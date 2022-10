00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Let's start with your view on the bond market, because it seems to me that you could say yields are so high and if the Fed's going to be so aggressive to bring down inflation, it caused a recession. Isn't there a point where it's it's time to buy? So I think there are parts of the market that are time to buy, and if you think about what's happened, this has been the fastest hiking of rates that we've seen in history. By the way, simultaneously the banks been draining liquidity, a trillion three from the peak in December. So this has been a historic move higher. You've now pricing or you got to pricing, the terminal rate or the funds rate is at 5 percent. I think some of what you said earlier is really important now. Now we've got to see when you see the mortgage rate, as you said, over 7, now you've got to see and I think the Fed will start talking about we're getting closer to pausing and certainly slowing down the rate hikes, as you've seen Bank of Canada and others. So I think that's a big deal. So front end of the yield curve, gosh, to buy front end assets. You know, treasuries at four and a half. But also, if you go into things like credit, securitized assets, you can take not a lot of interest rate risk, not a lot of credit risk and still get paid 6, 6 percent, six and a half percent. That's pretty attractive today. You know, if the worry about the volatility longer on the yield curve or down the credit spectrum think there's something really important, though, we're not easing. So people describe it as an inflection point, that really an inflection. All it means is you're going to slow down the pain that is taking place up to this point. So you're going to pause. And I think where the Fed's going, are you going to pause at a place that's restrictive, which still dampens economic growth, still should dampen inflation? And so that's a really big deal. It's not like we're going from tightening to easing. We're just going to slow down the hikes and then pause at a place that's still restrictive. I mean, you have to expect in an economy that's slowing, you have to expect default rates pick up. You have, as you describe, you've seen some gearing and some maybe some implicit leverage that comes through in terms of easy or financial terms for high yield companies, leverage loan leverage, loan entities. And so you had you have to be a bit more careful. Boy, the yields, though, are pretty attractive when you can buy single be high yield back at 10 percent. So the point being, take a bit of exposure, but be careful about how much you take home. We're running a lot lower than we've run historically before these yields. If you if you do your research around some of these companies, you're pretty comfy. You can feel pretty comfortably. A lot of term, they're debt out there. Free cash flow is still pretty generous. But would I rather stay in higher quality? I mean, the boys, the first time in years you could stay in on the yield curve in high quality and still clip really attractive yield levels. So I'd rather do that for a while and see what what plays out from here. I have to ask you, since we've had the big concern illiquidity in the Treasury market. I've interviewed the right investor from the Cleveland Fed, Jim Bullard, in the St. Lewis Fed, and neither one seemed particularly concerned about the financial instability that they acknowledge a little bit of illiquidity. What do you see here? Are you concerned? So I'm not concerned structurally. Don't the illiquidity, by the way, it's everywhere. The illiquidity about that shared equity options such as treasuries. I said inflation swaps, illiquid everywhere. And you know, you have to be there. Know why is that the case? That it's the case because a conviction levels are so low across the globe. When you think about putting money to work, you can look really silly in 24 hours. So people are very cautious. And so I don't think there's a structural issue in liquidity. I just think this is a natural period of uncertainty. And where people like, you know what, I'm going to wait, I'm going to see some things transpire. And so the depth of these markets, all markets, equity market, etcetera, the depth is incredibly Charlotte's. Why you're seeing across the globe these massive moves, you know, one day, one move one way or the next day a different way. Markets are just super thin. And by the way, the volumes can be heavy. But the more I the liquidity at a price is really shallow across almost every market.