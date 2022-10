00:00

Let's talk about those tech earnings then, look. We've had a decent bounce over the last few days for equities. Do you think ultimately tech brings that rally to an end? Or do you think it can sustain itself through some pretty poor earnings from the tech sector? I think it's going to be really challenging. Firstly, tech is the biggest sector in the S & P 500. It's about a quarter of the S & P 500. Secondarily, what I think tech is highlighting right now is in some ways a canary in the coal mine for the broader markets. They're talking about weaker ad spend and weaker CapEx spend and weaker demand as well. That's seeping through from the consumer side over into the industrial side. And to me, that's the first early indication that we're seeing that enterprise is really weak and we're seeing it come through with companies slashing their CapEx budgets and slashing their ad spend. So if we just take a look at tech specifically, and that's a one hundred trading near its average over the past 10 years, does that mean that, oh, it can go lower from here? Does that mean that we may be in a bottoming process once we get through these earnings numbers? I don't think we're at a bottoming process yet. I think that this is the first leg and the necessary sort of step that we need to take, but we need to see much more widespread earnings degradation and downgrades to consensus estimates for next year, as well as a resetting lower margin expectations. This is the first step. I think the second step is going to come through in second in the fourth quarter earnings season, and then we can start to see some price discovery and a bottoming out in the markets. But we're still a ways from that right now.