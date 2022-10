00:00

JONATHAN: WE ' VE HAD A BIG RALLY IN THE LAST THREE DAYS BUT HOW DO YOU KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE BEAR MARKET RALLY AND SOMETHING MORE DURABLE? > > YOU REALLY DON ' T UNTIL IS WELL BEHIND YOU. HERE ARE A FEW THINGS WE DO KNOW. WE KNOW THAT INVESTORS ARE SKITTISH AS THE FED PULLS AWAY THE PUNCH BOWL OF EASY MONEY AND THAT WILL LEAD TO A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY. IN THESE SITUATIONS HISTORICALLY, YOU HAVE SEEN THAT WHEN WE ARE THE WORST, THE BIGGEST GAINS OF THE NEXT LEG OF THE CYCLE USUALLY COME IN THE FIRST THIRD OF THE CYCLE WHEN THE FUNDAMENTALS ARE STILL DETERIORATING AND SENTIMENT IS STILL NEGATIVE. WHETHER THIS IS A BEAR MARKET RALLY, YOU DON ' T WANT TO BE SITTING IT OUT UNTIL SOMEONE BLOWS THE ALL CLEAR WHISTLE. WE ARE STILL JUDICIOUSLY BULLISH ON EQUITIES. THERE IS A LOT OF LONG-TERM FORCES TO BE EXCITED ABOUT. EQUITIES ULTIMATELY ARE READ ON HUMAN PROGRESS AND THERE MANY FORCES PUSHING GDP HIGHER OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS THAT WE BELIEVE THAT NEW TECHNOLOGY, AGING AND RESTRUCTURING THESE FORCES WILL CONTINUE TO DRIVE EQUITIES LONG-TERM. LISA: DO I WANT TO BUY INTO HUMAN PROGRESS? I ' M CURIOUS WHETHER THE RECENT EARNINGS BECAUSE YOU ANY QUESTIONS OR A PAUSE ABOUT WHAT KIND OF HUMAN PROGRESS WE HAVE AT THIS POINT? > > THE ONE TRAIT -- -- TRADE THAT IS NEVER WORKED IS TO BE SHORT ON HUMAN PROGRESS. JEFF THEY SAYS SAYS HUMAN BEINGS HAVE IMMENSE CAPABILITY TO INNOVATE THEMSELVES OUT OF A HOLE. IT ' S NOT POSITIVE OUT THERE AND IS NOT A SHORT THING BUT WE ARE NOT HAVING ANY DATA POINTS THAT SUGGEST THE BOTTOM IS FALLING OUT. THERE IS A SLOW DOWN AND JUST AND WE ARE SEEING MORE SCRUTINY DECISIONS BEING PUSHED OUT. IT ' S LIKE TURBULENCE ON AN AIRPLANE. LISA: ARE YOU BUYING BIG TECH? > > WE BUY ANY STREAM OF CASH FLOW WHERE THE NET PRESENT VALUE IS HIGHER THAN THE STOCK PRICE. WITH BIG TECH, THE LARGER CASE FOR TECH IN THESE STOCKS IS POSITIVE. THESE STOCKS ARE A THING OF BEAUTY. THEY ARE LOW CAPITAL INTENSITY, HIGH RETURNS ON EQUITY AND INVESTORS WOULD BE ON RISE TO IGNORE BIG TECH. IN LIGHT OF THIS ENVIRONMENT, YOU WANT TO BE JUDICIOUS AND IN PLACES THAT HAVE A STRONG POSITION ON THE VALUE CHAIN AND HAVE SOME KIND OF PRICING POWER AND MARGIN SUSTAINABILITY AND COPIOUS AMOUNTS OF FREE CASH FLOW. JONATHAN: EVERYTHING YOU SAID WE COULD HAVE SAID AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. EVERYTHING YOU SAID IS TRUE BUT WE ARE DOWN BY MORE THAN 20% ON THE NASDAQ. DUDE -- DO WE HAVE TO APPROACH THE MULTIPLES WITH THE CENTRAL BANKS IN CONTROL. IS THAT THE CHALLENGE TO WORK OUT THE RIGHT DESK THE PRICE OF THE RISK-FREE ASSET AND THE PRICE OF RISK? ISN ' T THAT AN ONGOING PROCESS? > > THE ONE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR ' S VALUES ARE SIGNIFICANTLY DIFFERENT SO THAT CHANGES THE CALCULUS. AT SOME POINT, WHEN THINGS GET PRICED IN, ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS, SOME OF THESE LOOK ATTRACTIVE. PART OF THAT THAT GAVE US A SOBERING MOMENT IS THE STORIES ABOUT TAKING IN FREE MONEY AND GOING LIKE GANGBUSTERS AND HAVING INDETERMINATE BUSINESS MODEL MANIFEST, THAT STORY IS GOING OUT THE WINDOW. JONATHAN: WONDERFUL TO CATCH UP WITH YOU.