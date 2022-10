00:00

ALIX: IT IS 30 MINUTES INTO THE U.S. TRADING DAY ON THIS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27. HERE ARE THE TOP MARKET STORIES WE ARE FOLLOWING FOR YOU AT THIS HOUR. WAS THAT A DOVISH HIKE ECHO ECB RAISING RATES BY 75 BASIS POINTS. IT MAKES CHANGES TO AN EMERGENCY LOAN IN BANKS. NO WORD ON QT. THE EURO FALLS AND BONDS RALLY. ALSO, CRUNCH TIME SQUEEZE. THERE WILL BE A BREAKUP OF INVESTMENT BANKING, HUGE RESTRUCTURING, LOTS OF PAIN, SHARES DON'T GAIN. MARK ZUCKERBERG ASKS FOR MORE TIME AS THE PIVOT INTO METAVERSE AND REVENUE STINGS. THAT REVENUE IS OFF BY AS MUCH AS 20%. I'M ALIX STEEL, WITH MY COHOST IN LONDON, GUY JOHNSON. IT HAS BEEN A HODGEPODGE OF NEWS. I'M STILL TRYING TO DIGEST THE ECB. I'M STILL UNCLEAR AS TO WHAT KIND OF HIKE THAT WAS, TO BE PERFECTLY HONEST WITH YOU. GUY: I THINK IT WAS DOVISH. LET'S ASSUME THE MARKET IS ALWAYS RIGHT PAIRED YOU HAVE A WEAKER EURO, BTP'S SPREADS TIGHTENING UP. I WOULD SAY THAT IS A DOVISH HIKE. SLIGHTLY CONFUSING. WE WILL COME TO THE DETAILS IN JUST A MOMENT. THAT META-MOVE, TODAY'S IS DAY TO HAVE YOUR HEAD ON A SWIVEL. YOU JUST HIGHLIGHTED, CURRENT SUITES THIS MORNING, MASSIVE MOVE TO THE DOWNSIDE. META-OVERNIGHT, IT MASSIVE MOVE TO THE DOWNSIDE. ECB, SLIGHTLY HARDER TO JUDGE. MAYBE A LITTLE BIT MORE NUANCED THERE. PROBABLY, I DON'T THINK THEY'RE ACTUALLY SIGNALING ANYTHING POSITIVE ABOUT THE EUROZONE ECONOMY. ARE WE SIGNALING STAGFLATION IS HERE? THAT SEEMS TO BE THE MESSAGE, MAYBE. ALIX: IT ECHOES WHAT WE HEARD FROM THE BANK OF CANADA YESTERDAY, WHICH MEANS WE ARE SO CONCERNED WITH INFLATION. IT IS NOT COMING DOWN LIKE WE WANT. BUT GROWTH RISKS ARE NOW PICKING UP, SO NARROWING OF THE SOFT LANDING IS GETTING SMALLER AND SMALLER. ON THE OTHERS, FOR THE FED, IT IS A DIFFERENT STORY. THERE GDP WAS REALLY STRONG. THEY SURPRISED TO THE UPSIDE. WE ARE STILL BUYING STUFF, THE ECONOMY IS STILL GOOD. IT IS ALSO A BIT CONFUSING. ALIX: YOU ALSO HAVE --GUY: LOOK WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH GE. THEY ARE NOT TELLING YOU A PARTICULARLY PRE-PICTURE RIGHT NOW. I THINK THAT THE FED STORY IS A LITTLE MORE DIFFICULT TO JUDGE, BUT NEVERTHELESS, THERE IS A SLOWDOWN TAKING PLACE. TALK MORE ABOUT THE ECB. WE HAVE TO GET TO ALL OF THESE SUBJECTS. THE ECB IS DOUBLING ITS KEY INTEREST RATE. THAT SOUNDS REALLY HAWKISH. WE ARE DOWN 75 TO 150. THAT IS THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN OVER A DECADE. IT IS THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE 75 BIT HIKE, BASICALLY TRYING TO BATTLE EUROPE'S RED-HOT INFLATION STORIES THAT IT IS THEIR MANDATE. ECB PRESIDENT CHRISTINE LAGARDE SPEAKING ABOUT ALL OF THIS IN THE PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER THE DECISION. PRES. LAGARDE: WE HAVE RAISED THE THREE KEY ECB INTEREST RATES BY 75 BASIS POINTS. WE EXPECT TO RAISE INTEREST RATES FURTHER TO ENSURE THE TIMELY RETURN OF INFLATION TO OUR MEDIUM-TERM TARGET. ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN THE EURO AREA IS LIKELY TO HAVE SLOWED SIGNIFICANTLY IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF THE YEAR AND WE EXPECT A FURTHER WEAKENING IN THE REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR AND THE BEGINNING OF NEXT YEAR. THE INCOMING DATA CONFIRMS THAT RISKS TO THE ECONOMIC GROWTH OUTLOOK ARE CLEARLY ON THE DOWNSIDE. ESPECIALLY IN THE NEAR TERM OF FUTURE POLICY RATE DECISIONS. WE WILL CONTINUE TO BE DATA-DEPENDENT AND FOLLOW A MEETING BY MEETING APPROACH. WE STAND READY TO ADJUST ALL OF OUR INSTRUMENTS WITHIN OUR MANDATE TO ENSURE THAT INFLATION RETURNS TO OUR MEDIUM-TERM INFLATION TARGET. GUY: OUR EUROPEAN CORRESPONDENT MARIA TADEO JOINS US FROM OUTSIDE FRANKFURT. WE GOT 75, BUT THE VIEW IS THAT WAS A DOVISH DECISION. WHAT IS YOUR VIEW? MARIA: GUY, LISTEN, I THINK OVERALL WHEN YOU PUT THE TWO TOGETHER, THAT IS A FAIR ASSESSMENT OF THE SITUATION. YOU DID GET THAT BIG HIKE, 75 BASIS POINTS. THE MARKET WAS VERY WELL GUIDED FOR THIS. OF COURSE, SHE SAYS WHEN YOU ARE A CENTRAL BANK, YOU HAVE ONE JOB, AND THAT IS TO BRING INFLATION BACK TO TARGET. WHEN YOU LOOK AT 10% OF INFLATION OR YOU ARE OFF TARGET, WE ARE NOT DONE HIKING. BUT WHAT IS DIFFERENT THIS TIME AROUND IT SHE IS NOT WILLING TO PUT A NUMBER ON IT. SHE CONTINUED TO SAY WE ARE ON A JOURNEY TO A DESTINATION, BUT SHE DID NOT PUT A NUMBER ON THE RATE HIKES THAT ARE STILL PENDING HERE. SECONDLY, SHE MENTIONED THERE WAS NO QT HERE. A LOT OF PERHAPS HAWKISH ONCE WE HAVE SEEN WERE NOT PRESENT IN THE MEETING. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE MARKET REACTION, YOU STILL OF COURSE EXPECT HIKES TO COME, BUT LESS, AND LESS AGGRESSIVE. GUY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. MARIA TADEO JOINING US FROM OUTSIDE THE ECB IN FRANKFURT. LET'S PUT THIS IN CONTEXT. LET ME GIVE YOU THE DATA AND TALK ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING HERE. THESE ARE THE DATA FROM VARIOUS POINTS OF THE EURO ZONE. WE CENTER IN THE MIDDLE. 9.9. THAT IS THE LATEST CPI RATING OUT OF THE EURO AREA. THE DECO RATE IS NOW 1.5%. YOU LISTEN TO WHAT LAGARDE IS TALKING ABOUT, YOU LISTEN TO WHAT SHE IS SAYING ABOUT THIS GROWTH SLOWDOWN WE ARE SEEING RIGHT NOW IN THE EURO ZONE AND BASICALLY, THE ASSESSMENT IS INFLATION WILL COME DOWN AS GROWTH COMES DOWN. ECB WILL PROBABLY RAISE RATES INTO A NEUTRAL AREA, PROBABLY JUST NORTH OF 2%. THE QUESTION IS, WHAT HAPPENS THEN? KIND OF ENVIRONMENT WILL THEY FIND THEMSELVES WITH AT THAT POINT? WILL IT BE STAGNATION? WILL IT SLOWDOWN? THAT IS THE REAL RISK HERE. ERIC NIELSEN JOINING US NOW TO TALK ABOUT THIS. LET'S START OFF WITH TODAY. WAS THAT DOVISH CHECK OUT THE MARKET IS TAKING IT AS A DOVISH HIKE. > > I DISAGREE. I HEARD WHAT YOU SAID. THERE IS NO SURPRISE. BUT I THINK IT IS VERY HAWKISH. I THINK THE ECB IS ON A TIGHTENING MODE, WHICH I THINK IS GOING TO CRUSH THE ECONOMY. THE ECONOMY IS ALREADY WEEK AND WE HAD TIGHTENING POLICIES OVER A STRING OF THINGS. NUMBER ONE, IT IS THE THIRD HIKE IN A ROW. READING MY MEETING, ANOTHER ONE COMING AS YOU SAID. ALSO REFERRED TO, THE REAL IMPACT OF THIS IS ONLY GOING TO BE FELT SIX MONTH, NINE MONTHS, 12 MONTHS FROM NOW. MEETING BY MEETING, WHAT DO THEY KNOW AND A MONTH ABOUT THE EFFECT DOWN THE LINE? MY POINT IS, THAT IS ALREADY DECIDED. THEY'RE GOING TO HAVE HIGH INTEREST RATES BECAUSE THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT ACTUAL INFLATION AND NOT SO MUCH FORWARD-LOOKING. THE TLTRO, I HAVEN'T READ THE DETAILS YET, BUT IT LOOKS LIKE A BIG DECISION. CONFUSING, BUT A BIG MOVE ON TOP OF IT. IT SOUNDED LIKE THEY ARE TELLING US THAT AT THE NEXT MEETING, THEY WILL START SOME SORT OF LIMITED QT, WHICH ARE ROUGH INSTRUMENTS, BUT ALL IN THE SAME DIRECTION. REMEMBER -- ALIX: TO THAT POINT, A KIND OF SPEAKS TO THE BANK OF CANADA YESTERDAY. DOES THAT MEAN WE ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO SEE 75 BASIS POINTS, OR DO YOU THINK WE SLOWDOWN THE TYPE OF HIKES THAT WE SEE? THERE OTHER INSTRUMENTS THAT ARE GOING TO TIGHTEN IN A DIFFERENT KIND OF WAY. > > I THINK THAT'S RIGHT. IT SOUNDS LIKE THE NEXT ONE IS MORE LIKELY A 50. THEN, WE HAVE A TWO. SHE ALSO SAID THE NEUTRAL RATE, I THINK SHE CALLED IT ELUSIVE, WHICH IS ABSOLUTELY ACCURATE. BUT THIS IS NO LONGER WHAT IT IS ABOUT. IT IS ABOUT A RATE THAT BRINGS INFLATION TO 2%. IN MY INTERPRETATION, WHAT I'VE SEEN IS THAT THE HAWKS HAVE SLOWLY STARTED GRINDING US ALONG THE MIDDLE SIDE OF THE GOVERNING COUNCIL, ONLY TO SAY THAT WE AT LEAST HAVE TO HAVE INTEREST RATES AT NEUTRAL. NOW, WE HAVE FROM THAT ONE AWAY. IT IS GOING TO BE THE NUMBER THAT BRINGS IT DOWN. IT MAY NOT BE THE NEUTRAL. IT WILL NOT BE THE NEUTRAL. SHE DID NOT CHOOSE TO PUSH BACK, I THINK FROM THE FINANCIAL TIMES, THE QUESTION ABOUT WHAT THE IMPACT WOULD BE AND WHAT THE FINAL RATE, THE TERMINAL RATE WOULD BE. IT IS A SHARP CONTRAST TO THE BANK OF ENGLAND, WHO WON WEEK AGO WROTE A FANTASTIC PIECE SAYING, IF WE ARE GOING TO DO THESE THINGS NOW, WE ARE GOING TO SINK THE ECONOMY OVER TWO TO THREE YEARS. WHY HAVE WE NOT CUT THIS OVER AT ECB? I SUSPECT HE WOULD GET SIMILAR NUMBERS. THE IMPACT IS HUGE. TERMINAL RATES ARE AT ALMOST 3% PER YOU'RE LOOKING AT A MASSIVE DECLINE IN GDP. MAYBE THAT IS NEEDED, BUT I DON'T THINK IT IS. BUT CENTRAL COMMAND SAYS SO. GUY: MARKET REACTION IS THAT BCP HAS TIGHTENED UP AND THE EURO HAS GONE DOWN. IT IS WHY WE ARE ASSUMING THIS IS BEING READ AS A DOVISH STATEMENT. YOU SAY THAT THE MARKET IS WRONG, OR MY READ OF THE MARKET IS WRONG? > > I DON'T KNOW. TO BE HONEST, I THINK THE MARKET IS WRONG, UNLESS IT IS BECAUSE THEY ARE SAYING THE ECONOMY IS ACTUALLY GOING TO TANK. THAT IS A POSSIBILITY, RIGHT? THAT WILL BE MORE OF EXCHANGE RATE INTERPRETATION. ON ITALY, THE STORY HERE IS THAT WE HAVE GOTTEN ON FISCAL POLICY, ONLY GOOD NEWS OUT OF ITALY AND THE NEW GOVERNMENT. ANYBODY WORRIED ABOUT BCP FROM AN ITALIAN POLICY POINT OF VIEW HAVE NOT BEEN LISTENING. THEY HAVE BEEN VERY COMFORTING. THIS WHOLE STORY ABOUT ITALY COULD BE OVER FOR NOW, WITHIN CONCERNS. ALIX: YOU COULD ALSO HAVE A BUY THE RUMOR, SELL THE NEWS KIND OF THING, TOO. GOING THROUGH THE TLTRO, WHICH WAS CONFUSING, IT IS NOT TO SHIFT PROFITS TO BANKS. IS THIS THE RIGHT MOVE TO DO RIGHT NOW? > > NUMBER ONE, I AM IN COMPLETE AGREEMENT THAT THE ECB'S JOB IS NOT TO PROVIDE PROFITS FOR BANKS THROUGH THE TLTRO. IT IS ONLY ONE YEAR FROM NOW. THE EFFECT OF MONETARY POLICY HAS A LIFETIME OF TWO OR THREE YEARS. I DON'T KNOW WHAT IT WANTS. IF IT GOES UP, IT DOESN'T LOOK GOOD RIGHT NOW. I WOULD ARGUE THAT AT A TIME WHEN YOU HAVE DONE 75 BASIS POINTS OVER THREE MEETINGS, AND THE COMING MONTHS, WHY THROW IN AN UNKNOWN INSTRUMENT OF TIGHTENING ON TOP OF IT, JUST LIKE THE QT WOULD BE? BUT THIS ONE DIRECTLY ON THE BANKS. I WONDER WHAT THIS HURRY REALLY IS, IF NOT THE FEAR OF EVERY MONTH PRINT OF INFLATION ON THIS. BUT THIS IS NOT WHAT MONETARY POLICY CAN ADDRESS. I HOPE THAT I AM WRONG, BUT I FEAR THAT THAT HAS BECOME THE GUIDING PRINCIPLE AT THE ECB. YOU PRINT THE INFLATION NUMBER AND SAY IF IT DOES NOT COME DOWN IN A BIG WAY, JUST HAVE TO KEEP HITTING IT, HITTING IT, HITTING IT. KNOWING WELL THAT THE EFFECT ON THE ECONOMY IS ONLY DOWN THE LINE. GUY: THIS COMES TO THE CONCERN THAT A LOT OF POLITICIANS ARE INCREASINGLY HAVING. THEY SEE THIS AS A SUPPLY-SIDE INFLATION STORY, NOT A DEMAND-SIDE INFLATION STORY. THE INTEREST RATE HIKES WOULD BE BETTER AT TACKLING DEMAND RATHER THAN SUPPLY. WE ARE STARTING TO GET PUSHBACK. THE FRENCH PRESIDENT HAS BEEN THERE, THE FINNS HAVE BEEN THERE. WE ARE STARTING TO GET THIS PUSHBACK. IF, AS YOU SAY, THE ECB IS GOING TO KEEP HITTING THIS AND HITTING IT HARD, ARE WE ON A COLLISION COURSE BETWEEN THE POLITICIANS AND THE ECB? > > YES, I THINK WE ARE. LET ME SAY THIS. FIRST OF ALL, CHRISTINE LAGARDE IS COMPLETELY RIGHT IN SAYING THAT THEIR JOB IS INFLATION AND THEY SHOULD NOT BE WORRIED ABOUT POLITICAL STATEMENTS SHE IS ABSOLUTE RIGHT IN THIS. HOWEVER, THERE IS A LOT IN HOW YOU CALIBRATE MONETARY POLICY. I SUSPECT THAT THE RISK PROFILE, FROM A MONETARY POLICY DECISION MAKER TODAY, IS RATHER SKEWED. IF I AM WRONG AND OTHERS ARE WRONG, MANY OTHERS ARE WRONG, AND INFLATION STAYS AT 2% SEVERAL YEARS FROM NOW AND THEY HAVEN'T DONE MUCH, THEY WILL BE VERY CRITICIZED FOR THIS. ON THE OTHER HAND, WE GO DOWN INTO A 2% OR 3% RECESSION, THEY WILL SAY YOU TIGHTENED TOO MUCH. INFLATION WILL COME DOWN RAPIDLY AND RISK MORE COMMODITY PRICE INFLATION. BUT THEY WILL SAY, IT IS A DIFFICULT WORLD. THERE IS CHINA, RUSSIA, IT IS NOT OUR FAULT. WE HAD TO DO WHAT WE HAD TO DO. I THINK THE INCENTIVE FUNCTION IS SKEWED. I THINK THIS IS WHAT POLITICAL LEADERS ARE TALKING ABOUT. THINK THERE IS SOME TRUTH TO THAT. BUT BECAUSE THEY HAVE THIS ONE MANDATE, AND THIS ONE ONLY, THAT MAY BE THE ISSUE HERE. ALIX: IT'S KIND OF LIKE BEING A PARENT. YOU KIND OF LOSE EITHER WAY. ERIK NIELSEN, ALWAYS GOOD TO GET YOUR PERSPECTIVE. COMING UP, EMILY HILL, POWER STOCK IS SOUNDING THE ALARM ON STAGFLATION. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > I'M GOING TO CALL THIS THEY WOULD HAVE, SHOULD HAVE, COULD HAVE MARKET, WHERE INVESTORS SAY THIS IS A SLOW DECLINE. MOST OF THE MARKET SHOCKS WE HAVE HAD HAVE BEEN SHARP DROPS. INVESTORS HAVE NOT SEEN THIS KIND OF A MARKET DROP. THEY TEND TO RECOVER IN THE MANNER IN WHICH THEY DECLINE. THIS WILL BE A SLOW SLOG BACK. ALIX: THAT REMIND ME OF ME PLAYING POKER. TAKING IN A CURRENT MARKET ENVIRONMENT. TRACKING SOME OF THE MOVES RIGHT NOW. META-STOCKS LOOKING HARD. > > WE ARE AT THE LOWE'S. NOT ONLY IS IT DOWN TODAY, IT IS THE WORST DAY SINCE FEBRUARY, DOWN IN A BIG WAY ON THE YEAR. THIS COMES ON ANOTHER DISASTROUS EARNINGS REPORT. WHAT MIX IT SO INTERESTING AS THEY BEAT SALES BY 1%, BUT EARNINGS MISSED BY 28%. THEY CONTINUE TO SPEND ON THE NET AVERSE IDEA, WITH EXPENSES FOR THAT EXPECTING TO GO CLOSER TO $100 BILLION. INVESTORS ARE NOT LIKING IT. THEY WANT TO SEE PROOF. OTHER TECH SUPPORTING TONIGHT, BUT THIS IS AMAZING. ON THE YEAR, DOWN A STUNNING 70%, AS INVESTORS ARE REALLY NOT BUYING MARK ZUCKERBERG'S IDEA ON THE METAVERSE. PLUS, THE WEAKNESS IN THAT SLOWING THAT WE SAW RELATIVE TO SNAP AND ALPHABET. BUT CATERPILLAR, SHARES ARE UP 18 PERCENT. EARNINGS BLUE IVY ESTIMATES. THEY ARE SEEING VERY HIGH DEMAND. COMCAST OF A .3%. OR DEMAND FOR THEIR HIGH WEB SUBSCRIBERS. SHOPIFY UP 17%. THIS IS INTERESTING BECAUSE THEY ARE DOWN ON THE YEAR, BUT THEY THINK THE WORST IS BEHIND THEM. WHEN WILL THAT HAPPEN FOR YOU? -- META. GUY: [LAUGHTER] I DON'T KNOW ABOUT THAT ONE. WHAT I DO KNOW IS I NOW WANT TO PLAY POKER WITH ALEX. ALIX: [LAUGHTER] GUY: REPORTER: -- EMILY HILL JOINING US NOW. YOU THINK STAGFLATION IS HERE, AND WHY DOES THIS EARNINGS SEASON CONFIRM THAT? > > FIRST OF ALL, I'M SURPRISED I HAVE NOT HEARD THE WORD STAGFLATION MORE IN THE LAST QUARTER. PEOPLE WERE TALKING ABOUT IT A LOT WHEN INFLATION FIRST BECAME A SIGNIFICANT CONCERN. I THINK EARNINGS HAVE BEEN NOT AS BAD AS FEARED THIS QUARTER. PART OF THAT IS BECAUSE ANALYSTS CUT THEIR EARNING ESTIMATES BY A VERY SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT. THAT WAS BY A BIGGER MARGIN THAN THEY DID SINCE THE EARLY STAGE OF THE PANDEMIC. YES, SOME EARNINGS ARE EXCEEDING THIS REASONABLY LOW BAR. OVERALL, WE HAVE SLOWING GROWTH. I THINK WHAT WE ARE GOING TO SEE IS MORE WHAT WE JUST SAW FROM BIG TECH IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR. THEY'RE GOING TO SEE THE IMPACT OF THE STRONG DOLLAR, RISING INTEREST RATES, EVEN MORE THAN WE HAVE NOW. I THINK WE HAVE GOT THE CLASSIC HIGH INFLATION, SLOWING GROWTH. THAT IS WHAT STAGFLATION IS ALL ABOUT. ALIX: WHAT WAS CONFUSING FOR ME IS THAT FOR A LOT OF CONSUMER COMPANIES, FOR EXAMPLE, STAGFLATION IS THE WORST CASE SCENARIO FOR THOSE GUYS. BUT YOU SEE PEPSI AND THOSE KIND OF COMPANIES, COKE, BEING ABLE TO RAISE PRICES. I'M WONDERING HOW LONG YOU THINK THAT CAN CONTINUE FOR. I KNOW YOU OWN COSCO. WHAT DO YOU THINK? > > WE CAN SEE CONSUMERS CONTINUE TO SPEND. THE ARE NOT SPENDING WITH GUSTO, BY ANY MEANS. THEY ARE CONTINUING TO SPEND. I THINK IT WAS UP 1.4%. HE SAW THE BANK OF AMERICA, IT SEEMS THEY BELIEVE THE CONSUMER IS ACTUALLY DOING QUITE WELL. THERE IS STILL A VERY SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF CASH WITH THE BALANCE SHEETS FROM THE PANDEMIC ERA. AGAIN, I JUST THINK IT IS TAKING LONGER FOR THIS SLOWING GROWTH AND RISING INTEREST RATES TO TRANSLATE OR FEED INTO THE EARNINGS OF THE PROCTER & GAMBLE , AND PEPSI. SO FAR, IT HAS BEEN QUITE RESILIENT. BUT I DON'T EXPECT THAT TO LAST IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR. GUY: HOW DO YOU INVEST IN THIS KIND OF WORLD? WHAT DOES A PORTFOLIO LOOK LIKE? WHAT ARE THE SAFEST PLACES TO HANG OUT IF THIS IS GOING TO BE AN ENDURING. BEING A STAGFLATION? > > THAT IS A PROBLEM. THERE ARE VERY FEW PLACES TO HIDE WHEN WE HAVE AN ENVIRONMENT LIKE THIS. WE LIKE DEFENSIVE STOCKS WITH VERY GOOD CASH FLOW. HEALTH CARE. WHEN WE TALK ABOUT CONSUMER STAPLES OR DEFENSIVE STOCKS, I WOULD GO WITH COSCO, WHICH ALLOWS CONSUMERS TO SAVE. FRANKLY, WE LIKE T-BILLS. IT IS AT OVER 4%. THE KIND OF INVESTMENTS THAT ARE SLOWER GROWING, BUT HAVE CASH FLOW, STRONG BALANCE SHEETS, IT IS VERY DIFFICULT FOR HIGH-GROWTH COMPANIES, SOME OF THESE BIG TECH NAMES THAT CONTINUE TO DO WELL IN AN ENVIRONMENT LIKE THIS. ALIX: I WAS READING A PIECE TODAY THAT TALKS ABOUT MONEY COMING OUT OF EQUITIES AND INTO THE BOND MARKET. YOU MENTIONED T-BILLS. IT IS BASICALLY GIVING EVEN MORE YIELD. ARE WE EXPECTING THAT TO ACTUALLY MATERIALIZE? OR ARE YOU GOING TO STICK WITH EQUITIES FOR THE ONE? > > AM I SPECIFICALLY STICKING WITH EQUITIES FOR THE LONGER TERM OR THE PEOPLE OUT THERE? ALIX: BOTH. > > I THINK THE ERA IS BEHIND US. YOU CAN ACTUALLY GET REASONABLE RETURNS, CORPORATE CREDIT, TREASURIES. I THINK THAT WILL BE A HEADWIND FOR STOCKS. I ALSO THINK WE ARE IN AN INFLATIONARY PERIOD. WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT THE MARKET IS EXPECTING INFLATION TO BE A YEAR FROM NOW, IT IS IN THE MID-TWOS. WE ARE HIGHLY SKEPTICAL OF THAT NUMBER. IF YOU LOOK HISTORICALLY, IT INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARE OFTEN WRONG. USUALLY, WHEN YOU HAVE SEEN INFLATION OVER A PERCENT, IT TAKES ABOUT TWO YEARS TO GET THAT DOWN UNDER 6%. YOU NEED GROWTH IN YOUR PORTFOLIO IN AN INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT. JUST PARKING IT IN BONDS, EVEN IF THEY ARE MAKING 4%, YOU ARE NOT GETTING A RETURN ON THAT BASIS. ALIX: WE APPRECIATE IT. I DON'T KNOW IF I FEEL BETTER OR WORSE AFTER TALKING TO YOU. MAYBE A LITTLE WORSE. [LAUGHTER] > > IT'S NOT THAT BAD. ALIX: THANKS A LOT. GUY: COMING UP, WE'RE GOING TO TALK ABOUT OPPORTUNITIES IN CORPORATE CREDIT. JONATHAN LAVINE WE ARE GOING TO TALK TOJONATHAN LAVINE, ALIX: ABOUT ONE HOUR INTO THE U.S. TRADING SESSION AND IT FEELS LIKE YESTERDAY. BAD EARNINGS, TECH GETS CRUSHED AND NOW WE ARE SEEING A COME BACK. ABIGAIL: THAT NASDAQ 100 DOWN MORE THAN 1% OFF OF TECH WEAKNESS. WE HAVE THAT S & P 500 BACK HIGHER. LET'S SEE WHAT HAPPENS. THE NASDAQ 100 CLOSE TO GAINING. OF COURSE THE BIG STOCK WE ARE TALKING ABOUT IS META-DOWN 22% OFF OF ITS LOWS AND YOU CAN BELIEVE IT OFF THE BIG PROFIT MYTHS AND THE SPENDING PLANS AMID WEAKNESS FOR THEIR CORE BUSINESS ON THE AD SIDE. THE 10 YEAR YIELD DOWN, THAT'S HELPING STOCKS AS HAPPENED YESTERDAY. WE SEE HOW THE DAY GOES. YESTERDAY TALKING WITH THE TECH WEAKNESS WE HAD WITH MICROSOFT AND ALPHABET. WHEN WE TAKE THE NASDAQ ONE HUNDRED AND WE TAKE THE S & P 500 OUT YOU CAN SEE THE DRAMATIC UNDERPERFORMANCE OF THE NASDAQ 100. IF WE LOOK AT THE S & P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX I SUSPECT WOULD BE HIGHER RIGHT NOW, THAT'S THE DRAG. RIGHT NOW WE HAVE META-ON THE POSSIBILITY IT'S VERY CLOSE TO NO LONGER BEING AMONG THE 20 LARGEST STOCKS IN THE S & P 500. THERE OTHERS TO LOOK AT. APPLE AND AMAZON WILL BE REPORTING TODAY. WE HAVE ALPHABET AND MICROSOFT STILL DOWN. INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS GROWTH WISE. THEY'VE MODELED INTO PERCENT GROWTH FOR THE BOTTOM LINE OF THIS UPCOMING QUARTER. THINGS SLOWING DOWN DRAMATICALLY BUT THERE IS AN IRONIC TWIST, TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT'S HAPPENING BECAUSE OF META-AND THE METAVERSE. CAP EXPANDING -- SPENDING GOING FROM 80 TO 90 BILLION -- 90 MILLION UP TOWARDS 100 MILLION. CHIPS TRADING HIGHER. IF WE HAVE THESE GOING HIGHER, THAT SEEMS TO BE THE WHACK-A-MOLE THING RIGHT NOW IN TERMS OF DIFFERENT SECTORS AND STOCKS. ALIX: THANK YOU ABIGAIL. DESPITE THE WORRIES OF REPAYMENT RISK, BLACKROCK SEES OPPORTUNITIES AND PAPER ASSETS WITH RETURNS AT A TRACK FIT -- ATTRACTIVE LEVEL. > > FRONT END OF THE YIELD CURVE TO BUY FRONT END ASSETS. CREDIT SECURITIZED ASSETS YOU CAN TAKE NOT A LOT OF INTEREST RATE RISK. AND STILL GET PAID 6.5%. YOU DON'T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT THE VOLATILITY OR DOWN THE CREDIT SPECTRUM. ALIX: JOINING US IS JONATHAN LEVINE, A COMANAGING PARTNER AT BAIN CAPITAL. A PRIVATE MULTI-ASSET INVESTMENT FIRM. THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE. DO YOU AGREE WE ARE LOOKING -- WHEN LOOKING AT CORPORATE CREDIT. > > OUR AREA OF FOCUS IS GENERALLY HIGH YIELD. LOOKING AT YIELDS IN EXCESS OF INFLATION. THE FALL RATES ARE STILL LOW ALTHOUGH THERE IS THIS IMPENDING, EVERYBODY IS WORRIED ABOUT THE NONSPECIFIC BAD THING TO THINK WILL HAPPEN SIX MONTHS FROM NOW. THE BEAUTY ABOUT CREDIT YOU CAN -- WHAT DEFAULT RATE DO YOU THINK WILL HAPPEN. WHAT EXCESS SPREAD TO YOU NEED AND YOU CAN BUY CREDITS TO THOSE YIELDS. THE DEFAULT RATES YEAR-TO-DATE HAVE NOT BEEN TERRIBLE. A LOT OF COMPANIES ARE NOT HEDGE THEIR INTEREST RATE RISK SO THAT'S GOOD IN THE SHORT RUN UNDERSTANDING WITHOUT WILL OF FLY IN THE LONG RUN. AND IT IS A CREDIT SELECTOR'S MARKET AND IT HASN'T BEEN FOR A LONG TIME. AND THERE IS TO THE COUPON WHICH THERE HASN'T BEEN FOR A LONG TIME. I THINK THAT THAT CHANGES THE PARADIGM NOT LIKE WE'VE NEVER SEEN THIS BEFORE, BUT THE ACTUAL YIELD ON THESE ASSETS ARE PRETTY GOOD AND YOU CAN MAKE IN SOME SUBSTANTIAL DEFAULT RATES AND SOME -- WE ARE GOING INDUSTRY BY INDUSTRY, IT'S ABOUT 1.5 RIGHT NOW. WE THINK THAT COULD DOUBLE IN THE NEXT YEAR OR SO. BUT WE ALSO THINK IT IS MORE ANALYZABLE THAN IT'S BEEN PAID HISTORICALLY DEFAULT RATES HAVE BEEN CONCENTRATED TO PARTICULAR INDUSTRIES ENDED WIPES OUT THE WHOLE INDUSTRY. WE ARE UNDERGOING A VERY MICRO PROCESS OF LOOKING COMPANY BY COMPANY. WHAT'S THE INTEREST RATE RISK AND INFLATION RISK. WHAT'S THE REVENUE RISK. WHAT'S YOUR CURRENCY RISK WHICH IS A NEW THING THAT'S NOT SHOWN UP BEFORE. SO I GO BACK, IT'S A TIME WHEN WE THINK FUNDAMENTAL PREDICATE -- CREDIT AND WILL BE REWARDED. WITH MARKETS LIKE THIS EVERYONE'S A LONG-TERM INVESTOR. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE MACRO BACKDROP AGAINST HOW THIS IS ALL SET. DO YOU HAVE A HANDLE ON HOW FAR THE FED WILL GO? ON HOW FAR THE ECB WILL GO, THE BANK OF ENGLAND WILL GO. WHAT THE BANK OF JAPAN WILL DO. WHAT BACKDROP ARE YOU ASSESSING RIGHT NOW? JONATHAN: WE THINK, I AM HUMBLE ENOUGH TO BE ABLE TO SIT HERE AND SAY THERE'S NO WAY ANYBODY COULD POSSIBLY ACCURATELY TELL YOU WHAT EACH OF THOSE INSTITUTIONS ARE DOING WITH RATES BUT WHAT I CAN TELL YOU IS WE RECOGNIZE THAT YOU NEED TO BET ON THE OUTCOMES AND WE HAVE A MACRO GROUP AT THE FIRM THAT WORKS WITH PEOPLE FOCUSED ON MACROECONOMICS AS WELL AS PEOPLE FROM EACH OF OUR INVESTMENT AREAS INPUTTING WHAT'S GOING ON A MICRO LEVEL IN THE COMPANIES. AND WE ARE TRYING TO BOUND THE OUTCOMES AND OUR INVESTMENTS ARE LOOKING TOWARD LARGER INTEREST RATE INCREASES, MORE INFLATION THAN WE WOULD EXPECT. MUCH THE SAME WAY WE DID DURING COVID. WE LOOKED AT COVID WAS NOT ON INVESTABLE WHAT YOU DO RECOGNIZE YOU ARE INVESTING IN COMPANIES THAT YOU DIDN'T KNOW THEY WOULD BE INVESTED IN. ARE WE COMFORTABLE WITH IT SOURCES OF CAPITAL AND IS THAT UNCERTAINTY ACCEPTABLE FOR US. THAT'S HOW WE ARE TRYING TO APPROACH IT. GUY: -- KAILEY: THIS OPPORTUNITY -- ALEX: -- ALIX: DO YOU YOU AGREE AND IF SO FROM WHERE IS THE MOST JUICE FOR YOU RIGHT NOW? > > WE HAVE VERY LARGE OPERATIONS IN EUROPE, OF U.S., ASIA AND AUSTRALIA. THE DIVERSITY OF WHAT WE DO MAY FEEL DIFFERENT BECAUSE ASIA IS A SPECIAL SITUATION. THE U.S. IS A MARKET OF THE SECONDARY MARKETING CREDIT IS EXTREMELY ATTRACTIVE. EUROPE IS CAPITAL CONSTRAINED. THE CURRENCY IS CAUSING ALL SORTS OF DYNAMICS. THEY HAVE THE ENERGY CONCERNS COMING INTO THE WINTER PREVIEW ARE LOOKING AT DIFFERENT THINGS. IT'S MORE PRIVATE LENDING, RESCUE CAPITAL MORE OF A SECONDARY TRADING BESPOKE CAPITAL IN THE U.S. MARKET. GUY: WHAT PRICE SIGNAL ARE YOU GETTING FROM PRIVATE MARKETS RIGHT NOW. LIQUIDITY IS A FACTOR AND IT WONDERING WHETHER OR NOT YOU GETTING A DECENT PRICE ANGLE FROM THOSE MARKETS. GUY: -- JONATHAN: I WAS TALKING TO ONE OF OUR SENIOR TRADERS AND HE CAME -- COMMENTED THAT FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN THE SECONDARY TRADING MARKET LOOKS LIKE CHRISTMAS EVE. I THINK THAT'S A SECONDARY EFFECT TO A FLEXIBLE WORK SCHEDULE, ILLIQUID MARKETS THAT IF THERE'S 10 TRADERS ON THE DESK GOES DOWN TO SEVEN. I THINK MARK IS HE TO THINK THROUGH HOW WE ADAPT TO THE NEW REALITIES OF FLEXIBLE WORK SCHEDULES BUT -- SCHEDULE PAIRED LIQUIDITY IS DIFFERENT DIFFERENT DAYS OF THE WEEK AND TIMES. THERE'S NO DOUBT YOU HAVE TO FACTOR IN WIDER SPREAD SPREAD THIS IS NOT GOOD FOR MARKETS BUT YOU NEED TO SELL THINGS YOU ARE WORRIED ABOUT BEFORE THE BAD THING HAPPENS. YOU CAN SELL IT AT A LOW PRICE IT JUST FREEZES UP FOR A WHILE. I WOULD SAY LIQUIDITY IS NOT GOOD BUT THESE ARE ASSETS THAT IF YOU'RE PAYING WITH YOU COUPON COUPONS YOU'RE ABLE TO CARRY IT AT 10% YIELD OR SOMETHING LIKE THAT. IF YOU MADE GOOD CREDIT SELECTION ACROSS A PORTFOLIO THE LACK OF LIQUIDITY IS A LITTLE LESS CONCERNING. > > YOU ARE NOW A HUGE ALTERNATIVE ASSETS MANAGER. DO YOU WANT TO MOVE INTO OTHER SPACES AND GROW IT JUST AS MUCH. JONATHAN: WE HAVE 12 BUSINESS UNITS RANGING FROM CREDIT, VENTURE REAL ESTATE AND A WHOLE BUNCH OF BUSINESSES. THEY HAVE THREE THINGS IN COMMON THEY REINFORCE THE CORE OF WHAT WE DO. THEY WERE CHAMPIONED AS WE EXPANDED INTO THEM. AND ALL OF THEM WERE THE LARGEST INVESTOR AND THAT'S THE FRAMEWORK WE USE WHEN WE DECIDE WHAT TO DO. I THINK WE EXPANDED IN A NUMBER OF AREAS ORGANICALLY. I THINK YOU'LL SEE SOME OF THOSE GROW MORE GEOGRAPHICALLY AND THAT WILL FILL OUT A LARGE GEOGRAPHIC FOOT PLAN. SO WE HAVE AN INFRASTRUCTURE WHERE IT BUSINESSES CAN PLUG IN AND WE WILL DO THAT IF WE THINK THERE'S GOOD INVESTMENTS FOR EACH OF THE BUSINESSES PRAYED WE INVEST ALONGSIDE THEIR LIMITED PARTNERS AND THE FIRST DECISION WE MAKE IS IS A GOOD FOR OUR MONEY AND LIMITED PARTNERS. > > ALWAYS GREAT TO CATCH UP. COMANAGING PARTNER AT BAIN CAPITAL. YOU HAVE TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ALIX: NO ONE IS ON THE TRAIN. GUY: COMING UP, OF THE ELON MUSK TWITTER SAGA WILL FINALLY BE REACHING A CONCLUSION WITH THEIR FINAL STAGES OF THE DEAL. TECHNOLOGY MEDIA FOUNDER AND EDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF BLOOMBERG AND A BLOOMBERG CONTRIBUTOR JOINING US NEXT. KEEPING UP TODAY WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. THE U.S. ECONOMY GREW AT A SOLID PACE MARKING THE FIRST ADVANCE THIS YEAR AS GROSS MEDIC PRODUCT -- DOMESTIC PRODUCT ROSE IN THIS JULY TO SEPTEMBER PERIOD. CONSUMERS PROVED TO BE RESILIENT WITH INTEREST RATE HIKES. THE PORTRAIT STRONG INCREASE IN BUSINESS INVESTMENT. THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK HAS SET UP -- STEPPED UP ITS ATTACK. THEY DOUBLED THE ECB KEY INTEREST RATE TO THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN A DECADE. THE DEPOSIT RATE WHICH WAS BELOW ZERO IN JULY IS NOW 1.5%. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: ELON MUSK TRY TO PUT TWITTER EMPLOYEES AT A BIT MORE EASE DISMISSING THE RUMOR ILL BE CUTTING 75% OF THE WORKFORCE WHEN HE TAKES OVER AT SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT. THE DEADLINE TO COMPLETE THE DEAL IS SET FOR TOMORROW PRAYED HE WALKED IN WITH A KITCHEN SINK , THAT DOESN'T EXACTLY SEND A POSITIVE SINGLE. ARE WE GOING TO GET THIS DEAL DONE AND WHAT COMES NEXT? ED: I'M TOLD BY MANY ON TWITTER AND TWITTER INSIDERS I'M NOT SURE IT MATTERS WAS A BATHROOM OR KITCHEN SINK BUT THE MESSAGE WAS THAT IT IS SINKING. HE'S THERE IN THE BUILDING AS WE REPORTED OVERNIGHT SOURCES TELLING MYSELF AND ED HAMMOND THAT HE IN A HUDDLE WITH STAFF SAID I DON'T PLAN TO CUT 75% OF THE WORKFORCE. BUT ALL THE SIGNS ARE RIGHT FROM WHAT WE REPORTED ON THE DEBT AND THE BANK SIDE OF THIS EQUATION PRAYED I REPORTED YESTERDAY SEVERAL EQUITY INVESTORS HAVE TRANSFERRED FUNDS PAIRED WERE MOVING TOWARDS A CLOSE BY 5:00 P.M. FRIDAY WHETHER IT HAPPENS BEFORE THAT WHO KNOWS. THE CONVERSATION TURNS TO WHAT DOES THE TWITTER PLATFORM IN THIS COMPANY LOOK LIKE UNDER MOSQUE. WHAT ARE THE CHANGES HE WILL MAKE. ALIX: IT ALSO LEADS ME TO META-. IN MANY WAYS THE QUARTER META-LAID OUT WAS IN LINE WITH WHAT EVERYONE EXPECTED AND YET THE STOCK CANNOT CATCH A BREAK. > > THE STOCK DOWN MORE THAN 20%. TRADING AT ITS LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2016 GRADE YEAR-TO-DATE 600 BILLION PLUS LOSS OF MARKET CAP. IT WAS THE DOUBLING DOWN ON THE INVESTMENT TO TRANSITION TO THE METAVERSE AND THIS YEAR WILL BE BETWEEN 85 AND $883 BILLION. GROWING DEEPENING LOSSES AS A RESULT OF THAT. IT WAS INTERESTING BECAUSE A NUMBER OF BIG-NAME INVESTORS CALLED ON HIM TO BE MORE FINANCIALLY DISCIPLINED RAINING INSPECTING, CUTTING COSTS AND THERE WAS MESSAGING ABOUT THAT LID WE WILL LOOK AT HIRING FREEZES, WE WILL HAVE FLATHEAD COUNT IN SOME TEAMS. BUT THE STREET WANTS IT NOW AND ZUCKERBERG SAID NO. EDDIE TIME WERE THE AD MARKET IS SLOWING DOWN, TWO CONSECUTIVE QUARTERS OF SLOWING REVENUE GROWTH NOT GOOD. ALIX: REALLY APPRECIATE IT. IT WILL BE BACK TO PREVIEW THE BIG TECH EARNINGS. FOR MORE WERE JOINED BY DAVID KIRKPATRICK. IT'S BEEN A WHILE, META-STOCK IS DOWN 67% IN THE PAST YEAR. DOES THAT MELD WITH THE QUARTER WE SAW YESTERDAY? > > I THINK IT DOES SADLY. PROFITS WERE DOWN OVER 50% YEAR-OVER-YEAR. SO THAT'S THE KIND OF COMPANY INVESTORS LIKE. THE STRANGE THING IS THIS COMPANY WAS THE GREAT GROWTH STORY OF THE LAST DECADE TO SOME EXTENT OF MODERN CAPITALISM. MANY OF THOSE YEARS THEY WERE THE MOST PROFITABLE COMPANY IN THE WORLD. SO TO SEE THEM STUMBLING AND SO OBVIOUSLY MISSED IS DEEPLY DISTRESSING. THIS WEEK CAN THE EARNINGS CALL THEY SAID THIS CONCENTRATES THE MIND. YOU DON'T HEAR ZUCKERBERG STAYING -- SAYING THAT BUT IT IS TRUE. YOU CANNOT HELP THINK YOU HAVE TO DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY AND THAT'S VERY HEALTHY AND PROBABLY WILL END UP BEING HEALTHY FOR INVESTORS. > > IS THE STOCK CHEAP TODAY QUESTION MARK -- TODAY? > > I THINK AT THIS PRICE AT A PE OF 10 IT IS STILL MAKES ORDINARY PROBABLE COMPANY BUT HAS ENORMOUS OPPORTUNITIES IT JUST NEEDS AN EPIPHANY THAT HASN'T HAPPENED. IF THAT BEGAN TO HAPPEN I COULD SEE A TREMENDOUS UPTURN FROM HERE. > > THE QUESTION IS IF I BOUGHT IT TODAY WHAT KIND OF COMPANY, ACTUALLY BUYING? DO I HAVE THAT ANSWER YET? > > IT'S A GOOD QUESTION AND SAD THAT WE HAVE TO ASK THAT THE NOT KNOW THE ANSWER. LEAVE THE COMPANY WITH 3.7 BILLION USERS. THE BIGGEST CUSTOMER BASE WHERE THE NOT REALLY PAYING ATTENTION TO THAT. LIVVY CEO WHO'S OBSESSED WITH THE FUTURE OPPORTUNITY WHICH COULD GENUINELY BE BIG IN EIGHT TO 10 YEARS BUT IS WILLING TO SPEND $10 BILLION A YEAR ON MONEY HE -- OF MONEY HE INCREASINGLY DOES NOT HAVE. THAT'S A VERY WEIRD AND UNPLEASANT COMBINATION FOR INVESTORS. > > LET'S TALK ABOUT AMAZON COMING UP. WHEN I THINK ABOUT AMAZON I'M CONCERNED AS WELL. I LOOK AT MICROSOFT, WE WERE DISAPPOINTED BY THE CLOUD. WHEN I LOOK AT ALPHABET I SEE WEAKNESS IN ADVERTISING, THAT'S GOOD TO BE A PROBLEM AS WELL. WOULD YOU THINK THOSE COMPANIES IN THEIR REPORTS TELL US ABOUT WHAT WILL GET FROM AMAZON LATER TODAY. > > I THINK THE MARKET IS GENERALLY -- IS SOMEWHAT BEEN OVERREACTING. I THINK ALSO AMAZON APPLE MIGHT NOT PREDOMINANTLY ADVERTISING COMPANIES EVEN THOUGH AS YOU KNOW IT'S GOING CLOSE TO 10 BILLION PER QUARTER IN AD REVENUE. THE KEY THING TO REALIZE UNFORTUNATELY AT THIS POINT IS THESE FIVE COMPANIES INCLUDE MICROSOFT BASICALLY THEY ARE THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF A MODERN DIGITAL SOCIETY. THEY ARE ESSENTIALLY THE INFRASTRUCTURE, THEY OPERATE THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE ECONOMY IN A DO FACTOR MANNER. THEY CANNOT HELP BUT BE HURT WHEN THE ECONOMY SLOWS DOWN. I DON'T THINK THEY WILL BE AS HURT AS MUCH OF AD BASED COMPANIES. > > LET'S -- LAST DOWNTURN THEY WEREN'T THE PIPES THAT MADE THE ECONOMY RUNNING ESSENCE. WHAT KIND OF COMPANY WILL TWITTER BE ON MONDAY. > > EVERY BUDDY WANTS TO KNOW INCLUDING ME. IT COULD BE OWNED BY ELON MUSK, IF I WORKED THERE I WOULD BE NERVOUS BUT I'M GLAD HE MADE IT CLEAR HE'S NOT A LAYOFF 75% WHICH WOULD'VE BEEN A LUDICROUS ACTION TO TAKE. I THINK IT'S GOING TO BE A COMPANY THAT WILL GO THROUGH SOME MUCH-NEEDED TRANSFORMATION WHETHER HE GOES TOO FAR IS HARD TO KNOW, LETTING TRUMP BACK ON WOULD BE A HIGHLY CONTROVERSIAL MOVE THAT I DON'T KNOW IF IT WOULD BE GOOD FOR THE COMPANY. I THINK ELON MUSK IS A BRILLIANT STRATEGIST, AS BRILLIANT AS ANYONE WHO EVER LIVED FOR THIS KIND OF BUSINESS EVEN THOUGH IT'S DIFFERENT THAN WHAT IS DONE BEFORE. I THINK IT WILL BE EXCITING TO WATCH. I HOPE THOSE EMPLOYEES CAN KEEP THEIR SEATBELTS ON. GUY: GREAT TO CATCH UP. WIDE-RANGING, THINK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: CREDIT SUISSE IS STILL DOWN. THE MARKET NOT TAKING THAT REVIEW WELL.