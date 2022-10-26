Dollar: Xi Will Ease Up Zero Covid Policy

00:00

What did we learn, particularly on the economic front? Out of President G's speech, because I heard a lot about politics, I heard a lot about security, I'm not sure how much I heard about economic policy. I think indirectly, Xi Jinping speech told us quite a bit about their economic policy. The basic message was status quo. He spent quite a bit of time defending the zero tolerance policy toward Covid. I think they will ease up a little bit on the various restrictions, but there won't be any sudden change in the Covid policy. I think that was disappointing for a lot of Chinese people. He also made it clear there's a role for the private sector in China's development, but it's subservient to the state and the party. And I think that's been a problem for China over the last one and two years is cracking down on the private sector, which is the source of dynamism. So I mostly took away that they're going to be continuing the same policies as of the last few years. And they have generally brought about a slowdown in growth to a much lower level than had been occurring as a few years ago. Well, that's exactly as you ask about. I mean, goodness knows, it's been an economic miracle since 1978, right? When done shopping had his open door policy and they've done amazing things. But it is slowing down. Is what worked in the past going to work in the future? Is it a good strategy to say, let's just keep going the way we're going? Well, basically, they were going to slow down to some extent that that's almost inevitable. They had been growing at 10. That's not realistic to keep that up to middle income. The question is how much how far will the growth rate fall? They certainly have the potential to continue to grow at about 5. If they had really good policies. But I don't see that coming out of this particular leadership consensus forecast for this year's three point two. You probably saw they took the extraordinary move of postponing the publication of their GDP data. Their third quarter data was probably a little bit better than the second quarter. But basically it's showing that the whole year is going to be disappointing and some of that is short term and cyclical. But I think the general expectation among experts is they'll be struggling to grow in 3 to 4 percent range over the next few years. There's no question President Xi wants. I think what he calls development, he wants economic growth at the same time, given the tenor of his remarks and, frankly, his administration in recent years. Is he sending a signal that if he has to choose between ideology and economics, he'll pick ideology every time? I think he would phrase it slightly different a bit. Basically, if you look at his long speech, one of the most common words was on one, which means security or safety. He talked about health, security, technology, security, military security, etc.. So I think from the leadership point of view, they're clearly favoring security over economic development. There really wasn't a lot in that speech about economic development. You have to read the tea leaves in order to try to glean what's likely to happen. Well, in fairness, security is something that often comes into the discussion from United States side and talking about China these days in particular when it comes to technology and some of the issues, including the export control limitations, were put out by the viruses. And we talk with Virginia Senator Mark Warner yesterday about this very question about security and the competition with China and tech. I do think the long term issue of this century is technology competition with China and what? As chair of the Intelligence Committee. I'm working on in a bipartisan way. What other areas do we need to make sure that China doesn't when the technology. So you hear Senator Warner saying we'll make sure China doesn't win the technology war. President Xi Jinping, as I understood we were saying, is we're going to make sure we win that war as competition. I should say at least. So who's got the upper hand? Well, the United States definitely has the upper hand for the moment. You know, we have superior technology in most areas. We're pretty far ahead of China. It's good to have bipartisan consensus that we need to maintain that. So I'm happy to see more resources going into research and development in some of the protections that have been put in place around exports and foreign investment. I think all of this is quite sensible. So China is going to make a big push to catch up. And they'll probably succeed in some specific areas. But it's unlikely that we're going to see a single clear winner or certainly it's unlikely that China would be a single clear winner, given all the advantages the United States still has. So. So keep in mind, you might get a kind of mixed solution where each country is quite technologically advanced in specific areas. And we're continuing now a high level of trade between China and the United States, where we're walling off certain areas. But everything else is still going up, frankly, for the moment. Are they economic relations, trade and otherwise between China? I'd say it's a priority for either country because it was a time that we talk about China, an awful lot of those by the economy, about WTO and about trade, things like that. Increasingly, it seems like what we're hearing from officials in both countries is about national security and actually putting up some pretty substantial barriers to one another. Yeah, it's an interesting equilibrium at the moment. You know, as they said, we still have a lot of trade. We're going to hit a new high in our trade with China during 2022. But frankly, a lot of our partners are more deeply integrated with China than we are. So South Korea, Japan, Germany, for example, they're all very deeply integrated and they're not going to want to see decoupling from China and the United States. We're trying to decouple in some high tech areas related to security without having a more general decoupling our you know, our leaders like Tony Blinken have talked about. We're not in favor of a complete decoupling with the Chinese economy, which would be very disruptive and damaging to U.S. interests. So it's a real challenge to navigate that. One more, David, as I understand it, this weekend we will learn about the new leadership as they come up from behind a curtain. I guess it sounds a little like a game show. Very dramatic. Presumably we'll see President Xi get his third term, which will be historic. No question. And we'll learn about the senior leadership. Do you think that senior leadership will indicate anything new and surprising to us? It will tell us a little bit, because if for some key positions like premier there only a small number of candidates and some are really cronies of Xi Jinping and others or more technocrats with an independent track record. So it'll be interesting to see if we get a little bit of diversity on that standing committee of the Politburo. You know, I wouldn't exaggerate. Clearly, Xi Jinping is going to be in control and might even be smart on his part to accept some of these technocrats because they do have quite serious economic challenges. But let's see if it's all Xi Jinping cronies or if there's a little bit of that technocratic flavour that that will give us some indication of whether they're worried about growth and unlikely to reverse some of these policies.