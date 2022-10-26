Kroszner: Challenge Getting Inflation Under Control

00:00

Give us your take on where we are right now in the United States. But even more broadly, that with the central bank's increasing rate, it puts a lot of stress on the system, does it? Not for sure. I mean, you can see that around the world we've got high inflation, as you were just describing. And a lot of challenges in trying to get inflation under control. The main instrument that central banks use to try to get that under control is by raising interest rates. And boy, have they've been raising interest rates worldwide and really rapidly, particularly in the US. And we've seen some stumbles and some unintended consequences of that in the U.K. as well as elsewhere. Well, let's talk about some of the stumbles or unintended kind of consequences. U.K., obviously, is the big glaring example right now. And it was because, as I understand it, the pension plans had some problems with some derivatives. And when the long you yield on the long gilts went up, they were got stretch. But might that tell us something about something could happen United States or elsewhere? Well, this is exactly the sort of thing to look for. Is that like the contracts that they were using, the pension funds were using in principle made sense. You've got long term liabilities and they're trying to match their assets to their long term liabilities. So they come up with some special derivatives to work on that. The problem is that usually these kinds of contracts have some leverage associated with them and then they make things correlated because everybody may face the same problem at the same time and try to have to get out at the same time. There were some that you can't gilts and they're also selling U.S. Treasury securities. And so you saw interest rates spike up in both places. So this shows some of those those fragile global interconnections like we saw during the global financial crisis. So it's hard to predict these things because almost by definition, they come up when you least expect them and where you least expect them. But you would you expect more difficulties like that in the financial system, including back in the United States. There certainly could be. I usually use the analogy of an iceberg. So it's not what's above the waterline that that kills you. It's what's below. It's what you can't see. And so I think what we really need to be doing now as regulators is those market participants around the world looking for these potential fragilities that are there, whereas a contract that may make sense as a one off. But if interest rates spike up, exchange rates spike up or down, depending where they're in the US or outside of the U.S. Does this have a big effect on those kind of contracts that lead people to try to get out of them or have to postmark lateral and they can get some of this collateral damage? So, Professor, let's continue the analogy the I spoke with. But what you can't see, where do you don't have visibility into? I talked to Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America, earlier this week. And he specifically addressed that possibility. This is what he had to say. The banking industry continues to be well managed by the comfort advancement cupping teammates that work for these companies, well regulated capital levels, up liquidity and all these different rules managed and all the different ways looked at active, active, forceful stress testing done once a year by the Fed Reserve and in multiple times during the year by the companies. And so you put it together, it's a pretty strong framework. The problem is what's outside the system. So there you have it. Here's the question. I think he was told, what exactly would you tell me? What's outside this system? What about shadow banking? What about private credit? Some of these things that we might not have as much visibility into? Yeah, that was exactly one of the big problems back 10, 15 years ago when I was at the Fed, and one of the big challenges, one of the big challenges today is what you can't see that really can get you into trouble. And that was the case with the pensions in the UK. They were outside of the typical bank regulatory framework and they had big knock on consequences. So that's where really the issue is. I do think that the banking system is just have higher capital, higher liquidity regulations than before. But they're connected to all sorts of other institutions where we don't have the same sort of visibility. And so these issues can arise. And then also it's there are global things like even if you look at everything in the US, people weren't looking at the UK pension sector. And I did have a big spillover effect on the Treasury securities. Well, let's start with the U.S. Treasury market specifically because there's a lot of reports that liquidity is way down in that market right now. In part, I think because of some of the regulations are in effect. And also we've got moved into Kuti at the same time from the Federal Reserve. How big a danger is that for the system? The lack of liquidity, at least relatively lack of liquidity in treasuries? Well, that's right. The Persian market is the market the world depends on. So if you need liquidity, you turn to the U.S. Treasury market and generally it works pretty well. But we saw back in March, April of 2020, that it wasn't working well. And so that's when the Fed intervened to provide liquidity. And boy, did the Fed continue to provide liquidity afterwards, maybe, perhaps a bit too much. I think they may regret that. Regret that now. But that's going to be one of the challenges, is when there is some sort of liquidity issue. The Fed will have to intervene, much like the Bank of England did intervene. But that goes exactly against what they're trying to do is tighten, raise interest rates, reduce their balance sheets. So there's a bit of a tension that can come in. So so some of the banks and particularly single Jamie Diamond here, JP Morgan, has suggested that the Fed could make it better or maybe it's making it worse by some of their reserve requirements on the banks that if I loosened up on some of those, that might help the liquidity situation in the Treasury market, is that right? Well, I think there have been some unintended consequences of regulation. You had the so-called ochre rule that made it more difficult for banks and others to be market makers because they said you can't do proprietary trading. But it's not really clear what proprietary trading is versus market making is. You're going to make a market. You've got to be holding inventories of the securities that looks a lot like proprietary trading. So that's made that a little bit more difficult. You've had higher capital requirements, higher liquidity requirements, which in general are good for making the banks more stable, but could also make the markets a little less stable. So I think carefully looking at the potential toxic interaction among the among the regulations that could lead to this unintended consequences of lower, lower liquidity is extremely important. Professor. Take us through quantitative tightening, as people are calling it. Now, I understand why the Fed feels it needs to raise rates in order to get their arms around inflation. Everybody gets that. Does quantitative tightening really effectively curtail inflation? Because the quantity of tightening could be affecting the liquidity issue? Could it not? It directly affects the liquidity issue and it indirectly affects inflation because there is certainly a lot more a lot more resources put into the system, a lot more bank reserves, because the central bank was buying lots and lots of assets. And so they buy them with reserves pretty much to the banking system. Banks can then lend that lending then turns into credit creation and money supply growth. We've had much higher money supply growth in the post pandemic period than we did in the post global financial crisis period. And so reducing the balance sheet can help to to to to rein in inflation. But as I said, you've got this this potential tension here that that can can also cause some of these liquidity problems. And these are in fragile markets. Remember, it's not just the Fed. We've got Mr. Putin and we've got a lot of other other geopolitical risks that are out there that are making market participants quite skittish and quite reasonably. Yeah, no question about is not just the Fed at all. The question is what they can do about it. But let me ask you. We may not be there right now, but might there come a time when we get to a zero sum game where we have to make a decision or I should say the Fed has to make a decision, a choice between financial stability the one hand and really curtailing inflation as much as they'd like on the other. So hopefully they can do something along the lines of what the UK did and said, OK. There's a problem in the markets right now. We need to intervene, but we're not going to be doing this for a very long time. We're gonna be doing this for a relatively limited period of time. And I think that was one of the challenges that the Fed had, is they they intervened back in March of 20 20. I think quite justifiably to to calm the the turmoil in the Treasury securities markets, but then made a commitment to continue to buy an enormous number of securities. And there wasn't. They weren't clearly differentiating between just providing liquidity to the system and undertaking monetary policy to do for further easing. And it's really important to keep those two pieces separate and say, OK, we're intervening to try to calm the markets. Someone once the markets are calm, we can eventually bring that down versus just general tightening to try to fight fight inflation. But it's a tough it's a tough row to hoe for four central banks around the world.