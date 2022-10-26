Meta Slams Apple on its Ad Policy

00:00

Mark, this has been happening for a while, but remind us how these changes. You know, what the intention of these changes was and how they're working in practice. So two years ago, Apple announced a feature called ATC or App Tracking Transparency. And what this does is it throws up a pop up to users before. Before the system will allow an application to track you for advertising based purposes across different applications and different Web sites. And so from Apple's perspective, all this pop up does is puts that permission in the hands of the user. It sounds pretty simple, but from the perspective of Metta, of Snapchat, of Twitter and other social media platforms, that makes their advertising a lot less powerful and makes it so advertisers are going to be paying a lot less and for Facebook and these companies to make a lot less money. And interesting to me that Facebook went on the offensive yesterday regarding the latest changes to the app store rules right ahead of their earnings, which as we see right now, are fairly disappointing to Wall Street. Right. And investors and such. But from what we understand from Metta and from other people we've spoken to, the latest string of changes related to Apple wanting a 30 percent cut or a commission on boosts, which is a type of advertising within Facebook and other platforms. It's not really going to have a material impact on at least. What's our sense of how much these Apple changes specifically are impacting, let's say, Facebook or Instagram and how much Apple is benefiting from these changes? So from what we've seen so far in terms of a financial standpoint, Apple really is not benefiting from these changes in any way. The company is working on its own new advertising push you may have seen in the app store. Now they've added a couple of new ad slots, but that doesn't really impact met. It wasn't like Metta was previously able to advertise within the app store. Is also going to bring advertising some told to the maps application. That really doesn't impact Metta either, because Apple is going to be the only provider of ads within that platform. Right. So Apple is not really benefiting here, but Metta certainly losing. I remember a couple of years ago they threw out a 10 billion dollar estimate related to the impact there. Some people said that 10 billion dollars actually is related to the reality labs there. VR unit. Right. And you've seen the losses. They are piling up. So it's not exactly cut and dry. How much these companies are losing. There clearly is a significant financial impact. Last night it was actually at a conference in Laguna Beach. And Craig Federici, the head of software who was pretty instrumental in the development of 18 other privacy features, was that was asked about this. And he said they really didn't consider the financial impact this would have on other companies when implementing the feature. Their standpoint clearly is from a user perspective, throwing up that permission. She. Well, you do have the skeptics who might think, well, doesn't Apple have all this data and are they going to build their own, you know, social advertising juggernaut on the back of, you know, all of this information that they're now preventing other companies from having access to? That's an extremely fair point. And I made the same point in a recent column for Power on. And by the way. Anyone listening to this should subscribe Bloomberg dot com slash power on. And that is true. They are building an advertising juggernaut themselves. They want to push ads eventually to an ad supported tier of TV. Plus they could theoretically put ads in I iTunes and Apple Music across many other services. The app store is getting more advertisements now. Apple Maps, like I said, it's going to get advertisements. They throw ads in between plays and the MLB integration for the TV plus app. Right. So clearly they are pushing there. Clearly, they are collecting data. Right. So Apple is collecting data on users. They say, however, they are following the same protocols they are requiring from developers, too. But that is definitely something to take a look at. And definitely something we'll re-examine once these new advertising slots hit Apple Maps, TV plus and other Apple software in the future. And we'll see the difference in the technology they're using between Metta and Apple. And if Apple really is taking a different standpoint and using different methodology, they say they are. Everything we've seen so far is that they are. And at this point, we have no reason not to believe them. But clearly, it does seem a bit hypocritical on the surface.