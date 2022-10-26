Elon Musk Enters Twitter HQs, Said to Address Staff on Friday

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Elon Musk is like Donald Trump to me because there are people who love him and their people just can't stand him. But one thing you can say, he's always entertaining. And his videos today entering headquarters were where I think in that that thing that makes him so endearing to some people. Yeah. Elon Musk walked into the Twitter HQ, which is just off Market Street a couple of miles from where I'm sitting. And I'm told by Twitter insiders that the sink you see him holding the joke there is that he is in the building and he wants Twitter's staff for that to sink in. The idea that this is real. That he really is going to buy Twitter. That's at least what Twitter employees take on this situation is, look, we've reported in the last hour that equity investors who are buying into the equity financing portion of this deal have already transferred funds to Elon Musk team. We'd reported 24 hours ago that musket held a conference call with the banks that he was going to give a borrowing notice to the banks for the debt side, that that debt cash would go into escrow Thursday and that musk would also help market the debt portion of this deal because it has to be sold to Wall Street. But on all accounts, we're moving towards a situation where this deal closes by the 5 p.m. deadline on Friday. That deadline imposed, of course, by Delaware Chancery Judge and Elon Musk will own Twitter. And then what happens after that is another story for another discussion for another day.