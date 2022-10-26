00:00

It is time now for the muni moment, BlackRock taking a little bit of a cautious approach on muni bonds in the near term. Really big focus again on rate volatility and how that's impacting the market. But are there reasons for optimism in the year ahead? Joining us to discuss, Shaun CARNEY, head of municipal strategy at BlackRock. What are the signs of optimism that you see, Shaun? Good afternoon, Taylor. I think just when you look at the market and how much it has adjusted this year, opportunity begins to set in. If we look at the broad muni market, we've gone from a dollar price on the main index of north of 114 dollar price to a discount at 96. At the same time, yields have moved from around 1 percent to north of 4. So as we begin to look towards the end of this year and into 2023, I think the all in yield opportunities that are presented in a market, higher yields, wider spreads where one doesn't have to stretch so far out the curve in duration or down in structure for credit. You're actually paid to be invested in the market and up and quality is a good strategy again. Sean, you know, you're only allowed to do yield, not price on this show. When you think about that and the volatility that the muni market has been taking in the signals from the Treasury market. How much are you and your colleagues focused on inflation and rate volatility within full faith and credit? Yeah. Very focused on it. And I think the pace at which the Fed has moved year to date kind of tells you how serious they deem the issue. You know, after having, you know, categorized it as transitory for for such a long time, it has tended to be a bit stickier. You know, I think that as we go into the November and the December Fed meeting, you know, the destination to where they're willing to go to curtail such a risk remains the question. Rates tend to peak, you know, two months prior to the last Fed rate hike. We have a hike priced end of 75 basis points in November. I think December is starting to walk closer down to 50 basis points in the previous thought of 75. You know, it'll be interesting to see if perhaps the window closes on the Fed sooner than the DAX implying. What does that mean for recession risk? And again, the impact on state local governments. Yeah, good question. I mean, recession risks loom every day. People are talking about, you know, the latest data point would be the inversion of the three month, 10 year curve, but it still feels a little too early to call for whether it's going to be a hard landing or a soft landing until we know where monetary policy actually winds up. We know where the Fed would like to take it. But again, will the window closes prior is forests for muni credit. Fundamentally, the muni market is on very solid footing. Year to date, returns are a direct reflection of a credit market caught up in a rate problem. It's not something that's fundamental coming into this. We saw stronger revenue growth. Some austerity measures taking place. Fiscal stimulus money has really helped the state and locals. It shows up in, you know, upgrade significantly outpacing downgrades. And I think as we go forward, we'll continue to see that the underlying fundamentals of the market remain quite strong, showing a little bit of a curve ball here. We're coming up on midterms. How are you thinking about the amount of bonds that are up in the way that the state and local governments are willing to put up to voters infrastructure and more of that ability to finance their own projects? How much of that is a boon or not to supply ahead? Yeah, it's a great question. And think about it. You know, we're just starting to talk about midterm elections now. We're in prior years, we would've been talking about this for one to two months leading up to it. But because it's kind of been put on the back burner due to inflation, the Fed, so on. I think the base case right now is for gridlock, whether Republicans can take control of the House and Senate or just one that will ultimately matter that much for from UniCredit. But you know, that gridlock, it tends to be better for equities, but we could see bonds stabilize a bit in flight to quality bids. We'll hear more about things such as, you know, debt ceiling standoffs and government shutdowns and so on. I think the main topics from unions to your point will be around infrastructure. That's a growing problem. But there's lack of an open checkbook. Advanced for fundings will also be a topic for discussion. As you know, those were pulled away in 2017 that really curtailed issuance to a bit. And then the third will probably be the talk about the salt deduction. You know, perhaps the likelihood of these goes up a bit. But again, probabilities are rather low, but they're topics that will likely be put back on the table if we find ourselves in a divided government again, post midterms.