DOWN BY NEARLY 19% TODAY WE ARE TRADING WELL BELOW. SEEMING TO THE MAGIC NUMBER TODAY. THE CAPITAL IS GOING TO BE FOUR. THE STRAIGHT -- THE SHADE IS TRADING BELOW FOUR I'M WONDERING IF THEY MISSED TODAY QUITE BADLY. WE WILL TALK ABOUT IT IN MORE DETAIL. I SUSPECT THOSE ARE NOT THE NUMBERS, THAT WAS NOT WHAT THEY WERE HOPING FOR TODAY. > > THEY PROBABLY REALLY DIDN'T WANT TO SEE THAT HAPPEN. AS GUY WAS TALKING ABOUT CREDIT SUISSE ANNOUNCING AN OVERHAUL OF ITS BUSINESS WANTING TO RAISE 4 BILLION FRANCS TO HELP THE TURNAROUND. BLOOMBERG SPOKE WHAT THE CEO -- SPOKE ABOUT THIS WITH THE CEO. > > IF WE WANT TO GO THAT THIS TRANSFORMATION AND LEAVE THE TRANSFORMATION ALSO ON A CAPITAL BASE. IT WILL DEFINITELY MOVE FROM 2024 ONWARDS. > > A DEEPER VIEW. JOINING US NOW, ANDREA IS A HOLD RATING ON CREDIT SUISSE. WHAT DID YOU MAKE OF THE MARKET REACTION TODAY. I WAS A BIT SURPRISED AT HOW VORACIOUSLY TRADERS WERE SELLING HERE CONSIDERING A LOT OF THIS IS TELEGRAPHED. > > YOU ARE RIGHT. MOST OF THE THINGS ANNOUNCED TODAY WERE REWORKED OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS. SO BASICALLY WHAT WAS WRONG TODAY I THINK IS A MIX OF FACTORS. SOME OF THE IMPORTANT THINGS WE HAD TODAY, THE CREATION OF CREDIT SUISSE AND ALSO THE SECURITY PRODUCTS UNIT WERE ACTUALLY THEN THERE WAS FOR THE LACK OF DETAILS THERE OF HOW EXACTLY THIS WILL BE STRUCTURED, HOW EXACTLY THIRD-PARTY CAPITAL WILL COME IN AND WHAT THAT REALLY MEANS IN TERMS OF ECONOMICS AND IN TERMS OF POTENTIAL CONFLICT OF INTEREST AND THINGS LIKE THAT. THERE WAS QUITE A LACK OF CONTENT ON IMPORTANT ISSUES IN MY VIEW. THEN WE HAVE THE OUTLOOK WHICH WAS NOT GREAT, THEY TALKED ABOUT OCTOBER WHICH HAS BEEN SO FAR EXTREMELY TOUGH ANNOUNCING OR PRE-ANNOUNCING ALREADY A LOSS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER. THEY WERE ALSO TALKING ABOUT VERY SIGNIFICANT OUTFLOWS AND AT SOME POINT SOME UNITS THAT EVEN SAID THEY BREACHED THEIR LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS. SO OCTOBER MUST'VE BEEN A TERRIBLE MONTH FOR THEM. GUY: WHY THE LACK OF DETAIL DO YOU THINK? DO THEY JUST NOT KNOW, CAN THEY NOT CALCULATE THE RISK AROUND THEM. WHY ARE WE GETTING SUCH VAGUE STATEMENTS. > > IT'S A VERY INTERESTING AND IMPORTANT POINT. OBVIOUSLY THE CEO SAID IT'S A JOURNEY, IT'S NOT THE ENDPOINT BUT STILL IT'S VERY CLEAR THAT ONE SHOT TO REALLY ANNOUNCE A PLAN AND THEY MISSED IT CLEARLY. THE LACK OF DETAIL WAS SOMETHING WHICH CLEARLY DISAPPOINTED IN MY VIEW. > > WHAT IS THE BIGGEST QUESTION NOW YOU HAVE GOING FORWARD. THERE'S A LOT TO PARSE THROUGH AND I GUESS WHERE IS THE BIGGEST QUESTION MARK. > > A LOT OF QUESTIONS AT THIS POINT. THE FIRST THING IS REALLY ALSO WHAT I JUST MENTIONED IN TERMS OF CREDIT SUISSE, A GOOD IDEA OBVIOUSLY BUT EXECUTION IS IMPORTANT AND BASICALLY HOW THIS ALL TURNS OUT IN TERMS OF ECONOMIC INTERESTS, THAT'S THE IMPORTANT THING AND WE SIMPLY DID NOT GET ANY INFORMATION THERE. AND THAT'S NOT HEALTHY. GUY: CREDIT SUISSE HAS JUST CLOSED DOWN BY 19%, THE BIGGEST DROP, PERCENTAGE DROP WE'VE SEEN FOR CREDIT SUISSE ON RECORD. YOU TALK ABOUT THEM SHOOTING AND MISSING. THAT CERTAINLY CONFIRMS THAT. IS THIS A MANAGEMENT TEAM THAT IS TOO NEW TO HAVE GOT ITS ARMS AROUND THE PROBLEM. WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF THE MANAGEMENT TEAM COMING IN FROM DEUTSCHE'S. IS THAT A GOOD THING OR A BAD THING. > > THE MANAGEMENT TEAM HAS SOME EXPERIENCE IN SIMILAR THINGS. BASICALLY WORK AT UBS DURING THEIR RESTRUCTURING. HERE IS WELL JOINING FROM DEUTSCHE'S AS HAVE OTHER MANAGERS DEUTSCHE'S HEAD OF RESTRUCTURING. SO I THINK THEY HAVE SOME CREDIBILITY FOR SUCH IMPROVEMENTS AND RESTRUCTURING. WE WILL SEE WHETHER AT THE END IT'S ALSO MARKETS PLAY A ROLE. IF YOU LOOK AT THEIR PATH TO IMPROVING THEIR RETURN TO TANGIBLE EQUITY A BIG PART OF THAT IS EXPECT FROM REVENUE AND THESE CONTINUE TO BE MARKET DEPENDENT FOR SURE. > > WHAT I FOUND INTERESTING WAS THE LACK OF CLARITY IN TERMS OF HOW THEY WILL CUT THE COSTS THEY WANT TO. THEY ALLIED ABOUT 1.2 MILLION SWISS FRANCS. THEY JUST DON'T KNOW YET. IS IT OK TO NOT KNOW YET AND WHERE WILL THOSE CUTS COME FROM AND HOW DOES THAT IMPACT THE PROFITABILITY RETORT -- THE PROFITABILITY TARGET OF 2025. > > MY VIEW IS IF THEY HAVE SOMETHING IN THEIR OWN HANDS IT'S THE COST. IN TERMS OF TRACK RECORD IT'S NOT BAD AT CREDIT SUISSE, STARTING DURING THE TIME WITH THESE ABSOLUTE COST TARGETS WHICH GENERALLY HAS BEEN REACHED OR OVER DELIVERED. SO THE TRACK RECORD THERE IS NOT BAD AND I HOPE OBVIOUSLY THEY WILL DELIVER ON THIS ONE EVEN I AGREE EVEN ALSO ON THE COST SIDE THERE WAS A LACK OF DETAIL. > > WHAT YOU THINK THE VIEW OF WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE IS? WHAT YOU THINK THE SWISS NATIONAL BANK MAKES OF ALL OF THIS? > > THE FULL BUILD CAPITAL INCREASE HELPS TO CALM DOWN THINGS SOMEWHAT. HOPEFULLY. HOWEVER YOU HAVE OTHER ISSUES COMING. YOU HAVE THIS LONG CORE UNIT WHICH IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE SIGNIFICANT LOSSES OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS. STILL IN 2025, A LOSS OF 1.5 BILLION. EVEN THOUGH ROUNDING DOWN SIGNIFICANT POSITIONS BY THEN. SO THINGS REMAIN SHAKY IN MY VIEW. > > IN TERMS OF MONEY HOW MUCH DO YOU THINK THEY WILL HAVE TO RAISE. I ALSO HAVE TO BELIEVE THE MARKET REACTION DOESN'T BELIEVE THAT'S IT. > > THE 4 BILLION I INCLUDED EXACTLY THAT NUMBER IN MY FINANCIAL MODEL IN SEPTEMBER. SO I WAS RIGHT ON THIS ONE, THE OTHER POINT IS ON CERTAIN SLIDES OF THE PRESENTATION TALKING ABOUT FURTHER DIVESTMENTS WITHOUT SPECIFYING GRADE SO IN THIS RESPECT I THINK THEY ARE STILL TRYING TO IMPROVE THINGS BY SELLING OTHER ASSETS WHICH UNDERSTANDABLY TODAY THEY DIDN'T WANT TO FLAG. BUT I THINK WE MIGHT SEE OTHER SALES IN THIS PROCESS. GUY: REALLY USEFUL ON WHAT'S HAPPENING HERE, THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. REALLY USEFUL AS TO HOW WE SHOULD THINK ABOUT THE STORY DEVELOPING. HEAD OF BANKS RESEARCH JOINING US ON CREDIT SUISSE. WERE STARTING TO GET THE NORMAL FINANCING -- FINESSING OF THE MESSAGE FROM THE ECB. WE ARE LEARNING FROM OUR CENTRAL BANK TEAM DOES NOT PLAN TO SET THE QT START DATED IN DECEMBER DISCUSSIONS. THOSE WILL KICK OFF TRYING TO GET THEIR ARMS AROUND THAT AND UNDERSTANDING HOW THEY GOING TO MOVE FORWARD WITH QT. BUT THE START STATE WILL NOT BE SET AS A RESULT OF THOSE DECEMBER DISCUSSIONS. THERE WAS SOME EXPECTATION THAT THAT MAY HAVE BEEN THE CASE. FINAL NUMBERS, FINAL SCORES FOR EUROPE TODAY. CREDIT SUISSE HAVING A TERRIBLE DAY. THE BIGGEST DROP WE'VE EVER SEEN PERCENTAGE TERMS, THAT WEIGHED ON THE SWISS MARKET ELSEWHERE THE FTSE MARKET -- THE FTSE 100 WITH SHELL TODAY REALLY DELIVERING A REALLY CONFIDENT PERFORMANCE, STOCKS LIFTING UP THAT MARKET. WEIGHED DOWN BY SOME OF THE LUXURY NAMES. TOMORROW WE GET INDUSTRIAL NAMES COMING THROUGH AS WELL. VOLKSWAGEN AND AIRBUS. ALEX AND I WILL BE MOVING TOWARDS BLOOMBERG RADIO SHORTLY WITH A LOT OF ANALYSIS. FROM THE ECB. ALSO TALKING ABOUT SOME OF THESE CORPORATE REPORTS. SALES INTERESTING BUT CREDIT SUISSE ALSO THE STORY OF THE DAY. ALIX: LET'S STICK WITH THE EARNINGS STORY. TECH EARNINGS WERE IN LINE AFTER THE BELL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KEEPING UP TO DATE WITH NUSRA AROUND THE WORLD HERE'S THE FIRST WORD. THE U.S. ECONOMY GREW AT A SOLID PACE IN THE THIRD QUARTER MARKING THE FIRST ADVANCE THIS YEAR. GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT ROSE AT A 2.6% ANNUALIZED RATE IN THE JULY TO SEPTEMBER PERIOD. CONSUMERS MORE RESILIENT THAN EXPECTED DESPITE WIDESPREAD INFLATION AND INTEREST RATE HIKES. IN THE U.K. THE PRIME MINISTER'S GOVERNMENT IS TAKING A NO TAX -- IS TAKING NO TAX OPTIONS OFF THE TABLE. THAT'S ACCORDING TO HIS SPOKESMAN. HE WOULD NOT COMMENT ON SPECIFIC MEASURES SUCH AS THE POTENTIAL EXPANSION OF WINDFALL TAX. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS BEEN FORCED TO SCALE A BACKUP PLAN TO IMPOSE A CAP ON RUSSIAN OIL PRICES. THAT FOLLOWS SKEPTICISM AND RISK IN THE FINANCIAL MARKETS. INSTEAD OF OIL REVENUES, THE U.S. AND EU ARE LIKELY TO SETTLE FOR MORE LOOSELY POLICED CAP AT A HIGHER PRICE. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH. THE NASDAQ 100 OFF BY 1.3%. MORE TECH EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL. APPLE AND AMAZON. LET'S GET A PREVIEW HERE. LET'S START WITH AMAZON. WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR THIS POINT? IN SOME WAYS AMAZON HAS NEVER BEEN TESTED IN THIS KIND OF ENVIRONMENT. > > THEY ARE COMING OFF A LOWER BASE IN QUARTER ON QUARTER YEAR ON YEAR. JULY WAS AN IMPORTANT MONTH. SO THE STREET IN THE FIRST INSTANCE WILL LOOK AT HOW THAT BOOSTED THE TOP BOTTOM LINE IN THE CORRIDOR. BUT LOOKING FORWARD THE ESTIMATES FROM THIRD-PARTY DATA PROVIDERS FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS FOR RETAIL SALES TO BE MUTATED LIKE WE HAD WITH META AND WITH ALPHABET. IT SEEMS LIKE AMAZON WILL LIVE OR DIE BY THEIR FORECAST FOR THE CURRENT PERIOD. THE NARRATIVE HAS CHANGED ABOUT BOOSTING PROFIT, COST CONTROL, UNWINDING THE PANDEMIC ERA INVESTMENTS ON LOGISTICS AND ALWAYS IN THE BACKGROUND IS A COMING TO THE RESCUE. WILL ADVERTISING TO THE SUPPLY -- THE SURPRISE BRIGHT SPOT. > > LET'S START WITH LOOKING AT WHAT WE GOT FROM MICROSOFT. THE CLOUD ISN'T AS STRONG AS THEY THOUGHT IT WOULD BE. WHEN I LOOK AT ALPHABET AND A LOOK AT WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ADVERTISING WHICH IS AN INCREASINGLY BIG PART OF THEIR BUSINESS, NOT SO GOOD. ARE THESE TWO AREAS REALLY COULD BE THE AREAS OF STRENGTH. ARE THEY CAN ARISE THE WAY WE'VE SEEN. > > YOU WANTED ME TO SAY THE WORLD SKIN AND IF THIS ANYTHING TO GO BY WITH THESE TECH EARNINGS. WE HAVE A PICTURE OF A VERY DIFFERENT GLOBAL MACROENVIRONMENT FROM MICROSOFT AND ALPHABET. BUT THAT THIRD QUARTER GDP PRINTOUT IN THE U.S. SHOWS A RESILIENT CONSUMER. EVEN THOUGH AMAZON IN PARTICULAR IS GREATER THAN THE SUM OF ITS PARTS, IF IT HAD A STRONG PRINT IN THE THIRD QUARTER WERE JULY HAD A PRIME DAY AND THE SIGNALS ARE GOOD THE CONSUMER STRENGTH CARRIES ON INTO THE FOURTH QUARTER INVESTORS WILL BE PLEASED. WE KNOW INVESTORS ARE PUNISHING COMPANIES BASED ON THE TOP ANGLE AND BOTTOM LINE. WHAT WE WANT IS THE NARRATIVE AROUND HOW THE CONSUMER HOLDS UP NEXT YEAR. AWS AND THE CLOUD IS IMPORTANT. TRADITIONALLY ENTERPRISE SPENDING HOLDS A BETTER IN A RECESSIONARY ENVIRONMENT. I REALLY MEAN IT. ALIX: I BELIEVE YOU. THE GROWTH RATE MAY BE SLOWING DOESN'T MEAN IT'S KNOCKING TO BE GROWING AT ALL. LET'S GO TO APPLE. I FEEL LIKE THIS IS INTERESTING TO READ ON THE ONE HAND YOU HAVE THE CONSUMER EXPOSED SIDE. THEN YOU ALSO HAVE THE SERVICES PART. THEY'VE TOUTED THIS AS BEING THEIR SAVIOR TO OFFSET THEIR HANDSET BUSINESS. > > APPLE HAS FRONT RUN THIS, THEY REACTED TO THE STRONGER DOLLAR FOR IN APP STORE PURCHASES. BUT ALSO IN THE PAST WEEK THE OTHER SIDE OF THE SERVICES OFFERING. THIS IS INTERESTING CALL TO APPLE. THE IPHONE 14 WENT ON SALE SEPTEMBER 16. WE WILL GET TWO WEEKS OF VISIBILITY INTO EARLY SALES DATA. WHAT TRACTION IS IT HAVING IN THE U.S. THE BROADER QUESTIONS. MIDDLE AND UPPER CLASSES OF CHINA. HOW WAS THE PREMIUM END OF THE HANDSET MARKET HOLDING UP AT A TIME WHEN WE KNOW THE PC MARKET AND CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MARKET MORE BROADLY USE SUFFERING. > > IN TERMS OF EXPECTATIONS VERSUS REALITY FOR THE EARNINGS SEASON, WHERE ARE WE SO FAR. IT LOOKS IT WE ARE QUITE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW BUT BY HOW MUCH ARE WE UNDERPERFORMING EXPECTATIONS THUS FAR? > > THIS IS THE INTERESTING POINT PAID WE'VE TALKED ABOUT THIS BEING DOWN YEAR ON YEAR, WHAT IF WE ARE SLIGHTLY WORSE THAN THAT BUT I THINK THE MARKET HAS BEEN SHOCKED AT HOW BAD THE OUTLOOK IS. WE THOUGHT THINGS WOULD IMPROVE QUICKLY, THAT'S NOT THE PICTURE BEING PAINTED BY BIG ATTACK. GUY: I WOULD NEVER WANT YOU TO COME ON AND SAY THE WORLD IS COMING TO AN END. ED, YOU ARE BRITISH, REMEMBER THAT. ALIX: ARE YOU ALLOWED TO BE AN OPTIMIST AND HAVE AN ACCENT? I DON'T KNOW. > > WE ARE MORE CAUTIOUS BUT ED IS IN SAN FRANCISCO. A MORE OPTIMISTIC PLACE. ALIX: THEY HAVE BEACHES PRINT THIS IS GOING OFF THE RAILS. > > STOCKS STILL MIXED TODAY. THE S & P DOWN A BIT. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE TRACKING THESE MOVES. > > OVER THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS WE ARE HIGHER BY ABOUT 1.4% BUT ONE HOUR AGO THIS WOULD'VE BEEN A GREATER THAN 5% GAIN. THE VOLATILITY AND CHOPPINESS STILL THERE FOR INVESTORS. FACEBOOK DOWN ON THAT WE QUARTER WE SAW SUMMING SIMILAR FROM ALPHABET AND MICROSOFT YESTERDAY. WE HAVE SOME OTHER EARNINGS WINNERS. THAT SMALL DECLINE ON THE S & P 500 CATERPILLARS OF 8% SURGING THIS YEAR. HONEYWELL UP 3.2%, NARROWING THEIR OUT -- OUTLOOK FOR THE BETTER. PRICE HIKES, CONSUMERS ABSORBING THOSE PLUS THERE WERE PROMOTIONS THAT HELPED OUT EVEN AS INFLATION HITS. THEY HAVE LIFTED THEIR FORECAST SO IT'S NOT ALL BAD. YOU HAVE A LOT OF SECTORS DOING WELL. THE GROWTH SECTORS ARE LOWER. WERE TALKING WITH THE VALUE VERSUS GROWTH PROSPECT. VALUE HAS UNDERPERFORMED GROWTH BUT THE LAST YEARS THIS DEBATE THIS WEATHER WILL BE VALUE'S TIME TO SHINE. IT SUGGEST WERE SEEING A BREAKOUT FROM THAT PATTERN. IT POINTS TO THE IDEA VALUE OUTPERFORMED GROWTH IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS AT LEAST. > > ABIGAIL THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT WILL BE WATCHING FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. TODAY EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL WE GET APPLE, AMAZON, INTEL. THE PRESIDENT WILL SPEAK IN SYRACUSE, NEW YORK. ALIX: YOU HAVE U.S. PENDING HOME SALES TOMORROW PLUS EARNINGS, TWITTER DEAL WILL CLOSE. BLOOMBERG IS LAUNCHING THE BIG TAKE PODCAST A SERIES OF IN-DEPTH AND ORIGINAL STORIES. YOU CAN FIND IT WHEREVER YOU ENJOY YOUR FAVORITE PODCASTS. SOME TRULY ORIGINAL REPORTING WITH SOME BIG TAKES FOR THE FUTURE. COMING UP THE CHAIR HAVE THE WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC COUNCIL. GUY AND I ARE HEADED TO THE CABLE AS WELL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.