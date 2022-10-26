Edwards: Economy Hinges on Workforce

00:00

I mean, with GDP number next week, as you suggest, we don't know what that number is. I don't know what it is. If you do, you can tell us. But what do you think as we go into this? How strong is the U.S. economy? How do we tell? You know, it'll be a preliminary number that will review the past three months of really the Fed attempt to control inflation without causing too much damage to our economy. So we have seen monthly what the results have been on the inflation side and we will finally next week seeing what the results have been on the economic side. So obviously, the Fed needs to slow the economy down. They're doing their best to do that. I'm not sure how much of a effect they've had so far. But but what? Where should we look for the pain? He talks about is it in the labor market, principally where we see it. There's really no way to reduce aggregate demand while increasing employment and wages of the workers who are employed there. You know, demand makes up two thirds of our economy, and it's really just how much households can afford to spend. So I don't see a way to circle that square, to not have significant job loss in order to reduce aggregate demand. The Fed has consistently for years now talked about a 2 percent range, around 2 percent at present on inflation. It would take an awful lot to get us there, would it not? Is that feasible at this point in the near future? I mean, feasibility is one question. I think after malady is another. I mean, when they sent 2 percent rates, did we have a war in Europe when they said that 2 percent target where we coming off of a pandemic that's killed over a million Americans? I mean, there's a lot of context that goes into the policy decisions. And I think there should be as much context that goes into policy goals. Should we be at least preparing for the possibility of a new regime in the economy? Not as I it's been a globally where we have higher inflation, higher rates and lower growth. Possibly. I think what's important is to remain nimble and for the U.S. economy, that remains always about how strong its workforce is and how strong its labor force attachment is. I mean, we back ourselves into a corner. If we don't have a higher labor force participation rate and we back ourselves into a corner, if we don't have a high Leighton workforce to draw in in order to support economic growth, as many policies as you want to pursue high growth, low growth, high inflation, low inflation and the U.S. economy, it's going to hinge on the U.S. workforce. To what extent do we have fiscal room to address a severe downturn or a substantial down here in United States? We've all looked at the United Kingdom. However, look at it's not been a pretty sight over there. But is part of the lesson that when rates go up, you might not have as much flexibility as you had before. Given the level of debt the lot of these countries have taken on, of course, our deficit went down last year. And from its own rational expectations, the U.S. economy and the U.S. social welfare spending is structured very differently than the British economy. And I think at some point the comparison is not instructive. We can learn from them and that we don't want to make their mistakes. But it's not necessarily applicable to the type of decision making that we have here. I mean, for one thing that we have, you know, arguably less coordination between fiscal and macroeconomic policy coming from the Fed. Are you anticipating a recession in the new year? You mean if I weren't, I think I'd be the only economist that wasn't. I think what I worry about less less than a recession. I mean, recessions happen. We are in a capitalist economy. It is cyclical. Every five to 10 years we are going to have a recession. I'm less concerned about whether or not there's going to be one and more concern if we are prepared for it. And I am continually shocked about how little we talk about America's unemployment system, how broken it is, how much Congress had to intervene before the pandemic. Every one of those interventions has expired. It is the same very unprepared program that it was in January of 2020. And we are heading into a recession more than likely. And we have not talked about whether or not the most important countercyclical spending that we have in our arsenal is even remotely prepared for it. I'll tell you, it's not. It's a really it's a really important point. At the same time, if we go into recession next year, as you say, most economists say it's quite possible, even likely that we will. Where will inflation be at that point? The reason I asked the question is I assume that if inflation is still at 4 or 5 percent, it's going to be harder for the Fed to respond to recession by cutting rates. Well, there's a lot I mean, by the inflationary targets need to take into account the how much pain is being inflicted on the economic side through consumption and demand versus whether or not 2 percent is a target. Is it worth killing yourself for? Really? Is the question like how much pain is necessary versus the tradeoff to having 3 percent versus 2 percent? Is that extra percentage point of inflation going to be really words say maybe 5 to 10 to 15 or a million people who are looking for a job? Yvonne Man employed poorly matched the labor market consequences of a recession. Unfortunately, because our unemployment system is so weak, they tend to be very, very long. I mean, we have scarring to an incredible degree in our human capital investment, which we don't really talk about coming out of recessions. And so what are the tradeoffs to the inflationary goals? And the recession isn't just a moment in time. It's the scarring that results from the labor market, consequences which are less palpable than the scars of high prices.