Bryson: Fed Does Not Have Confidence

00:00

So give us your sense of where we are right now in this economy and what is the Fed looking at as they come up to their next meeting in early November? Well, David, where we are in the economy, the economy, by all indications, continues to expand. I mean, next week we'll get the GDP report for the third quarter and we're expecting somewhere between two and a half and maybe three percent annualized growth. If you look at the labor market, no signs there that things are falling apart. And so, you know, it continues to expand. What's the Fed going to be looking at next week? You know, I think it's all about inflation still. And the most recent inflation report we got for September showed that the core rate of inflation up six point six percent on a year over year basis. That's the highest it's been in this cycle. And so I think that's just tees up another 75 basis point rate hike next week or two weeks from now when the Fed meets. And the Fed people that we've been hearing from shooting some of the regional presidents have been indicating that we're gonna stick this five. But the question is, what happens after that? I mean, there's a long way between six point six percent and 2 percent. Last time I checked it, does the Fed have any reason to believe that they're having the effect they want to have and how long might it take? Well, you know, David, you know, I think the short answer is no. They don't have a lot of confidence at this point. That said, we have a tremendous amount of tightening already in the pipeline at this point. And if you look at some FOMC members, they're starting to sound a little bit more cautious here. So I don't think that precludes or rules out a 75 basis points next week. It'll be interesting to see what they say in the policy statement afterwards, as well as what chair Powell says in his press conference afterwards about what does that indicate about going forward. At this point, we would expect them to slow the pace to, quote, only 50 basis points in December. We'll have two more employment reports between now and the December meeting, two more CPI reports. So they'll certainly have a lot of data to digest when they meet in December. Is it realistic to keep talking about 2 percent as a practical matter? I mean, how long would it take to get there? And I wonder if we have to at least contemplate the possibility J of an economy that's made a shift, a fundamental paradigm shift toward higher inflation, higher rates and lower growth. Yes. So, you know, in terms of 2 percent or so, the easiest way to get there is to put the economy through a wringer. Right. If we go into a deep, deep, deep recession, then you get back to 2 percent really quickly. Yet what the Fed is trying to do is to engineer a so-called soft landing, and that makes the path back to 2 percent a little bit more tricky. And so to your point here, are we in a paradigm shift or are we looking at potentially higher rate of inflation? I think that's very likely. Now, I wouldn't say this is the 1970s where you're looking at an inflation rate of 6, 7, 8 percent or an ongoing sort of basis. But, you know, two years from now, could we be, quote, stuck at 3 percent? Yeah, that's very reasonable. And the question is, what does the Fed do about it at that point? They try to get us back to 2 percent or do they say, you know, we can live with 3 percent, let's call victory and move on?