Why BlackRock's Keenan Prefers Credit to Equities

Jim, what is it about credit that just makes you a little bit more constructive? Relatively speaking. Yeah, I think you just touched on it. I mean, the economy is definitely cycling. So if you just start from a macro perspective, we're obviously going from this period of of of of excess liquidity that was put in a system during a pandemic, you know, to now there's corresponding inflation and the policy that is trying to tighten that and ultimately orchestrate this demand destruction, that it will probably put us into some form of negative growth into next year. And you know, what you're seeing right now is obviously a transition of that and a lot of volatility in the overall market. I think that's playing out in rates affects and certainly in equity. I think when you go to the credit markets and just to touch on the kind of levered credit, it's certainly adjusted to the new rate regime. It's starting to cycle a little bit with regards to the level of earnings uncertainty. For our most part, you know, a lot of the credit markets have actually been here. I would call it came into 2022 in a much healthier position. You know, live relative to the last couple of years, you had high growth, improving margins. You were able to lock in and extend data at low levels. Low interest coverage rates are good. Debt ratios are generally benign. And so the credit markets, I think, are fairly healthy going into this, in which case I don't think you're going to see defaults really spike up. They will creep up relative to weaker earnings, but you're not going to see a big spike in defaults. And so the market has traded with this kind of beta or correlation to the equity market and the rate market. And I think it's, you know, probably a little bit vulnerable as all markets are here in the next few months. But I think the next called six to 12 months are going to be really good opportunities to kind of add to broader fixed income risk, including the credit markets, when you can get 9, 10 percent yields and have a nice income strategy into a book here. Jim, can we just sit on that just for a couple of further questions, because I think this is really important stuff. Jim, can you walk me through just how much the quality has improved in high yield index? Yeah, I mean, if you think about 2008, right, the global financial crisis when we went into there was really a credit bubble. You had an enormous amount of leverage getting put on these companies and senior secured fashion. And now you go back there. There are some companies that were putting 15, 16 times leverage on on a first name basis since the financial crisis. I would say behavior has changed. You had the 2012 European crisis, you had 2015 16 commodity 2018 put the Fed pivot and then you had the 2020 pandemic. So there hasn't for most levered companies, they've been far more disciplined with regards to their overall balance sheet rate and extending out those maturities. So, you know, you talked about capital markets today, high yield bank loan, new issuance is down probably 70 to 80 percent year over year, largely because they don't need to come to the market right now. Eventually they will and they're going to incur higher levels of of cost. But at the same time, they do have enough room to kind of critical whether earnings volatility over the next couple of years. At the same time, they generally been deleveraging because of the health of the the earnings profile from coming out of the post, the pandemic. And so I would say that the certainly the high yield market, you've seen this improvement of credit quality in both U.S. and Europe. You've seen a little bit more leverage getting put on the broadly syndicated loan market. But that being said, those are more senior secured assets or we say expect higher defaults from maybe a similar type of loss ratio that you'd see in that market. And Jim, because of everything you've just said within the high yield index specifically, and this is something the actual patch of Neuberger Berman talk to us about early this morning, the ratings profile of the high yield index has improved as well. So, Jim, the question I've got I have a lot of people on the equity side looked at credit and high yield spreads and use that as a justification to stay longer equities, because the message they'll say to me is there's no red flashing light in high yield market. And Jim, I guess what I'm asking you is how much of a red flashing light could we ever expect from a high yield index that has improved so much in quality over the last five years and a way that you describe. Yeah. And I wouldn't look to the high yield market right now for a certain level of stress. Obviously, there's a lot of things that are going on in the overall market and unwind of some of the kind of the QE trades that have been in place that are causing a lot of volatility in broader markets. I would say more so in effects and rates than you are seeing in the high yield market. I would say if you really look at it is not the market is cycling lower, but you don't have this kind of broader shock that is causing a kind of a significant immediate decline in consumption trends. I think that is going to occur over the course of the next couple of years when you think about from an equity perspective. We have come from an environment where you've had quantitative easing, very low rates, very low volatility. And so from from every dollar of earnings growth or revenue growth that you've seen, the free cash flow conversion was very, very high because of the operational margins that you were able to incur after the pandemic. And with. It's the low rates. I think that's all going to change. And you think about, you know, the next several years companies are gonna cycle and so inflation is likely to break. But it's the rate of inflation that's going to break, in which case cost of goods sold or input costs, labor costs and the actual cost of capital is going to increase. And so that free cash flow conversion for companies is going to be a lot lower for the next 10 years than it was the last 10 years. And so credit is actually a pretty good asset. I think the equity market obviously has to readjust to that level of growth. But also what that means from a free cash flow perspective, and I don't think that's an immediate change, but I think that evolves over the course the next couple of years. And in my view, it warrants a higher risk premium or a lower PE multiple. And so I think that is something that is, again, going to make credit attractive relative to the equity markets over the course of the next several years.