'Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia' Full Show (10/27/2022)

00:00

Good morning, welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. I'm Heidi Stroud, was in Sydney. I'm mean, a overall is in Hong Kong. We're counting down to Asia's major market opens. Good evening from Bloomberg World Headquarters in New York. I'm Kathleen Hays. Now for the top stories this hour. U.S. stocks step a three day rally with mega cap earnings, highlighting the economic impact of tighter Fed policy and a strong dollar. Facebook parent massive plunging after hours as revenue forecasts missing expectations amid an advertising market slowdown. And U.S. officials said to scale back a plan to cap Russian oil prices as risks in financial markets grow. Now let's get a quick check on Wall Street. You know, 24 hours, a very disappointing mega CAC tech stock news really weighed on stocks today, as we just said, snapping a three day winning streak. But the biggest loser was the Nasdaq. We can see Nasdaq futures now continuing this decline. It was about 2 percent for the day. The S & P 500 down just under a percent. And you can see S & P five huge bright futures, S & P 500 futures hitting about. And they got a little bit of a bounce there. NASDAQ still letting all that negativity. And yesterday it was Microsoft and Google reporting such bad results after the bell. Tech overall down 5 percent today. Mary to talk more about that in a minute. Down 19 percent today after the bell. Very disappointing earnings at bad ad sales, all kinds of things. Bond market, of course. And let me just quickly touch that, because he was a very interesting day for bonds. A 10 year note briefly fell below or below 4 percent. Bank of Canada, that was the big news, getting bonds going in the morning. They did a 50 basis point hike in say they expected 75. The idea is, could the Fed maybe tilt in that direction? A lot of economists and bond watchers say probably not, but that's one thing that helped. Also, new home sales in the U.S. down nearly 11 percent in September. 30 year mortgage rate up to seven point two percent, the highest since 2001. Oil up the most in a week. U.S. exported a record amount of crude on on record, eleven point four million barrels a one day last week. The dollar helping, though. Let's leave it with that, Annabel. Down nearly 1 percent, the lowest level in three weeks on this census. That is going to do something. But you look at these these tech stocks again for a minute. You know, Apple is reporting tomorrow. That's gonna be a big, big focus. Alphabet yesterday, ad sales also not looking so hot. Twitter. I love Twitter. Elon Musk walking into headquarters today carrying a sink. The chief marketing officer saying he's going to talk with employees on Friday after a story in The Washington Post that he might fire 75 percent of the workers. I guess his first job is not just to tweet things out, but to really shake hands and let people know maybe the new boss is he is there and we'll see what happens next. That's right. Kathleen and Twitter earnings, of course, are on the table for next week. But you mentioned these. They slide these we're seeing and companies that are relying on ad revenue online and just putting some more perspective into the size and the scope of their losses so far this year, because, of course, Meadow was the latest one. The mentioning today that stock already down 60 percent, but it also did lead to declines for its online peers snap. You can see they're already down 80 percent since the start of 2022. Pinterest, another one that slumped intraday, but certainly Alphabet was another that kicked this off earlier this week, reinforcing the concerns around the slowdown in the online ad market. And that stock is already down more than 30 percent. So there's certainly a lot of concern around the health of these companies that are facing an environment of high inflation, rising rates. So how does that set us up for the trading day in Asia? Will we change on? Certainly, it's a headwind coming into the session. But the flip side of that, you were mentioning this pullback in Treasury yields, that softer dollar will ease a supportive factors, of course, for stocks in Asia that we're already seeing Sydney online to the upside, the last close of futures there. And then also New Zealand just trading flat here at the stop. But certainly there is another factor that can always unseat the apple cart, and that is these tensions between what China wants and the west Heidi. This is really the biggest issue confounding investors at the moment, that when you see that 2 and 4, when it comes to the types of trading momentum that we say in Kathleen Hays, we saw overnight the NASDAQ Golden Dragon Index, if you take a look at that. I suppose as an indicator of what we could expect in the greater China markets as we get into the first open that actually extended that rally move erased most of the record selloff. We're seeing the best two day gain for the Golden Dragon China index since April. We saw the likes of Bob Baa JT really jumping at a couple of factors really playing in there is really we saw some verbal support for the UN from both the PRC and the ethics regulator saying they want to see basic stability. We also had reports that there were Chinese banks selling dollars to drive that big rebound that we saw in the yuan as well. But ultimately this is the kind of existential question, isn't it, what this is paying now that he has consolidated his power? What is he planning to do with that power? What is his image of where he wants China to be? And how much does that strategic competition with the U.S. still play into that? Because it is just a massive contradictions. A lot of analysts is saying in terms of economic growth while locking down cities, you know, technological supremacy, whilst, of course, we see all these curbs and restrictions. And in fact, speaking of lockdowns, we see Will Han coming under lockdown again. Well, isn't it interesting? I want to come back that Golden Dragon index just for a second, but 14 percent, it was down 21 percent a couple of days ago. You know, investors vote with their feet and their vote seems to be, well, maybe they're going to wait and see how this all shakes out. Bank of Canada, though, was quite a surprise this morning. Our Bank of Canada is the biggest economy in the world, but this is G10 Central Bank and they were expected to do a 75 basis point rate hike. Instead, they did 50. Who does that make you think of World Reserve Bank of Australia? Kind of surprising people not too long ago at twenty five instead of 50. But because this was less and because they are people are waiting. They're kind of waiting for the Fed and the Bank of Canada would follow on with the Fed's been doing with a 75 basis point hikes that got people saying, well, gee, maybe they are going to be the the Fed could be opening the door to not at this meeting next week, but in the future. And like the Fed, the Bank of Canada is still giving us very hawkish language around inflation as they worry about recession. Why do you see this chart? Because you may not remember if you're not following the Bank of Canada closely. Back in July, they did a 100 basis point rate hike. That was that's a very exclusive club. Even with all these jumbo rate hikers lately, September, a 75 basis point hike. So this is the question, Heidi, if if a central bank that's been so aggressive, like the Bank of Canada has been ready to start not saying we're going to stop hiking rates, they still see the same terminal rate next year. But to slow it down, ease it out as they see worries around the risk around recession. It's kind of feeding that narrative of what the Fed and others might do. Let's get some more on the markets and also some of the big tech stories dominating trading that is bringing Bloomberg TV's at Ludlow. Also our cross asset reporter Emily Graff on set off with this continuation of the bad news flow. We get out of big tech metal was a disappointment. Yeah. Investors really soured, I suppose, on the outlook for the current period when it comes to revenue, which will be between 30 and thirty two point five billion dollars softer than the street was expecting. It was a tough advertising environment. Right. Because some granular detail from CFO Dave Wayne or on the weakness that they're seeing, particularly around large advertisers, areas like e-commerce and finance when it comes to those specific ad markets. But the thing that investors are really upset about is the spend and the commitment to spend on metal reality labs, the unit driving the transition to the metaverse. That unit recorded less revenue than expected in the quarter. In other words, right now, people are not buying all VR headsets and talk about committed to having the investment in that unit through 2023 at a time where the street's calling them to cut OpEx. They're saying we're just going to moderate the pace of OpEx growth. And they say these investments are needed. But after 2023, they're trying to reinsure investors and say, look, we're looking very carefully at our business operations about being more efficient and especially at headcount, because remember, last month, Bloomberg reported have reported Zuckerberg told staff at an all hands that net that will have to be a headcount reduction at some point going into 2023, mitigating less. It seems. Ed, Emily, want to move on to an earnings pain? Looks like we're getting some in the tech sector. How is that playing out? We know it's been pretty bad last couple of days, but more broadly, what do you see and what's expected? Well, Kathleen, that Bank of Canada, you know, smaller than expected hike core housing data, it just wasn't enough for equity investors today. These are two events that normally would spark some maybe optimism of a Fed pivot, a Fed that's done too much work. And now they're going to turn it was really all about big tech earnings today. We saw the Nasdaq 100 dropping 2 percent and we saw some pretty jarring movements under the surface where investors were rotating in to value stocks into small caps. We had the Russell 2000 actually up about 5 percent to finish the day. We haven't seen the NASDAQ trail. Small caps this much since March 20 21. So pretty rare movement there with investors just really looking for where do we park cash and kind of also showing now the Federal Reserve. That kind of lifted when we were in this monetary stimulus period. It was lifting all boats. That's not really working right now when you have earnings that come out and disappoint investors. And Emily, there are a couple of pretty big macro stories on geo political stories that are still stressing investors outright. There's the uncertainty of a China, of course, just the dim outlook when it comes to the chip sector and what that means for broader demand. There is I mean, just going back to the earnings, because it has been we've seen that a lot of equity investors seem to be punishing companies that miss on earnings more, whether it's in the technology sector, whether these companies are exposed to geopolitical risk and have got stronger dollar weighing on them. Bloomberg intelligence was actually compiling the data between if a company missed on CPS and sales, how the stock performed on one day after that earnings report. And we're seeing it's less than average. Bank of America also compiled this data. They go back to 2000. They look at how companies in the S & P 500 performed after missing both on EPW and sales, and it's trailed the S & P 500 by about 600 basis points. And these are, you know, investors pouring out of these stocks that are missing earnings at a pace that we really haven't seen in the last few decades. So, again, just a lot of jittery investor nervousness around these earnings that were supposed to bolster the market. It's just not happening, especially with a lot of these big stocks. Alphabet was one missed on UBS MIS on sales and big stock fall. Yeah, well, Ed, you know, it's is like Donald Trump to me because there are people who love him and their people just can't stand him. But one thing you can say, he's always entertaining. And his videos today entering headquarters were, I think in that that thing that makes him so endearing to some people. Yeah. Elon Musk walked into the Twitter HQ, which is just off Market Street a couple of miles from where I'm sitting. And I'm told by Twitter insiders that the sink you see him holding the joke there is that he is in the building and he wants Twitter's staff for that to sink in. The idea that this is real. That he really is going to buy Twitter. That's at least what Twitter employees take on this situation is, look, we've reported in the last hour that equity investors who are buying into the equity financing portion of this deal have already transferred funds to Elon Musk team. We'd reported 24 hours ago that musket held a conference call with the banks that he was going to give a borrowing notice to the banks for the debt side, that that debt cash would go into escrow Thursday and that musk would also help market the debt portion of this deal because it has to be sold to Wall Street. That on all accounts, we're moving towards a situation where this deal closes by the 5 p.m. deadline on Friday. That date deadline imposed, of course, by Delaware Chancery Judge and Elan Musk will own Twitter. And then what happens after that is another story for another discussion for another day. There you go. The mixed TV at Ludlow and Cross Asset reporter Emily Chang Garfield. U.S. officials have been forced to scale back a plan to impose a cap on Russian oil prices, find skepticism by investors and growing risk in financial markets. Senior Washington correspondent Sylvia Mohsin joins us now. So why has the calculus around the price cap changed? You know, when Secretary Janet Yellen for the Treasury Department started on this plan back in May, we were looking at a pretty different set of scenarios in global financial markets. Yes, oil prices. Energy costs were volatile, but we didn't have the kinds of spillover risks from places like the UK that were adding to potential financial stability, to stability risks. And we also didn't have the level of escalation from by President Putin in Russia that we're seeing now. And a lot more turmoil kind of ahead with the Federal Reserve leading a lot of developing countries with central bank rate rate increases. So with all of that in mind, it looks like the initial proposal that the Biden administration was working on back in May has changed quite a bit in about five months. And by the time it comes out next month or so, it's going to look a lot different than it did. There are already so many concerns that this would lead to greater volatility. So in terms of the main changes being discussed, what what differs from the initial proposal? Yes. So insiders in the Biden administration are telling me that at the beginning of the as they were building the proposal, they were looking at a price range for the price cap at which to put a lid on the amount of money that you can pay for Russian crude at between 40 dollars a bale barrel and 60 dollars a barrel. They were trying their best to kind of hew to the lower end of that. And now it looks like it's going to be 60 or maybe even above 60 dollars a barrel. And that means Russia can make more money and finance more of their war initiatives. You know, the key goal of the whole price cap plan is to keep Russian oil on the markets in order to keep stability in energy costs. But at the same time, limit the amount of revenue that Putin gets from these deals. So that is being stymied a little bit. The other key difference is that when Secretary Yellen set out to build a coalition around the world to limit the amount of money that Russia could make out of oil sales, she was really hoping and the administration was really hoping that a lot of companies would sign on just like they did to the initial round of February and March sanctions and sanctions against Russia. And now what we're seeing is that beyond the G7, very few countries are willing to sign on. Right now, India and China, two major buyers of oil, have completely ruled out joining. And that is also complicating and undermining some of those efforts. Say, it's great to have you with us when IBEX home those center with the latest, let's get you over to Vonnie Quinn with the first word headlines. Funny. Heidi, thank you. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has again accused China of trying to speed up its seizure of Taiwan. Blinken told Bloomberg News that China is undermining the decades long status quo that has kept it and the U.S. from going to war over the islands. Beijing's Taiwan affairs office said Wednesday that China is closer than ever in history to realizing complete unification of the motherland. Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen regular military drills simulating a nuclear retaliatory strike. The exercises were the first since February and included rehearsals for launching intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. The US says Russia had notified it of plans for the drills, calling them a routine annual exercise. UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to face a fiscal shortfall of 41 billion dollars when he sets out the government's tax and spending plan next month. Hunter and Prime Minister Rishaad Salamat have delayed a planned economic statement from October 30 first to mid-November. Market movements since former PM Liz Trials have backtracked on her budget plans mean the delay could save British taxpayers 17 billion dollars. Iranian state media are blaming Sunni Muslim extremists for a mosque attack that killed at least 15 people and wounded dozens. Gunmen stormed a Shia mosque in Shiraz that is seen as the country's second holiest site. The attack came as protesters elsewhere in Iran marked 40 days since a woman's death in police custody ignited some of the biggest anti-government protests in a decade. Global news, 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake Howard Howard more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Newbury. Haiti was still ahead of bank capital led group is taking Hitachi Metals private. We'll discuss that and the broader private equity space in Japan, who's been managing director David Gerstner. But coming up next, we talk market strategist with Ameriprise Financial here. Nancy Dowd thinks that US markets of the best house in a very bad neighborhood. This is Bloomberg. You are going to see inflation in the US begin to come under control. Now it will probably be a two year period, but you're going to begin to see that I think relatively quickly. And I think people are overestimating the Federal Reserve's actions just as they underestimated it. That was former U.S. Treasury Secretary Stephen Newton speaking in Riyadh. Now let's talk markets and bring in Nancy Dow and she is private wealth adviser at Ameriprise Financial. It's nice to have you back on the show. And I want to start with this question, the Fed, Nancy, because certainly this this feeling that the Fed is not done hiking rates is one of the things that's been the main factor, but something hitting the tech stocks in the past 24 hours. What is it what are you pricing in right now into your portfolios, in your advice to customers about what the Fed is going to do? Do these agree with Steve minutia that it's not going to be as bad as people think? Well, I do believe that Mr. Powell is going to raise the interest rates another 75 basis points in November. I believe him when he says that there's a lot of noise in the market today, that, oh, maybe he won't go as far as mainly because of what happened in Canada and in other countries. But I do believe that they are going to stick to their guns and then the feds will raise the rates in November and again in December, mainly because the the only reprieve that will cause them to pause will be signs that inflation is subsiding and we're not quite there yet. And that's that's really the big story there. So no matter what the noise is about, that is, in fact, going to happen. And until then, we are going to have a very volatile ride between now and the end of the year. Well, not quite there yet. And if we're going to wait for inflation to really come sustainably down for the Fed to change their course, that could take a long time. If that's the case, what does that mean for for tech stocks, for example, that can be so interest rate sensitive and other big stocks that people counted on for a long time to put their money in and make money. Well, I think it's going to be that long. I think it's within the next year, possibly into 2024, which is in the scheme of things is not long long term. Tech stocks have taken the big speeding ball in this environment, mainly because interest rates are never a good thing for growth stocks. It was nice to see a bit of a reprieve in the last seven or eight days in the market. So that that was helpful. But the reality is interest rates will drive these stock prices down just because of the nature of what they go by. But of course, we've seen Valley before, mean in a separate direction to the broader market, right? So do we see the sliding situation when it comes to the broader market then going into year and potentially benefiting valley? Oh, absolutely, I do believe that value of stocks are probably the or any defensive stocks will be the best bet at this time, especially for the faint at heart, because it could be very, very daunting to go through these major, major upswings and then a huge downswing again, which will I believe will continue. So although we've had a really nice October so far and it's been good to see some green as opposed to a dismal September, there will be more of this. And the only thing that will begin to turn this around will be inflation numbers that are showing some improvement for a good number of months, not just once or twice. Any interest in international RTS? Yeah, that's that's a tough story. Unfortunately, we have stayed very, very minimal in minimal investments in international stocks. And the reason really is because we saw very early on in the year that the rest of the world has not really recovered as much from the pandemic or nearly as fast as the US. And then comes the Russia Ukraine war. There's just so much turmoil in Europe. This has affected them significantly more than it has affected us. I believe that it looks like Western Europe will be going into a recession. There's a great deal of turmoil in the UK. There's a great deal of concern about supply shortages and the cost of energy. And then even when you find these small nuggets of perhaps some profits up, by the time you have the currency exchange, the dollar is so strong that it really it's best to stick with us. Nancy, great to have you with us. Nancy Dowd, private wealth advisor at Ameriprise Financial Motive to come here on DAYBREAK Australia. This is Bloomberg. You're watching DAYBREAK Australia and Vonnie Quinn. The first word headlines. U.S. officials have been forced to scale back on plans to impose a cap on Russian oil prices. Sources say instead of a strict ceiling observed by a broad cartel of nations, the U.S. and EU are likely to settle for a more loosely policed cap at a higher price. Officials have discussed capping the price of Russian oil at 40 to 60 dollars per barrel. But we're told the cap could exceed that range. The Bank of Canada has signaled it's nearing the end of its interest rate hiking campaign. The bank boosted its benchmark overnight lending rate by 50 basis points instead of the three quarter percentage point move expected by markets and most economists. Governor Tim Michael Barr says while hiking cycle is approaching its end. There are more increases to come. We need the economy to slow to rebalance demand and supply and relieve price pressures. We expect growth will stall in the next few quarters. In other words, growth close to zero. But once we get through this slowdown, growth will pick up. Our economy will grow solidly and the benefits of low and predictable inflation will be restored. Rouhani has locked down one of its central districts after 18 Covid cases were found. Roughly 900000 residents have been ordered to stay at home until Sunday, with all non-essential businesses closed. China reported more than twelve hundred cases nationwide Tuesday, the highest number in two weeks. Lockdowns are in place in several cities, including the manufacturing hub of Congo, which is home to about 19 million people. A new report from the United Nations paints a grim picture of global warning. It says Earth is on track to warm by more than 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, despite plans to cut greenhouse emissions. The U.N. says the good news is that projections show emissions won't increase after 2030. Global news 24 hours a day on air and al Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg, Kathleen. Thank you, Bonnie. NASDAQ futures pointing to further losses after another big tech earnings disappointment. Let's discuss with the numbers from metal another signal and bring an animal from morning calls so anybody could be facing more market declines ahead, it seems. Yeah, that's what we're hearing, Kathleen, because when you just take a look at some of the moves that we're seeing in after hours here. Given that flag that we have from Metro about this slow to slow down around the digital ad outlook, settling with huge slumping after the bell, that's also weighing on its peers like SNAP. Also, declining alphabet flags, similar issues this week. More broadly, a lot of concerns around the health of the tech sector. Weighing on the bottom line for companies, the impact here of a stronger dollar, inflation, rising rates. So a lot of pressure as well on Apple, given that that stock and Amazon are going to be the next ones reporting. The last of the heavyweights on the S & P 500 index at PIMCO is among those. If you change out now saying really that this could be a signal of what is to come. We have not seen the bottom yet for stocks. That is because the concerns of those just mentioning there. But PIMCO really has been playing into this over the last week or so. Essentially, what they've been doing is resetting their shorts higher and then using that as an opportunity to get more underweight stocks. So we did actually speak with the portfolio manager there, Aaron Brown. She says the bottom line is that more pain is ahead here and that we really haven't seen the worst of the sell off Heidi. So on the flip side, though, Morgan Stanley thinks that the bear market in U.S. stocks could actually end sooner than what investors are currently pricing. Yes, we had an interview with the chief U.S. equity strategist there, Mike Wilson, of course, he is a well-known stock market skeptic. He also was someone who correctly predicted the slump earlier this year, but he is saying that actually U.S. stocks could move high in the months ahead as investors transition to face inflation and rates risks in the market. So he actually says in terms of the timeline. Well, he shared that with us. Take a listen. Ultimately, the bear market will be over. Probably sometime in the first quarter. Now, all of this is subject to revision. Right. So make it perfectly clear if the market starts to trade off again and the S & P breaks down and blows through thirty six fifty on the downside will be bearish again. So he actually says that the the S & P 500 could actually reach around 41 50 in the first quarter of next year. Over the long term, we should say toward the end of next year actually does see declines for stocks back to around their current levels now. Thirty nine hundred. And then the overall bottom for stocks, Heidi, around three thousand to thirty two hundred for the S & P 500 index. Well, Bain Capital has succeeded in its tender offer for Hitachi Metals. It comes as Hitachi accelerates its plan to restructure its sprawling business. Thain is expanding in Japan as competition heats up among the world's biggest private equity firms to win deals. Joining us now is David Dressler, who's the managing director of Bain Capital Private Equity. David, great to have you with us. Why Japan? Why the special interest in that market at the moment? And what opportunities are you seeing? Sure. Great. Great to be here. You know, Japan is really, I think, coming into a bit of a golden age for private equity. There's been a tremendous amount of development and in kind of the infrastructure to support the type of private equity transaction transactions that we and others others do. There's been a serious focus on corporate governance. Large corporations are trying to become more efficient and therefore divest some of their non poor business operations. And you also see a lot of founder owned businesses that are looking for succession alternatives. That's creating some opportunity. So we're seeing the convergence of a number of these these forces that is creating a lot of opportunity. I have to ask about the currency effect, the weakness in the yen at the moment at these levels. Is that creating more value? You know, it's the short answer is it's hard, hard to tell over the over the long run. You know, we are really focused on kind of what's the long term growth opportunity? Can you get in there and really transform companies over a five to 10 year period? And, you know, currency will will move up and down. And so, you know, we'll see where where it goes in the future. I think there's clearly some economic drivers behind that in terms of what's happening with U.S. interest rate policy. And the BGF BMJ is really of held the line here. But know long term economic fundamentals is really what we're focused on. They seem decent in in Japan over the next three to five years. And again, a lot of businesses that have had more opportunity growth. You know, you expanded into Japan in 2006. Since then, you've completed more than 25 investments. What's been the hardest thing about doing business in Japan? And has that started to change? Has it gotten harder? I would say it's the. And I've personally been involved in Japan in this area for over 20 years, and I think it really was the education process to bring people up to speed about what private equity is and what it isn't. It's got a long term focus that it builds businesses, that it helps drive efficiency and longer term success. And in the beginning, there just people were not familiar with this with this model. And so talking to key business leaders, talking to government officials and doing transactions that ultimately were successful and help reposition and grow them. That that I think really enhanced the credibility. To me, that was the biggest challenge. And what to a large extent has been has been improved in the last couple of years. What would you say? What is the change that Japan needs to make? Most urgently right now? I think it is this continued process of a greater focus on long term shareholder value, shareholder equity, even greater transparency and globalization of business. There are tremendous technology is tremendous R and D assets in Japan. But in some cases, businesses have not had a global focus and in some cases they've maybe been focused on too many things. And so this notion of focusing where they have core strengths, trying to be very successful in one or two areas, not five or 10 areas, having a global mindset. Those are the things that are real. I'd say long term structural changes that will increase productivity and really helped Japan generate economic growth. With the cost of borrowing rising quite rapidly outside of Japan, we're used to seeing opportunities for deals. So, you know, Asia, if I take age, it's it's a it's a little bit different because you really haven't seen the same pace of interest rate increases. And so in addition, Japan, Korea is an area where significant opportunity. India, we're seeing a real interesting period in India where we're seeing the benefit of some rebound from the Covid dislocation. You're seeing the benefit of some structural changes in the economy that have been pushed forward by by the Modi government. And just all the population's secular growth that's being experienced in India and that's creating a lot of opportunities. We also see opportunities in China. China's going through a transition right now. But there are sectors still benefiting from enormous growth, health care, consumer areas, service area that are supporting the manufacturing base. And so, in short, there's a lot of growth in Asia. This is the most growth all part of the world. Yes, there is increased borrowing costs and some of the economic variables are creating some pressure, but there's still tremendous growth opportunity. Thank you so much, David GROSS Lowe, managing director at Bain Capital Private Equity. Coming up, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says Beijing is trying to, quote, speed up its seizure of Taiwan. More on our interview with the top U.S. diplomat coming up next. This is Bloomberg. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tells Bloomberg in an exclusive interview that he believes Beijing wants to, quote, speed up its seizure of Taiwan. This after seizing pen, consolidated his leadership by installing loyalists to top government positions. For more, let's bring our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle in Hong Kong. So it was interesting because I thought from that party Congress speech that didn't that didn't seem to be a sense of urgency when it comes to the Taiwan strategy. So what exactly is Anthony Blinken accusing China of? Sure, I mean, China has long, you know, played the long game, if you will, on unification with Taiwan. But there you read the signs and you also, you know, read through Xi Jinping speech at the party Congress and national security and security as a whole is been raised in priority. And obviously he mentioned Taiwan and at the party Congress. They essentially, you know, put it into the in the Communist Party Constitution resisting any independence moves by Taiwan. So he has amped up the rhetoric on Taiwan, for sure. And then Anthony Blinken was at the Bloomberg headquarters and he essentially expanded on some comments that he made last week that he feels that Beijing has accelerated the timeframe for unification. Let's hear from the secretary of state. What's changed is this. The decision by the government in Beijing that that status quo was no longer acceptable. That they wanted to speed up the process by which they would pursue reunification. And in that exclusive interview with Mr. Blinken, he also accused Beijing of using coercion to try and speed up or pave the way to force Taiwan to choose unification over the path of independence. Now, Beijing officials Wednesday reiterating their desire to eventually reunify the mainland with Taiwan. This is what marsh how long the Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson in Beijing says We're closer than ever in history and we're more confident and capable than ever of realizing the complete reunification of the motherland. He also says the closer and capable than ever of realizing national rejuvenation. So obviously, Beijing is putting this as more of a priority than years past. The long game might become the medium game or some fear the short term priority. Exactly. And I guess that's why Anthony Blinken is making that warning and going along with this growing signs in Beijing that Xi Jinping is perhaps limited the participation of past leaders in China's decision making. What does this mean, especially after you saw the episode last weekend when former President Hu Jintao was ushered out of the closing of the National Congress? We can read a lot into that. Obviously, the world has seen that video of the 79 year old Hu Jintao looking fairly frail, and state media in China has indicated that Hu Jintao was ushered out of the Great Hall of the People for health reasons. But given Xi Jinping stacking of his standing committee with loyalists, you draw the parallels here. Was this an ushering out of the old guard? Now in the Shinwell news agency official read out of the decision making process by Xi Jinping for his standing committee. They essentially said that she sought opinions from 30 senior party heavyweights, but there were no mention of past leaders like the 97 year old Jiang Zemin and the 79 year old Hu Jintao. That compared to 20 17 at the last party Congress. When the read out of Xi's decision making for those standing committee included old party comrades, there was no mention of old party comrades. Again, it's reading tea leaves is reading between the lines. But clearly, Xi Jinping has stacked his standing committee with loyalists. We've seen the market reaction all this week that essentially Xi Jinping is closing ranks and essentially having smaller group of confidants in his decision making processes more than ever. What's happening in Beijing seems to be one of the top concerns for investors around the world. Chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle. The global implications as Xi Jinping vision is one of the key themes on the agenda at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum next month in Singapore. For more, we're joined by the editorial director of Bloomberg New Economy Erik Schatzker Show. Eric, you one of the themes, the issues very important, as we just heard from Steve that you're watching, is what this means. All of this for long term capital flows into China. Sure. And let me just first say, Kathleen, that I feel like a rank amateur talking about China and the presence of Stephen Engle. So we'll talk about investors, something I do understand the initial read on Monday coming out of the Communist Party Congress was that she's remarks and what Stephen just pointed to, the stacking of the Politburo in the Politburo Standing Committee with loyalists was going to be terrible for investors. But over the past couple of days, we've seen the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index rally by more than 12 percent, so people's fears have been eased. Why? Because there have been noises and more than noises, statements out of official Chinese organs lending support to the market. But that's for the short run. Right. And we're probably going to see many such rallies anytime there is actual or expected state support for capital markets over the long run. However, it is really hard to reconcile President Cheese ambitions with the objectives of foreign investors. What have foreign investors been excited about when it comes to China? Innovation, specifically the tech economy. Innovation thrives when the market is able to reward the best ideas, and capital is protected by the rule of law and unimpeded by state interference in the economy. Those are almost absolutes in this country. In the West and the West at large. And although China was always a tradeoff, people were willing to go for the growth rate, recognizing the limitations. And we should probably go into some of the limitations that appear to be in place now. If, you know, with a slightly more careful reading of Xi's remarks now keep in mind there were two hours long. So you really have to go through it in detail, as we know Stephen has done. Eric, the sign posting even going into this party, Congress is pointing in all of those directions that you just went through. But there is still that yearning from some investors. I guess you have to have quite a bit of risk appetite. But maybe more than one of the guests we spoke to yesterday, I pointed out more than ever. If you get the policy alignment right with your investments, it could payoff lucrative play because we know that with the consolidation of power, it means that the execution to policy is more straightforward than ever. Yes, but that requires so much faith in the ability of the central government to allocate capital efficiently. Again, we don't have to buy in to the tenants of capitalism. But one thing we can say is that it has worked to to to generate economic growth over the past. You know, call it a hundred and fifty years and maybe we can extend it beyond that. But certainly since the onset of the industrial revolution and the development of modern capital markets, what President Xi articulated in his speech was a Covid zero policy may be permanent, right. That has serious potential implications for growth. He implied that China is distancing itself from the era of market oriented reform and emphasizing, I should add, the role of state capital and state owned enterprises. If you do a word search through Xi's remarks, you'll see the first time that word capital appears is in the context of state capital and state owned enterprises. He's prioritizing self-sufficiency in technology as opposed to a free exchange of ideas among companies and across borders. He's redoubled the commitment to Marxism in the Chinese context. There is clearly a new militarism and a willingness to confront challenges from abroad, including from Taiwan or from what he perceives to be Taiwan's allies. And as Stephen mentioned, there's this doubling down on security and the persecution of the enemies of the state, which is a big pivot from what China has been focused on for, call it the last since 1978. You could argue, right. Economic development in America kind of makes you wonder if his people have kind of doubted what the Fed said it was going to do. If maybe investors are going to be sort of eager to doubt that Xi Jinping is going to take these kinds of moves, that we shall see. We certainly will. OK, Erik Schatzker, thank you so very much for joining us. Also, don't miss the fifth annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum taking place next month of over 15 to 17 in Singapore. Live will have full coverage, including with Erik Schatzker exclusive interviews on TV and radio. You can watch the full event on Bloomberg New Economy.com and on live go on the terminal. This is Bloomberg. Over the past hour or so, NZ reporting a 5 percent rise in full year cash profit to four point two billion dollars. It was a beat on estimates. Well, Alan, see, with a close look at these numbers, this is a pretty strong result. We saw an increasingly lending raising rates. But what about the outlook? Yeah, the outlook is clouded, according to ANZ. They see some tough times going ahead. Cost of living pressures rising over the next six months. But the CEO, Shane Elliott, saying the bank is well positioned to withstand this. But a key number out of these earnings was that net interest margin, one point 6 3 per cent was up from one point five 8 per cent in the first half. And this was expected to go up as the Reserve Bank of Australia has been pushing rates higher. But it did go up somewhat more than expected. The pace of those rate increases is starting to slow. We saw the RBA going with a smaller than expected hike last month, likely to continue next month. But ANZ says more broadly, the environment's going to keep on being supportive for those margins in the first half, that seeing mortgage lending recover, momentum coming back in home loans. This was a sluggish area for the bank in the first half as well, seeing just 6 per cent growth in the second half, that improved. And the bank says that that will continue to improve going forward. And they're also launching a digital loan home loan product from next month. Does ANZ need to be careful about framing this story around this result? Yeah, that net interest margin result is one that we've got to be careful about bragging about too much, because this is, of course, great news for shareholders. It means the dividends up one point four to a dollar forty six. The share price recovering as well. But the bank's been very slow to pass on the benefit of rising rates to its deposit holders. Not so much as mortgage holders. So it's going to be a little bit careful about bragging too much about this result. Oh, Alan here in Sydney. That is it for DAYBREAK. Australia. We do have the sort of trading here in Sydney just a few minutes time. But with DAYBREAK, Asia is next as we count down to this Thursday session. This is Bloomberg.