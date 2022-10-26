US New Home Sales Slip in September by 10.9%

More From Bloomberg Markets
- 01:35
Tech Selloff a 'Canary in the Coal Mine': Pimco's Browne
- 11:02
Deutsche Bank Lifts Outlook After Traders Beat Wall St.
- 03:29
Asian Equities, US Tech, US Fiscal Plan: 3-Minute MLIV
- 04:54
India's Ola Founder on EV Outlook
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.