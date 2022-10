00:00

You're going to do a little rapid fire. OK. A little quicker. Fun questions. Favorite food I've ordered from eleven hundred different Jordache restaurants. Wow. So I actually like to try everything. Your business idle. There are people in retail that I've admired, the people that founded everything from Wal-Mart to Costco to the team at Amazon. You know, in e-commerce, the team Elon Musk and what he's trying to do. What about Elon Musk buying Twitter? If he has time to to run a third company, I think that be fantastic for the world. You grew up in Illinois. Yeah. You live in California. You like basketball? Yeah. That's the favorite. Oh, that's not warriors. I I grew up in the golden days of Michael Jordan. Scottie Pippen and I actually both the early 90s as well as the later 90s in which they won three in a row. I'm still a Bulls diehard, even though we're in a rough patch right now. I hear you also like to run. You run marathons? Well, I don't run marathons today. So just to be clear. But I do run every day. So that's been my sanctuary, if you will, for the past 10 years. Your kids are still pretty young. Do you think having kids has changed you as a leader? You know, I think kids are amazing in that they're experiencing the world for the first time. Being able to listen versus to, you know, talk at or to dictate an opinion. You know, I think that's been a big lesson. I think the second one is the power of curiosity. You know, kids, especially my kids at their ages of 2 and 4 are asking the question, why? A lot. And I think it's the best question. And it's so hard to answer because, you know, it requires clarity of thinking on everything on the most basic things to more complicated things. How does being an Asian-American CEO impacted your experience? Well, I think being an Asian. Growing up where I was the only Asian and that was kind of my experience in Illinois, certainly had a big experience at where it very directly. You know, I saw firsthand, you know, whether it was bullying or discrimination. But but I think you've heard more broadly classify that to the privileged position that I'm in today. I'm still a minority in the sense that there aren't as many Asian-American CEOs or founders as maybe founders from other backgrounds. And so I think it's that reminder to, you know, one always recognized that. And then I think, secondly, to always keep the underdog mentality. Do you think you faced more challenges than others because Asian-American CEOs are so underreported? I mean, Asian-Americans are underrepresented in leadership roles in tech. Full stop. I can't say that. You know, for me personally in building Doordarshan, what was that experience? But look, I think you're right in calling out that when I look around me, when I look at especially public company founder CEOs as well, there aren't that many B when you start filtering for, you know, those from Asian descent. It's a it's a much, much smaller list. And so I take that with great pride. I also take it with great responsibility, really. And again, remembering to invest in those who maybe don't come from privileged backgrounds, giving them an equal shot at it and to always to states in Hungary. You change your name to Tony when you moved ISE five years to the US, your five year old after Tony Danza. Yes. Who is the star of Who's the Boss? Correct. I love it. No one could pronounce mentioning his name. And so I said, OK, well, let's just make it easier. Yeah. And so I walked with my dad to the immigration office and legally changed my name. Did life changing it feel like life changed after that? It felt a lot easier to say. Hi, I'm Tony. What's it like being the boss now? Honestly, I think I don't see myself that way. And and I recognize that that's probably not how others view me, but I really view myself as a teammate. And, you know, for me, I think it's trying to make that actually true, make the reality of how I feel. True to the perception that maybe others have of me as the boss and making that distance shorter and shorter.