We have the Bank of Canada rate decision, and in a surprise move, the Bank of Canada has increased rates by less than expected. Only a 50 basis point increase from the Bank of Canada at three point seventy five percent is where the rate is right now. We were expecting the rate to go to as high as 4 percent. Once again, the Bank of Canada raising rates, but by less than expected. And you can see the Canadian dollar dropping as we are getting this news. I want to bring in our guests right now to go through some of this. We've got Diana Attic Door, the head of trading at Barometer Capital. And Warren, lovely, chief rage strategist at National Bank. I'm going to go through before I get some of your comments, some of the headlines, because even though we got this smaller than expected rate increase at 50 basis points, the Bank of Canada maintaining that sentence, we will need rates to rise further given high inflation. So they're not totally abandoning their hawkish stance. Warren, perhaps I'll start with you. Is this a very large surprise that we only got that smaller rate increase? Well, I think if you look at what we were expecting in financial markets and what we had discounted, there were a number of traders anticipating a larger move. I'll be honest, I was expecting a more aggressive move myself. I think, you know, really what you're seeing is the bank contending with these conflicting forces of an economy that is slowing quite rapidly and inflation that is still stubbornly high. So they opted for the smaller move, but the hawkish stance to indicate that rates still need to move up from here. And you mentioned the tension that the bank has to deal with inflation on one side, which is officially their job, but growth on the other side. And here's something that the Bank of Canada says A technical recession is just as likely as small growth. Do you agree with that? Yeah, I think that's a pretty fair assessment. Look, we know that interest rate hikes are working. The housing market is correcting, correcting significantly. We've seen sentiment indicators from businesses and consumers turn quite sour. So we should be bracing for at least a couple of quarters of little to no growth, negative growth, maybe meeting that technical definition of recession. And again, that's just interest rates doing their work. The growth projections have also been revised lower to just under 1 percent next year and 2 percent in 2024. So they have reduced their forecast from where we saw in July. Diane, I want to bring you in because you apply what's going on with central banks to the portfolio, whether it's the BSE or any other central banks around the world. Equity investors are thirsting for some kind of some kind of Fitbit or just some kind of link would disqualify. So we're always looking for what the market has already priced in the news. In the news, 75 beats, 50 beats in the market and what the trajectory is fastest rate hike in history. But it's always about what the market has priced in and markets have priced in quite a lot. So when something like this happens and traders are expecting 75 beeps and that's what they're ready for, this is a bit of a relief from that perspective. We see the economic data coming off. We are hoping that central banks go from being reactive to proactive. And granted, they had to be reactive to a very surprising and high inflation number all of a sudden. But maybe it's it's time after this kind of speed and magnitude of rate hike to start being more reactive to what was and wait out what's happening. So from a portfolio perspective, this certainly gives us an understanding that maybe the central banks are understanding that they have to perhaps see what the fallout are.