00:00

Corporate credit is a little interesting right now. These deals. It is in our area of focus is is generally high yield yielding stuff. And then Rick was talking about and you are looking at yields in excess of inflation. Default rates are still low, although there is this, you know, impending. Everybody is worried about the non-specific bad thing that they think is going to happen six months from now. But the beauty about credit is you can you can price that in. What default rate do you think is going to happen? What X for excess, Fred, do you need? And then you can buy credits to those yields. The default rates year to date have not been terrible. There is a lot of companies that have hedged their interest rate risk, so that's good in the short run. Understanding what that's going to imply in the long run as those come off and end, it is a credit selectors market and it hasn't been for a long time and there is value to the coupon, which there hasn't been for a very long time. And I think that that changes the paradigm. Not like we've never seen this before, but the the the the actual yield on these assets are pretty good and you can bake in some pretty substantial default rates and some pulled apart. So what kind of default rate risk you looking at? So, you know, we're going industry by industry. It's about one and a half right now. We think that that could double in the next year or so. But we also think that it is more analyzed bull than it's been historically. Default rates have been fairly concentrated to particular industries and it sort of wipes out a whole industry. And we are undergoing a very micro process of looking company by company. What's their interest rate risk? What's their inflation risk? What's their revenue risk? What's your currency risk? Which is a new thing that has not shown up before. So we go back to it. It's a time when we think fundamental credit analysis will be rewarded. But, you know, in markets like this, everyone is a long term investor.