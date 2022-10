00:00

What exactly is the process today, when are we expecting him to have his cabinet in place? Well, Francine, you'll have to forgive me for having a bout of deja vu, because we were only here seven weeks ago. Pretty soon it's going to be the third British prime minister in just two months. And it's the same usual dance at the moment. Ministers have been heading in for the last cabinet meeting with less trust. The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt had to say was looking quite chipper. Not sure I could say the same about Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, after a cabinet. Trust is going to make a speech out here at 10, 15 a.m. She and she soon will head to Buckingham Palace to see the king, and then she soon will come back. Eleven thirty five to make his own speech. It's going to be interesting to see how he reflects on his becoming prime minister. As you say, he is the first British Asian prime minister yesterday. Joe Biden, US president, said that it was a groundbreaking milestone. He was speaking at a divinely event. And it will also be interesting to see how much she soon reflects on his vision for the economy. His 86 second speech yesterday was the first we'd heard from him publicly since the summer leadership campaign. But of course, much has changed in the economic and international context since then. But he did resist the temptation to say, I told you so when trust and mix was imploding. And then later in the day, we can expect to hear who he's picking for his cabinet. He said it will be a government of all talents and it's going to have to be because this Tory party, after 12 years in government, is tired. It's divided. But his message to his employees yesterday was unite or die. So who's tipped to be in the soon at Cabinet? Lizzie? But as I say, Jeremy Hunt was looking chipper. He is tipped to be staying and to be going ahead with his medium term fiscal plan. On October the 1st. First, the head of the Bank of England's November, the third decision. That means, though, that some of the key Sunni allies like Mel Stride, Steve Berkeley, may get other roles, perhaps stride for chief secretary to the treasury. That's what I'm hearing. And then the other question is, does James cleverly stay as foreign secretary to spend Wallace, say, as defense secretary, or does Penny Mordaunt, Sue Knox, leadership rival, get a consolation prize? Will there even be jobs for Boris Johnson in this trust? Less trust across capsule knock out of her cabinet. Short lived as it has been. So lots of Palins in terms of party unity. But the other thing that's, you know, it's going to have to do if he wants to be successful is to embed some wily political operators, perhaps people like Oliver Dowden, because this was proved to be one of his short comings in that debacle over his wife's tax affairs. And perhaps one of the reasons that he didn't beetle is trust in that some much leadership contest.