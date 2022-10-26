US New Home Sales Slip in September by 10.9%

00:00

Here's one area, a data point as well here. So new home sales are actually down just ten point nine percent for the month of September and a month to month basis. And we were looking for negative 15. We got negative 10. So it's still bad, but not as bad. What does that when it meaning them for the Fed? Does that mean we're seeing some stabilization in housing and that's a good or a bad thing? I think I understand the reaction function to the data is quite difficult. Yeah. And this has been a series. It's been all over the place. We go that plus 28 last time round in August, which was just weird and we didn't quite understand what the implications of that were. So maybe actually the new home market is holding up a little bit better than anticipated. You say this data is is much better. The range, I have to say, was negative 30. This is the month on month number to two point two. So a huge range in terms of that data, Alex. And we've come kind of, as you say, to the 1 percent positive end of that spectrum. Yeah, but rate 7 percent, 30 year fixed. Ouch. That hurts. OK, so let's pull this together. That leads us to our question of the Day. Bad earnings plus bad. Maybe I'll put in air quotes. Data equals Happy Fed. Well, joining us now to break it down, Bloomberg Markets reporter just mentioned and Bloomberg International Economics and policy correspondent Michael McKee. And that just goes even further to the whole bad news. Is then good news if you're a stock investor or if you're a Fed governor when you think, well, yeah. That's probably the case. The Fed is looking for signs that demand is slowing and they're getting it to a certain extent in the new home sales data. And some of the other data that we've gotten over the past couple of days, the Fed obviously affects real estate more than anything else. But new homes are a little bit tricky because they're based on contract signings a couple of months ago and not that they're based on contract signings now and not on what's going to close. So there may be some of these canceled. And also, builders have backlogs. That disturbing data in the new homes numbers is the median price jumps to four hundred and seventy thousand six hundred from 435 800. That is not what the Fed wants to see because it's home prices continue to feed with a very long lag into CPI. And it's just going to keep the pressure on.