Meta's Tepid Revenue Forecast, Twitter's Takeover

Jasmine, of course, focusing in on the forecast and also profit, quarterly profit being cut basically in half. I mean, that's a big number for a company as big as Metta. Yeah. And we're also coming up on matters as one year anniversary of the name change. And what I would start with is that Metta today is a far cry from what Facebook was just one year ago as Facebook. The company was able to generate double digit growth every year, revenue growth every year. And last year it posted about 37 percent revenue growth. Now it had two consecutive quarters of revenue declines. And inside our intelligence, our brand new forecast shows that Metta is going to post its first ever year over year decline in worldwide ad revenues for the full year 2022 as well. Now let's talk about the bets that Metta is making, the two big ones, the shift to Reelz and also the metaverse. Is there any evidence that either of these are actually paying off? While Zach IBEX bet on the metaverse is clearly jeopardizing the short term health of its business, I will say that there is, you know, some business interests in the metaverse. We have seen some activations from some businesses, but those activations are also coming out of experimental budgets for the first part, for the most part, which means that they're also potentially able to be cut if these macro economic conditions weaken. Now, reals is where Facebook and Instagram should really be focusing on right now. It is where the competition within social media remains and reals is still lagging very far behind. Tick tock. And it needs to catch up in order to be able to continue to grow its ad business. Now let's talk about the broader changes happening to the ad business, you've obviously, obviously got metal hitting back at Apple for the changes that Apple is making that are impacting not just matter, but other social media companies. How much bigger of a cut is Apple going to get and how much smaller of a cut is Facebook or medical to get? And what does that mean to you over the longer term? Yeah, I mean, the effects of Apple's privacy changes continue to plague all of the social platforms. We have seen that in multiple earnings that have already come out. You know, Apple in some ways may be benefiting. It's also launched its own ad business. But, you know, these companies really need to work to develop and deploy effective solutions for ad attribution. If they want to keep up and continue to grow their businesses in this new environment. Twitter was supposed to report earnings today. Didn't happen. That was at least the estimated data, of course. Now we have Elon Musk going into Twitter today with the kitchen sink. A very powerful metaphor there. There are. We're reporting that, you know, he's planning to cut 75 percent of Twitter's workforce force. What do you imagine happens on Friday? Well, Musk has every reason to want to close this deal by Friday. It doesn't close, of course. This case goes to court and it's likely that Twitter will win anyway. And Musk will be able to avoid some of the reputational damage that might ensue if it is, the case actually goes to trial. Now, Musk own Twitter is likely going to result in even more chaos. We already know that the employee morale is low. Some employees have left. Others are really concerned about massive layoffs. And that is a valid concern. Now, in terms of how that might affect its business, you know, even if these massive cuts don't take place or don't take place immediately, just the fact that this idea is being floated around by Musk, it's maybe enough to spook some advertisers as well. You know, advertisers want to spend their ad dollars on platforms that they view as stable. And right now, that certainly isn't Twitter. What's your sense of what these know, potentially fifty five hundred people at Twitter do that he seems to think are expendable, and if the platform can be run with the necessary oversight with two thousand people. So I think where these cuts take place, if they do take place, will give us a really good indication of what Musk intends to do with the platform. If, for example, he reduces headcount significantly in the adds division at Twitter, it's an indication that he may be making good on his promise to reduce Twitter's reliance on advertising. He could potentially cut in the content moderation division, which could prove or show that he intends to loosen some of those content moderation, guardrails, which is also something that he has been really vocal about. So given all of these massive you've got major evolutions changes happening at Facebook, you've got potentially on Friday Twitter becoming a private company. You've got Apple moving in and trying to take a bigger cut of social media ad revenue. You mentioned how different media looks today than it did a year ago. How different is the social media industry? Look, a year from now than it looks today. Different. I actually believe that the time is ripe for some more disruption in the social media industry. I mean, Tick Tock was the biggest destructor to usage and two to revenue in the social media landscape for many, many years. But we're seeing now that there are some other social apps that are starting to bubble up and capture the attention of the coveted zee audience. And I believe that we'll start to see even more of that in 2023 and have these established social platforms really continue to to scramble to keep their audiences and continue to grow their businesses. I wonder what it means for SNAP. We heard from SNAP CEO Evan Spiegel at the Wall Street Journal Technology Conference. He blasted the metaphor, saying something along the lines of The last thing I want to do when I get home from work after a long day is live inside a computer. You know, there are two questions in there. A, what does this mean for SNAP? And B, does this, you know you know, infatuation that some brands might have with the metaverse just just dry up, especially as we go into a pronounced economic downturn. Yeah. So SNAP has positioned itself as a. metaverse for for quite some time now. It's also been really susceptible to a lot of the challenges that are plaguing all of the social platforms. We saw that in its Q3 Q3 earnings just last week. Part of the problem is that SNAP is considered a less essential platform than, say, Metta. Although Metta is experiencing cuts as well. But it's easy for advertisers to justify pulling ads and pulling budget from SNAP, and it certainly doesn't help that. You know, it has staked its future on augmented reality, which is an even more experimental format for a lot of advertisers. SNAP does have something that Metta and Twitter have really struggled to articulate, and that is a long term vision. But having a long term vision is not really a way to help it in the short term. And SNAP really has to turn things around. Now, if it wants to make its vision a reality. Do you think augmented reality is is more likely or are you more optimistic about the future of augmented reality than virtual reality? So I think augmented reality holds a lot of long term promise, especially among the audience that is using Snapchat. We are already seeing young users communicate with each other and entertain each other through our filters. We are seeing some brands and some consumers lean into a R as a shopping tool and I believe that that will continue to grow. I don't necessarily believe it's going to reach mass adoption, but I do think that it's becoming more of a utility and we'll continue to do so over the next couple of years.