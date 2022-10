00:00

So earnings and central banks proven to be an excellent combination today. We've just had the Bank of Canada, we get the ECB tomorrow. It's expected to make or deliver another huge rate hike, 75 IBEX is anticipated. This is the fastest tightening cycle we've seen for that central bank in its history. Joining us now at your salary, BCA research chief strategist. Joining us from Canada. Let's fold in the Canadian story. Matthew, we've just seen the BBC going 50 when the market anticipated 75. Do you think we're about to see the same thing happening with the ECB as well? Do you think central banks more broadly are reaching the limits of how aggressive this front loading can be? No, I don't think this is going to be repeated in the next sessions of central banks hike in your area of the United States. And the reason is simply that the Canadian housing market is actually starting to buckle down very rapidly. We also saw the business outlook survey in Canada was exceptionally weak, which is very worrisome in a country like Canada where household debt is so elevated. So the central bank is starting to see signs that we could see a really bad outcome in Canada. So it's this increase thinking it strategy. OK. So that would make it a bit different then from the ECB. So at this point, tomorrow would be a hawkish surprise or a double surprise for the ECB. Well, best case is for me, 75 VIPs tomorrow. Obviously, the ECB starts to get worried. We saw the PMI stats were very poor in Europe. Credit numbers that are starting to deteriorate, etc. could go 50 dips and that would definitely be seen as very dovish by the markets. There's also a lot of questioning about how to deal with the cultural excess reserves to the central bank and so on. So if the ECB doesn't act on this front, the markets will also think that probably a dovish as dovish move. Matthew, what does this mean for the dollar? The X Y trading, what, 0 9? You've got the pound up. You've got the euro up. These moves going to be welcomed by the Bank of England and the ECB. Do you think? Yeah. Because the weakness in those currencies have contributed to increase the imported inflation that has been the main driver, especially in the Eurozone. Overall inflation. So, yes, I think they are welcoming the rebound that we've seen in their currencies over the course of the last few weeks. Generally speaking, the forces are becoming slightly more dollar bearish. The expected interest rate differential between the U.S. and Europe on average is diminishing in the money markets. So that suggests that there could be a little bit more decline in the VIX. Why that will be very favorable to the euro in the GBP in terms of technical that the ECB has to contend with. How do they need to shift the transmission mechanism from their rate hikes into the real economy? Well, the rate hikes will affect the real economy via a tightening in financial conditions. That has been shown in terms of higher yield, wider spreads, lower stock prices. So that definitely has an impact on economic activity. The second element is that as rates rise, the demand for credit will continue to deteriorate, which is what's the bank lending survey is already showing. So we are seeing really the policy of the ECB starting to have an impact. And its impact is really working because the global economy is weak and Europe is very affected by the fluctuation in the global business cycle. Matt Miller, what are you reading into the earnings season that you're seeing develop thus far? You've got Microsoft seeing a significant slowdown in corporate investment. You've got Alphabet seeing a significant slowdown in advertising spend. More broadly, you look at what is happening here in Europe. You've got names like Heineken talking about the fact that inflation is having a meaningful impact on consumer behavior. People are drinking less. What do you what do you read into all of this? What's the macro signal that we should be taking away? Global growth is weakening. It's as simple as that. And it's a reflection of the tightening in global financial conditions. Yes, it's true that inflation also has added to this problem because household real income are being squeezed very rapidly, especially in Europe right now. But generally, yeah, I would expect economic activity to continue to decelerate. DPM ISE have not bottomed yet. And this means also that earnings estimates in the United States as well as in Europe have more downside year over the course of the next few months, at least until we see clearer signs that global economic activity has done its this adoration. And we're not there yet. So at the same time, though, we're also looking at governments having to pump a lot more money into their economies. A Germany of their 200 billion euro plan to help offset high energy prices. We're seeing something potentially similar over in Italy as well. This feels very much in some respects what U.K. under Liz Truss was trying to do to where you have more money being pumped in subsidies in some ways. And at the same time, a hawkish central bank did. Do we get to the same point of conflict as the UK did? It's always possible, especially when it comes to you tell you where we're going to get negotiation in the next few months between Brussels and Rome over the fact that Georgia Milanese is not very keen on the type of structural reforms that are demanded of Italy to access its 200 billion euros under the NTEU program. But generally, I think we need to differentiate between the UK and the eurozone here. First of all, the current account deficit of the eurozone is very small. So it's less reliant on for owners and therefore has less to contend with the tightening in global liquidity caused by the strong dollar and the higher U.S. interest rate. And secondly, and probably even more importantly in the eurozone, inflation is mostly a reflection of higher energy prices and imported. So it's the supply shock, if you will, while in the United Kingdom, we were seeing sign of strong demand driven inflation in terms of rent and wages that are a lot stronger than in Europe. So the very inflationary budget that Liz Truss had was only fanning a problem that was already existing, which doesn't exist to the same degree in Europe. So I think Europe has more quantity. The continent has more leeway than the UK had a few weeks ago.