Watching Ad Sales in Tech Bout of Earnings: Barrett's Kong

Do you think the market is getting ahead of itself? It's possible, I think there are some reasons to cheer, you are seeing, for example, the dollar's weakening to a degree. Yields are backing off to your point earlier. And of course, we are now in in the midst of third quarter earnings season and the numbers have been less bad as as anticipated. So there are some reasons to cheer. Perhaps investors are also cheering that perhaps the Fed could be pivoting to a degree, but I would be very cautious on this last reason. So there are some reasons to think that there could be a little bit of over buying at this junction and we will be cautious going into this rally. Do you think that there's any evidence out there that maybe the Fed could pause, if not necessarily at next week's meeting, maybe in December? At this point, we are not calling that I think the evidence out there, whether it's CPI number. P.S., no matter what gauge you're looking at, it is still suggesting that inflation is still very high, although a peak may be forming. It has not come down to a level that is acceptable fed by the Fed and by what the Fed's targets are. So I would be cautious predicting that the December meeting could be 50 basis points again. It all depends on the data so far. And at this juncture, we expect the Fed rates to be somewhere around four and a half, maybe four seventy five by the end of the year. You don't have to speak about specific names, but talk to us about this quarterly results season and the focus or not that you're also putting on some of the big tech names that are set to report. Sure. You know, so far this season has been OK. We have seen some such larger bellwethers, whether it's the PepsiCo's or the Coca-Cola of the world, like this morning, reporting decent quarters and guiding to a decent round out for the remainder of 2022. What we're watching for is we're going into this tech bout of earnings is whether or not some of the cyclical aspects, such as ad ad sales, for example, might be impacting the matters of the world and the Googles of the world. We're less concerned about names like Microsoft, just given how rounded out their business model is. They do have a very diversified business model. And so when we're less concerned there. But we're probably watching again, some of the areas that are more cyclical in nature. Visa is also going to tell us a little bit more about spending probably stronger outside of the US versus within the U.S. from what we're seeing. And to that end, I'll you therefore looking at the micro to start to in any way dictate where we go in terms of benchmarks, where we go in terms of asset allocation, or is it still such a macro picture at the moment. Amy? You know, the asset allocation question is going to be macro driven, but when we're diving in to where we want to be, it is definitely more micro question in this kind of environment. We're very keen on companies that can weather the storm. When I say that, I'm really keen on pricing power flexibility when it comes to expenses. And I think we're starting to really see which companies can keep their margins either steady or even higher in this kind of environment. It's going to become a very, very tough environment going into the remainder of SERE, especially as foreign currency translation is really becoming an influence when it comes to earnings growth going into the next couple of quarters. Do you see any opportunities outside of the U.S. right now? At this moment, we are staying more within the U.S. borders, if you would, for the reasons of just having a little bit more transparency through the numbers and also in thinking about the macro picture, we do feel that the US structure is in better shape than some of the regions that we're seeing outside of the US. Europe is likely to have a fairly tough environment going into the winter season and certainly the Asian economies like China, for example, there's going to be a lot more questions than answers at this point, especially with the term happening with the new premier of seeking power. Xi Jinping, scuse me in conversation right now with Amy calling CIO over at Barrett Asset Management. She's sticking with us as the countdown to the closing bell is back to Amy. And just one second, but over to Taylor. You're at the board with our Stock of the Hour. And it is Microsoft, the one point eight trillion dollar company remain that peaked at a record high at 340 a share. And you can see in the last year you're off just about 18, 19 percent to just about 250 a share as well. When you think about sort of the numbers, the analysts are really going to be looking forward to after the bell, look, demand for I cloud. Oh, sorry, I should. Excuse me. The cloud business and some of the other software products as well. Still looking at about 9 percent quarterly revenue growth, but still one of the slowest pieces that we haven't seen since about 2017. So again, it is all about the big tech heavyweights in just about nine minutes time. I want to change up the board and take a look at another chart here. And Amy, I'm going to pull you back into this conversation. And it is a chart of inflation expectations that break evens really coming off the peak of a few months ago. They looked well behaved and well anchored and they've started drifting higher again. How confident are you that inflation is well anchored? You know, at this point, I think it's a very fluid situation, I'm probably not as confident about how angry it is at this at this point. I think when we think about inflation, there's there are some parts that are that are easing, which is helpful, and that some energy, for example, is one area. But we're also seeing that there are certain areas such as rents, for example, that are trending higher and stickier than anticipated. And so I think it becomes a very fluid situation. And we would not be surprised to see that CPI or PCM numbers remain elevated going into, you know, going into the next couple of quarters. I think, again, it remains a very fluid situation. What also has been fluid and what continues to be volatile is, of course, the bull market. And many had said we needed some sort of stability in a bull market range, trading range before we get any sort of longer term appetite within the stock market, even looking at correlations in that way. I mean, we've been really paying more attention to the Fed, to be very honest. It's really a Fed driven downturn that we're seeing and it's going to take the Fed to correct it. And so our anchor, if you would, is really resting on what the Fed's end goal is. Unfortunately, we do not think they even know what the end goal is without seeing the data. And I think the market tends to rally into that next data point, which could be Friday when C numbers come out. And unfortunately, if that number becomes still very well abated, you can you can probably see a little bit of deflating of this rally that we're seeing. There's a lot of talk here about the recession risk and of course, what some people say is almost, almost certain probability of a recession. If we're not in one, we're going into one. We did hear from Mohamed El-Erian a little bit earlier here where he talked about this idea. Maybe that proverbial soft landing or soft tissue landing could still be in the cards, that the Fed could maybe navigate this in a way where we don't actually end up in a prolonged economic downturn. Do you buy it? I think there's validity to that comment. And it's really because when we're thinking about the macro picture. Yes, there are some areas that are clearly softening. But when we're looking at, for example, the US household balance sheet, the labor market, there are still some healthy corners of the market that we can't ignore. Wage growth is still at about 5 percent, still somewhat offsetting inflation. And the fact that we're still adding jobs from the standpoint of the labor market, it does give the Fed more wiggle room to increase rates 75 basis points in a couple of weeks and potentially 50 or 75 by December. So with that in mind, we're not yet following a recession. We do think the odds of a recession have increased, but that probability of a soft landing is not zero at this point.