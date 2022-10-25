Roubini Says US Faces a 'Confluence of Megathreats'

00:00

We're sitting in a wood paneled Davos like bar and there's a very famous secretary of treasury sitting somewhat near us. And you and I walked through the excesses of 0 5 0 6 and you nailed 2008. Are we there again? Yes, we're here again. But in addition to the economic, monetary and financial risks and there are new ones now we're going towards stagflation that we have never seen since the 70s. In the book, I point out that there are also geopolitical risk like we are on a confrontation. We have some revisionist powers like China, Russia, Iran or Korea that are challenging the geopolitical order that the US and the West. And that's going to lead potentially to conflict. There are environmental risks that are very severe. There are health risks coming from pandemics. And there is a relation between global climate change and pandemics. There are technological risks coming from a machine learning, robotic automation, the selection of jobs. There's a backlash against globalization. And we're going to go to a world that is the global ISE. There are political risk. We have polarization and we have radical extremist party of the extreme right and extreme left coming to power both in advanced economies and in emerging markets. And on top of it, we have amount of the debt like we have never seen before. Explicit that, well, that's anyone he it as well. Right. Where is the confluence of all these mega threats? Don't forget, the Lipski at IMF was heated about the debt buildup on the back of your book. You've got a guy named Rogoff from Harvard, Bremmer of Eurasia. Dr. El-Erian from Cambridge. Martin Wolf, always wonderful DFT. And at the very top, the quote of the season from Taleb, The Gravity's Return to the Physics. We've got a higher real yield now. We've got a risk free rate now. What are the ramifications in our economic system that the gravity is returned to our physics? Well, there were many insolvent agents in the economy goes private and public debt as a share of GDP has gone from 20 percent to 350 globally between 2000 and today. In advanced economies, more like 420 and rising in the U.S. is now higher than after the Great Depression and after World 2. And we're not out of a Great Depression or a major war. And until now, even if we had zombie households, corporates, banks, shadow banks, governments, countries that were bailed out, there would have been now during the global financial crisis. Zero policy rates, negative quantitative easing, credit easing. And even during the Covid crisis, many of them were fragile. They were bailed out again. We went back to get even more of the same this time around. Instead, it's different because we have so much that and central banks like the Fed have to increase interest rates to fight inflation. So they zombie institutions are going to go bankrupt. That's why not only we're going to have inflation and stagflation, but whatever stagflation or that crisis in the 70s, we had negative supply shocks, 73, 79, but with very low debt ratios. So we didn't have a debt crisis in advanced economies. We had one in Latin America, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil borrowed too much in the 70s where Volcker jacked up interest rates 20 percent. They went bankrupt after the GFC. We had the debt problem, mortgages, they had housing that bank that and where the debt crisis by was a negative aggregate demand shock and therefore we had lost elation and deflation. Today we have the worst of the 70s with a massive amount of stagflation, very negative supply shock. In the book, identify eleven new ones over the medium term and at the same time where that ratio like we have never seen before. So we get stagflation. That's.