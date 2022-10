00:00

This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Francine Lacqua. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua. Here in London, here's what's coming up on today's program. Radical restructuring Credit Suisse shares tumble on plans to raise four billion dollars of capital to fund a sweeping overhaul. We'll bring you more of our interview with the chief executive. Moment of truth. The ECB is set to double its benchmark rate, the highest in over a decade, ramping up the fight against inflation. We're live in Frankfurt. Plus, back to reality. Medicine is 20 percent in extreme trading. A sales disappoint, skyrocketing VR costs spook investors. Well, good morning, everyone. This is what the markets are looking at. Again, there's a bit of a wobble overall because the market is focusing not only on the earnings that disappointed, including attack, but they're also looking ahead to the ECB thinking what can they do? What does that mean for TLT euro? And do we have a timeline on Q2 for next year? We, by the way, have a great chart on the hawks versus doves on these Be Governing Council meeting and how much of their opinion also weighs in. Technology shares have done one point seven percent. We had a great roundup from our BLOXHAM on why metal did so poorly and the fact that they need to find revenue streams elsewhere if they're going to continue spending so much on virtual reality banks gaining a one percent or one tenth of a percent. But when you look at Credit Suisse, it's really getting slammed for a number of reasons. And then U.S. dollar 1380. We chose a Bloomberg US dollar to show you. We could have also chosen a pair of European map. But this is a picture and I find it quite interesting that over the last five trading sessions, the footsie has actually not been trading in tandem with the rest of Europe. So maybe this is a bit of investors that have been left on the sideline because the U.K. political situation today coming back in the CAC, for example, was down some six tenths of a percent. So Credit Suisse tumbling after announcing plans to raise four billion dollars to fund a sweeping overhaul. The bank also announced thousands of job cuts after reporting a fourth straight loss. Well, I spoke to the Credit Suisse chief executive, Rick Kerner, and asked him what was the driving force behind the company's plan? Today, the bank has parts which are not profitable enough. As we all know from the shareholder perspective, and that's why we came up with, you know, the need of taking very decisive actions in mainly three different areas. The one is radical restructuring of the investment bank. The second one is significant, reducing costs going forward, as you have seen, and a on very importantly, further strengthening of our capital base. Why is that? Because if you want to go through the transformation of the next three years with very, very strong capital base and leave the transformation also addressed on capital base. So these are the three things. Are you confident that the announcement today actually puts a capital question, Tibet? Yes, 100 percent. What kind of conversations have you had the shareholders? Now we have permanent conversations, shareholders. I think they fully understand, you know, our package. What we are doing in the area of capital, because not only the capital increase. And we are doing divestments, you know, partnering up, for example, as you have seen, and secured its product business. All of that generates a lot of capital and puts us through that transformation, as I said before. When does a new Credit Suisse become profitable? It will become profitable. Definitely from 2024 onwards. And this. And there's no chance. I mean, there's always execution risk. Where do you see the main execution risks today? Look, one of the one of the execution is obviously is the market environment. The market environment is a very challenging one. It's not about playing the markets. And markets are the same for everybody. And that's exactly how we deal with it. But, you know, it's a changing market environment. And obviously, as you can assume, we figured that fully in. And in terms of how we did our plans, does it mean that you had a more aggressive strategy also to take account that the market turmoil? I know that there have also been outflows, partly because of the markets. So did you have to overcompensate? No, it's not about overcompensate markets. It's one of the factors which we figured in. I think how we did the planning for the next two years is we try to do it in an and call it prudent, partially conservatively way to make sure that the debt is very important for what we are doing here. We do not want to over promise and that under deliver. We want to do it the other way around. Well, that was the craziest chief executive of Turner speaking to us a bit earlier on. Now let's get straight to our Bloomberg finance reporter, Mario, to help Meyer, who's been really covering Credit Suisse in detail over the last while short of a decade almost. Marion, thank you for joining us. When you look at the share price reaction, did they do too little? Did they do too much or is it just that we have to wear away three for them to try and rebuild the bank? It's a good question, Francine. You know, last year when they announced a restructuring, it was very restructuring lite. This time we're looking at restructuring extreme. So did they do too much? Have they not done as much? They may have seen the same reaction in share price. So I think investors and shareholders were really looking for strong, decisive actions. We've seen a lot of flow of information this morning on what they plan to do from capital raise to things that they're selling to future capital investments. So I think this is a this is a good, decisive plan that they have. Now it's about, you know, how are they going to actually execute that? Let's not forget, it's a difficult market environment right now. And how do they rebuild, Mary? So we spoke to the chief executive. He says, look, he wants to be profitable by 2024. I mean, this seems like a very short timeline. It's short, yes, because they do have a lot to do, the rebuilding is going to have to incredibly focus on how do they get their clients convinced to stay with the bank. You know, they talk a lot about how early October they had a lot of client outflows. Clients were worried about the stability of the bank that may have been spun around by buy rumors on social media. But there's a lot of questions surrounding, you know, will this bank actually serve my needs as a wealthy client, especially if the investment bank. We don't know exactly what this first Boston unit's going to look like, how much it's going to actually feed into the credit squeeze business that remains. So a lot of question marks that they'll have to answer in the next two years. I mean, if you're is there a space for a wealth management company bank like Credit Suisse? And actually, again, gotten to your point, it's like what's the value proposition? What is is it an execution or is it really in the business model that the chief executive needs to convince people to stick around and get more people to join? There's definitely room for a big wealth manager like Credit Suisse, I mean, they've been a wealth manager for the last, you know, half decade alongside UBS. Julius Baer, Morgan Stanley. And let's not forget, they do have a strong presence in Asia and some of the emerging markets, including Middle East. So that is definitely an interesting proposition. They still have the Swiss bad branding. So that will still be attractive to clients. And clients will want the option to diversify across different banks. So having Credit Suisse out there as a wealth manager is important. That being said, you know how much they can do in terms of offering tangential services like ISE Healing and wealthy clients business. Well, we'll have to see how that works out. I mean, obviously, Julius Baer has that model. They don't have their own investment bank. So they are often, you know, advising, helping clients out. UBS still has that in-house. So we'll see how they how they play out. Mary, what do we know about this? It's possible know investors to the first Boston spin out. I mean, first of all, it's really a blast from the past, what they call it, C.S. First Boston. And who could come in and support that? Look, they've been talking to their existing investor base. They're talking to outside investors as well. Obviously, you saw that Michael Klein, the one of the board members, was a former Citibank deal maker, is going to be leaving the board and running that business. He has very strong ties to the Middle East. So we might see some Middle East sovereign wealth funds come in who are also some of the shareholders of Credit Suisse, or we might see other parties that we have we haven't seen named yet. It's to be determined those conversations will be happening first step. They do actually still need to figure out how to separate that business into a separate legal entity first. Yeah. This is what we're hearing is really steps by step by step. Some really just had the first one today. As always, thank you so much for great insight, great reporting. Our finance reporter based in Zurich, Marion Holt of Myer. Now let's get straight to the Bloomberg Businessweek News. Here's Lee Endurance. Hi, Leon. Hi, Francine. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has accused China of trying to speed up its seizure of Taiwan. Blinken told Bloomberg China's undermining the decades long status quo that has kept it from going to war over the island. Beijing said on Wednesday that China is closer than ever to realizing complete reunification of the motherland. What's changed is this decision by the government in Beijing that that status quo was no longer acceptable, that they wanted to speed up the process by which they would pursue reunification. Now, Iranian state media are blaming Sunni Muslim extremists for mosque attacks that killed at least 15 people in the southern city of Shiraz. The attack came as protesters marked 40 days since a woman's death in police custody, which has ignited some of the biggest anti-government protests in a decade. Lebanese 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. The UN guarantees. This is Bloomberg, a frenzy. Leon, thanks so much. Coming up, the ECB decides the Governing Council is due to reveal its rate decision in the coming hours. We're live in Frankfurt next. This is the. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early the of Francine Lacqua here in London. The ECB expected to deliver another supersized rate hike to combat runaway inflation. As members of the Governing Council meet today. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo. He's in Frankfurt for us. So, Maria, what exactly are we expecting today? A rate hike and. Yes. That's a very good way to put it. Because, Francine, when it comes to the rate hikes, as it is very well calibrated, very well guided by the governing council that we're expecting today, 75 basis points, of course, that takes the deposit rate to one point five percent. There's a lot of perhaps suspense in terms of the signaling going into the December rate hike. But in terms of today, it is pretty much a done deal. This is 75 basis points. What's not a done deal and this is really where every ECB watcher that I've spoken with this week will be focused on paying attention to is it tell truth? What to do with the cheap funding that is still doing the rounds in the euro system? Remember, Francine, to some extent, this is becoming a headache for the European Central Bank. They want to begin at least to talk about this idea of draining the excess liquidity from the system. But also, when you look at the arbitrage going into this, it could look like you're also providing essentially, well, a subsidy to banks had a point in which for a lot of Europeans, this is a cost of living crisis politically, not a good look. There's two ways to change you. We've talked about this reversed here. The reserve management potentially just changing the terms altogether, of course, that in place litigation risk to some extent. But this is really the big unknown going into this. And I've been told in that press conference, potentially the issue that will dominate the potentially of course, the one thing that we do watch out for great reporting, as always, are we out there there on the ground in Frankfurt? Now we're joined by Stephen Bell, chief economist, EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Stephen, what are you looking for? Actually, what Christine Legarde will say today. Well, we want to know about the future. We're going to hear about what they're going to do today. We'd like to know what her assessment is about the future inflation pressures. The future outlook for the economy. Lots of people concerned about recession in Europe. Sky high energy prices, even though they've come off a bit on inflation. Do you think actually could have reached peak? So we have warmer weather. We're seeing demand for a lot of gasoline and gas products in Europe dwindling. But one of the points I make about European inflation is that more than half of it is food and energy. United States, most of it is domestic. So low wages have picked up, rents have picked up. The fact is those domestic pressures are weaker. So you could, given the outlook for weakening economy, argued that inflation would come down of its own accord. So with the eurozone weakening, do you think this is the last 75 basis point hike we get from maybe? Yes, maybe. I mean, I think what's interesting is how Christine Lagarde has, in a sense, led the way on these rate rises. They haven't been pushed into it by the market and haven't seen the mistakes the Federal Reserve made. She said, you know, I'm avoiding an easing of monetary policy. That's how she introduced this concept the beginning of the year. And actually, with the exception of the problems that Italy has faced, because, you know, rates go up in Europe and they go up even more initially. Bond yields creating a potential risk to the fiscal side. That's still a big challenge. But for now, I think, as you say, the warm wind is we certainly know here in London and most of Europe is easing those gas prices, easing the risk of recession. But it's to let lots of industries in Europe can no longer survive. Yes. I don't know. And we also don't know soon where we'll be like December 5th or no or 6. Exactly. We could see a huge downturn, whether it's like gale winds and we all need our heating up again. Give me a sense of what we heard from George Maloney, the new president, prime minister in Italy. And she was really pushing back against interest rates. We heard similar comments, actually, from the French president as well. What should the ECB do about it? Ignore them. I mean, they are independent. They are about the most independent central bank in the world. It was constructed that way. And, you know, they don't have to kowtow to politicians. So unlike almost every other central bank one way or another is under the control of the government. But this is independent. And the point about Giorgio Maroney is that she now has to take money from the European center. Yes. Because she doesn't have the fiscal space to cope with these very high gas prices. Northern Italy is cold place. It's not all warm in Italy. So she can now benefit, in a sense, by borrowing the low rate from Brussels that she'd have to pay on the on the bond market. So in a sense, there's an opportunity there for her to slightly ease her words, because they're not grants. She's getting loans. So, yes, she doesn't want high rates. But, you know, that's not her. And I think there's a list still of like 15 things that needs to get done before that yet. Well, indeed. Which is in December. I'm talking about Kuti. When are we expecting Kuti from the ECB? Yeah, that's another good question. I would say they'll be doing it towards the end of next year to be giving us a clear schedule for that. Yes. And that will be obviously a big change. A big change. You've got a list of things you said earlier that they were doing in terms of other areas of support, but now they're moving towards regularizing much. All right. Thank you so much, Stephen Bell, the chief economist here at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Now we'll get to the really fun stuff and let's talk about the U.K., because we've had quite a roller coaster on the U.K. economy the last six weeks. Coming up, a 35 billion pound black hole. That's an estimate of the gap the UK needs to plug in its tax and spending plans. We'll discuss that next. This is blogger. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in London. Now, the U.K. has delayed its revised fiscal statement until the middle of November. Bloomberg has learnt that the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, needs to fill an estimated budget shortfall of 35 billion pounds. A government spokesperson called that figure speculative. Now, here's what the chancellor said about his priorities. Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the United Kingdom is a country that pays its way. Well, still with us is Stephen Bell, chief economist at EMEA Columbia Threadneedle Investment Stephen. When you look at the U.K., I mean, we've been through a remarkable six weeks and we kind of joke about it. But this is serious. It means mortgages have gone up. A lot of people are worse off because of the move and guilt. What happens to this administration? Where do they find the money to plug the hole? So the first thing is how things are going well for Ritchie sooner. And Jeremy Hunt, because three days in 3D. Well, yes. Jeremy Hunt, if you like, started it. David DAX. So, you know, bond yields, gilt years of falling. Yeah. So that's a virtuous circle. Less borrowing. That's good news. And of course, gas prices are lower. So the open ended subsidy for household bills. That's lower. And there's lots of things that the fiscal rules are not exactly a straitjacket. No. You know, having the debt income ratio falling at the end of several years, that's that's something that can be achieved. Inflation actually helps in the sense that that's the denominator. So I don't think this is going to be quite the disastrous squeeze that has been built. And therefore, people would be relieved. It's not as bad as they thought it would be. So you think investors will come back? I mean, I know there is and we have a great chart actually looking at some of gilt yields and what they've done over last three months. There seemed to be a belief, because we've always had in this country the twin deficit concerns about how you fund that. There seems to be a belief that actually it takes a lot more some more pain, more austerity for international investors to really come back. Do you think that with doing less, they'll still come back because people say we have less radical economic ideas? Yes. The I mean, quasi quoting was frightening to people. You know, he produced a reckless budget that a bad reaction would do more. You know, that really just isn't the way to do things. And it was much calmer now and we're back to a sort of more steady ship. But I'm more worried. You mentioned twin deficits. I'm actually more worried about the current account deficit, which is huge. There's been persistent for decade after decade after decade. And we now have the situation where the interest on the interest is building up, not sterling strong. Sterling is gone up. There's been a big move out of the dollar. Sterling benefited from that. But ultimately, if the economy does weaken, as I think it will and we look at this vast sea of red ink on the current account, I think that will put Sterling back down again. But ultimately, you don't need to have much of a bigger increase in gilt yields relative to the bond markets to start attracting money and to fund that that deficit. What are you expecting from the Bank of England next Thursday? So now the market is pricing, what, 100 basis point move? What do they do after that? Well, I'm not even sure they will do 100. But we'll see. Why not? Well, I agree with you. If you need to get rates up, get them up. There's going to be such turmoil in the data following all that interregnum in the mortgage market where people thought they had a deal and they didn't can't afford the new mortgage rates. Better to get rates up and then assess where things are going. But we just don't know how how rates have to be. The bank don't because we don't know how much downward pressure on other sources of inflation will come from the weakening of the economy that seems to be already underway. Housing market weakening. Europe's are a big market that's weakening. So there's lots of things that are people's real wages, for instance, lots of things that the Bank of India might think we don't need to do too much. All right. Stephen, thanks so much. Stephen, though, their chief economist at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. For more on the U.K., also, be sure to Bloomberg to subscribe actually talk to podcast in the city. It's hosted by me and Dave married. They have a really fun one today looking at the bank. This is Bloomberg. Radical restructuring critics Suisse shares tumble on plans to raise four billion dollars of capital to fund a sweeping overhaul. We'll bring you more of our interview with the chief executive. Moment of truth, the ECB said to double its benchmark rates, the highest in over a decade, wrapping up its fight against inflation. Plus, back to reality medicine to 20 percent in extended trading and sales disappoint skyrocketing VR costs spook investors. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition on Francine Lacqua here in London. A lot going on. So let's return to our top story this morning. And Credit Suisse has tumbled after announcing plans to raise four billion dollars to fund a sweeping overhaul. Now, the bank also announced thousands of job cuts after reporting a fourth straight loss. I asked the company's chief executive or recruiter if this is the final reset. What is new Credit Suisse? You know, it's a much simpler, more stable, much more focused bank going forward, which will deliver sustainably profitable results to our shareholders. And what is very important, if a mad here, how we came here, so to say we take a very hard look at the needs of our clients and designed everything around the needs of our clients. So what was your overarching theme? How did you come up with this plan? What was your reasoning in getting here? Many different reasons. I think the as I said, the bank is slightly too complicated today. The bank has parts which are not profitable enough, as we all know from the shareholder perspective. And that's why we came up with, you know, the need of taking very decisive actions in mainly three different areas. One is radical restructuring of the investment bank. The second one is significant, reducing costs going forward, as you have seen, and a certain very importantly, further strengthening of our capital base. Why is that? Because we want to go through the transformation of the next three years with very, very strong capital base and leave the transformation also addressed on capital base. So these are the three things. Are you confident that the announcement today actually puts a capital question, Tibet? Yes, 100 percent. What kind of conversations have you had with shareholders? Well, we have permanent conversations, shareholders. I think they fully understand, you know, our package. What we are doing in the area of capital, because not only the capital increase. And we are doing divestments, you know, partnering up, for example, as you have seen, and secured its product business. All of that generates a lot of capital and and puts us through that transformation. As I said before, when does a new Credit Suisse become profitable? It will become profitable. Definitely from 2024 onwards. And this. And there's no chance. I mean, there's always execution risks. Where do you see the main execution risks today? Look, one of the one of the execution is obviously is the market environment. The market environment is a very challenging one. It's not about playing the markets. And markets are the same for everyone. And that's exactly how we deal with it. But, you know, it's a changing market environment. And obviously, as you can assume, we figured that fully in and in terms of how we did our plants, does it mean that you had a more aggressive strategy also to take account the market turmoil? I know that there have also been outflows, partly because of the markets. So did you have to overcompensate? No, it's not about overcompensate markets. It's one of the factors which we figured in. I think how we did the planning for the next two years is we try to do it in an and call it prudent, partially conservatively way to make sure that the debt is very important for what we are doing here. We do not want to over promise and then under deliver. We want to do it the other way around. Talk a little bit about job losses. I think it's 2000 in the next two years, but up to 9000 until twenty third overall are going into 2025. As you have seen, we reduce costs by 2.5 billion on a like for like basis that comes with like 9000 job losses over that period. And there's 2700 as we speak now to get ready into the cost savings for 2023. So you also have an anchor investor. I don't know if I can call that. The Saudis up to 10 percent. They asked for anything in exchange. No. Look, what what what what they did with us is, you know, we obviously told them what we are doing and they are obviously very much buying into our transformation. And in this sense, you know, that's that's a strong and very, very welcome support for us. So you've spoken so far to two main shareholders that they're behind the reset. We are talking now to two in all the existing shareholders, obviously, because we needed to get here. But for the DMP, obviously, we talked to a couple of interested parties. What's your main message to clients today? This new bank is built around you, around our clients. When you look at all the strategy options, what was this kind of sitting somewhere in the middle? Was there something more that you could have done? No. Look, as I said, the whole the whole new set up, so to say, came from and that's what what drove us to the last three months actually from declining needs, because that's the most important thing for us in terms of how that new bank should work. At the end of the day. Number one. Number two. We took a very hard look, not only from the client perspective, but also from the look of all other stakeholders, i.e. investors, obviously. So that's very much designed, you know, to be very profitable going forward. But also our employees, I think there's a lot in for our employees. The new Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse First Boston, and last but not least, also from the regular perspective, because we want to be trustworthy and reliable partner for the fire were accurate. This is what. Well, there was a credit squeeze. Chief executive Kate Carnell speaking there. Now let's get the thoughts of people who at these head of financials at Federated AMAs, Philip. Oh, thank you, as always, for joining us. I mean, the share price is really pretty brutal with Credit Suisse today. Is this because of the capital raising? We knew that. Didn't one capital raise? Is this just to basically stop all speculation about them needed to do more and they can rebuild now from the bottom? Yes, I think it is. It is. We knew that a century was going to be a over arching and very broad. I mean, there's always people they say they could have done more. But frankly, I mean, there were very few options left on the table. There was that issue. I can understand your reaction because they raising 30 per cent on a market cap, it turns will be disclosed on Monday, of course, but at the same time of Shery Ahn, I think could outperform the banking index by 10 percent in October. So I think it's all kind of makes sense that this kind of result is better for created and for equity. But I am a conqueror with and send out by 24. So we'll be if the strategy executing as they say, and it'll be returning with a more stable, less risky Greece with very highly capitalized because they plan to have their fifteen point four percent Citi 1 ratio better. But Phillip, so what's the main question now? John Micklethwait, if you look at how you rebuild, that is about execution. This is about making sure that actually he retains talent and that he can finally become profitable. So there are so many steps in getting to that end point. What do you want to know in like six months, the next 12 months? Do we need a plan to see whether they follow through? Yeah, I think so. The next few months, as you said, it would be very important is a longer restructuring. So because it's only and this essentially in 2025 and I think it's there is a lot of steps along the road. That's the first time of year. You know, for the investment bank, the annual CSFB needs to be this month. And I think it's a little bit difficult. They are having very capital capable hands of Michael Klein, the format city investment bank supremo. Opening open in the carpet. I think so. We're adding Bloomberg this morning is 500 media commitment for an extended investor. And I think it's owned when you were downsized, an investment bank. And of course, it's risky because you're dependent on market forces and sometimes it goes very well like you did. We don't trust banks. It's when they did as moral, as much smaller investment bank production. And sometimes it go very long, like when Hastert was the trading VIX because that's it. Yes. That's a nine billion pound last year closing down on the investment. I think so. Yes. I mean, if you're an investor today in Credit Suisse, what makes you stick around right now? How do we know that this is the last of the restructuring, that this time they make it, they get it right and move on? I think it's all somewhere inside Greece freezing. There's a strong bank waiting to emerge. And I think that's on the Iraqi focusing on what they do best. That's so the waste management. Let's not forget, this is a saga on global wealth management franchise in the world. So it's worth something. And they you have DSW de Suites here, and it was actually is a drab actually a rather preferred to go for fresh language as opposed in selling the family silver, so to speak. So this is the reason why Chris Sweets, I think is valuable. And that's I mean, it's a dear. Already the U.S. stock market was ascribing a negative value to the investment bank. So now this opinion is off. So I think uncertainty will be more visible to external people that actually there is value increase with. Philip, when you look at what first Boston that's been out becomes under Michael Klein. There's talk about them drawing in investors to that. Do we have any speculation who that may be and what the underlying agreement on that? Or does it not really matter at this point? No, I think it's a matter that some someone is stabbing you like, for example, the Saudis, a couple they raise. I think I saw from Libya. We are law. We always hear about you. The private equity groups, I think would be martyrdom. There will be a friendly risk and they will able to consolidate all those W A's and O's D D staff. So I think it's that it would be a big contribution to capital relief and also staff reduction increases. And I think it's your CSFB enough in your first Boston with relative his minus what we're talking about, 45 billion of W ISE. Thank you so much as always. A few polo RTS, their head of financials at Federated Amex. Coming up has Mark Zuckerberg. Big bet on the leftovers spooked investors? Well, shares take a hit. Pretty significant. Why not? For the company reveals the ballooning costs smile that lights the single. Economics, finance, politics, this is Bloomberg Surveillance or the addition of Francine Lacqua like here in London. Now, Mark Zuckerberg has moved to calm investors after Metta gave a weaker than expected revenue forecast for the fourth quarter. Shares plunged following the announcement, which also revealed increasing costs in the division devoted to Zuckerberg Metaverse project. I think we're going to resolve each of these things over different periods of time. And, you know, I appreciate the patience and I think that those who are patient and invest with us will end up being rewarded. Well, for more on all this, let's bring Matthew Bloxham from Bloomberg Intelligence. First of all, another very difficult earnings season for Metta. Good morning. Thanks so much for coming in. How should investors take this? Shouldn't they be worried about their future or will they address the concerns? Well, I think they should be worried. And I think we've seen that in the share price reaction. I think, you know, we heard markets like that talk about kind of addressing these issues. I think in the near term, they need to demonstrate that they can make money from this wheel's product, which is currently cannibalizing their existing out products and pressuring revenue. And then mid-term, they've got this monetizing their messaging platform. So Messenger and WhatsApp, which you're seeing some traction but needs to get a lot bigger that they're not seeing the mid-term mid to long term actually making money from the metaverse if the metaphor even exists and that they're spending a huge amount of money on that bet right now. But Matt, this is a question, right? How do they monetize what they have? I mean, they have some great outlets. Yes. They make money off them. Well, you know, they need to convince advertisers that particular things like wheels are worth putting money again. So you also need to convince content creators that they should shift from either just using Instagram or using tech talk to use things like rails. They need to convince businesses that actually they can get a good return on investment in using things like the messenger and WhatsApp products are developing. The video of the week is you unmasking entering the Twitter headquarters with a sink? Yes. We've had this debate on whether it is a kitchen sink. Is it a bathroom saying ISE carrying a sink? Tell us about what we're expecting from Twitter in Yvonne Man. Yeah, exactly. So here he is. There he is. Yes, there is. He's turned up Twitter HQ with the sink. He's going to be there for a while. I think, you know, tomorrow, Friday is the day he's expected to complete the deal. So he's there ready to kind of meet staff and share a vision with them about what he's planning for the company. So a lot of people, they're concerned if they might lose their jobs, given all this newsroom potentially cutting up to 75 percent of staff there. So I think, you know, that's going to be a very intense crowd that he's kind of talking to tomorrow, assuming that the deal completes yet. Before then, though, we have Apple and Amazon reporting a little bit later. I mean, I wonder whether that does Twitter Elon Musk deal is like sucking up all of the energy of some of the media and focusing on the numbers of these big companies yet maybe. Although I think potentially Apple and Amazon might have a better story to tell people than what we've seen from Matt and Google. I mean, there's still going to be pressures there, but perhaps not quite as bad. I think Apple obviously had the iPhone 14, so hopefully they'll be demonstrating some good traction with that product. But China is a big pressure for them in terms of a slowdown. Amazon news spread across seven different areas. I think we'll see potentially some pressure on e-commerce. But they had the prime day this quarter, which might help their challenger in the advertising market. So they were seeing pressure on the advertising market as a whole. Amazon is gaining share, so they might have a more positive story to kind of tell in that space. So they got that big cloud business. Microsoft talked about slowing growth there. So people will be watching to see what's happening with Amazon Web Services. That's a big source of profit for Amazon. I mean, they should really do a big coup and come with a kitchen sink regularly for earnings levels. Yeah, fundamentally. Whereas can they actually afford to increase prices? When you look at some of the the apple pressures and we saw them cutting, actually, you know what they're asking their suppliers to give them in this inflationary environment. Did they have any room to move to Amazon or Apple? Apple. I mean, they have some you know, see if you've seen it, the US, they kept the iPhone price flat. But in Europe, it's gone up 15, 16 percent. And I think the sense is that they have enough brown power to compress those through. And Amazon did it. Amazon would increase their price for frame. Exactly. And you've seen Apple put the pricing up on that kind of streaming product. So I think you're generally seeing a shift upwards to reflect inflation, but also to compensate for cost pressure. Matt, thanks so much as always with the very latest on that median take. Matt Bloxham. Matthew Bloxham from Bloomberg Intelligence. Coming up, we'll look at some of the other earnings this morning and how markets have been reacting to those results. That's coming up next. And this is Bloomberg. Economics, finance, politics, this is Bloomberg Surveillance through the addition of Francine Lacqua. We're here in London. Let's get straight to the Bloomberg first for news. Here's the idea. It's highly unfair. Francine, according to a new estimate, the UK government's decision to delay its economic statement by two and a half weeks could save as much as 15 billion pounds. The Resolution Foundation says holding off on the budget event will allow official forecasters to include a sharp drop in the U.K. bond rates since former prime minister this trust was forced out of office. Now U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken has accused China of trying to speed up its seizure of time. One Blinken told Bloomberg. China is undermining the decades long status quo that has kept it from going to war over the island. Beijing said on Wednesday that China is closer than ever to realizing complete reunification of the motherland. What's changed is this decision by the government in Beijing that that status quo was no longer acceptable, that they wanted to speed up the process by which they would pursue reunification. Now, Singapore's central bank chief says Southeast Asian nations grappling with a strong dollar have been managing the situation well. Speaking exclusively to Bloomberg, Raffi Men on sounded an optimistic note about the global economy, given where inflation is. A slowdown in the global economy is not altogether a bad thing. It is a good way to relieve those inflationary pressures, provided the slowdown is mild, shot and shallow. If that can lead off to some easing in labor market tightness and slowing economy leading to inflation coming down over the course of the second half of next year, I think then the world economy is in a better place. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred channels and an atlas and more than one hundred and twenty countries ISE million. This is Bloomberg Francine Lacqua. Like so much earnings season well underway, we've looked at European banks reporting and recapped. Yesterday's U.S. Take joins us. Also, we'll get how some of the other equities have been performing this morning. For analysis, we're joined by Joe Easton from our equities team. Joe, thank you for joining us. As I me, there's so many reporting what's caught your eye. So I think Lloyds in the UK was an interesting one today. Sequesters shocking credit impairment from Lloyds, around 600 million pounds. Much bigger than analysts expected. The bank rate, not the insurance. Lloyds, the bank. This is an important distinction. So, I mean, if you look at the assumptions that macroeconomic assumptions they put in to me, they don't even look that conservative. So they're talking about inflation at around 6 percent next year. GDP growth down around 1 percent. So I think the bad debts could actually increase significantly. Some people would say it's prudent. I would say that perhaps that could get a lot worse. They're obviously getting a big windfall with the rates going up Bank of England next week, I think probably most likely a 75 basis point hike. I don't think markets are probably pricing it correctly. I think 100 point basis point is probably just getting overexcited. I to think they were one of the ones that were pulling mortgages rates when we had the gilt mayhem. So that's probably the most exposed UK bank to mortgages. So that could be a real downside for them going forward. Definitely for Lloyds. Yeah. Talk to me about Shell shells doing very well given where we are. On Andrew, security and increasing dividends. Yes, rates to show returning around 19 billion dollars of cash in buybacks alone in a year and a full year, which is a huge amount of money. And I think it becomes one of those situations where we know they're making lots of profits, becomes one of those situations where they get back in the eye of sumac and the government in terms of windfall taxes, which they mostly avoided because most of the windfall tax Covid North Sea oil firms. I think Shell comes back in the firing line and it was soon at CAC who announced the last windfall tax. So it's a point where the big profits become a risk for the company. And my ISE. Yeah, I agree actually because it just goes back into focus and you kind of thing. Well, given what we're living through, what's our longer term strategy? You're also working on a great story about the outlook for pubs. You're in the UK. Exactly. Probably my favourite sector, but the pub so according to two separate on earth to go and enjoy it of both. And so Deutsche Bank saying that the sector could face no earnings next year. So essentially break even next year. So no growth on the earnings. I mean, this is because the government reversed the cut to the low end income tax cut. They reversed that. And they've also watered down the energy supports that will end soon. That will end early next year. This will reduce the amount of money that people have to spend in the pubs and Deutsche Bank saying that that could be very negative for the sector. Obviously, I'll do my best to support them personally, but not a no. See their Friday at 1 p.m. just to do our bit for the economy. Joe, he's there from our equities team for that market update. Now, this is a picture across the board. Credit Suisse under pressure. What I'm hearing is, look, they've done their best. Now, we also need to see this play out because the capital raising, the chairman saying Credit Suisse will be a long term investor in First Boston, spin off equity space will remain proud and independent. Swiss Bank will have plenty more on the credit squeeze on the markets. And all this is Rupert. What is new Credit Suisse? You know, it's a much simpler, more stable, much more focused bank going forward. I do think we're facing a difficult period in Europe. We are expecting the consumer in Europe to feel the squeeze. Ultimately, the better market will be over probably sometime in the first quarter. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Anna Edwards, Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz. 10:00 a.m. in London, 5:00 a.m. in New York, 5:00 p.m. in Hong Kong. Our top stories today. Credit Suisse's stock slump says it announces a full billion dollar loss, dilutive capital rise and a complicated restructuring plan. We're going to have the latest for the ongoing strategy. Call a just a moment. Mark Zuckerberg pleading with investors to have patience as Max delivers a disappointing revenue outlook. Shares are down circa 20 percent premarket and the ECB prepares to double up with an anticipated 75 basis point hike, taking its key rate, the deposit rate to one point five percent. We'll be live in Frankfurt with the latest on that story. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Guy Johnson in London with Kailey Leinz and pretty good in New York. Anna Edwards Matt Miller both off today. Kelly, interesting overnight session in Asia. Yeah, it was a mixed overnight session in Asia. You had stocks down in Japan and China. But they were higher in Hong Kong. Where all of that left us was for the MSCI Asia Pacific Index higher on the day by just about half of 1 percent. So a bit of a mixed picture when it comes to equities. Of course, it has been far more consistent in the bond market after yields moved lower yesterday when it comes to U.S. Treasuries. Again, you saw follow through from that move in places like New Zealand, where the 10 year yield was actually down 19 basis points on the day to just under 433. But part of that had to do with a really strong auction. Then in foreign exchange, you have almost everything in Asia stronger against the US dollar today. But the exception is the Chinese yuan, which of course had a remarkable day of strength against the dollar yesterday. But pivoting back to weakness on this Thursday morning, weaker by about three quarters of one percent. We're right back at that 7 24 level, definitely up currency pair to keep an eye on the China story really largely is one to keep an eye on, especially for the commodity complex, because concerns around demand, specifically steel demand, have been weighing heavily on iron ore. Futures falling nearly 6 percent overnight at eighty one dollars a tonne. We are not the lowest we have seen on iron ore going all the way back to May of 2020. Well, Kelly, in line with some of those risk rally moves east on Asia, check out what's happening over in the US. You have futures up about three tenths of one percent. What's interesting, though, is this follows some overnight earnings of Metta that weren't so great. This idea of tech really kind of having some sort of reckoning, really perhaps signifying some pain in the macro economy. Well, that isn't seeming to pull down features by that extent. What I will say is perhaps what you're seeing this morning is some sort of technical reversal of what you saw yesterday. Kelly, you just talked about simply this idea that there's a kind of continuation of yesterday's trade in the Asia session today. In the U.S. session at least, it kind of seems like early on a little bit of a reversal, not just the futures, but the 10 year yield as well, 4 0 5 on the 10 year. You'll take a look at this, yields up by almost 6 basis points. Yesterday, they were down by quite a significant amount. I wonder how much of the volatility is really more technicals based rather than fundamentals based. Take a look at the dollars. While not a ton of movement. Only stronger by one tenth of one percent. Which might explain why in Brent crude you're only trading around a ninety five and a lot of ton of volatility there yet. Guy. Yeah, Europe kind of starting to reverse a little bit gritty. Within a few days against it, similar to what we've seen over the United States. You've got the London market outperform. I'm going to talk about Credit Suisse in just a moment. London's outperforming Shell is doing well today. The numbers are a little bit kind of off where analysts may have been expecting, but the Dibley increase is going to be so welcomed by people seeking income. Right now, it is a huge dividend. Obviously, the oil price a huge factor in there on the continent. Broadly, we are lower. Certainly Switzerland is under a little bit of pressure. Let's talk about what is happening, though, with some of the individual names and the broader market. So stocks 600 trading for a number still north of 400. But Credit Suisse, look at this, down by fourteen point four percent. We'll talk about the details in a moment. Shell is up by 2.8, 6 percent on the back of its update and going into the ECB. We are still north of 1. We are still north of parity when it comes to the euro. The ECB expected to deliver a 75 basis point hike today. But what comes after that? That's the real story that is going to be coming out of the press conference a little bit later. What's happening with Telstra's, as well as the big stories still to be determined in the European session today. But let's talk first about what is happening with Credit Suisse. It is certainly the big story of the morning. The stock tumbling, this after the bank announced plans to raise four billion dollars to fund a sweeping and to be honest, quite complicated overhaul. The bank also announcing that thousands of jobs will go after reporting its fourth straight loss. The company's CEO or recorder, speaking, of course, to Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua a little bit earlier today. What is new Credit Suisse? You know, it's a much simpler, more stable, much more focused bank going forward, which will deliver sustainably profitable results to our shareholders. Francine joins us now. Not the reaction they were terribly hoping for. No know we were always going to see some kind of reaction to the share price simply because they're doing a capital raise work at 4 billion Swiss francs. So that's huge. So we knew. But actually, it's just been going down, down, down over the last hour and a half. And the question is, is it because there's a lack of detail? Is it because they think we'll see more outflows? And at the end of the day. So they're spinning off this SPG, they're raising capital. They're bringing back Credit Suisse First Boston. I mean, that's a blast from the past. The question is, how do they grow it? So they're throwing the kitchen sink at it with this capital raising. They're getting the Saudis to come in to be an anchor investor and then they need to be profitable. So it's unclear whether this will be a success, whether investors will stick with them, whether clients will leave. And we don't have that many details yet yet. Then the details we do have seem very, very complicated. Francine, when you were speaking with the CEO, what was his degree of confidence that this was going to work? He was pretty confident, Kelly. Good morning. He gave me a firm handshake as he came in. Remember, he's just been in the job for about two, three months. It was very clear that he says, look, we need to get through this. This was the right thing to do. It's what the markets wanted, at least on the capital raising issue, which many commentators considered a step that they did not want to take. It should put that question to bed. Many more questions arise after this. But it was almost a if they did too much, they'd get punished. They did too little get punished. And so really, it's now an execution over the next six, eight to 12 months on whether they can get it done. And the other thing is, actually, we spoke to a lot of analysts and say, look, some of them, maybe 50 percent of the analysts we spoke to believe there is a good bank in there somewhere. So it's whether there's this small bank emerges and whether it creates value so that people want to give them their wealth instead of going to competitors such as UBS. Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua Well, we thank you, as always, for your reporting well, from one of the biggest movers in Europe to one of the biggest movers in the US, metal shares falling this morning after the company's first quarter revenue forecast disappointed. The Facebook and Instagram owner also saw a second straight decline in quarterly revenue as it grapples with a decline in advertising budgets due to the slowing economy. CEO Mark Zuckerberg moved to calm investors after the results. I think we're going to resolve each of these things over different periods of time. And, you know, I appreciate the patience and I think that those who are patient and invest with us will end up being rewarded. Alex Webb, a Bloomberg Quicktake, joins us now for more. Alex, thank you, as always, for your time for your insight this morning. But Metta, maybe three, four months ago, if you had seen these kind of numbers, perhaps would take the entire market, there would've been a little bit more worry, a little more fear kind of baked into the price action. It doesn't quite seem like this is turning into a macro story. Your take. Well, we've certainly seen from a lot of the other ad tech companies include the social media companies like SNAP amongst those that the advertising market is very, very poor at the moment. And the thing you actually, though, when you look at Facebook and you look at the broader picture, it actually beats on revenue. So on that level, in terms of the money it's taking in. Clearly, it was doing better than expected. The disappointment was to do with how much money it's spending. And that's on a range of new new products, not least, of course, the metaverse, but also its efforts to compete with tech talk and some of the incursions it's facing into its core business. OK. So, Alex, I look at the reception that we're seeing in trading this morning, down 20 percent after some pretty brutal losses for Alphabet and Microsoft after their results yesterday. Makes me very nervous for Apple and Amazon when they report after the bell. Do we have a sense on if things could be as bad for them? Well, there is a little bit more optimism around Apple and Amazon than some of those other companies, Amazon had particularly disappointing prior quarters, which means they have also made comments about coming in and bringing some cost savings. Had been a massive expansion of that warehousing capabilities during the lockdown. They sort of over expanded and now correcting that Apple expectation is not massively high. We've seen reporting already from Mark Gurman and Debbie, we're well colleagues on the tech team about how many devices they are making. It is the expectation is the number of devices that level with the year earlier. So anything which is a moderate surprise in that direction will be taken quite well by the market. Apple has managed to build tremendous resilience by gluing people to its devices through its rapidly expanding services business. All right. Alex Webb, a Bloomberg Quicktake, thank you so much. Apple right now down about six tenths of a percent in premarket trading ahead of its report. Now, there is one other tech company. We're watching this morning. And that would be Twitter. Elon Musk made his presence felt at the company's headquarters yesterday, posting a video of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink. He tweeted, entering Twitter headquarters, let that sink in. Very funny. While he was there, Musk told Twitter employees he does not plan to cut 75 percent of the staff. Bloomberg has learned that he denied the number in an address to workers at the San Francisco office. However, the billionaire is still expected to cut staff when he takes over the company. That 44 billion dollar deal is set to close on Friday, and the market seems to believe it will happen with shares trading just shy of that. Fifty four 20 offer price in the free market guy. Wonder what happened to the sink, Kelly? No. I suspect it will be used. Let's talk about what is happening in Frankfurt today. The ECB is expected to deliver another supersized rate hike to combat the runaway inflation we're seeing in the Eurozone. Members of the Governing Council meeting today in Frankfurt. The rate hike looks baked in Maria Tadeo. Our European correspondent joins us now from Frankfurt. Maria, five looks like a done deal, but there's all kinds of other details we should be expecting today. Tell troves potentially what's going to happen going forward in terms of the key process. Just kind of walk us through what we will or won't get when we get that announcement and the press conference later. Yeah. Let's get to it, because a guy, when you look at the rate path today, it is pretty clear a very well calibrated, very well guided to the market from the Governing Council suggested that this is going to be a 75 basis point hike. Of course, that takes the deposit rate to one point five percent. The question would be sticking to the rates of do we get any signals in terms of the December meeting? Remember, we're expecting yet another rate hike. But that seems or it seems the field at that point will be more broad. Remember, Adam, the Gap has said this is a central bank that is on a journey, will handle things, meeting to meeting. Now, the focus point, of course, there's no suspense when it comes to the rate hike, but there is a lot when it comes to the telco truths. This is, of course, a cheap funding that is doing the rounds still in the Eurosystem. It is becoming a headache for the European Central Bank. On the one hand, we know they want to kickstart this conversation about draining some of the excess liquidity from the system and then secondly, end the arbitrage. When you look at the bigger rate picture, it could look like you're subsidizing banks essentially in a cost of living crisis for a lot of Europeans. So politically, the optics are not good on that. Now, there's a number of ways in which they could change the culture as there has been talk about a reverse tier, perhaps also the management of reserves potentially just changing the terms, although that could lead to legal problems for the central bank. But what we hear today is that this is the focus point in this press conference that will be the focus. The rate hike is very well priced in. The question is, what happens to those still troughs going into this meeting? We'll look forward to the coverage as we work our way towards that meeting, that announcement a little bit later on. Maria, thank you very much indeed. Bloomberg's Maria today are outside the ECB in Frankfurt. Stay with Bloomberg for extensive coverage of the ECB decision and that news conference from President Christine Lagarde. It all starts at 8:00 a.m. New York time, 1:00 p.m. here in London. Coming up, push Coomera TV security senior European rate strategist on the ECB meeting. And the American middle class is facing its biggest hit to its wealth in a generation. Read more of today's Big Take story on Bloomberg dot.com. And also on the Bloomberg terminal before. Be sure to check out the debut of our new Big Take podcast as well. Look for that on I Heart Radio Apple podcast on the Bloomberg Business App. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Pretty Gupta with Kailey Leinz in New York, Guy Johnson joins me in London. Anna Edwards in Matt Miller throw a party somewhere, though we weren't invited to check out this chart. So I really want to talk about, of course, the Federal Reserve. But this idea here that there's more perhaps panic built into the market than there is actually showing. Take a look at this. This is a chart that shows North American investment grade CBS is off our radio audience. Stick with me. We're also showing European investment grade. CBS is as well, basically on a five year time span. You can see this massive spike in 2020, which tells you when the line goes up, things are not looking good. You kind of see that. You can see that kind of aggressive pivot in 2020 to the idea that the Fed is not going to be much more hawkish. Will the credit market panic? But you actually haven't really seen that in practice. In fact, some of the new issuance volume seems pretty healthy and the market is actually able to digest that. So is this really a question of market plumbing at the end of the day and if the markets are functioning? Is that really a bad thing? Let's ask our global credit reporter, Lisa Lee, who I've just learned is now living in London. I'm very jealous. Lisa, you join me here. Give us your insight. If we don't see an issue in market plumbing, do we really have an issue at all? Well, I think some of the headline numbers can be a little misleading because the market is very bifurcating right now between haves and have nots. If you're a company that's well rated and highly regarded, then the market recession is decent. But if you are highly levered or looking for acquisition financing, it's becoming really difficult and it has been difficult. And that's where you see some of the distress and the high C.D. numbers and the worry about how these companies will weather inflation and higher rates. Junk is rerated significantly. Yet people are yet to pounce. When does the pouncing happen? I think the problem is that there's just been so many re pricings that they've just been so many different periods where they thought, OK, this wave will be priced, but then they'd be priced again and again. And I think especially in the fall. There was a sense that there might be a period of calm. A psychiatrist came and it performed worse than people expected. And, you know, we have CEOs earning today and the out of their losses is Citrix. Citrix accounted for some of their are not a great son, but some portion of it because they accounted for a great number and two. Q But 3Q turned out worse than possible. But right now you're starting to finally see some green shoots in the high yield bond and leveraged loan market. The sense that maybe finally the repricing is over and there's some calm and the worst is behind them. Why? Why do we see those green? So what is it that that is making people start to think that the situation is beginning to resolve itself, that we're not going to get more repricing? What signs are you looking for? Well, I think for one, if you look at the new issue markets, the banks are starting to like cite to test the waters again for acquisition financing. So there's one deal called Tenneco, led by Citi Bank and Apollo Global LBO and those thinking of trying to like test the waters again and see investors appetite because for one, the higher bond market has shrunk to the record level. They've never seen such shrink as net supply is down. So perhaps there's people with cash in the silence when need to do it. But mostly it's really but it's been about inflation and rate hikes. And the idea that maybe investors finally have a handle on how much the Fed and the ECB will hike rates. And so there will be no more repricing is in that case, they can see what they should be paid for to take on risky debt. Is default risk really as low as the market seems to believe that it is, though, Lisa? I think that's the big question. 3Q is when people expect to see inflation really hit earnings and we don't we haven't gone through 3Q earnings yet and what companies will be able to pass through inflation and protect their margins and which ones won't be. We really haven't seen that. Investors don't even know themselves. We have never had such high inflation in this sort of in this modern high yield bond market and that bridge loan market. So I think that's what they're also waiting to see how this 3Q earnings pattern pans out. But it's a real question, because if we get worse earnings, which was already Brad Stone to see, I think defied expected expectations will will change. We're very happy to see you living here. It's wonderful here in London. Bishop, thank you very much indeed. Bloomberg gleefully. Okay. For more on what's happening with the markets and the analysis that we provide. Go to your Bloomberg terminal. M. L. Ivy, go is the function that you need. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Kailey Leinz with critic Gupta in New York and Guy Johnson in London, Anna Edwards and Matt Miller are off today. Now keeping you up to date with news from around the world, here's the first word. President Xi Jinping says China is willing to work with the US to find ways to get along. Those comments came before a possible meeting with President Biden and a Group of 20 summit next month. They signal an effort on she's part to maintain ties despite disputes over everything from Taiwan to chips to the invasion of Ukraine. On that note, Russia has carried out military exercises simulating a retaliatory nuclear strike. Vladimir Putin oversaw the drills. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told Bloomberg that the U.S. has warned Russia any use of a nuclear weapon in the war against Ukraine would have grave consequences. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been forced to scale back a plan to impose a cap on Russian oil prices. That follows skepticism by investors and growing risk in financial markets. Instead of strangling the Kremlin's oil revenues by imposing a strict lid on prices, the U.S. and EU are likely to settle for a more loosely policed cap at a higher price than once envisioned. And Tesla is facing the U.S. criminal investigation into its self-driving system. Bloomberg has learned that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company made misleading claims about Tesla cars ability to drive themselves. Neither the government nor Tesla are commenting and creating. Of course, this is not the first issue Tesla has run into with the auto pilot program. There's going to be a trial in the new year regarding a death while that program was activated. And on the self-driving note. You also have Ford writing down its stake in another autonomous driving startup because they say it's just too far away for that technology to really realize its potential. You know, it sounds so innovative, but at the end of the day, it really is a core part of their businesses. I mean, you must back in June said at solving that technology could be the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money and being worth zero. Guy. Yeah. Look at what happened with Mobil yesterday. Intel listening that business, that IPO absolutely flew out of the out of the market yesterday. Really big gain. Fantastic to see that happening. IPO is a back. Well, coming up, we will get more to the broader macro picture. People Chuck Schumer out of TV Securities will be joining us to talk the ECB. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition, and here's what you need to know. Credit Suisse's stock is slumping. This is it, ounces, a full billion dollar loss, the diluted capital rise and a complicated restructuring plan. Part of our interview with the company's CEO ahead, Mark Zuckerberg pleading with investors to have patience as method delivers a disappointing revenue outlook. Shares are down, let's call it, 20 percent premarket. And the ECB prepares to double up with an anticipated 75 basis point hike. Thinking is key rate to one point five percent. I'm Guy Johnson in London. Katie lines and pretty good, sir. In New York City. What's happening? Pre market? A little bit of green on the screen when you look at features here. I wouldn't call it a ton of buying conviction when you look at today's market. In fact, it's only up by a really marginal amount of about two tenths of one percent. Take a look at the 10 year yield, though, for 06, because as you start to see stocks higher, you actually see bonds pulling out a little bit, selling off just a touch about six basis points higher for the 10 year yield. What's interesting, though, is that this kind of era of both stocks and bonds being bid at the same time. Well, today, that's not necessarily the case. But keep an eye on it because A, directionally they've been moving in the same direction nevertheless, with those yields higher. The Bloomberg dollar index up about two tenths of one percent. So once again, on a massive marginal move, perhaps a little bit of a wait and see for what Christine Lagarde says later today. And of course, Brent crude still trading with about a ninety five handle Caylee. All right, Christie. Well, I've got a massive move for you and that as mayor in premarket trading, this is just wild to me. This is a stock that is now down about 20 percent this morning in early hours. But back at the start of the year, this was almost a one trillion dollar company. And if these losses in premarket trading hold, it's only going to be worth about two hundred eighty three billion dollars. So we're talking a company that went from being the sixth largest in the U.S. now down to number 20. Of course, part of that has to do with the advertising headwinds it is facing. We've heard that from other companies as well. But the other part is that this company is planning to spend big on things like the metaverse and virtual reality. Investors don't seem to like that, even though Mark Zuckerberg has asked them to be patient. If there is some companies, though, that a big spending on technology for media is good for, it would be some of those chip makers like in video. It is actually gaining after it met as a result. It's up about 3 percent. Not as great of a story for another company in the semi space, though, Wolf, Speed gave earnings and a forecast that both missed expectations. So it is getting punished brutally as a result, down about 24 percent in premarket trading. And then finally, have to mention Twitter as well, because the saga maybe is finally almost over. Elon Musk planning to close that 44 billion dollar deal tomorrow. He was at Twitter's headquarters yesterday saying he's not going to lay off 75 percent of the workforce. And the market seems to be betting on the fact that that deal will indeed go through, because this is the closest we've been to that 54 20 offer breaks. It's trading at fifty three ninety two in premarket got. Talking of kitchen things, Kelly, let's talk about what is happening with Credit Suisse right now. The stock is being absolutely hammered. We're trading just north of 4. We got down towards 4, lifting off the lows of the session right now. We're trading a 416. We're down by two and a half percent. This is a very complicated restructuring. There is a dilutive capital raise that is going to take place. There's no room for error here. Profitability still feels like it's a long way off. A credit squeeze is down. Broadly, European equities are down by around half of 1 percent. The energy sector is having a relatively good day, though. Look at what's happening with Shell. We're trading twenty seven forty six big increase in the dividend and the buyback. That's going to be really welcomed by those seeking income right now. Euro dollar down a little bit. The dollar is just beginning to reassert its strength a little bit with down by around half of 1 percent as we head in to the ECB Kelly. Well, on that note, Guy, obviously the market is expecting the ECB to hike 75 basis points once again. My question is, after what we saw with the Bank of Canada yesterday. Is there a risk that they don't do that and only go 50? Joining us now is Puja Kumar at TV Security, senior European rate strategist, who will help us answer that question and more. Who do you think the move will be? Seventy five today. And if it is, how much further can the ECB realistically go? Given that the economy is weakening? Good morning to you. So unlike A, B or C, we're not expecting any pivots from the ECB just yet. Just to give you an idea, including the 75 basis points rate hike, their deposit rate is just at one point five. So this is still below their expected neutral, which is 2 to 2.5 percent, which tells you that ECB is still not in the restrictive territory. And given the fact that we have inflation prints much higher than what they had expected in September, they would have to hike rates. And what do you think is now not only ECB, but all central banks need to sound less hawkish? The entire mood with respect to wall belt tightening has been done and that's been visible. But we see bond rates, which are much above 2 percent. So, David, it would be rather a cautious hike, but they're still not done. And we are not trading for permits from the ECB just yet. So you think we get to 50 next time? Do you get 75? Is it? Is it 75 today, 50, then 25? That sounds like a perfect then. But ECB always gives us some hawkish stocks. So I think with respect to ECB, they do have to inflation. France, as I mentioned, one is on Monday itself and the other one comes in November before the December meeting. And then they are going to be higher than what they're expecting. So there is a possibility that they may have to walk with 75 in December, but we are thinking more towards safety just because if December liquidity as well as private from Fed is likely to suggest that even ECB does 50. But I would expect that hiking cycle to have to last longer than fed in 2023. The ECB dished out a lot of money to the banking sector in the form of tell Telstra's as rates go higher. That becomes expensive. How do they solve that problem? And are we going to get that news today? I think that is one of the key policy area that markets are waiting for them. They do want to tap bank profits, and that will happen by either changing the loans terms for the LCR rules. But the only thing with this is that they could have legal battles from Germany as well, which we already heard in the news that German banks are not particularly happy with them changing the terms. Otherwise they could also look at reverse steering. If you recall, S & P did actually implement reverse steering i.e. they are basically tapping the kind of deposits that banks get. One of them is pretty much likely because clearly ECB right now is taking losses on the QE portfolio that they hold. And also they are giving banks a lot of profit. So I think some way or the other, they need to actually address these DLJ auto loans. Who you? I'm old enough to remember when one twenty on the euro was a really deep level and freaked everybody out when it went to drop below, including, I should mention, officials at the ECB, now we're looking at euro dollars that are literally just sitting at parity here. How worried should the ECB be about the euro? I think this is one thing that they have not been able to fight since the start of the year. And I think they have realized that they unless we see a big benefit from Fed, your dollar will still be hovering around fatter. And this is not just, you know, dollar the same story for yen. And I think now the focus is where the beauty will be able to do anything to defend the currency, citing with respect to ECB policy, they have to close their eyes to what's the dollar right now. And I think what they are hoping for is that at least the natural gas prices actually move in their favor and that could be down at least inflation for them. BUSH I'm glad you mentioned that because I wonder how much of the movements that you're seeing, not just in the currency market, but in the bond market as well, is perhaps less a result of the ECB and more a result of the commodity pricing. I think right now, whatever moves that we are seeing with respect to modern market is basically a bit of a cautious move ahead of the ECB, just given the fact that we did rally on was 20 or 30 basis points this week basket. And I think, yes. Commodity prices is a risk for markets. But I think today's move is more of a cautious trading ahead of the meeting. Well, and I wonder what details around this meeting we will get when it comes to Kutty Puja. What is your expectation? How realistically early do you think they can start? So I think realistically, the UK market turmoil has shaken all central banks, so at this stage they do not want to talk about Q2, just given the fact that that would take wouldn't even close to 3 percent. If they start talking about their balance sheet, I think when it comes to how they want to take policy right now, they have said that their tool is the primary tool and that's why they are keeping separate investments as well as DPR Open, which can address any financial fragmentation. And I think once they have bought some hang over inflation, i.e. they are closer to DAX million just to do to 2.5 percent. That's only Ben Davis start addressing Kutty and that's where I think that's more like a second half of 2023 story. But needless to say, this is one question that will be asked in the press conference. This is a question that will get addressed somewhere this year, even in their statement. And it's going to be very difficult for BTB bus as one spreads to trade around the current levels. If the ECB does provide us more insight, certainly something I think all eyes will be on. Future Coomera of T.D. Securities, we thank you, as always, for joining the program this morning. Coming up, Credit Suisse has announced plans to raise four billion dollars to fund a sweeping overhaul. We hear from the CEO next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance, the early edition ISE Guy Johnson in London, Kailey Leinz Gritty Gupta in New York. Anna Edwards Matt Miller are both off. I don't believe they're at a party as he was suggesting a little bit earlier on. Let's talk a bit about Credit Suisse, because that certainly is the story that everybody is focusing on here. Guys over in Europe are unveiling a strategic plan involving a capital raise of 4 billion Swiss franc. It is potentially a carving out its investment bank. Thousands of job cuts are likely to go as a result. Are good friends of colleagues over at Reuters are suggesting now that Credit Suisse is mulling an IPO for the C.S. First Boston business lost in the past, as somebody put a little bit earlier on CEO Eric Garner. Speaking to Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua a little bit earlier today. What is new Credit Suisse? You know, it's a much simpler, more stable, much more focused bank going forward, which will deliver sustainably profitable results to our shareholders. And what is very important Yvonne Man here, how we came here, so to say we take a very hard look at the needs of our clients and designed everything around the needs of our clients. So what was your overarching theme? How did you come up with this plan? What was your reasoning in getting here? Many different reasons. I think the as I said, the bank is slightly too complicated today. The bank has parts which are not profitable enough, as we all know from the shareholder perspective. And that's why we came up with, you know, the the need of taking very decisive actions in mainly three different areas. One is radical restructuring of the investment bank. The second one is significant, reducing costs going forward, as you have seen, and a certain very importantly, further strengthening of our capital base. Why is that? Because we want to go through the transformation of the next three years with very, very strong capital base and leave the transformation also addressed on capital base. So these are the three things. Are you confident that the announcement today actually puts a capital question, Tibet? Yes, 100 percent. What kind of conversations have you had the shareholders? Now we have permanent conversations, shareholders. I think they fully understand, you know, our package. What we are doing in the area of capital, because not only the capital increase. And we are doing divestments, you know, partnering up, for example, as you have seen, and secured its product business. All of that generates a lot of capital and and puts us through that transformation. As I said before, when does a new Credit Suisse become profitable? It will become profitable. Definitely from 2024 onwards. And this. And there's no chance. I mean, there's always execution risks. Where do you see the main execution risks today? Look, one of the one of the execution is obviously is the market environment. The market environment is a very challenging one. It's not about playing the markets. And markets are the same for everyone. And that's exactly how we deal with it. But, you know, it's a changing market environment. And obviously, as you can assume, we figure that fully in and in terms of how we did our plans. But it doesn't mean that you had a more aggressive strategy also to to take account the market turmoil. I know that there have also been outflows, partly because of the markets. So did you have to overcompensate? No, it's not about overcompensate markets. It's one of the factors which we figured in. I think how we did the planning for the next two years is we try to do it in an. Call it prudent, partially conservatively way to make sure that the debt is very important for what we are doing here. We do not want to overpay over promise and then under deliver. We want to do it the other way around. Talk a little bit about job losses. I think it's two thousand in the next two years, but up to nine thousand twenty third overall going into 2025. As you have seen, we reduce costs by 2.5 billion on a like for like basis that comes with like 9000 job losses over that period. And there's 2700 as we speak now to get ready into the cost savings for 2023. So you also have an anchor investor. I don't know if I can call that. The Saudis up to 10 percent. They asked for anything in exchange. No. Look, what what what what they did with us is, you know, we obviously told them what we are doing and they are obviously very much buying into our transformation. And in this sense, you know, that's that's a strong and very, very welcome support for us. So you've spoken so far to two main shareholders that they're behind the reset. There'll be a talk now to two in all the existing shareholders, obviously, because we needed to get here. But for the DMP, obviously, we talked to a couple of interested parties. What's your main message to clients today? This new bank is built around you, around our clients. When you look at all the strategy options, what was this kind of sitting somewhere in the middle? Was there something more that you could have done? No. Look, as I said, the whole the whole new set up, so to say, came from and that's what what drove us to the last three months, actually, from the client needs, because that's the most important thing for us in terms of how that new bank should work. At the end of the day, number one. Number two, we took a very hard look, not only from the client perspective, but also from the look of all other stakeholders, i.e. investors, obviously. So that's very much designed, you know, to be very profitable going forward, but also our employees. I think there's a lot in for our employees, the new Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse, First Boston, and last but not least, also from the regulatory perspective, because we want to be trustworthy and reliable partner for the fire regulators as well. CSX CEO speaking to Francine Lacqua a little bit earlier on. The stock is down eleven point two, three percent right now. Off the lows, still down pretty hard. The ECB is the other main event we're watching here in Europe a little later on. Former ECB chief economist Peter Porat is going to be joining us. That's at 11:00 a.m. New York time, 4:00 p.m. here in London. Alix Steel. I myself will be talking to Peter a little bit later on to get his analysis of the ECB meeting. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition and Kailey Leinz with critic Gupta in New York and Guy Johnson in London, Anna Edwards and Matt Miller are off today. Now let's take a look at what they're missing and what is ahead on this Thursday. Tech earnings will continue with Apple, Amazon and Intel reporting. How will those go after a series of disappointing reports from make a cap companies over the last few days? Then in monetary policy, it is the ECB decision at 8, 15 a.m. New York time. And then about 15 minutes later, we'll get some U.S. data, including GDP at eight thirty a.m. Eastern. While the consensus calls for a two point four percent expansion in GDP this quarter, some economists are lowering their estimates after data showed a jump in imports last month to help us break down the numbers and what they will mean for the Federal Reserve. Michael McKee Bloomberg International economics and policy correspondent is joining us now up early for us on the New York set. So, Mike, the number looks like it will be fairly good on the surface. What about when you look under the hood? Well, let's go to the real question. The headline number is going to be very good compared to what we had the first half of the year, first two quarters of the year, we saw some contraction. Now analysts think we're going to have a two point four percent expansion for the third quarter and annual rate, but it could be even higher than that. The Atlanta Fed's GDP now indicator was three point one percent yesterday. So there's also the possibility of an upside surprise. But you look at the next two numbers, their personal consumption. Americans may be spending a little bit less during the third quarter. And business investment. We'll get the September number that will be part of the overall GDP figure. And that is supposed to be down just a little bit as well. So it may not be as good news as it looks on the surface. What you ought to look for is the break down of the GDP and how it comes through consumer and business spending trends, as I mentioned, spending on goods versus services. We've been waiting for that shift. Is it happening now? The question is inventories and exports. Did we get a big jump in inventories that boosted GDP? Did we get a big fall in exports that subtracted from GDP? Those are things that people want to see. We also want to see what's happening with residential investment because, of course, the housing market has a little jumped off a cliff. Yeah. And government spending. The federal government is spending as much these days, but state and local governments have a lot. So are they making up any of the difference? Well, you you referred to kind of the manufacturing sector a little bit, but I'm curious about simply the sustainability of the strength of the manufacturing sector sector. We get some data out today. Durable goods, capital goods as well. What can we expect there? Well, it looks like they slowed in the third quarter, but the orders are going to have an impact down the road. So if they come in stronger than expected, it fits the narrative that the economy is still performing well. And that's kind of a whole story with the headline numbers out today. The Fed has been raising rates a lot and the economy doesn't seem to be slowing demand a whole lot yet. And so that keeps the inflation question on the table. Mike, I don't get the sense you you're not that excited about the GDP data. Are you excited about the ECB? Yeah. I mean, the ECB is kind of the story these days. We know what the Fed wants to do, but the ECB has a lot of decisions to make. The kind of decided they're going to do 75 basis points. The markets priced that in in terms of the deposit rate and the main refinance rate. But the question of what they do with Telstra's is interesting, because that's those are the loans that they made to banks at a very low rate so that they could pass those loans on to consumers. Now, the problem is with the deposit rate positive, the banks will be making a lot of money at a time when Europeans are going to be stuck in a cost of living crisis. So the question is, what do they do about that? They're suggesting that they're going to do reverse it here. In other words, exempt some of those deposits that are at the ECB from the deposit rate. They won't get as much money. It won't be a subsidy to banks. So that's going to be kind of the question. And then we'll want to find out from Christine Legarde when they're going to start reducing their balance sheet. That was a big question for the Fed. It's been a big question for the Bank of England. Now it's the ECB story to tell us something about that. Tom Keene, thank you very much indeed. DAX excited about all of this. We know he is. We're looking forward to the ECB. We're looking forward to GDP. I appreciate that the Fed may be on rails at this point. You got a lot going on today. I'm really intrigued to see kind of where Massa closes today, guys. I think that's going to be absolutely fascinating. You've also got a lot of tech being rolled in as well today. It's going to be intrigued. See what Apple is going to be doing as well. It's not all macro today. No, it's not. There's definitely micro. But to some extent, these big tech companies are also macro and that they're such heavyweights within this market that the direction they go, it's very hard for the broader market to go any other direction. And with the kind of punishments we are seeing, for Mrs. Matter, Alphabet, Microsoft, it'll be really interesting to see what kind of reception Apple and Amazon get after the bell guy. Absolutely. They'll be talking about all of this next. We're done with EARLY EDITION for surveillance, but surveillance is up ahead. Tom, John, Lisa, Jeremy Stretch joining us to talk facts. This is Bloomberg.