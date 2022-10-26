Kraft Heinz VP Sees Volatile Consumer Environment

00:00

Talk to us about some of the input costs. The labor costs. The supply chain issues. I a cooling. Are you now finding that the headwind is more in the rearview mirror? Well, first of all, thank you for having me here. You know, what you see today is that remains a very volatile environment and I think it remains volatile in terms of both the economic uncertainty with that consumers are facing. And also, as you said, some of the material availability is what I see more of that kind of volatile environment. You know, for us at craft highs, we have the advantage that having this scale and certainly the team moving a much faster way that we have had in the past in order to actually manage those things. And I'll tell you, the way we're doing it, for example, we're working with our suppliers to make sure we are anticipating with potential issues are going to happen and how we lock those supply for a longer term. If you think about places like tomatoes that are so critical for us in our time, ketchup, we're actually making sure that we have the continuity of supply for the years ahead. Whether that is improving the diversification of suppliers. So the way we see areas with our challenge that we can quickly change change in order to use a different type of ingredient and still deliver in our products. Can you do that also? I'm sorry. Go ahead, Carlos NIKKEI, can you do that at scale, the scale of a company of your size to be able to shift like that if needed? Yes. The one good thing that you maybe you haven't seen so much from us, but it's true about the company that we are today is that we haven't waited for us to start thinking through how do we continue to manage this particular environment in in this moment. We've actually been preparing for the last year and a half to become a much more agile company. So today, just to give an example here, a curve ISE, we have over 25 different teams working in agile pods against the biggest issues and proud that we have in the company. We have over a hundred new people in the company that are working with data scientists, scrum masters, really working on agile way to make sure that we tackle those problems in a unique and fast way. I know at the beginning you mentioned our partnership with Notebook. That is part of our thinking differently, a more agile as we go forward, not only in terms of how do we do that scale, in terms of being greedy and shifting, but also how we do it, a scale in a way that we can actually anticipate how consumers are continue to evolve and we provide better solution for them. Before we get to that. Talk to us about some of the currency headwinds as well. This quarter, of course, has been a big focus on constant currency versus some of those currency adjustments. What can you do with any to alleviate the pain from dollar strength? Yeah, listen. I mean, those things are going to happen, frankly. You know, I say speak for the North America business. We see some of that within the Canadian, Canada and the US. Well, frankly, there are things that we can manage as well. And if you recall, you know, 80 percent of our business for Kraft ISE is still in North America. So we're able to manage those airfares, currency and different types of challenges. Maybe other companies have a much better way. And frankly, that is why part of the reason we continue to see the growth that we have in a company, we now deliberate 10 quarters in a row of growth. We deliver another solid, strong quarter in this particular quarter. And our teams continue to move in a very agile way to make sure that we are growing into the pace that we feel very good about as we go forward. Tell us, though, there are headwinds building, there are nerves building around the economic environment, no matter whether in the U.S. or abroad. I'm interested. You are adding manufacturing capacity. You're still saying that you're being agile, you're investing in new sort of product parchment partnerships. Are there any areas that you're pulling back on marketing, for example, or any other areas you're trying to trim costs? Yeah, listen, I think the way we think about internally less about trimming cost and it's about being more efficient in the way we deploy our investments. And I'll tell you in three different ways. One is, as we think about our trading investments with the retailers and the promotion that consumers see, we've actually done ways in which we can have now a better view of how do we optimize investments in our trade by analyzing quickly the programs that we're making so that we make sure that we invest in those things that have the highest returns. So we have moved from doing a lot of promotions in the past to really being much smarter about how we actually deploy that. Everything we're doing in terms about actually anticipating a working in a different way is making sure that we think about our consumers and how do we personalize our marketing. We are now doing that internally in a way that have our own advertising agency deploying work that actually allows us to customize messaging directly to different types of consumers because we have the benefit of having the first part of data now today representing about 40, 50 million consumers in the United States. But I am I'm curious, Carlos, particular when it comes to what consumers are paying. Obviously, we've seen the price increases out of Kraft. And you just mentioned that maybe you scaled back on some of the promotions. There's been industry wide data, not necessarily specific to Kraft, but industry wide, showing a little bit more of a shift to private label brands that I would think at some point you and your folks on your team would have to address. Are you worried about that shift? Do you think it's going to be sizable enough where maybe you are going to have to get in on some of those price increases? Let me tell you the two things that we are seeing so far. One is for us in Kraft highs over the last two years, we actually reduce our exposure to private label. So we went from a company that two years ago had about 20 percent of our Covid is exposed to private label to now closer to 11 percent. So already we have a better position in terms of how we actually are living with private label. Secondly, we continue to invest in our brands, whether it's in our marketing on innovation to make sure they have the strength. So they are worthy of the consumer dollars. And then third, as we go today, what we're looking at is private label raising prices at the same level as we are. So frankly, our gap's probably will have an increase. And when you look at our share competition, when they had the states, you'll see that we're growing private label is growing, but not at our expense. Many times what is happening is to other branded competitors. You mentioned their joint venture. Of course not. CAC. How much of that is in response to consumers demanding healthier, cleaner products, or how much of that is trying to control your own destiny in your own supply chain? And this is a good way to do it. It is all there, but we are actually not waiting for anybody to come with different things and solutions in our category. We actually are disrupting ourselves and we're doing that by actually doing a partnership like we're doing with not go in, which it is a way for us to go into the planned bay space, but also with a particular agenda of saying how we're going to democratize plan base in a way that makes it affordable and accessible to families in the United States. So that idea of us doing things ourselves would do it in a way that actually makes sure that we have the great taste and the great quality. I think that's part of our solution is going forward with things that allows us to disrupt the environment without having to wait for anybody else to do it. And frankly, you know, I've actually haven't tried it. Why do you try that with a grilled cheese, with a new plan based option that we have there? Excellent. They actually have that kind of melt in your mouth kind of taste when you do a grilled cheese. And I would say we also lunch now Philadelphia plan based. That is essentially a game changer for people like myself who are lactose intolerant and number of people who are just one more plant based options in their diet.