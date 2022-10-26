Bloomberg Markets: European Close (10/26/2022)

00:00

GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THESE MARKETS. STOXX 600 TRADING AT FOUR POINTS -- 409.32. RISING BY AROUND HALF OF 1%. THE BANKS ARE IN FOCUS. DEUTSCHE BANK UP 1.13%. OUR CLAYS OUT TODAY AS WELL WITH CREDIT SUISSE TOMORROW. THAT'S WHAT WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR. THE GOLD MARKET IS INTERESTING AS WELL. A STORY OF THE BLOOMBERG EARLIER TALKING ABUT THE FACT THE NEW GOVERNMENT IN ROME IS CONSIDERING A 10 BILLION EURO PACKAGE TO SUPPORT THE CONSUMER AND BUSINESS IN ITALY. WITH WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE DEBT MARKET. NOT REALLY REACTING TO THAT SIGNIFICANTLY. IT LOOKS LIKE MONEY HELD OVER FROM THE DRAGHI ERA, MAYBE THE FISCAL STRESS FOR NEXT YEAR. THE TREASURE -- TRADING. ALIX: IT LOOKS LIKE WE ARE TURNING AROUND IN THE U.S.. THE NASDAQ 100 STILL IN NEGATIVE TERRITORY BECAUSE OF GOOGLE AS WELL AS MICROSOFT. MICROSOFT AT ONE POINT FALLING AT THE MOST SINCE MARCH OF 2020. YOU ARE LOOKING AT TEXAS INSTRUMENTS AS WELL. DISAPPOINTING QUARTERLY FORECAST. CONCERNS ABOUT THE WEAKNESS IN THE SEMI-SPACE THAT'S NOW SPREADING TO ELECTRONICS LIKE AREAS IN THE INDUSTRIAL MARKET. BROADER WEAKNESS IN TACT. THE TWO YEAR YIELD, YIELDS ARE DOWN BY FIVE BASIS POINTS. YOU SAW YIELDS ARE ON THE SESSION. IT SEEMED LIKE IT WAS A HAWKISH 50 BASIS POINT HIKE SO THEY PARED BACK WHAT THEY THOUGHT THE MARKET WAS GOING TO DO BUT THEY STILL TALKED HAWKISH WHICH LED TO A LITTLE BIT MORE BUYING ACROSS THE CURVE AND IN THE TREASURY MARKET. ALIX: SOME COMMENT -- GUY: SOME COMMENTS COMING THROUGH, GETTING CLOSER TO THE END OF THE TIGHTENING CYCLE. THAT IS INTERESTING. IT MAY BE POINTS US IN THE DIRECTION OF THIS KIND OF 75 TO 50 TO 25 KIND OF CYCLE WE'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT. ESSENTIALLY DIVERGING AS WELL FROM THE FED OR IS HE. OR IS HE JUST FRONT RUNNING THE FED? IT DOESN'T FEEL LIKE IT JUST YET. ALIX: DEFINITELY NOT. AT HOW MUCH CAN THE FED DIVERGE FROM THAT IDEA IF THE DATA KEEPS WEAKENING MAYBE WE HAVE TO SEE THAT FROM THE FED ALSO. GUY: THEN HOW DO ASSET MARKETS REACT TO THAT. IT'S GOING TO BE AN INTERESTING RUN TO THE END OF THE YEAR. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE TODAY, RISHI SUNAK AND HIS CHANCELLOR DELAYING THE ECONOMIC STRATEGY ANNOUNCEMENT THAT WAS PLANNED FOR MONDAY, IT'S NOW IT HAPPENED ON NOVEMBER 17. THE PRIME MINISTER SPOKE IN HIS FIRST PREMISE OR'S QUESTION SINCE BECOMING THIS WAS IN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS A LITTLE EARLIER TODAY. > > MR. SPEAKER THE CHANCELLOR WILL SET OUT OUR PLANS IN THE AUTUMN STATEMENT SURELY BUT THIS IS THE GOVERNMENT THAT PUT IN PLACE PLANS WHICH WILL REMAIN TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND EVEN THOUGH DIFFICULT DECISIONS NEED TO BE MADE I THINK THE COUNTRY CAN REST ASSURE THAT WE WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN OUR FUTURE PRODUCTIVITY AND ARE PUBLIC SERVICES LIKE THE NHS. GUY: THE NEW PRIME MINISTER INCREDIBLY POLISHED PERFORMANCE I THOUGHT WITH ANSWERS TO PUT A MUCH ALL THE QUESTIONS POSED TO HIM. IN SOME WAYS IT SEEMS LOGICAL STATES FOR ECONOMIC EVENTS. OUR U.K. ECONOMIC GOVERNOR REPORTS -- REPORTER JOINS US NOW. YOU GET A BETTER READ FROM THE OB ARE ON WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH RATES WHICH ARE COMING DOWN AND GAS PRICES WHICH ARE COMING DOWN. > > EXACTLY IN THE CHANCELLOR SAID THEY WANT THE OB ARE TO HAVE THE BEST INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO MAKE THE MOST ACCURATE FORECAST WHAT COULD HAPPEN SO IT HELPS THEM. MARKET TURBULENCE HAS GONE AWAY THANKS TO THEIR ACTION AND THEY WANT TO GET THE BENEFIT OF THAT IN THE FORECAST. IT ALSO GIVES RISHI SUNAK MORE TIME TO SPEAK TO HIS NEW MINISTERS AND SECRETARIES OF STATE TO AGREE TO SPENDING CUTS AND PLANS. IT HELPS HIM POLITICALLY AS WELL. GUY: -- ALIX: THE FISCAL HOLE, WHAT WE THINK IS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK TO PLUG IT? > > WE ARE REPORTING 104 OPTIONS ON THE TABLE IN TERMS OF SPENDING CUTS. ALL GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENTS ARE IN FOCUS HERE AND WE HAVE REPORTS OUT THE 10%, 50% CUTS MIGHT BE REQUIRED. SO IN THE AID BUDGET THAT COULD BE IN FOCUS, THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, ACROSS THE BALL -- ACROSS THE BOARD IS LOOKING FOR CUTS AND NO ONE IS SAFE AT THIS POINT. > > YOU WATCH THESE VERY CAREFULLY. > > YOU ARE RIGHT TO SAY IT WAS A POLISHED PERFORMANCE AND I THINK KEIR STARMER'S JOB IS PROBABLY MORE DIFFICULT NOW. LABOR HAS A RECORD LEAD IN THE POLLS. THESE UP AGAINST A PRETTY FROM EDIBLE PHONE -- OPPONENT IN TERMS OF PRESENTATION, COMPETENCE. IT SEEMS AGGRESSIVE STEP UP MOVING ON FROM LIZ TRUSS AND THAT'S WHAT HE WILL HAVE TO CONTEND WITH. IF YOU'RE CONSERVATIVE MP YOU'RE FEELING BETTER BASED OFF OF THAT PERFORMANCE. ALIX: HOW MUCH LEEWAY, I APPRECIATE THE POLITICAL REPORT BUT HOW MUCH HE THINK -- HOW MUCH LEEWAY DO YOU THING THE MARKETS WILL GIVE HIM? > > THEY ARE ALREADY GIVING HIM SOME LEEWAY SO FAR IS THAT STATEMENT DELAY HAPPENED AND MARKETS WERE RELATIVELY CALM IN RESPONSE. HE'S RESTORED SOME FISCAL CREDIBILITY. JEREMY HAS DONE THAT AS WELL SO HE HAS SOME CREDIBILITY WITH MARKETS. WHETHER HE CAN RETAIN THAT WILL BE THE KEY QUESTION, OUR MARKETS CONVINCED THOSE SPENDING PLANS AND HAVE THEY DONE ENOUGH TO STABILIZE THOSE FINANCES. ALIX: WONDERFUL REPORTING AS ALWAYS. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. JOINING US IS JULIUS BAER CHIEF ECONOMIST. IT'S KIND OF THE SAME QUESTION TO YOU. HOW LONG DO YOU THINK THE MARKETS WILL GIVE HIM TO DELIVER AND WHAT YOU THINK WE WILL SEE. > > I THINK THE ENVIRONMENTAL -- THE ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED. THAT MARKET AS A RESPONSE TO EXTENSION POLICY SO WHEN YOU COMPARE THAT FOR EXAMPLE YOU MENTIONED IN ITALY THEY HAVE TO EXPAND THE FISCAL POLICY IN THE EURO ZONE, GERMANY AND FISCAL POLICY YOU'VE NEVER SEEN REALLY MARKETS MOVE THAT MUCH SO IT WAS PROBABLY WRONG FROM THE CEO ON EXPANDER -- IT'S MINIATURE. IT'S NOT ONLY DEPTH PER SE THAT SO HIGH. WITH THE NEW ON THE NEW FOCUS ON THE FISCAL POLICY SIDE THAT MARKETS WON'T DIGEST THAT MUCH BETTER. GUY: THE BANK OF ENGLAND MEETING IS GOING TO BE BEFORE THIS STATEMENT THAT WE ARE GOING TO -- HOW DIFFICULT IS THE BANK OF ENGLAND'S JOB AS A RESULT OF THE SHIFT IN TIME YOU THINK? > > IT REMAINS DIFFICULT. IN THE U.K. IN PARTICULAR BETWEEN MONETARY POLICY ON ONE HAND SIDE FISCAL POLICY ON THE OTHER SIDE BEEN PRETTY POOR IN THE PAST AND OF COURSE THE TIMING NOW WITH THE BANK OF ENGLAND THERE WITH MONETARY POLICY DOES NOT KNOW IT FISCAL POLICY WILL DO NEXT AND IT MAKES THE JOB MORE DIFFICULT. IT'S PROBABLY A BIT MORE EASIER TO HAVE SOMEBODY UNDER THE HELMET OF FISCAL POLICY WHICH IS MORE SENSITIVE TOWARDS THE INFLATION ISSUE, TOWARDS ECONOMIC POLICY BY ITSELF AND HOW THE ECONOMY WORKS. THIS WILL HAVE A BEATER COORDINATION. BUT WHICH ONE WILL BE HELPFUL WILL BE VERY MUCH IN THE U.K. ALSO GET MORE COORDINATION FROM FISCAL AND MONETARY POLICY. IF THIS IS POSSIBLE UNDER THE NEW GOVERNMENT IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. ALIX: THEY CAN DO IT BUT THEY DON'T WANT TO SHOW THEY ARE DOING IT. OVER THE NEXT TWO MEETINGS. SEEING THAT PRICING IN ABOUT A MONTH. WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL BE THE CORRECT PRICING FOR THE BOE. > > I THINK THERE'S PROBABLY STILL AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND. THAT LEAVING THE BANK OF ENGLAND. INFO -- FOCUS ON INFLATION OF THE CENTRAL BANK. THIS MAKES IT MORE HAWKISH. AND REALLY HAVE THE CONFIDENCE THAT INFLATION ROSE AT SOME POINT ALSO WITH THE HELP AND WITH SUPPORT FOR FISCAL POLICY GOING FORWARD. THE POLICY HAS TO BE PRICED IN. > > WE ARE STARTING TO GET POLITICAL PUTS THAT THE ECB. GEORGIA MALONEY TALKING ABOUT THE FACT THE ECB IS MOVING TOO QUICKLY. EVEN THE FRENCH TALKING ABOUT THIS AS WELL. TALKING ABOUT THE IDEA THAT THIS IS NOT A DEMAND DRIVEN INFLATION STORY WE ARE SEEING IN EUROPE. THEREFORE HIGHER INTEREST RATES ARE NECESSARILY THE RIGHT MEDICINE. I CAN ARE MEMBER WHICH ECB PRESIDENT IT WAS, TALKING ABOUT THE IDEA THAT I HERE BUT I DON'T LISTEN. TO THINK THE ECB WILL HEAR BUT NOT LISTEN WHEN IT COMES TO THESE CRITICISMS. > > TALKING ABOUT THE EXCHANGE RATE. SO YES DEFINITELY WHEN THIS CRITIQUE ALTHOUGH IT MIGHT BE TRUE COMES FROM THE POLITICIAN SIDE, IT'S NOT PARTICULARLY HELPFUL AS IT INCREASES THE TENSION BETWEEN THE TWO. AT THE SAME TIME THE ECB DOES NOT HAVE TO LISTEN TO POLITICIANS, THEY CAN GET THEIR OWN NUMBERS, THE ECB AND BANK OF ENGLAND HAVE THEIR NUMBERS OUT ON THE CREDIT NUMBERS. AND THEY ALL SIGNAL THAT ALREADY THE INCREASE OF INTEREST RATES WHICH WE'VE SEEN HAVE A SIZABLE EFFECT ON THE INTEREST RATE SENSITIVE SECTORS WITH CONSTRUCTION IN PARTICULAR THERE'S A REAL BIG DEMAND FOR HOUSING PURCHASES, THEY HAVE NEARLY COLLAPSED. FOLLOWING THESE INTEREST RATE INCREASES. THIS ARGUMENT ALONE WOULD BE SOMEBODY CONSIDERED TO SLOW THE PACE OF RATE HIKES AND REALLY TO LOOK FIRST FOR THE ECONOMY AND NOT TO BE OVERLY CONCENTRATED TO THE INFLATION NUMBERS. > > IN ESSENCE YOU'RE DESCRIBING WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE THE BANK OF CANADA DID TODAY. THEY'RE TALKING ABOUT OTHERS NO GENERALIZED DECLINING PRICE PRESSURES BUT THEY ADMIT THE RATE HIKES ARE BEGINNING TO WEIGH ON GROWTH AND SODA TAKING ITS FOOT OFF THE GAS A LITTLE BIT. DO YOU THINK THE ECB WILL HAVE TO BE IN A SITUATION WHERE IT WILL HAVE TO DO THAT ALSO? > > I HOPE SO BUT TO MAKE IT VERY PRECISE, TO LOOK AT GROWTH IS PROBABLY ALSO NOT IDEAL. NOT ONLY TO LOOK AT INFLATION, IT'S REALLY THE CREDIT NUMBERS A BIT EARLIER THAN THIS HAS BEEN HIT. TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS DOES SOMETHING IN THE DIRECTION OF SLOWING IT DOWN AND SLOWING INFLATION. SO THIS IS THE CRUCIAL TRANSITION MECHANISM FROM TIGHTER MONETARY POLICY AND I THINK YOU HAVE TO BE VERY SENSITIVE TO THESE NUMBERS AND THEY ARE DIFFERENT IN EVERY COUNTRY. THE REACTION IS DIFFERENT IN EACH TO RISING INTEREST RATES. IT SEVERE IN THE EURO ZONE. GUY: 75 TOMORROW AND THEN WHAT? DAVID: WE THINK WHEN THEY REALLY GO TO 75 THEY WILL PROBABLY GET MORE OF THESE SLOWING CREDIT NUMBERS AND ALSO THE ECB TO SLOW SIGNIFICANTLY WHEN THEY DO GET MUCH ON THE NEXT MEETING. AND PROBABLY THEY HAVE TO STOP THERE. THEY HAVE TO STOP THERE BECAUSE THE ECONOMY SLOWS. BUT GIVEN CREDIT ON THE ECONOMY, THIS WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO HIKE FURTHER. GUY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED, DAVID JOINING US FROM FRANKFORD. UP NEXT WE WILL GET MORE ON THE ECB. BEFORE WE HEAD TO THE BREAK WE ALSO HAVE -- HEARD FROM THE U.K. CHANCELLOR JEREMY HUNT EARLIER WHO SAYS STABILITY IS NOW HIS TOP PRIORITY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: EARNINGS AND CENTRAL BANKS PROVED TO BE AN INTERESTING COMBINATION. WE HAVE THE BANK OF CANADA, WE GET THE ECB TOMORROW WHICH IS EXPECTED TO MAKE OR DELIVER A HUGE RATE HIKE. 75 BITS IS ANTICIPATED. THE FASTEST TIGHTENING CYCLE WE'VE SEEN FOR CENTRAL BANK IN ITS HISTORY. JOINING US AS THE BCA REIT -- RESEARCH CHIEF STRATEGIST. WE'VE JUST SEEN THE POC GO -- BOC. YOU THINK WE WILL SEE THE SAME WITH THE ECB AS WELL? CENTRAL BANK MORE BROADLY REACHING THE LIMITS OF HOW AGGRESSIVE THIS FRONTLOADING CAN BE? > > I DO NOT THINK THIS IS GOING TO BE REPEATED IN THE NEXT SESSIONS OF CENTRAL BANK HIKES IN THE EURO AREA THE UNITED STATES. THE REASON THE CANADIAN HOUSING MARKET IS STARTING TO BUCKLE DOWN FAIRLY RAPIDLY. WE ALSO SAW THE BUSINESS SURVEY IN CANADA WHICH IS VERY WORRISOME WHERE THE HOUSEHOLD THAT SORELY NEEDED. THE CENTRAL BANK IS STARTING TO SEE ASSIGNMENTS THAT WE COULD SEE A REALLY BAD OUTCOME IN CANADA. > > SO THAT WOULD MAKE IT A BIT DIFFERENT THAN FROM THE ECB. AT THIS POINT TOMORROW WHAT WOULD BE A HAWKISH OR DOVISH SURPRISE FOR THE ECB. > > BASE CASE IS FOR ME 75 TOMORROW. YOU SEE THE ECB STARTS TO GET WORRIED, CREDIT NUMBERS STARTING TO DETERIORATE AND THEY COULD GO 50 AND THAT WOULD BE SEEN AS A VERY DOVISH BY THE MARKETS. ALSO QUESTIONING ABOUT HOW TO DEAL WITH THIS THAT EXCESS RESERVES OF THE CENTRAL BANK AND SO ON. SO IF THE ECB DOES NOT ACT ON THIS FRONT, THE MARKET WILL ALSO TAKE THAT AS DOVISH. > > WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE DOLLAR. YOU'VE GOT THE POUND UP, THE EURO UP, ARE THESE MOVES GOING TO BE WELCOMED BY THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND THE ECB DO YOU THINK? > > YEAH. THE WEAKNESS IN THOSE CURRENCIES HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO INCREASED INFLATION THAT HAS BEEN THE MAIN DRIVER ESPECIALLY IN THE EURO ZONE OF OVERALL INFLATION SO I SEE THAT THEY ARE WELCOMING THE REBOUND THAT WE'VE SEEN IN THEIR CURRENCIES OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST FEW WEEKS. GENERALLY SPEAKING THE FORCES ARE BECOMING SLIGHTLY MORE DOLLAR BEARISH THAN EXPECTED IN THAT DIFFERENTIAL BETWEEN THE U.S. AND EUROPE ON AVERAGE IS DIMINISHING IN THE MONEY MARKETS. SO THAT SUGGEST THERE COULD BE A LITTLE BIT MORE DECLINE IN THIS THAT WILL BE VERY PREFERABLE TO THE EURO AND GDP. > > HOW DO THEY NEED TO SHIFT THE TRANSITION MECHANISM FROM THEIR RATE HIKES INTO THE REAL ECONOMY? > > THE RATE HIKES WILL AFFECT THE REAL ECONOMY VIA THE TIGHTENING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS THAT HAS BEEN SHOWN IN TERMS OF HIGHER YIELD, WIDER SPREADS AND LOWER STOCK PRICES SO THAT HAS ECONOMIC ACTIVITY. THE SECOND ELEMENT IS THAT IS RATES RISE, IT WILL DETERIORATE WHICH IS WHAT THE BANK OF ENGLAND SURVEYS SHOWING. SO WE ARE SEEING THE POLICY OF THE ECB STARTING TO HAVE AN IMPACT IN TO SEE THAT WORKING BECAUSE THE GLOBAL ECONOMY IS WEAK AND EUROPE IS AFFECTED BY THE GLOBAL BUSINESS CYCLE. > > WATER YOU READING INTO THE EARNINGS SEASON THAT YOU ARE SEEING DEVELOP THUS FAR? YOU HAVE MICROSOFT SEEING A SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN IN CORPORATE INVESTMENT. YOU HAVE ALPHABET SAYING -- SEEING BASIC AND SLOWDOWN IN ADVERTISING SPEND. WHAT'S HAPPENING HERE IN EUROPE YOU'VE GOT HEINEKEN TALKING ABOUT THE FACT INFLATION IS HAVING A MEANINGFUL IMPACT ON CONSUMER BEHAVIOR. PEOPLE ARE DRINKING LESS. WOULD YOU READ INTO THIS. WHAT IS THE MACRO THAT WE SHOULD BE TAKING AWAY. > > GROWTH IS WEAKENING. IT SHOULD BE AS SIMPLE AS THAT. IT'S THE TIGHTENING AND GLOBAL FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. IT'S TRUE INFLATION ALSO HAS ADDED TO THIS PROBLEM BECAUSE HOUSEHOLD REAL INCOME IS BEING SQUEEZED RAPIDLY ESPECIALLY IN EUROPE RIGHT NOW BUT GENERALLY I WOULD EXPECT ECONOMIC ACTIVITY TO CONTINUE, THE PMI'S HAVE NOT BOTTOM THE AT AND THIS MEANS ALSO EARNINGS ESTIMATES IN THE UNITED STATES AS WELL AS IN EUROPE HAVE MORE DOWNSIDE OVER THE COURSE OF THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. AT LEAST UNTIL WE SEE A CLEARER SIGN THAT THE GLOBAL ECONOMY -- ECONOMIC ACTIVITY HAS DONE THIS BUT WE ARE NOT THERE YET. > > WILL LOOKING AT GOVERNMENTS HAVING TO PUMP MORE MONEY INTO THEIR ECONOMIES. GERMANY WITH THEIR PLAN TO HELP OFFSET HIGH ENERGY PRICES WE ARE SEEING SOMETHING SIMILAR OVER IN ITALY AS WELL. THIS FEELS IN SOME RESPECTS WITH THE U.K. UNDER LIZ TRUSS WAS TRYING TO DO WHERE YOU HAVE MORE MONEY BEING PUMPED IN. SUBSIDIES IN SOME WAYS AND AT THAT TIME A HAWKISH CENTRAL BANK. WE GET TO THE SAME POINT OF CONFLICT IS THE U.K. DID? > > ESPECIALLY COMES TO ITALY WHERE WE WILL GET NEGOTIATION IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS BETWEEN BRUSSELS AND ROME OVER THE FACT THAT GEORGIA MALONEY IS NOT KEEN ON THAT TYPE OF STRUCTURAL REFORM THAT'S DEMANDED OF ITALY TO ACCESS ITS 200 BILLION EUROS UNDER THE PROGRAM BUT GENERALLY WE SEEK TO DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN THE U.K. IN THE EUROZONE HERE. THE CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT OF THE EUROZONE IS SMALL SO IT'S LESS RELIANT AND THEREFORE HAS LESS TO CONTEND WITH THE TIGHTENING AND GLOBAL LIQUIDITY CAUSED BY THE STRONG DOLLAR AND HIGHER U.S. INTEREST RATE. THE SECOND AND MORE IMPORTANTLY IN THE EURO ZONE INFLATION IS MOSTLY A REFLECTION OF HIGHER ENERGY PRICES AND SO IT'S THE SUPPLY SHOCK ISSUE. WHILE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM WE WERE SEEING SIGNS OF STRONG DEMAND DRIVEN INFLATION IN TERMS OF RENT AND WAGES THAT ARE UP STRONGER IN EUROPE. SO THE VERY INFLATIONARY BUDGET THAT LIZ TRUSS HAD WAS UPENDING A PROBLEM THAT DOESN'T EXIST TO THE SAME DEGREE IN EUROPE. I SEE THAT WITH MORE LEEWAY THAN THE U.K. HAD A FEW WEEKS AGO. ALIX: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US, GREAT TO GET YOUR PERSPECTIVE PAID THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > A LOOK AT SOME OF THE BIGGEST BUSINESS STORIES IN THE NEWS RIGHT NOW. TRADERS AT BARCLAYS BEAT ESTIMATES IN THE THIRD QUARTER WHICH OFFSET STEEP DECLINES. TRADING REVENUE WITH THE BRITISH BANK ROSE BEATING ITS WALL STREET RIVALS. INVESTMENT BANKING FELL BY THE SAME PERCENTAGE. HEATHROW AIRPORT IS CALLING ON BUSINESSES TO EMBARK ON A MASSIVE HIRING SPREE. FOR A CHAOTIC TRAVEL SEASON. AT THE SAME TIME HEATHROW CEO SAID IT MAY NOT BE TILL 2026 THAT IT GETS BACK TO PRE-PANDEMIC PASSENGER LEVELS. INFLATION IS HITTING BE A DRINKERS. HEINEKEN POINTING TO SIGNS OF WEAKNESS IN CONSUMER DEMAND AFTER SALES MISSED ESTIMATES. IT ROSE A LESS THAN EXPECTED 8.9% IN THE THIRD QUARTER, A RISING COSTS OF HEINEKEN'S MARGINS AND HIGHER PRICES DISCOURAGE SOME CUSTOMERS FROM DRINKING MORE. THAT YOUR LATEST BUSINESS FLASH. GUY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. WEIGHING ON THE GERMAN MARKET BUT THE DAX IS UP BY OVER 1% TODAY. THE RETAIL FRONT, FTSE 100 IS INTERESTING. THE BANKS ARE WEIGHING THERE. INTERESTING ABOUT STANDARD CHARLTON IS IN THE ASIAN SESSION IT WAS UP, THAT MOVE WAS COMPLETELY REVERSED AND EUROPEAN SESSION. TALKS TRADING DOWN AROUND 5%. THAT'S WEIGHING ON THE FTSE 100 AS WELL. WE ARE UP BY AROUND HALF OF 1%. WE ARE WAITING FOR THE ONGOING EARNINGS SEASON, WAITING FOR THE ECB. WE WILL LOOK MORE AT THAT AS WE WORK THROUGH THE REST OF THE PROGRAM BUT AT THE MOMENT IT LOOKS LIKE EUROPE IS BENEFITING GOING INTO THE CLOSING EURO. THE U.S. TURN TO TURN AROUND AS WELL PAIRED THE CLOSES COMING UP. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ GUY: EUROPEAN STOCKS BROADLY POSITIVE THIS AFTERNOON. WE HAVE THIS LOOKING STRONG AS WELL BUT WE ARE WELL OVER 400 WHICH IS A SIGNIFICANT LINE FOR THE STOXX 600. YOU HAVE THIS OUTPERFORMING A BIT OF A DRAG FROM STANDARD SHUTTLE. IN JUST A MOMENT. COULDN'T QUITE FIGURE OUT THE ASIAN SESSION. THAT'S A BIT OF A DRAG ON THE LONDON MARKETS. LET'S TALK ABOUT HOW THE SESSION HAS DEVELOPED. MOST OF THE MORNING FAIRLY QUIET. THE PICKUP IS HAPPENING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AS THE U.S. MARKET STARTS TO TURNAROUND. WHAT WE SAW EARLIER ON LOOKS LIKE IS BEGINNING TO FADE A LITTLE BIT. THAT SEEMS TO BE HELPING THE EUROPEAN PICTURE AS WELL. THIS IS QUITE A DECENT RALLY OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS. ANOTHER 2.65%. FROM A SECTOR POINT OF VIEW LET'S BREAK IT DOWN WITH EARNINGS TODAY. THEY ARE BOUNCING BACK QUITE NICELY. THE RETAIL SECTOR UP QUITE STRONGLY. STRUCTURES LOOKING GOOD. TRAVELING HIGHER AS WELL. YOU HAVE THE DEFENSIVE END WHAT'S INTERESTING IS THE GROCERS ARE DOWN BUT THE REAL ESTATE IS DOWN. DESPITE THE MORE POSITIVE YIELD PICTURE WE ARE SEEING TODAY. THANKS, THAT'S WHERE THE REAL STORY IS TODAY. WE ARE REALLY SETTING UP FOR THE MAIN EVENT TOMORROW. HEINEKEN DOWN BY 4.94%. FINDING INFLATION IS IMPACTING CONSUMPTION IMPACTING THE CONSUMER. HIGHER INFLATION, LESS BEER. NOT A GREAT COMBINATION. OUR CLAYS DOWN TRADING. ACROSS FOR THE REST OF THE BANKING SECTOR BROADLY TO FAIR POSITIVE. YOU SEE THAT IN THE NET INCOME STORIES. INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT THIS LOOKS LIKE LATER ON. DEUTSCHE BANK TRACKING HIGHER TODAY UP BY 1.1%. CORPORATE LOOKING FAIRLY STRONG. YOU ARE SEEING CERTAINLY STRONG INCOME BARCLAYS AND DEUTSCHE'S. THE INVESTMENT BANKING STORY. AND THOSE NUMBERS ARE BROADLY NEGATIVE. BUT THE STOCK DRIVING BACK UP OR UP TO AROUND JUST NORTH OF NINE TRACKING TOWARDS 10. THE BANKS OF THE FRONT AND CENTER AND THEY WILL CONTINUE TO BE THIS WEEK. BUT TOMORROW IS THE MAIN EVENT. THE CREDIT SUISSE STORY WILL BE FASCINATING. ALIX: TRADING VERSUS INVESTMENT BANKING. LET'S FOCUS TODAY. BLOOMBERG SPOKE TO THOSE EXECUTIVES. WHAT THEY SAY ABOUT THE MACRO ENVIRONMENT. > > THE RECESSION WE BELIEVE WILL BE IN AND AROUND 2% NEXT YEAR AND GP TERMS RELATIVE TO 22. > > WE ARE SEEING A DEEP INTO A RECESSION WITH A SLIGHT RECESSION, ONE OR TWO QUARTERS AND THEN COMING BACK INTO POSITIVE TERRITORY. > > ECONOMIC GROWTH STARTING TO RETURN IN MANY MARKETS. NOT IN ALL MARKETS BUT IN THE VAST MAJORITY. AND RISING RATES WHICH IS CLEARLY HELPED. > > SLOWDOWN IN THE U.K., EUROPE AND THE U.S. THE LABOR MARKETS WILL REMAIN RELATIVELY STRONG. > > SOME OF THE MACRO VOICES WE BEEN HEARING ABOUT FROM CEO'S. JOINING HOW TO DISCUSS IS SONALI BASAK. LET'S START WITH YOU HERE ON SET. TALKING ABOUT THE INVESTMENT BANKING VERSUS TRADING REVENUE, THAT WAS A STARK DIFFERENCE EVEN MORE THAN WE SAW FROM WALL STREET BANKS. SONALI: NOT TOO SURPRISING THAT IT'S WORSE THAN WALL STREET BECAUSE WHAT YOU'RE SEEING IN EUROPE IS STARKER CONDITIONS WHEN IT COMES TO UNDERWRITING. WHAT'S MORE CONCERNING IS THE DROP-OFF. IT IS THAT LOSSES IMPLIED ON LEVERAGE LOANS AS WELL. AND YOU'RE SEEING THE ROUGHLY 150 MILLION APPLIED FOR DEUTSCHE BANK. HOW DOES THAT POSITION TO GAIN SHARE INTO NEXT YEAR. DEUTSCHE BANK A LITTLE BIT OF SHARE ON U.S. UNDERWRITING. DO THEY HAVE DRY POWDER TO POSITION INTO NEXT YEAR IS THE QUESTION. ON FIXED INCOME IT MATTERS. THIS IS THE YEAR IT MATTERS MOST BECAUSE YOU'RE LOOKING AT CREDIT SUISSE, LOOKING AT A PULLBACK AND A FAIR BIT OF BANKING SYSTEMS WHEN IT COMES TO RISK APPETITE. AND YOU'RE SEEING BARCLAYS JUST BLOW THROUGH THE ROOF HERE AND YOU'RE LOOKING AT THE PERCENTAGE JUMP IN FIXED INCOME TRADING AND YOU'RE SEEING A JUMP AT DEUTSCHE BANK THAT'S BIGGER THAN THE WALL STREET BANKS EXCEPT GOLDMAN SACHS. SO THAT MEANS THEY ARE CONTINUING TO MAINTAIN SHARE AND SOME OF THE MOST VOLATILE MARKETS IN THE WORLD WHERE THEY HAVE SCALE. THEIR SILLY LOOMING QUESTION ON WHAT THE BUSINESSES LOOK LIKE. IN A TIME THAT IS NOT SO ROBUST. IS IT ENOUGH TO BE A BALLAST TO THESE BANKS? GUY: THIS MORNING WHEN I LOOKED THROUGH THE NUMBERS, LOOKING AT THE REACTION WE HAVE IN ASIA PLUS 5%. GETTING INTO EUROPE, -5%. WHAT'S GOING ON? > > THAT WAS MY REACTION TO THOSE AS WELL. I THOUGHT BRILLIANT A FANTASTIC QUARTER AND YET YOU SAW THOSE SHARES STARTING TO TANK AND I THINK ANALYSTS ARE PRETTY CONFUSED AS WELL BUT ONE OF THE THINGS THAT CAME UP ON THE CALL WAS THIS $100 MILLION LOSS THEY DID, THIS IS THE STRUCTURAL HEDGE WHICH IS EFFECTIVELY THE WAY BANKS TRY TO MITIGATE INTEREST RATES AND THE CEO ON THIS CALL BASICALLY FESSED UP AND SAID WE HAVE OUR TIME AND WE WRONG ON THIS. WE MAY HAVE MESSED UP AND IT'S POTENTIALLY THAT OR LIKE SONALI WAS SAYING, THESE GAINS ARE OF TRADING. INVESTORS LOOK AT THIS AND GO IS AT THE HIGH QUALITY EARNING. SO LET'S LOOK AT THE BOTTOM LINE. THE NET INTEREST MARKET HOW SUSTAINABLE IS THAT. MAYBE A LITTLE BIT MORE PESSIMISM. ALIX: WE GET THE ECB TOMORROW. EXPECTATION WE SEE SOME DETERIORATING PROGRAMS. BASICALLY PAYING A LOT OF MONEY TO BANKS FOR STORING MONEY WITH THEM AND THAT MIGHT CHANGE A LITTLE BIT. CAN YOU TALK ME THROUGH WHAT YOU'RE WATCHING IN TERMS OF OTHER BANKS IN EUROPE WILL BE WATCHING. TOM: A FASCINATING LETTER TO THE ECB WHICH HAS SOME EXTRAORDINARY LANGUAGE. I THINK IT WAS SERIOUS NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES EFFECTIVELY INCLUDED IN PERHAPS LEGAL ACTION FROM A BANKS PERSPECTIVE THEY ARE SAYING WE SIGNED UP TO THE TERMS OF THIS BUT FROM THE LOW INTEREST RATES, HIGH INTEREST RATES ARE YOU REALLY IN A TAKE THAT AWAY. WE BUILT HEDGING OUT OF THIS SPREAD COULD BE EXTRAORDINARY NEGATIVE FOR US. THE DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAID HE WAS VERY DISAPPOINTED IF THE ECB TOOK THIS STEP. IT DOES SOUND LIKE THE ECB IS CONSIDERING IT IT'S ONE OF THOSE THINGS IF IT CHANGES IT'S EFFECTIVELY THE CENTRAL BANK REWRITES THE RULES. DIFFICULT TO GO AGAINST THEM. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT CREDIT SUISSE, OF THE OTHER BIG VENDOR WILL WE WATCHING TOMORROW. HOW MUCH WILL IT COST TO RESTRUCTURE CREDIT SUISSE? SONALI: YOU HAVE SEEN CREDIT SUISSE HAVE A LITTLE BIT OF AN UPLIFT IN THE SHARES OF ITS LAST SEVERAL DAYS IS A LOT OF NEWS HAS LEAKED ABOUT POTENTIAL PLANS THE REAL CURIOSITY THEY SELL A STRUCTURED PRODUCT WITH WHAT PRICE THEY SELL IT AT. WILL THAT GET THEM TO THE PLACE TO STAVE OFF THE -- A NOTE OFFERING AND IS THAT ENOUGH TO SOOTHE THE MARKETS. REGARDLESS OF WHAT IS ANNOUNCED TOMORROW, THIS IS GOING TO BE A LONG TURNAROUND PLAN AND WHAT DOES CREDIT SUISSE LOOK LIKE. YOU'VE TWO QUESTIONS WHICH IS BOTH THE PLAN ITSELF THE EXECUTION OF THE PLAN, OF THE INVESTORS BEHIND THE PLAN AND THE PEOPLE BETWEEN THE TOP RANKS TO GET THE JOB DONE. A LOT TO TELEGRAPH TOMORROW. IT'S ONE OF THE BIGGEST STORIES ON GLOBAL WALL STREET AND IT HAS BEEN LONG ANTICIPATED. GUY: WE WILL WRAP IT UP THERE. TOM METCALF, SONALI BASAK THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. OF COURSE WE WILL HAVE GREAT COVERAGE, BOTH EVENTS TAKING PLACE TOMORROW. FRANCINE LACQUA SITTING DOWN WITH CREDIT SUISSE'S CEO, THAT'S GOOD TO BE TAKING PLACE IN LONDON. EUROPEAN MARKETS HAVE NOW CLOSED. THESE ARE THE FINAL NUMBERS AS WE HEAD INTO BREAK. IT'S BEEN A BUSY DAY. TOMORROW WILL BE BUSIER. WE ARE TALKING THROUGH WHAT IT ALL MEANS ON THE CABLE SHOW AT 5:00 P.M. LONDON TIME. WEALTH CLOCK IN NEW YORK. GOT SOME GREAT -- 12:00 IN NEW YORK. ALIX: APPARENTLY IT WAS MY FAULT. I WAS ABOUT TO ASK -- I WAS SUPPOSED TO ASK ANOTHER QUESTION. GERMANY READY TO GIVE ITS BIGGEST GAS SUPPLIER EVEN MORE SUPPORT. MORE ON THE AID AS IT'S DEALING WITH THE ENERGY CRISIS. THAT'S COMING UP NEXT. NEW BRITISH PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK HAS DELAYED AN ECONOMIC STRATEGY ANNOUNCEMENT DUE TO BE DELIVERED ON MONDAY. IT WILL BE RELEASED ON NOVEMBER 17. SEEKING MORE TIME TO MAKE WHAT HIS OFFICE SAYS THE RIGHT DECISION ON THE ECONOMY. THE EUROPEAN UNION'S EXECUTIVE OFFICE MADE PLANS TO CUT POLLUTION LEVELS ACROSS THE BLOCK THAT COULD ELIMINATE MORE THAN 70% OF THE THREE AND A THOUSAND PREMATURE DEATHS IN THE NEXT DECADE. THEY WILL BRING THE EU CLOSER LAID OUT BY THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED GERMANY IS PREPARED DOUBLE FINANCIAL AID TO THE LARGEST NATURAL GAS SUPPLIER. THAT WOULD BRING THE TOTAL TO -- BILLION DOLLARS PAID GAS PRICES REMITTED HIGHS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. ALIX: THE SELF DRIVING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY OWNED BY INTEL IN ONE OF THE BIGGEST IPO'S SO FAR OF THE YEAR. IT IPO TO 21 AND STARTED TRADING OPENING AT $26 AND $.71. A VERY STRONG SHOWING ON THE IPO PARTICULARLY WHEN THAT GET SOFTER. 21.71 26.71 IS WHERE IT OPEN. LOOKING AT A MARKET CAP AT $22 BILLION. GUY: LET'S GET BACK TO THE STORY, GERMANY READY TO DOUBLE THE AID GIVEN TO THE GAS GIANT IN THE WORST CASE SCENARIO. LET'S TALK ABOUT HOW CLOSE THAT WAS. DEBBIE FINANCE MINISTERS JOINS US HERE ON SET IN LONDON. NICE TO SEE YOU MINISTER. GOOD TO SEE US. WE HAVE A WARNING YESTERDAY. GERMANY NOW BLOOMBERG LEARNS WILLING TO DOUBLE THE AID. IN THE WORST-CASE SCENARIO. HOW CLOSE TO THE WORST-CASE SCENARIO DO YOU THINK WE ARE? > > NOT IN A SPECULATIVE AND SCENARIOS OF INCOME CONFIRMED FIGURES. IT'S CLEAR BY FAR THE MAJORITY OF THE SHARES UNTIL THE END OF THIS YEAR AND WE WILL ENSURE OF COURSE IT CAN BE OPERATIVE AND REMAIN AND CONTRIBUTE TO OUR GAS SUPPLY INTO THE NECESSARY FUNDING. WE WILL SEE IF THERE'S SOME COMPOSITION OF INSTRUMENTS. > > THE PROFIT WARNING IS SOMETHING SURPRISING THE CURRENT MARKET CIRCUMSTANCES. WE BELIEVE FOR THE GAS SUPPLY IN GERMANY IT'S A CRUCIAL COMPANY SO OTHERWISE WE WOULDN'T JUMP INTO SUCH A HIGH STAKE. GUY: GERMANY REACHING NEARLY 100%. VERY CLOSE TO THE HIGH 90'S RIGHT NOW. BECAUSE OF THE WARM WEATHER THAT'S ALLOWING THIS PROCESS TO ACCELERATE. YOU DO NOT CONTROL THOSE STORAGE FACILITIES AS THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT AT THE MOMENT WE ARE OK BUT THAT SITUATION COULD CHANGE QUICKLY, DO YOU THINK YOU WILL NEED GREATER CONTROL OF HOW THAT GAS IS USED PAID WILL YOU NEED GREATER CONTROL BACK TO THE STORY OF HOW THIS WHOLE PROCESS UNFOLDS AS WE WORK OUR WAY THROUGH THIS WINTER. > > IT IS GOOD NEWS THAT WE'VE REACHED HIM WAS 97% STORAGE FOR THE WINTER. WE ARE AHEAD OF OUR OWN TARGETS FOR THE STORING OF GAS SO THAT'S THE GOOD NEWS. GOOD NEWS IS ALSO INDEED THE CONSUMPTION HAS BEEN SHRINKING IMPAIRED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR AND NOW WITH A COMBINATION OF REASONABLE SAVING AND CONSUMPTION DURING THE WINTER, ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF NATURAL GAS FROM VARIOUS SOURCES WILL PROBABLY ALLOW US TO GET THROUGH THE WINTER. THAT WILL ENSURE THIS WILL BE DONE AT PRICES THAT ARE STILL AFFORDABLE. GUY: THE CHANCELLOR HAS BEEN MEETING THE PRESIDENT -- FRENCH PRESIDENT TODAY. GERMANY AND FRANCE DON'T LOOK AT THEY ARE ON THE SAME PAGE OF THE MOMENT. WHY DO YOU THINK THAT ISN'T WHAT NEEDS TO CHANGE TO GET YOU ON THE SAME PAGE? FLORIAN: I'M PRETTY SURE THERE ARE SOMETIMES DIFFERENT OPINIONS. ONE IS SEEING THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL OF THE LAST WEEK THAT THERE IS CERTAIN DISSENT ON SOME ISSUES. THEY'VE ALWAYS MANAGED TO GET TOGETHER WHEN IT COMES TO CRUCIAL ISSUES. I THINK WE NEED SOLUTIONS TO ORGANIZE A GOOD SOURCE OF GAS DELIVERIES FOR EUROPE. MAYBE THIS IS OFF FOR A CERTAIN DEGREE OF GAS SUPPLIES WHICH THEY'VE ALREADY AGREED BUT WE SHOULD BE CAUTIOUS WHEN IT COMES TO DIRECT INTERVENTION INTO THE IMPORTANT PRICES BECAUSE EVERYTHING WE DO ALTHOUGH IT IS IMPORTANT TO ENSURE THE PRICES REMAIN AFFORDABLE THAT WE SHOULD NOT DO ANYTHING WHICH LIMITS THE SUPPLY OR INFLUENCES THE SUPPLY IN A NEGATIVE WAY AND I THINK WE HAVE TO FIND A PRACTICAL SOLUTION THAT SERVES BOTH THE GOAL TO KEEP THE GAS AFFORDABLE AT THE SAME TIME DON'T RESTRICT THE SUPPLY AS SUCH. > > ONE OF THE WAYS EUROPE COULD SHOW IT'S PULLING IN THE SAME DIRECTION IS TO APPROACH THE ENERGY CRISIS WITH COMMON DEBT THERE WOULD BE A WAY OF UNIFYING AND THE SAME WAY WE SAW DURING THE PANDEMIC THE PROCESS OF RAISING DEBT IN ORDER TO SUPPORT EVERYBODY AT THE SAME TIME. WHY HAS GERMANY BEEN CAUTIOUS ON THIS AND ULTIMATELY DO YOU THINK THIS IS SOMETHING THAT CAN BE REPEATED TIME AND AGAIN? > > IT WAS ALWAYS CLEAR THE PANDEMIC INTERVENTION AND THE PROGRAM ONE OF EXERCISE. THERE ARE STILL AVAILABLE MEANS WHICH CAN BE USED AFTER WHAT WE'VE DONE NOW IS TO LINK THIS WITH THE GOALS OF REPOWER THE EU TO USE AVAILABLE FUNDS ALSO NOT ONLY TO OVERCOME THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE PANDEMIC BUT AT THE SAME TIME ALSO TO INVEST INTO ENERGY SOVEREIGNTY AND SUSTAINABILITY. SO I THINK WE COMBINE BOTH APPROACHES AND USE STILL AVAILABLE MEANS TO DO THAT. THERE'S NO NEED FOR FURTHER COLLECTIVELY FINANCE DEBT INSTRUMENT AND THE EUROPEAN UNION. I'M SURE WE MUST NOW DEFINE THE PATH FOR FISCAL CONSOLIDATION AND REALLY TRY TO ADDRESS STRUCTURAL ISSUES RATHER THAN FINANCE MORE IDEAS. > > THE PUSHBACK IS THAT IT'S EASY FOR GERMANY TO GO AND RAISE 200 BILLION EUROS TO HELP ITSELF IT IS NOT TO BE AS EASY FOR ITALY OR OTHER COUNTRIES TO DO THAT, HENCE THE JOINT ISSUANCE. WHY WOULDN'T YOU SUPPORT JOINT ISSUANCE OF OTHER COUNTRIES WILL HAVE TO TAKE A HIT ON USING NATURAL GAS TO AN ESSENCE HELP GERMANY. > > THERE ARE MANY COUNTRIES WHO HAVE PROGRAMS ALREADY IN PLACE, GERMANY IS WORKING ON. FRANCE WITH THE PRICES FOR VARIOUS ENERGY DEBTS AT LEAST HALF A YEAR ALREADY AND MANY OTHER EUROPEAN ECONOMIES DO IT GIVEN THE SIZE OF THEIR GDP ON A QUITE SIMILAR LEVEL THEN GERMANY HAS ANNOUNCED TO DO. FOR INDEED LOWERING THE ENERGY PRICES FOR ALL EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES I THINK WE MUST ADDRESS THE ISSUE OF COMMON PURCHASE OF SUPPLIES TO BRING THE EUROPEAN DEMAND POWER JOINTLY TO THE MARKET, THAT MIGHT HELP BUT DIRECTLY INTERFERING WITH THE PRICES, CAPPING THEM WOULD PROBABLY BE HARD ON SUPPLIES. GUY: THE NEW ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER USED HER FIRST SPEECH TO URGE THE ECB TO BE CAUTIOUS. SHE IS WORRIED THE ECB IS RAISING RATES TOO QUICKLY. EMMANUEL MACRON NOT QUITE SO STRONG BUT BASICALLY SEEMING THAT HE WORRIES THAT WHAT WE HAVE IS A SUPPLY SHOCK IN EUROPE , NOT A DEMAND SHOCK. THE INFLATION BEING GENERATED IS SIMILAR TO WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE UNITED STATES. DO YOU AGREE WITH THEM? DO YOU THINK THE ECB NEEDS TO BE CAUTIOUS, DO YOU THINK HIKING RATES INTO A RECESSION IS SOMETHING WE NEED TO BE WORRIED ABOUT, THAT WE NEED TO THINK ABOUT MORE CAUTIOUSLY. WHERE DOES GERMANY STAND ON THE ISSUE? > > THE ECB ENSURING PRICE STABILITY AND OF COURSE THAT'S IN A NORM IS CHALLENGE FOR DOING THAT BUT THE ECB IS ACTING QUITE IN THE SAME WAY AS MOST CENTRAL BANKS IN THE WORLD DO. THE ECB CANNOT MOVE AWAY TOO MUCH FROM THE APPROACH TAKEN BY CENTRAL BANKS. THEY MUST ALSO LOOK AT THE VALUE OF THE EURO COMPARED TO EURO-DOLLAR FOR INSTANCE. OTHERWISE WE IMPORT INFLATION. GUY: IS THE EURO TO WEEK RIGHT NOW? > > THIS IS AN ASPECT WE HAVE THE CAUTIOUSLY LOOK BUT IF YOU COMPARE THE DEVELOPMENT FOR THE U.S. DOLLAR YOU SEE A CERTAIN DECLINE AND THAT MIGHT ALSO IN THE END OF COURSE MAKE IMPORTS MORE EXPENSIVE, SO I THINK THE ECB ALL THESE THINGS IN LINE IT ACTS PRE-MUCH IN LINE WITH WHAT OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE DOING. IN IT'S DECIDING INDEPENDENTLY AND I THINK GOVERNMENTS SHOULDN'T GIVE TO DETAILED ADVICE FOR THE ECB. I CANNOT SAY IT'S DOING SOMETHING QUITE UNUSUAL COMPARED TO ITS PEERS CURRENTLY IN THIS SITUATION. GUY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED FOR JOINING US. A GREAT PLEASURE. GERMANY'S DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER, THINK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. > > LET'S GET TO THE MARKETS IN THE U.S.. ABOUT HALF A PERCENT, THIS IS A PRETTY SIGNIFICANT TURNAROUND. ABIGAIL IS TRACKING THOSE MOVES. ABIGAIL: WITH A BEAUTIFUL GAIN FOR THE S & P 500 AND THE MONTH OF OCTOBER UP 8.2%. WHAT A CONTRAST DOWN ABOUT THE SAME AMOUNT IN THAT MONTH BUT THE GOALS, OF NEAR TERM GOALS REALLY PULL THROUGH IT APPEARS TO BE AT THIS TIME A VERY SOLID BEAR MARKET RALLY. DESPITE THE TECH WEAKNESS ALEX WAS TALKING ABOUT. ALPHABET AND MICROSOFT PUTTING UP A VERY DIFFICULT QUARTERS. WE CAN LOOK AT THE AMOUNT OF MARKET CAP WIPED OUT FOR SOME OF THESE COMPANIES. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS A DIFFICULT TIME. NASA REPORTING TONIGHT APPLE AND AMAZON TOMORROW. ALPHABET WITH A HORRIBLE CORRIDOR. WEAKNESS ACROSS THE BOARD. THE AD SPENDING SLOWER SIMILAR TO THE OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES AND INTERNET COMPANIES THAT HAVE REPORTED IN A PREVIOUS QUARTER AND THERE IS MICROSOFT TAKING THE OUTLOOK IN PLUS, FX, THEIR ONLY POCKET OF STRENGTH FOR MICROSOFT WAS THE CLOUD. GOING BACK TO OCTOBER, A GOOD TIME FOR IPOS. THERE'S ONLY TWO THIS MONTH BUT HERE'S ONE OF THEM. IT IS UP THE LAST TIME I LOOKED UP MORE THAN 30% IT OPENED 27% VERSUS ITS $21 IPO PRICE. THIS IS INTEL'S SELF AUTO DRIVING UNIT, THE VALUATION WAS SLASHED BUT I WANT TO POINT OUT EVEN THOUGH THERE'S ONLY TWO IPOS THIS MONTH THERE WERE EIGHT LAST MONTH DOWN FROM 28 A YEAR PRIOR. THE FACT THAT THEY WENT PUBLIC IN A MONTH WHERE WE ARE UP 8% IS NOT SO BAD ON THE PART OF THOSE BANKERS. GUY: IT IS ALSO INTERESTING IN THE TIMING OF THE DAY WHEN TECH HAS BEEN HIT SO HARD TO SEE THIS COMING OUT OF THE DAY -- OUT OF THE GATE AND DOING SO WELL. LET'S GET MORE ON WHAT'S HAPPENING, JOINING US TO TALK ABOUT THIS. WE WERE TALKING ABOUT WAS HAPPENING WITH MICROSOFT AND ALPHABET. TO COME OUT OF THE GATE THIS STRONG ON SUCH A DAY LOOKS QUITE IMPRESSIVE. > > THE GROWTH STORY IS FIGHTING. FOUNDING THIS COMPANY IN 1999 AND TOOK IT PUBLIC IN 2014. HE SEES GROWTH BEING ASTRONOMIC BY THE END OF THIS DECADE IN TERMS OF THE CHIPS AND SYSTEM ON CHIPS THEY DEVELOP FOR ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE FEATURES GLOBALLY, IT'S INTERESTING 199 LISTINGS THIS YEAR AND ONLY FOUR OF THOSE HAVE BEEN AT THE TOP OF THE MARKET RANGE. WE ARE AROUND 35% RELATIVE TO THE $21 IPO PRICE. THIS IS AN INTERESTING ONE. VALUED AT AROUND $17 BILLION. INTEL A BIG PART OF THE STORY. HOW MUCH DO THEY NEED TO CASH FROM THIS TRANSACTION AND THEY WILL ALSO CONTROL IN MOBILIZE. LOTS OF QUESTIONS ABOUT THE FUTURE WHICH WE WILL ASK LATER TODAY. > > LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT. LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT AT 1:30 WITH THE CEO AND FOUNDER OF MOBILEYE. THE CAN -- THE COMPANY RAISING IN ITS IPO. COMING UP YOU OF SAM ZELL JOINING BALANCE OF POWER. ALWAYS OUTSPOKEN. WE ARE ALSO HEADED TO RADIO.