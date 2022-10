00:00

> > FROM THE FINANCIAL CENTERS OF THE WORLD, THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS WITH ALIX STEEL AND GUY JOHNSON. ♪ ALIX: IT IS 30 MINUTES INTO THE U.S. TRADING DAY WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 AND HERE ARE THE TOP MARKET STORIES. ALPHABET AND MICROSOFT DRAGGED DOWN THERE HERE'S AT REPORTING SLOWING GROWTH IN FACEBOOK IS ON TAP AND WHATEVER MAKES THE FED HAPPY, ROUGH TECH RESULTS IN ROUGH ECONOMIC DATA AND INFLATION IS THE ENEMY, THE BRITISH PREMISE ARE TALKS TOUGH AGAINST RISING PRICES AND PUSHES BACK NEXT WEEK'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT STOP FROM NEW YORK, I AM ALIX STEEL WITH MY COHOST GUY JOHNSON IN LONDON. TO POINT OUT HOW TO BAD TECH IS PERFORMING, YOU LOOKING AT MICROSOFT WHICH HAS TAKEN OUT 17 POINTS ON THE S & P 500. THE NASDAQ 100 IS TAKING OUT ABOUT 93 POINTS. THIS WILL WEIGH ON THE OVERALL INDUSTRIES. GUY: PUT ALPHABET TOGETHER WITH MICROSOFT AND THESE ARE BIG NUMBERS. WE ARE GETTING SOME NEWS IN THE BANK OF CANADA WHICH IS WORTH PAYING ATTENTION TO. THE BANK OF CANADA HAS JUST DELIVERED A 50 BASIS POINT HIKE BUT 75 WAS EXPECTED. THEY SAID THEY WILL NEED TO RAISE FURTHER. WHY HAVE THEY GONE WITH 50? WHEN THE MARKET EXPECTS 75 AND YOU GET 50, IS THAT A PIVOT? WE NEED TO DEFINE WHAT A PIVOT IS. MAYBE WE NEED TO THINK ABOUT THIS THROUGH THE FED LENDS OF THE WORLD WHERE WE FRONTLOADED AGGRESSIVELY AND NOW WE START TO SLOW DOWN THE RATE HIKES. THE RATES OF RATE HIKES AND I'M WONDERING HOW THE MARKET WILL REACT TO THAT STEP THE MOVE WE ARE GETTING IS NOT HUGE BUT WE GOT 50, NOT 75. ALIX: WE ARE SEEING A REACTION ACROSS THE CURB WITH LOWER YIELDS. DOES THAT CONSTITUTE ENOUGH OF A PIVOT TO GIVE A REVERSAL TO MARKETS? NEW-HOME SALES ARE DOWN JUST 10.9% FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER. WE WERE LOOKING AT -15 AND WE GOT NEGATIVE 10 SO IT'S STILL BAD BUT NOT AS BAD. DOES THAT MEAN WE ARE SEEING STABILIZATION IN HOUSING? UNDERSTANDING THE DATA IS QUITE DIFFICULT. GUY: THIS HAS BEEN ALL OVER THE PLACE. WE GOT PLUS 28 LAST TIME IN AUGUST WHICH WAS WEIRD AND WE DIDN'T UNDERSTAND THE IMPLICATIONS OF THAT SO MAYBE THE MARKET IS HOLDING UP BETTER THAN ANTICIPATED. THE RANGE WAS NEGATIVE 30 TWO 2.2 PERCENT SO HUGE RANGE IN TERMS OF DATA. WE'VE COME TO THE MORE POSITIVE END OF THAT'S VECTOR ROOM. ALIX: THAT LEAVES US WITH OUR QUESTION OF THE DAY, BAD EARNINGS PLUS THAT EQUALS HAPPY FED? LET'S BREAK IT DOWN. THIS GOES FURTHER TO THE BAD NEWS IS GOOD NEWS IF YOU ARE A STOCK INVESTOR, WHAT DO YOU THINK? MICHAEL: THAT'S PROBABLY THE CASE. THE FED IS LOOKING FOR SIGNS OF DEMAND SLOWING AND THEY ARE GETTING IT TO A CERTAIN EXTENT IN THE NEW-HOME SALES DATA AND SOME OTHER DATA WE HAVE GOTTEN OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS. THE FED AFFECTS REAL ESTATE MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE BUT NEW HOMES ARE BASED ON CONTRACT SIGNINGS A COUPLE OF MONTHS AGO AND NOT ON WHAT WILL CLOSE. ALSO BUILDERS HAVE BACK LOGS. THE DISTURBING DATA IN THE NEW HOMES NUMBERS IS THE MEDIAN PRICE JUMPS TO 470,000. THAT'S NOT WHAT THE FED WANTS TO SEE. THE HOME PRICES CONTINUE TO HAVE A LONG LEGGED INTO CPI AND IT WILL KEEP THE PRESSURE ON. GUY: LET'S FOLD IN THE EARNINGS. UNTIL NOW, THIS EARNINGS SEASON HAS GONE RELATIVELY WELL STEP DOES TECH CHANGE THE WHOLE CHARACTERISTIC OF HOW THE BROADER MARKET WILL PERCEIVE WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH CORPORATE REPORTING? > > WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT TECHNOLOGY STOCKS, THAT'S A BIG CHUNK OF THE S & P 500. WHEN YOU SEE THOSE MOVES IN THE STOCKS ESPECIALLY WITH COMPANIES LIKE MICROSOFT AND ALPHABET REPORTING AFTER THE BILL YESTERDAY AND MICROSOFT POSTED ITS WEAKEST REPORTING IN FIVE YEARS AND THEY ALREADY WARNED ABOUT THIS -- WARNED ABOUT THE STRENGTH OF THE U.S. DOLLAR AND REITERATED THAT. WHEN IT COMES TO ITS MOST IMPORTANT FINANCIAL ENGINE AND SEARCH AND ITS RELATED BUSINESSES, BUSINESS FELL SHY OF ANALYST ESTIMATES AND THAT'S AHEAD OF FACEBOOK EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL AND WE WILL ALSO HEAR FROM APPLE TOMORROW AS WELL. IT'S CRUCIAL WHEN YOU LOOK AT TECHNOLOGY BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH A LOT OF THAT SEEMED TO BE PRICED IN ON THE EARNINGS SIDE, THERE COULD POTENTIALLY BE MORE PAIN TO COME ON THAT SIDE WHEN WE TALK ABOUT TECHNOLOGY STOCKS. ALIX: SOME OF THE CONSUMER DRIVEN NAMES ARE PASSING ALONG THE PRICE INCREASES AND THAT SEEMS TO BE WORKING. TECH IS A BEAST UNTO ITSELF BUT HAVE THEY RATED ENOUGH? JESS: WHEN YOU LOOK AT STAPLE COMPANIES, EVEN ON THE MARGIN ISSUES, THEY ARE STILL HOLDING UP MORE BROADLY BETTER THAN EXPECTED. I WAS TALKING WITH BNP STRATEGIST AND THEY THINK IT WILL TAKE A FEW QUARTERS FOR THIS MARGIN STORY TO PLAY OUT. EVEN WHEN IT COMES TO TECHNOLOGY, THAT'S A KEY AREA EVEN THOUGH INFLATION CAN HELP THE REVENUES, YOU STILL HAVE TO GRAPPLE WITH THE STRONGER U.S. DOLLAR ESPECIALLY S & P 500 COMPANIES AND TECHNOLOGY STOCKS, 40% OF THEM DERIVE THEIR REVENUES FROM OVERSEAS. THAT WILL BE A BIG THING AS FAR AS CRIMPING PROFITS. GUY: ANOTHER ANALYST SAID HE THINKS NAMES LIKE COKE OR PROBABLY REACHING THE LIMITS OF THEIR ABILITY TO PASS ALONG PRICES ON THE COST. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE FED. THE BANK OF CANADA WENT 50 RATHER THAN 75. WHAT WILL THE FED READ INTO THE DATA RIGHT NOW? MICHAEL: BECAUSE THE FED HAS ITS QUIET PERIOD NOW AND THEY CAN SEND ANY SIGNALS UNLESS THEY WANT TO MAKE A CHANGE, IF WE DON'T HEAR FROM THE WALL STREET JOURNAL MONDAY MORNING THAT THE FED WILL GO 50, THEY WILL PROBABLY STICK WITH 75. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT THE JUSTIFICATION FOR SLOWING IS. IT LOOKS LIKE THEY DOWNGRADED THEIR GROWTH OUTLOOK AT THE BANK OF CANADA BUT IN THE U.S., BECAUSE THE MARKET HAS STARTED TO REBOUND, WE ARE SEEING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS EASE AGAIN THAT'S NOT WHAT THE FED WANTS TO SEE. 75 BASIS POINTS MIGHT NOT BE JUST AN EFFORT TO GET TO THE LEVEL THEY WANT ALSO A MESSAGE TO THE MARKETS THAT THEY SHOULDN'T WORK AGAINST THE FED AT THIS POINT. ALIX: WILL THEY BE WORKING AGAINST OTHER CENTRAL BANKS? MICHAEL: ONE THING THEY TALKED ABOUT IS THE FACT THAT BECAUSE EVERYBODY'S RAISING RATES BECAUSE OF GLOBAL FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, THEY MAY NOT NEED TO DO IS MUCH SO IT'S HARD TO GET A PRECISE SYSTEM. THE BANK OF CANADA TODAY, EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK TOMORROW AND THEN WE HAVE BANK OF ENGLAND FIRST OF THE MONTH. YOU WILL BE SEEING PEOPLE RAISING RATES EVEN FURTHER AND THAT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT SOMEHOW ON THE UNITED STATES. IF THE FED THINKS IT'S GOING TO GO TOO FAR BY RAISING 75, THEY MIGHT WANT TO BACK OFF. BECAUSE THEY SET THE PREDICATE OF 75 THIS YEAR -- THIS TIME AND WILL LOOK AROUND, THAT'S PROBABLY WHAT THEY WILL DO SO AS NOT TO SURPRISE THE MARKETS. GUY: REALLY USEFUL ON A DAY WHEN WE HAVE SO MANY DIFFERENT MOVING PARTS IN THE STORY. THANK YOU BOTH VERY MUCH. WE WILL CARRY ON THE CONVERSATION MORE RELATED TO THE QUESTION OF THE DAY -- BAD EARNINGS, BED DATA, HAPPY FED? THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > ULTIMATELY, THE BEAR MARKET WILL BE OVER IN THE FIRST QUARTER. IT'S SUBJECT TO REVISION. IF THE MARKET STARTS TO TRADE OFF AGAIN AT THE S & P BREAKS DOWN AT 3650 ON THE DOWNSIDE, ARE WE BEARISH AGAIN? GUY: THAT IS MIKE WILSON FROM MORGAN STANLEY EARLIER ON BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. HE IS TALKING ABOUT POTENTIALLY THE END OF THE BEAR MARKET IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR. THAT'S KIND OF THE CENTRAL CASE RIGHT NOW. OUR QUESTION OF THE DAY IS ABOUT BAD NEWS AND BAD EARNINGS, GOOD NEWS FOR THE FED? DO YOU THINK Q1 NEXT YEAR IS WHEN THE MARKET BOTTOMS OUT? > > I DON'T THINK IT WILL BE THE BEGINNING OF NEXT YEAR. WE HAVE TO GET THROUGH A DIFFICULT FOURTH-QUARTER EARNINGS SEASON SO WE WILL GET THAT EARLY NEXT YEAR I THINK WE WILL SEE THE FALLOUT FROM WEAKER EARNINGS, CAPEX GROWTH AND THAT SHOULD PLAY OUT THROUGH THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR. I THINK THAT WILL LIKELY BE REALIZED AT SOME WENT IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR BUT I WOULDN'T CALL IT AN EARLY FIRST TRADE WHERE WE SEE THE BOTTOMING OUT. ALIX: DO YOU THINK THE FED LOOKS AT THESE EARNINGS NUMBERS AND IS THIS WHAT THEY WANT TO SEE, THE ROLLING OVER OF THE HIGH-GROWTH NAMES? > > I DON'T THINK THEY ARE POURING OVER THE REPORTS BUT THEY LOOK OUT OF THE MARKET IS TRADING. ULTIMATELY, A REBOUND IN EQUITIES IS IN SOME WAY HURTING THEIR MEASURES AND TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. THEY ARE STILL IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE THEY HAVE TO DO THAT STUFF THEY ARE WATCHING IT AS A WAY TO UNDERSTAND HOW THAT WILL MOVE THROUGH TO THE INDICATORS THEY CARE ABOUT BUT IT'S NOT SOMETHING THEY ARE LOOKING AT ON A DAY BY DAY BASIS. GUY: WE ARE CERTAINLY GOING OVER THEM INTEGRATE DEAL OF DETAIL. WE'VE HAD A DECENT BOUNCE OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS. DO YOU THINK TECH BRINGS THAT RALLY TO AN END WHERE CAN IT SUSTAIN ITSELF THROUGH SOME POOR EARNINGS? > > I THINK IT WILL BE CHALLENGING. TECH IS THE BIGGEST SECTOR IN THE S & P 500, ONE QUARTER OF THE S & P 500 AND WHAT I THINK TECH IS HIGHLIGHTING NOW IS THEY ARE THE CANARY IN THE COAL MINE FOR THE BROADER MARKET. THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT WEAKER AD SPEND AND WEAKER CAP EXPEND AND WEAKER DEMAND. AND SEEPING THROUGH FROM THE CONSUMER TO THE INDUSTRIAL SIDE AND TO ME, THAT IS AN EARLY INDICATION WE SEE THAT ENTERPRISES WEEK AND WE SEE IT COME THROUGH WITH COMPANIES CUTTING THEIR BUDGETS AND AD SPEND. ALIX: IF YOU LOOK AT TECH SPECIFICALLY, CANNICK GO LOWER FROM HERE OR ARE WE IN A BOTTOMING PROCESS? > > I DON'T THINK WE ARE AT A BOTTOMING PROCESS YET STUFF I THINK THIS THE FIRST LEG AND A NECESSARY STEP WE NEED TO TAKE STEP WE NEED TO SEE MORE WIDESPREAD EARNINGS DEGRADATION AND DOWNGRADES TO CONSENSUS ESTIMATES FOR NEXT YEAR AS WELL AS A RESETTING LOWER OF MARGIN EXPECTATIONS. THIS IS THE FIRST STEP AND I THINK THE SECOND ONE WILL COME THROUGH IN THE FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS SYSTEM TEST SEASON AND THEN WE CAN SEE SOME PRICE DISCOVERY AND A BOTTOMING OUT IN THE MARKET THAT WE ARE STILL A WAYS FROM THAT NOW. GUY: WE JUST SEEN THE BANK OF CANADA GO 50 WHEN THE MARKET WAS EXPECTING 75. HOW DOES THE U.S. EQUITY MARKET REACT? > > THINK THAT PIVOT, IF YOU WANT TO CALL IT THAT, WILL BE A POSITIVE CATALYST FOR MARKETS. THE FED WILL BE MOVING DOWN TO 50 BASIS POINTS AS THEY START TO SEE MORE SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC WEAKNESS ON THE HORIZON. IT'S A LITTLE BIT OF A CAREFUL BALANCE BECAUSE WHILE THE FED IS SLOWING, THEY ARE NOT CAUSING AND THEY ARE NOT CLOSE TO CUTTING RATES. I THINK THE EQUITIES WILL TRADE DOWN AND YOU MAKE IT A RELIEF RALLY ON THE NEWS BUT I DON'T THINK IT WILL BE AN ALL CLEAR SIGNAL FOR EQUITIES. ALIX: IF WE GET A RELIEF RALLY, WHAT DO YOU DO WITH THAT? > > I WOULD FADE THE RELIEF RALLY. OVER THE LAST WEEK, WE HAD BEEN SETTING SHORTS AT HIGHER LEVELS IN TAKING THAT AS AN OPPORTUNITY TO GET MORE UNDERWEIGHT STOCKS. I DON'T THINK WE HAVE RECEIVED THE ALL CLEAR SIGNAL YET. RESPECT THE RALLY BUT LOOK TO RECESS AT HIGHER LEVELS. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT HOW THE U.S. EQUITY MARKET FIXED -- FITS INTO THE GLOBAL PICTURE. THE STOXX 600 IN EUROPE IS TRADING ON 11 TIMES. WE ARE GETTING DOWN TOWARD 10 TIMES WHICH HAS BEEN A BIG BUYING OPPORTUNITY AND OTHER MARKETS POTENTIALLY AROUND THE WORLD MAY BE GETTING INTO THE BOTTOMING PROCESS. AS YOU THINK ABOUT PORTFOLIOS, HOW DO YOU NEED TO THINK ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING MORE GLOBALLY AND HOW YOU PLUG IN YOUR EQUITY POSITIONS IN THE STATES TO THAT? > > IT'S IMPORTANT TO LOOK AT WHAT THE UNDERLYING EARNINGS ASSUMPTIONS ARE FOR THAT 11 TIMES OR 10 TIMES EARNINGS MULTIPLE. THE EURO STOCKS INDEX STILL HAS EMBEDDED EXPECTATIONS OF CLOSE TO DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH NEXT YEAR. I THINK THAT IS STILL TOO HIGH I THINK THE MARGIN EXPECTATIONS OF EXPANSION ARE ABOUT 60 BASIS POINT WHICH IS PRETTY EXTREME IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE YOU THINK EUROPE IS HEADING INTO A RECESSION. IT SHOULD PROBABLY BE -50 BASIS POINTS. I THINK THE 10 OR 11 TIME NUMBERS ARE OVERSTATED. MORE BROADLY SPEAKING, WE ARE IN A GLOBAL GROWTH SLOWED AND MARKET SO IN THAT MARKET, YOU REALLY WANT TO BE FOCUSED ON THE LESS CYCLICAL ASPECTS IN THE U.S. GENERALLY HAS BEEN LESS CYCLICAL THAN THE REST OF THE WORLD. PERHAPS IT CAN DO BETTER BUT I THINK THIS IS ON ABSOLUTE RETURN AND YOU WILL LOSE MONEY IN EQUITIES AND EURO STOCKS AND EMERGING MARKETS OVER THE NEXT 3-6 MONTHS. ALIX: WHERE THAN DO I MAKE MONEY? > > I THINK DEFENSES, THE HEALTH SECTOR LOOKS ATTRACTIVE AND CERTAIN COMMODITIES LIKE ENERGIES TO LOOK ATTRACTIVE IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE SUPPLY IS CONSTRAINED AND SOME OF THE AGRICULTURE SECTORS ALSO HAVE SIGNIFICANCE IMPLY CONSTRAINT SO I THINK THERE ARE SECTORS BUT YOU HAVE TO BE VERY SPECIFIC IN YOUR STOCK SELECTION AND LOOK FOR EARNINGS THAT CAN CONTINUE TO GROW IN ABSENCE OF STRONG OR NOMINAL GDP GROWTH. ALIX: IT'S WONDERFUL TO GET YOUR PERSPECTIVE, THANK YOU SO MUCH. WE WILL DIG INTO TECH MORE WITH MICROSOFT AND APPLE DRAGGING MARKETS DOWN AND MORE ON THE MICROSOFT NUMBER NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ALIX: SHARES OF MICROSOFT ARE DOWN MORE THAN 18% AFTER THEIR SALES FORECAST FELL SHORT OF ESTIMATES, THE SLOWEST GROWTH IN FIVE YEARS. WERE THE NUMBERS WORTH THE SLIDE WE ARE SEEING IN THE STOCK TODAY? > > I THINK YOU HAVE TO REMEMBER THAT FOR THE LAST FEW YEARS, MICROSOFT HAS BEEN DEEMED AS A GROWTH STOCK SO WHEN THAT DIPS BELOW THE AVERAGE, SOME OF THE GROWTH INVESTORS ARE SAYING WE WILL REVISIT THIS WHEN THE GROWTH GOES UP TO DOUBLE DIGIT THAT UNTIL THEN, WE WILL LOOK FOR REASONABLE PRICE. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT WHETHER THIS IS THE KITCHEN SINK OR WHETHER WE SEE THIS ENTERPRISE WEAKNESS LEADING INTO THE NEXT QUARTER. WILL THIS BE WITH US A WHILE? > > I THINK THIS IS GOING TO HAPPEN FOR THE NEXT TWO OR THREE QUARTERS. YOU TYPICALLY HAVE TECH BUDGETS GOING IN AND PEOPLE START TO HOLD BACK. THEY JUST DON'T REVERSE IT IMMEDIATELY. UNLESS WE SEE A MASSIVE PIVOT FROM THE FED WERE AN INDICATION THAT INFLATION IS LOW, THAT WOULD INCREASE CONFIDENCE BUT WE WON'T SEE TECH SPENDING PUTTING OUT -- BOTTOMING OUT SOON. THEN THERE WILL BE A BOUNCE BACK IN 2024. ALIX: WHAT KIND OF GROWTH QUALIFIES MICROSOFT FOR A GROWTH RATING IN THE MARKET? > > TECH SPENDING GROWS AROUND 5-6%. MICROSOFT HAS DONE PHENOMENALLY WELL AT 16% GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST 3-5 YEARS. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THIS QUARTER, THEY GREW AT 16% THE NEXT QUARTER, THEY WILL HOVER AROUND EIGHT OR 9% AND THAT NUMBER IS THE ONE THAT IS CAUSING DISTRESS. IN OUR VIEW, NEEDS TO GET UP TO THOSE DOUBLE DIGIT GAINS BEFORE WE CALL IT A GROWTH STOCK AGAIN. GUY: DID THIS COME AS A SURPRISE TO MANAGEMENT? > > BECAME AS A SURPRISE TO ME BECAUSE I WAS EXPECTING THE GROWTH TO SLOW DOWN BUT SOMEWHERE IN THE 10-12% BUT NOT EIGHT OR NINE. THE BIGGEST THING WAS NOT THE CLOUD NUMBERS WHICH EVERYONE WAS HARPING ABOUT STUFF THE BIGGER ISSUE WAS THE PC SLOW DOWN WHICH EVERYBODY HAS TALKED ABOUT BUT I DON'T THINK THE NUMBERS REALLY REFLECTED THAT GOING INTO THE NEXT QUARTER WITH THE DOUBLE DIGIT DECLINE. FOR ME, THAT WAS THE BIGGEST SURPRISE. AS FAR AS THE CLOUD IS CONCERNED, WE SEE A DIP IN THE CLOUD COMPUTING INTO THE NEXT QUARTER BUT THEN WE SAW A MASSIVE BOUNCE BACK. IT'S WHAT I EXPECT GOING FORWARD, A BIG SLOW DOWN AND AFTER THAT A BIG RAMP-UP BECAUSE THE END MARKETS ARE TOO BIG TO IGNORE. ALIX: WHAT ABOUT THE COST SIDE? THEY HIGHLIGHTED SPECIFICALLY ENERGY COST IN EUROPE AND HINTING IS NOT NECESSARILY A CYCLICAL THING AND IT COULD GO ON FOR A WHILE. HOW DOES THAT RELATE TO CLOUD SERVICES? > > WE WERE EXPECTING THAT AND I WOULD CREDIT AMAZON FOR ANALYZING THAT. IT'S NO SECRET, THESE COMPANIES RUN THOUSANDS OF DATA CENTERS AROUND THE WORLD. IF SHE YOU SEE -- IF YOU SEE ENERGY PRICES RISE IN EUROPE, IT DOES HAVE AN EFFECT ON COMPUTING. FRANKLY SPEAKING, ALSO HELPS ENTERPRISES AROUND THE WORLD THAT RUN THEIR OWN DATA CENTERS. THEY NEED TO THINK ABOUT MOVING THERE DATA CENTER TO CLOUD SERVICES, THEY WILL SAVE THE COST SO I THINK IT COULD DRIVE GROWTH IN THE LONG RUN. GUY: ALWAYS GREAT TO CATCH UP. THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. UP NEXT, WE WILL GO TO THE HOUSING MARKET WITH LENDING RATES AT 7% OF THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN TWO DECADES. WE WILL SPEAK WITH A HOUSE BUILDER CEO, JOHN FISH FROM SUFFOLK CONSTRUCTION, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ALIX: ABOUT ONE HOUR INTO THE U.S. TRADING SESSION. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE TRACKING THOSE MOVES. ABIGAIL: INTERESTING TO SEE IF WE GO GREEN FOR THE S & P. WE COULD LOOK AT FOUR DAY RALLY. RIGHT NOW FRACTIONALLY LOWER. THE REAL DIVERGENCE HAS TO DO WITH TECH. MICROSOFT AND ALPHABET WEIGHING ON THE TECH INDEXES WITH THE NASDAQ 100 DOWN 1.2%. THE WORST DAY GOING BACK TO MARCH 2020, THE DISAPPOINTING QUARTER. TAKE A LOOK AT THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX. IT'S DOWN IN A BIG WAY. THAT'S FUEL FOR THE RISK RALLY. NOT SURPRISING TO SEE THE S & P 500 FLIP HIGHER RELATIVE TO THOSE RESULTS. NOT JUST MICROSOFT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT ALPHABET AND NVIDIA OR EXCUSE ME TEXAS INSTRUMENTS RELATIVE TO THE OUTLOOK. IT IS NOT SO GREAT. THE MIDPOINT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER CALENDAR, FOURTH-QUARTER OUTLOOK FOR TEXAS INSTRUMENT'S ABOUT 6% BELOW ALPHABET ACTUALLY PROVIDING THAT BUT THERE'S A WORRY THERE COULD BE EVEN FOR THE S & P 500 IS THERE WITH ABOUT 30% OF THE COMPANIES REPORTING EARNINGS DOWN ABOUT 1.9%. WHAT IS HELPING OUT COULD BRING THE S & P 500 TO JOIN THE DOW AND THE RUSSELL 2000 HIGHER. WE HAVE THESE OF THE S & P 500 FUTURES OF THE LAST FIVE DAYS SO HERE YOU GO UP 5.2%, THIS WAS THE BEST SINCE EARLY MARCH OR EXCUSE ME FROM MARCH OF THIS YEAR ANOTHER EXTENSION OF A POTENTIALLY ON THE DAY AND THEN TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IS BENEATH THE SURFACE, THEY ARE FALLING SO THAT IS FUEL FOR THE RISK RALLY BRINGING THAT BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX DOWN HELPING OUT ALL ASSETS DENOMINATED DOLLARS AND THEN FINALLY IF WE GO TO THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL AND WE SEE WHAT'S WORKING HERE, THIS IS THE EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX VERSUS THE REGULAR SO IF YOU DIDN'T LOOK AT THE BIG WEAKNESS FOR SOME OF THOSE, A LOT OF THE STOCKS IN THE S & P 500 ARE HIGHER. IT'S GOING TO BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHETHER OR NOT THEY CAN PULL OUT ANOTHER UPDATE. GUY: IT IS BASICALLY TECH VERSUS EVERYTHING ELSE. THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THESE MARKETS. EARLIER WE FOUND SALES FELL IN SEPTEMBER. CLAIMS A BIT BETTER THAN IT TO SUE PAY DID IT IT CONTINUES BROADLY A DROWNED -- A DOWNTREND WE ARE SEEING. DECADE HIGH MORTGAGE RATES PAID NORTH OF 7%. A 20 YEAR HIGH FOR MORTGAGE RATES. TALKING ABOUT HOMEBUILDERS ARE REACTING, DIGESTING TO THIS NEWS , THE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF A NATIONAL HOME AND BUILDING CONSTRUCTION FIRM. GREAT TO HAVE YOU ON THE SHOW. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE MEDICINE. THE MEDICINE IS HIGHER INTEREST RATES. IS IT WORKING AND DOES THE MARKET NEED MORE? > > IT ABSOLUTELY IS WORKING. WHAT WERE SEEING NOW WHAT THEY'VE SUPPLIED IS AFFECTING THE PATIENT QUITE SUBSTANTIALLY. WE TALK ABOUT HOUSING STARTS IN SALES, RENTALS AND ALL THINGS THAT GO ACROSS OUR CATEGORY TO BE IMPACTED BY HIGHER RATES GOING FROM 3% AND 7%. NOTE OF -- NO DOUBT NOVEMBER 1 AND SECOND WE WILL SEE A JUMP. AT THAT POINT IN TIME WE WILL HAVE ANOTHER 2.5 TO THREE MONTHS. I'M JUST HOPING THE FED TEMPERATURES WHAT THEY ARE DOING THAT THEY DON'T OVER STIMULATE THE RATES TODAY WE ARE DEALING WITH BECAUSE THAT COULD BE A VERY HARD LANDING. ALIX: WHAT IS A HARD LANDING FOR THE HOUSING MARKET LOOK LIKE? JOHN: WHAT HAPPENS IS MORTGAGE RATES GET TO A CERTAIN POINT IN TIME PEOPLE CAN FUNDAMENTALLY AFFORD A HOUSE. ALIX: BUT WERE NOT THERE YET YOU THINK? JOHN: DOUBLING HIS GUN SUBSTANTIALLY HIGHER THAN IT ONCE WAS EXPECTED BUT THERE STILL PEOPLE OUT THERE BUYING HOUSES. SOME OF THEM STILL HAVE A VALUE. BUT AT THE END OF THE DAY THIS IS NOT SUSTAINABLE. ALSO IT IMPACT COST OF HOUSING AS WELL TO THE BUILDING SIDE OF THINGS PRETTY WE CAN CONTINUE TO SUPPLY HOUSING THE PEOPLE CAN'T AFFORD AND THAT'S HUGE RIGHT NOW. GUY: IS THIS 2000 AND EIGHT? JOTT -- 2008? JOHN: I THINK THE BALANCE SHEETS WITH THE ORGANIZATION AND CREDIT THE CONSUMER ON THE MARKETPLACE DOES HAVE GOOD CREDIT. SO THE END OF THE DAY WHAT I'M HOPING FOR IS THAT WE SORT OF GO SLOW AND GO FAST -- GO SLOW TO GO FAST. WE HAVE A BIGGER PROBLEM BECAUSE HOUSING IS SUCH AN IMPORTANT ISSUE TO OUR ECONOMY. 5 MILLION HOUSING UNITS RIGHT NOW INCREASING BY LITTLE OVER A MILLION AND THAT'S A DROP FOR THE LONG TERM. ALIX: ISN'T THAT MAKING THE FED JOB HARDER. NO MATTER HOW HIGH THEY RAISE RATES THERE'S NOT ENOUGH HOMES. THE DEMAND WILL STILL BE THERE. ISN'T THAT PART OF THE CRUX OF THE PROBLEM? JOHN: FROM A LONG-TERM PERSPECTIVE WE HAVE A POLICY PROBLEM RIGHT NOW IN AMERICA. AND LINING INCENTIVES WITH DIFFERENT TOWNS TO ENCOURAGE HOUSING GROWTH IS NOT NEAR IN LINE AND I HOPE AS WE GO THROUGH THIS TIME OVER THE NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS WE CAN LOOK AT THE POLLOCK -- REFLECT UPON THE POLICIES THAT HAVE WORKED AT HAVEN'T WORKED. WE CAN CORRECT THAT. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE SUPPLY SIDE THAT YOU THINK ARE REQUIRED. WHAT DOES WORK AND WHAT DOESN'T WORK. JOHN: WHAT WE NEED TO BE THINKING ABOUT A HIGH LEVEL THERE'S A TREMENDOUS DEMAND OUT THERE FOR THAT. IN ORDER TO ACCOMPLISH THAT RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO HAVE GOOD POLICY TO SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGE SMART GROWTH IN SMART DEVELOPMENT. MOVING THE ECONOMY AS THINGS ARE SLOWING DOWN, IT DOES GIVE US TIME TO REFLECT ABOUT WHAT THE POLICY WILL BE ON A GOING FORWARD BASIS. > > I GUESS I'M STILL CONFUSED AS TO WHAT WOULD BE THE BEST CASE SCENARIO WHERE YOU KEEP IT AFFORDABLE BUT YOU DO NOT WANT TO CREATE ANOTHER ARTIFICIAL HOUSING BOOM YOU'RE STILL INCENTIVIZING ENOUGH CONSTRUCTION. I'M STILL NOT CLEAR AS TO WHAT THAT POLICY LOOKS LIKE AND WHAT MORTGAGE RATE ECHOES THAT. JOHN: WHAT'S IMPORTANT RIGHT NOW IS WE HAVE A SITUATION THAT'S NOT SUSTAINABLE. PEOPLE CANNOT CONTINUE TO AFFORD HOUSING WHERE THE RATES ARE GOING RIGHT NOW AND PEOPLE CAN'T AFFORD TO BUILD SO WE NEED TO HAVE SOME TYPE OF ECONOMIC EVENT THAT SLOWS THINGS DOWN SHORT-TERM GAIN FOR LONG-TERM GAIN. ONCE RATES GET REESTABLISHED TO A NORM AND WHAT THOSE ARE FOR -- ARE 4.5%. THAT SKIN ENCOURAGE INVESTMENT IN HOUSING ON A GOING FORWARD BASIS. WHAT'S HAPPENING IS ON THE POLICY SIDE OF THINGS WHICH I THINK IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST ISSUES, HOW DO WE INCENTIVIZE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS AROUND THE COUNTRY BOTH FROM AN ENTITLEMENT AND SENSE OF CERTAINTY AND ALSO THE IDEA OF NO -- AND HAVE A SENSE OF PRODUCTIVE ABILITY THEY CAN HAVE THIS AT THE END OF THE DAY. > > YOU ARE A NATIONAL BUILDER. YOU GO TO NEW YORK SU BUILDING NEW YORK, DALLAS, CALIFORNIA. WHAT ARE YOU SEEING GEOGRAPHICALLY RIGHT NOW? JOHN: A SLOWDOWN ACROSS THE BOARD BUT I WOULD HIGHLIGHT RIGHT NOW THAT THERE IS IN THE TEXAS REGION RIGHT NOW IN THE SOUTHEAST PART OF THE COUNTRY CONTINUE TO HAVE -- WITH THE REASONS WHY BECAUSE OF POLICY IN THOSE AREAS. ENTITLEMENT AND TAX POLICY SORT OF DRIVES THOSE ECONOMIES AND WE ALL KNOW THE REAL ESTATE ABOUT 45% OF GDP SO IT'S A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THOSE LOCAL ECONOMIES AND WHEN YOU HAVE GOOD HOUSING POLICY AND YOU HAVE GOOD INFRASTRUCTURE LIKE IN TEXAS AND FLORIDA BECAUSE WERE SEEING MASSIVE INVESTMENTS OVER THE LAST 10 YEARS OR SO PEOPLE WILL MIGRATE TO THOSE AREAS AND THAT'S WHAT WE ARE SEEING. ALIX: IF YOU WERE GOING TO BE BUILDING A HOUSE RIGHT NOW CAN YOU GET THE LABOR AND THE STUFF TO DO IT? WHAT'S YOUR SUPPLY CHAIN LOOK LIKE. JOHN: YOU CAN GET IT. SUPPLY CHAIN HAS IMPROVED. BUT STILL BECAUSE OF THE GEOPOLITICAL ISSUES WE ARE STILL CHALLENGED BECAUSE OF CHINA AND WE ARE BRINGING THINGS BACK TO THE UNITED STATES, AND MORE COMPLEX. SO THE COST FOR HOUSING IS STILL ESCALATED, THERE'S A SHORTAGE OF LABOR, BECAUSE THE MATERIALS OF THE END OF THE DAY. AS WE SLOWDOWN IN THE HOUSING MARKET WE REESTABLISH A NEW EQUILIBRIUM. I THINK WE ARE GOING TO SEE HIS HOUSING COSTS COME DOWN OVER THE NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, NOT CONSIDERABLY BUT MORE STABILIZED AND MORE PREDICTABLE. AND I THINK THAT'S WHAT REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS IN THE CONSUMER IS LOOKING FOR. PREDICTABILITY. WE HAVEN'T HAD THAT SENSE OF HER DEBILITY. ALIX: RESETTING THAT EQUILIBRIUM. THANK YOU, JOHN FISH. GOING BACK TO TECH WE HAVE THE GLOBAL AD SLAM HITTING ALPHABET. WE WILL LOOK AT WHAT THAT SPELLS , THOSE WILL BE OUT AFTER THE CLOSING BELL TODAY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KEEPING UP TODAY NEWSOM AROUND THE WORLD, NEW BRITISH PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK HAS DELAYED AN ECONOMIC STRATEGY ANNOUNCEMENT DUE TO BE DELIVERED ON MONDAY. IT WILL BE RELEASED ON NOVEMBER 17. HE SEEKING MORE TIME TO MAKE WHAT HIS OFFICE CALLS THE RIGHT DECISIONS ON THE ENERGY AND BRITISH ECONOMY. THE GOVERNMENT SEEKING A TEST TO PHILLY FISCAL HOLE. PRESIDENT BIDEN CONGRATULATED THE NEW BRITISH PRIME MINISTER IN A PHONE CALL. THE TWO DISCUSS THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE AND CHALLENGES ARISING FROM CHINA. THEY ALSO TALKED OF THE UNRESOLVED ISSUE OF THE IRISH BORDER AFTER BREXIT. EUROPE IS RUNNING OUT OF TIME TO ACT ON NATURAL GAS BEFORE WINTER. THEY CAN'T AGREE ON WHAT THE PRICE CAP SHOULD BE. THERE IS A GLUT OF GAS IN EUROPE THANKS IN PART TO THE WEATHER THAT'S BECAUSE THE SENSE OF URGENCY TO FADE. THE NEW REPORT FROM THE UNITED NATIONS PAINS A GRIM PICTURE OF GLOBAL WARNING SAYING IT'S SUCH A WARM BY MORE THAN TWO DEGREES CELSIUS BY THE END OF THE CENTURY'S BY PLANS TO CUT GREENHOUSE EMISSIONS. THE GOOD NEWS IS PROJECTIONS SHOW EMISSIONS WILL TAKE -- KEEP PACE AFTER 2030. NEW YORK IS STILL DOMESTIC MOST SPENCER RENTAL MARKET IN THE U.S.. BOSTON HAS PASSED SAN FRANCISCO FOR SECOND PLACE ON THE LIST A COURT AND TO RENTAL LISTING COMPANIES, OF THE MEDIUM ONE-BEDROOM RENT IS NOW $3860, A BOSTON ROSEN WAS 6% THIS MONTH. WHILE SAN FRANCISCO IS $40 LESS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: YOU'VE NASDAQ 100 JUST NOW DOWN BY 7/10 OF 1%. ALPHABET SHARES ARE LOWER BUT OFF THE LOWS OF THE SESSION REPORTING WEAKER THAN EXPECTED THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE AS THE CFO WARNED ABOUT CHALLENGING TIMES AHEAD AND SLOWING AD SPENDING. JOINING US IS ED LUDLOW. WHAT WERE SOME OF YOUR TAKEAWAYS IN TERMS OF WHAT WE KNEW COMING INTO THIS AND WHAT SURPRISED YOU? ED: WE KNEW THERE WAS SOFTNESS IN THE APPETIZING MARKET. IN ALPHABET'S CASE IT WAS HOW RESILIENT THE CORE SEARCH BUSINESS WOULD BE. IT WAS NOT RESILIENT. IT'S INTERESTING IN THAT CONVERSATION, SHE PUT EMPHASIS ON THE WORD LAPPING. IN OTHER WORDS, A TOUGH YEAR ON YEAR COMPARISONS. A FANTASTIC CHART IF WE CAN BRING IT UP, THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO THEY WERE SEEING INCREDIBLE GROWTH. THE OTHER WAY OF LOOKING AT THIS IS THE ENVIRONMENT IN THE MARKET HAS CHANGED. THE OTHER WAY OF LOOKING AT IT AS WELL IS THAT THIS IS THE FIRST QUARTER SINCE THE SECOND QUARTER IN 2020, OF THE PANDEMIC QUARTER WHERE ALPHABET HAS NOT REGISTERED DOUBLE DIGITS OF GROWTH. CLEARLY THE GROWTH STORY IS OVER HERE. THE IMPACTS OF THE SLOWDOWN IN THE AD MARKET, ALPHABET IS NOT IMMUNE. GUY: DOES IT GET SUSTAINED I GUESS IS THE QUESTION? IS THIS SOMETHING WE WILL HAVE TO LIVE WITH QUARTER AFTER QUARTER. ED: I THING LANGUAGE IS IMPORTANT. WHAT WAS SET ON THE PHONE WAS THE MACRO ENVIRONMENT IS CHALLENGING AND IT WILL CONTINUE TO LINGER AND BE CHALLENGING. THAT'S NOT A STATEMENT FOR SOMEONE WHO THINKS THINGS WILL IMPROVE IN THE NEAR TERM INTO THE LAST THREE MONTHS OF THIS YEAR OR INTO 2023. THERE'S ALWAYS FIGHTING TALK. THIS REAL EMPHASIS ABOUT THE PROSPECT OF AI. THEY TALK ABOUT HOW COMING OUT OF THE LAST RECESSION AND FINANCIAL CRISIS 2008 ALPHABET OR WHAT WAS THEN GOOGLE CLEARED THE WAY FOR MOBILE. PEOPLE ENGAGING ON THEIR CELL PHONE. WITH THE NEXT DRIVER OF GROWTH IN THE STORY THEY ARE TRYING TO SELL TO THE STREET IS THE NEXT DRIVER WILL BE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. YOU LOOK AT WHERE THEY MISSED IN PARTICULAR, YOUTUBE SALES REALLY WIDE OF THE MARK. FIGHTING TALK THERE THAT YES TIKTOK IS CLEARLY A RIVAL BECAUSE IS A LOT OF CONFIDENCE IN YOUTUBE SHORTS AND DOUBLING DOWN ON VIDEO. SO THERE ARE POCKETS OF WHERE GROWTH CAN CONTINUE INCLUDING THE CLOUD THAT THE BIGGER PICTURE IS NOT THE SAME AS IT WAS THE SAME TIME OF YEAR AGO. ALIX: WHAT IS THIS MEAN FOR MEDA AFTER THE BELL TODAY? DOES THIS REVISE HOW YOU ARE LOOKING AT THOSE NUMBERS? ED: WHEN WE HAD SNAPS ON THIS DROP LAST WEEK WE WERE KIND OF SHOCKED BY WHAT HAPPED -- SHOCKED BY WHAT HAPPENED. THE BIGGEST QUESTION IS HOW TRANSITORY ARE THESE ISSUES. ARE THEY SPECIFIC TO SNAP BECAUSE OF THE DEMOGRAPHICS THEY TARGET OR WE'VE SEEN WEAKNESS IN ITS CORE SEARCH BUSINESS AND IN YOUTUBE I THINK THERE'S A REAL CONCERN FOR META-WHICH IS ALREADY REACTED IN ADVANCE OF THIS. WE REPORTED ABOUT HEADCOUNT PRODUCTION BECAUSE OF THE CHANGING GLOBAL ECONOMY. I THING WE ARE ON ALERT AND WE, IF YOU LOOK AT THE REACTION OF THE NASDAQ 100 IN TECH STOCKS, OF THE MOMENTUM WE HAD INTO THIS WEEK IS OVER. GUY: DO WE KNOW WHO'S NOT ADVERTISING? WHERE IS THE SLOWDOWN HAPPENING? ARE THERE SPECIFIC AREAS WE CAN FOCUS ON? ED: I ASKED AND SAID WHICH GEOGRAPHIES, WHICH INDUSTRIES DOES THIS DIRECTLY RELATE TO INFLATION HURTING THE CONSUMER AND THEREFORE CONSUMERS NOT SEARCHING FOR HIGHER END PRODUCTS OR VACATIONS AND SHE FRANKLY SAID WE DON'T DISCLOSE THAT KIND OF INFORMATION. WE DON'T BREAK IT DOWN. THE TELLTALE SIGNS ARE IF YOU LOOK AT YOUTUBE FOR EXAMPLE THIS SAW PULLBACK IN ADVERTISING BUDGETS BOTH ON BRANDON IN DIRECT RESPONSE ADS. DIFFERENT BREADTH OF DIFFERENT TYPES OF ADVERTISEMENTS. SO IT LOOKS LIKE THIS IS PRETTY WIDESPREAD I DIDN'T GET A READ OUT ON WHETHER THIS IS A EUROPEAN ISSUE LIKE WE SAW EARLIER WHEN THE WAR IN UKRAINE STARTED OR IF IT'S A U.S. ISSUE. ALIX: DO YOU GET THE IMPRESSION IT'S A SHORT-TERM ISSUE OR IT COULD REALLY EXTEND AS INFLATION COMES DOWN QUICKLY AND WE START TO FEEL BETTER AND AD REVENUE CAN BOUNCE BACK WOULD YOU GET A SENSE IT'S MORE CONSERVATIVE FOR LONGER. ED: I THINK THE SELL SIDE'S REACTION IS A RESULT WE SAW OVERNIGHT NOT JUST FROM ALPHABET FOR -- BUT FROM MICROSOFT AS WELL THAT TALKED ABOUT WEAKNESS IN THE PC MARKET BEING ONGOING DOES NOT BODE WELL FOR THE FINAL THREE MONTHS OF THIS YEAR AND THE HOLIDAY IN PARTICULAR. WE WENT INTO THIS QUARTER KNOWING THE EPS FOR THE BIG FIVE WOULD DROP YEAR ON YEAR BUT IF YOU EXTRAPOLATE THAT OUT INTO NEXT YEAR WE THOUGHT THERE WOULD BE AN EARNINGS RECOVERY INTO 2023 BECAUSE THE BIGGER PICTURE WOULD RECOVER, I DO WONDER NOW HOW MUCH THAT QUESTION IS IN TACT WHETHER WE DO SEE A RECOVERY AND IF IT'S A MORE SUSTAINED SOFTNESS PARTICULARLY IN THE ADVERTISING MARKET. GUY: GREAT STUFF, THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. FANTASTIC AS EVER. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > TIME FOR THE BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH, A LOOK AT THE BIGGEST BUSINESS STORIES. MORTGAGE RATES IN THE U.S. HAVE GONE OVER 7% GOING TO THE MORTGAGE BANKERS ASSOCIATION. IT FOUND THE CONTRACT RATE ON THE 30 YEAR LOAN ROSE TO 7.2% LAST WEEK, IT EXTENDS A STRONG STEEP OF INCREASES IN HOUSING DEMAND. CASH FLOW SURGED AS THEY STARTED DELIVERIES OF THE LINER. THEY WERE WELL ABOVE ESTIMATES WHICH OVERSHADOWED LOSSES FROM THE BOEINGS DEFENSE STTE -- PORTION BREAD -- PORTION. HARLEY DAVIDSON SAW SALES REBOUND FROM A PRODUCTION SLOWDOWN. THEY WERE ANY TO RAISE PRICES TO OFFSET HIGHER INFLATION. INTEL'S SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY RAISED 806 TO $1 MILLION IN ONE OF THE BIGGEST U.S. IPOS OF THE YEAR. THE COMPANY HAS A MARKET VALUE OF ABOUT $16.7 MILLION. THAT IS YOUR LATEST BUSINESS FLASH. ALIX: FORMER U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN SAID MARKET WATCHERS WERE TOO SANGUINE ABOUT RISKS TO THE ECONOMY A YEAR AGO AND NOW TO ALARMIST ABOUT THE THREATS PRESENTED BY INFLATION WITH THE FEDS TIGHTENING. > > YOU ARE GOING TO SEE INFLATION IN THE U.S. BEGIN TO COME UNDER CONTROL. IT WILL PROBABLY BE TWO YEARS BUT YOU'RE GOING TO BEGIN TO SEE THAT I THINK RELATIVELY QUICKLY AND I THINK PEOPLE ARE OVERESTIMATING THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S ACTIONS JUST AS THEY UNDERESTIMATED IT. ALIX: -- GUY: SPEAKING AT THE SAUDI FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE EARLIER ON. INTERESTING TO HEAR WHAT HE HAS TO SAY. AN INCREASING PUSHBACK IN EUROPE AS TO THE ECB IS UP TO. YOU'VE JUST SEEN THE BANK OF CANADA GO 50 RATHER THAN 75. IT IS GROWING NERVOUS ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE ECONOMY. ANY MEANS THAT HAS TO SLOW DOWN AT THIS POINT. IT COULD STILL GO ALONG WAY IN TERMS OF RAISING RATES. ALIX: WHAT DOES A PIVOT ACTUALLY MEAN BECAUSE IF YOU'RE GOING FROM 75 TO 50. A YEAR AGO WE WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS. SO YOU'RE SORT OF SLOWING DOWN BIG HIKES. IS THAT ENOUGH FOR A PIVOT? ALIX: IF YOU EXTRAPOLATE 75, 15 -- 50, 25, MAYBE IT'S THE START OF THE PIVOT. I GET WHAT YOU'RE SAYING. I THINK WERE GETTING INTO TERRITORY HERE WERE WE DEFINE ALL OF THIS. I THINK IT'S GOING TO GET REALLY DIFFERENT. THE FACT MAJOR CENTRAL BANK SEEMS MAYBE -- SEES A REASON NOT TO GO 75 IS INTERESTING. ALIX: IF YOU WAIT AND SORT OF SLOW IT DOWN INFLATION STAYS HIGHER ACCELERATES THEN YOU'RE AT A REAL PROBLEM IN YOUR REALLY CHOOSING BETWEEN GROWTH AND HIGHER INFLATION. THAT ARGUMENT IS A BIT MORE THEORETICAL HERE IN THE U.S.. GUY: YOU LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE AUSTRALIANS AS WELL. THEY ONLY WENT 25. THE MARKET IS EXPECTING MORE AND YOU SEE THE INFLATION DATA WE'VE HAD OUT TODAY SHOWS ONGOING INFLATIONARY PRESSURES WITHIN THAT ECONOMY. WE WILL TALK MORE ABOUT THIS WITH THE ECB COMING UP. HUGE STORY TOMORROW. WE ARE TREADING FOR THE STOXX 600 UP BY AROUND HALF OF 1%. THE CABLE RATE WHICH WENT EVEN HIGHER ABOUT 116 NOW. UP BY 1.5%. -- 1.15%. THE MARKET SEEMS TO BE REACTING WELL TO THAT. THE POUND CERTAINLY ON THE FRONT FOOT. INTERESTING EARNINGS IN EUROPE. HEINEKEN DOWN BY 5.44%. THE IMPACT INFLATION IS HAVING ON DEMAND. THAT FEEDS BACK INTO THE CENTRAL BANK STORY. THE CHIEF ECONOMIST WILL BE JOINING US NEXT. THAT'S NEXT, THE CLOSES COMING UP. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.