Musk Said to Address Twitter Staff on Friday

00:00

Headlines crossing the wire saying that Elon Musk is said to be in the Twitter office this week. What do we know? Yeah, Bloomberg sources and an internal memo seen by Bloomberg say that Elon Musk is in the San Francisco office of Twitter this week. He's roaming the halls and staff are encouraged to go and say hi to him. I think the main takeaway is that, according to this memo, Musk is due to address Twitter employees on Friday. As we've reported, both according to sources who are talking about Elon Musk conversation with the debt side of the equation and the banks, but also I'm hearing from some of the future equity investors in this new entity. All the signs have been that we're moving towards completing this deal for Musk to buy Twitter by the 5 p.m. Eastern Time deadline this Friday, which, as you guys know, is imposed by that Delaware Chancery judge. This is yet another sign. Look at the stock pushing towards session highs above. Fifty three dollars, 30 cents, something like that. So, you know, that's the street sign that this is working towards a close. I mean, look at his own Twitter handle, chief twit location, Twitter HQ. He's definitely signaling everything through. Well, the social platform itself. And what do you think? How many of those talent left at Twitter are going up and saying hi? I love that the eagle eyed Cairo has seen the change in Twitter mass. I must Twitter bio or descriptor. He's changed it to chief Twitter. Remember, this is somebody that likes to antagonize and poke fun and use that platform in that regard. But there is still really big concerns inside Twitter. We're speaking to a lot of sources who are worried about layoffs. There is a significant vesting period for restricted stock units due next week. There are lots of employees wondering if they're actually going to receive that stock compensation. But it's interesting. This is clearly Elon Musk getting hands on with his new business before that deal closed. And we know what his changes are going to be. Right.