Nouriel Roubini on Economic Threats, Dollar and Fed

00:00

I'm going to go back and want to give people a little vignette of years of my relationship. We're sitting in a wood paneled Davos like bar and there's a very famous secretary of Treasury sitting somewhat near us. And you and I walked through the excesses of 0 5 0 6 and you nailed 2008. Are we there again? Yes, we're here again. But in addition to the economic, monetary and financial risks and there are new ones now we're going towards stagflation that we have never seen since the 70s. In the book, I point out that there are also geopolitical risk like we are on a confrontation. We have some revisionist powers like China, Russia, Iran, North Korea that are challenging the geopolitical order of the U.S. and the West. And that's going to lead potentially to conflict. There are environmental risks that are very severe. There are health risks coming from pandemics. And there is a relation between global climate change and pandemics. There are technological risks coming from a machine learning, robotic automation, the selection of jobs. There's a backlash against globalization. And we're going to go to a world that is the global ISE. There are political risk with polarization and we have radical extremist party of the extreme right and extreme left coming to power both in advanced economies and in emerging markets. And on top of it, we have amount of the debt like we have never seen before. Explicit that. Well, that's what he said as well. Right. So it's a confluence of all these mega threats. Let us not forget, the Lipski at IMF was heated about the debt buildup on the back of your book. You've got a guy named Rogoff from Harvard, Bremmer of Eurasia. Dr. El-Erian from Cambridge. Martin Wolf, always wonderful DFT. And at the very top, the quote of the season from Taleb, The Gravity's Return to the Physics. We've got a higher real yield now. We've got a risk free rate now. What are the ramifications in our economic system that the gravity is returned to our physics? Well, there are many insolvent agents in the economy goes private and public debt as a share of GDP has gone from 20 percent to 350 globally between 2000 and today. In advanced economies, more like 420 and rising in the U.S. is now higher than after the Great Depression and after world two. And we are not out of a Great Depression or a major war. And until now, even if we had zombie households, corporates, banks, shadow banks, governments, countries that were bailed out, there have been now during the global financial crisis. Zero policy rates, negative quantitative easing, credit easing. And even during the corporate crisis, many of them were too fragile. They were bailed out again. We went back to get even more of the same. This time around instead is different because we have so much debt and central banks like the Fed have to increase interest rates to fight inflation. So they are zombie institutions are going to go bankrupt. That's why not only we're going to have inflation and stagflation, but will ever stagflation or that crisis. In the 70s, we had negative supply shock, 73, 79, but with very low debt ratios. So we didn't have a debt crisis in advanced economies where the only Latin America, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil borrowed too much in the 70s, where Volcker jacked up interest rates 20 percent that went bankrupt after the GFC. We had the debt problems, mortgages, they had housing that bank that and where the debt crisis was a negative aggregate demand shock and therefore we had lost elation and deflation. Today we have the wars of the 70s with a massive amount of stagflation, very negative supply shock in the book, identify 11 new ones over the medium term and at the same time where that ratio like we have never seen before. So we get stagflation. That doesn't give us the eleven. Seems Jonah will be here. I was waiting for the elephants. Did you use this phrase in there? I could tell you this in the sound bite about 11:00 and I'm not going to give you said zombie institutions. Where are they? And are you talking about countries now and not companies? Not households, not private balance sheets? Are you talking about country sovereigns? Jonathan Ferro? Well, there are plenty of sovereigns that are in trouble in emerging markets. We know what is happening in Lebanon. What is happening in Zambia? What has happened in Sri Lanka. And there is about 40 of them that the IMF and the World Bank said that they were on the verge of having that crisis severe, that crisis because of what's happening. And look what happened to the United Kingdom that now has standards. We place thing like an emerging market with the fiscal stimulus reckless, forcing the Bank of England essentially to monetize it. And then the currency falling rates going much higher until they reverse themselves. So it has happened in Greece. It's happening in the UK. It could happen in Italy. Of course, we have a large number of not only emerging markets that are threatened, but also of advanced economies. So there sorts. So over the last 10 years, we've had a series of countercyclical circuit break. Yes. Fiscal had the capacity to do that. Central banks had the capacity to do that. Now seemingly we're questioning the capacity of those institutions, central banks, sovereigns to be able to do so this time around. You offer solutions in this book to what aren't they? Well, for every one of these mega threads, there is a. Solution, but then there are two final chapter one about a dystopian future where all these threats materialize. They feed on each other and it's not just the end of the world economy could be even a global war. And there is a less dystopian future in chapter twelve where we have the policies nationally and internationally that leads us to a better outcome. The problem is that both domestic political constraints and geopolitical and political constraints to achieving the best solution. And I'll give you an example of global climate change domestically in this country. Half of the country doesn't believe into it, too. There is a conflict between generation, the young people who care about the future. They are the class at the international level that is a free rider problem. If a country cuts emissions to zero, nobody else does it, then they don't get benefit then only the cost, and not because of geopolitics. While taming India and China, you should cut their emissions RTS the next 20 years, but we create the problem. In the last 200 years, 90 percent of the stock of emission came from advanced economies and nowhere is that in them longer. Don't become rich because that is a problem. It's true the flow of emissions coming mostly from China and India. So there are four elements of conflict, two domestic and international that they essentially implied that we're not going to find the right solution. So there's a lots of greenwashing getting wishing didn't fig leaves. Lot of the energy is just talk and no action. Glasgow cop was just a total failure in or slow motion train wreck. Which goes to your point, John, about electric vehicles that I fancied around David Ingles. It hasn't happened to Avis in the United States because they're green. There is an issue, though, going forward with the central banks and whether a lot of your thesis scenario is predicated on their inability to go through with what they need to do to get inflation down. Is that your base case? Is that the most likely outcome? Yep. Right now, all central banks are playing tough and talking tough and acting tough, hawkish because they have a problem of credibility. But in my view, there are two problems. One probably is that if they tried to get to 2 percent inflation, that caused a recession. And this recession is not going to be short and shallow is not going to be gone, then by now it is not going to be cleaned any longer. Two quarters of negative growth, then inflation collapses and NIKKEI again in the book. Explain all the reasons why is going to be a severe recession because of the DAX ratio. Because we are going into fiscal and monetary tightening. And at the same time you not only have an economic crash, you're going to have also fiscal crash. We are not only in fiscal dominance in this game of chicken between Treasury and Central Bank, but doing what the folks at the Bank of International Settlement call a debt trap that is so much private and public debt that if central banks try to fight inflation, they cause a crash of financial markets and not just the stock market. That's the least important credit market. Bond markets and that crash and financial crash feeds on the economic crash and vice versa. And therefore, they're going to win power. And they're gonna blink. And the first one was the Bank of England. The Fed is going to do the same. This is gonna do the same. Have you been surprised that we haven't seen some sort of catalyst, some sort of financial stress so far, given how quickly, quickly the Fed has already hiked rates? Well, we have not yet seen it. Some people worry there's some major financial institution not in the US may go bust. I think that the financials, three things are gonna become more severe, too, because right now the Fed is on the way to go from 3 towards 5 percent. You already have a stock market down 25 percent. NASDAQ given more public reads 33 percent. You have the crush of Mimi of spark, bubble of the creep, the bubble, private equity, venture capital growth. Everything is down. Credit is down. Leverage in the market is shutting down. The yellow market shutting down. And the only thing there used to be safe, there were government bonds. Now the prices correlated positively to equities because when inflation is rising, you lose money and your equity side lose money on your bond side. Yields have gone from 1 to 4 and the price action downward on bond has been worse than in equities 30 percent losses or any 60, 40, 70, 30. The oddest part of the portfolio lost money on both hands. There was no to wait. Even cash give you a negative real return because of inflation. Now that I've done things that can protect against this Taylor Riggs. But they are not the traditional ones. You're a man of high conviction. We know that. You've also got some very smart friends. Get any pushback to this book that's convinced you? Absolutely. Anything makes you rethink how bad things might be and possibly made you think that possibly they could turn out better than you think. Honestly, everyone was right there at any level. As I said, the tragedy you're talking about, they're all too real. Of course, there may be solution to them. And I discussed them chapter by chapter in the final chapter about the less dystopian future. But think of it this way. I have gray hair. I grew up in the 60s, 70s in Ian in Italy. At that time, did I ever hear about climate change? Was a concept that what about the nuclear war? After that, the time within Soviet U.S. there was nothing there worried about destroying most jobs, where in the winter we had a stable democracy. We didn't have pandemics. Last time around was 1918. We had low debt ratios with low implicit debt because there was no aging population and all unfunded liabilities. There were no major financial or economic crises. This is a quantum shift. There was a period in 1945. And the mid 80s, that was something of a staple. Peter, the global prosperity. Well, for peace and so on today. These are traits that did not exist. And those traits are more similar to the periods in 1918, 1945 where Anna Edwards were one where were to the Great Depression, trade war, financial crises, inflation, hyperinflation, deflation, Nazis, fascists in Germany, Italy, France. Spain and Japan. And World War 2. And then with the Holocaust. And then when the Korean War. Yeah. As Neil Fergus on on Bloomberg is saying right now in his column this week, he says, We'll be lucky if you repeat the 1970s because it's more possible we end up lagging than him. Fourth is meaning he's talking about World War 3. I love Neil, but can we be clear? That wasn't a column. That was a book on Bloomberg opinion. And if you read that he said that so long, how low can you town, Neil? Columns are short. I love this column. And it goes, you know, he's speaking about and he's speaking about the fact that is a meaningful chance that we have flow inflict between and I write about in my own book. There is a chapter about the new Cold War between us and these revisionist power, and they say it could end up in Ottawa. It's a significant risk. I want to go to the past and I was so pleased that you mentioned on page 37 your colleague, Alberto Alix Steel. I still can't believe we lost him. It's such a young age. You two looked at the politics of our economic system, Roubini and Albert Alberto NYSE. I want to bring it forward to where we are now, which is a massive dollar shortage in central banks. They've got a plan, but they're going to be overrun by a global dollar shortage. Any. And frankly, in developing economies is well. Is there a dollar shortage now? Is that the catalyst for central banks to blink is going to be one of the cartels? That is a dollar shortage and there is an interest in the United States is particularly dramatic for GM. In terms of trade shock, those that are importing commodities, they have it rising interest rates because of what the Fed does and have their own domestic inflation and the weakening of the currency that increases the real value in local currency over there on that. So for them, it is a perfect storm. Some of them have a lot of reserves. Some of them don't have reserves. Some of them receive IMF money. But that is right now the strength of the dollar. Is implying even further tightening of financial conditions in the rest of the world. Now, I think that eventually the dollar is going to have to fall very sharply because we have a twin fiscal and current account deficits. In other advanced economies, you have a fiscal deficit. But if a current account surplus and now we're essentially using the dollar, is this tool of national security and foreign policy where weapon izing it. We saw sanctions against Russia, against Iran, North Korea, China. We're starting, by the way. Well, CAC war with China, economic water is what will be sanctions a must for dollar weakness. How do we get there? Forget about this plaza. It's because now, if left, is going to be essentially the Fed, the wimping out. Once you see a severe recession ending up, I mean, that means blinking, right? Yeah. They're going to blink and wind power because you'll have a severe recession whimper that I have a new event and I'm sure a mega out. Well, either you are a hot hardcore, you are a wimp or a dog in this case, but that's gonna happen. And once the Fed is going to essentially prevent an economic and financial crisis or tried to prevent it by essentially stop raising rates, even inflation is too high, then the dollar is going to start to fall sharply weaken. That's going to be the trigger for the raising of the dollar is, of course, that tight monetary policy. A viewer wrote in and wants to know what you're doing with your money. Considering that it seems pretty bleak out there. You just stuffed into a mattress. No, you don't. Stuffing into my face because then even cash loses money because of inflation. There are three solutions to the problems of inflation debasement of fiat currency, political and geopolitical risk and environmental risk. Solution number one is to have very, very short term treasuries that are in rates and under the price action of long bonds that have a fall in their price. Secondly, you want to be in two tapes, even if tapes right now have not yet done well because inflation expectations have not yet. The anchor. I think you want to go into gold and precious metal again. Gold has not done very well because you had tight monetary policy, a strong dollar. But if central banks are going to blink and without gold is going to rise in value. Those are going to rise in value also because they're enemies of the U.S. are subject to sanctions. China and I was worried. There are three dollars of reserves in dollar to move to other things. The euro and yen that can be seized. The only thing that cannot be seized is gold. Of course, not involved in New York or London, but in Beijing or in Moscow and so on. And finally, appropriate types of real estate that are environmentally resilient because of real estate compared to equities in a recession does well because you have more pricing power for rents and so on. So a combination of these assets provide you optimized way a hedge against some of this tendency. On the flip side, you've always been brilliant and leverage in the system. I'm on credit and we've heard from. Fund manager after another that there is resilience in this corporate credit sector. Even with the debt that they have, even with the low coupons that they're currently paying, that will we set higher? Do you disagree? Do you think that people are overly sanguine about the upcoming credit cycle? You right before the Covid crisis, the Fed was writing reports on financial stability, pointing out the leverage of the corporate sector. Of course, high yield and fallen angels. But then during Covid, these folks should have gone bust. But they were bailed out. We bought even high yield DAX. You remember commercial paper and everybody under the sun saw this. Zombies were bailed out and the excesses of having leveraged loans see a laws called light got even worse and people have got even more in debt that this time around the party is over it because the Fed for now will have to raise rates. Does that sort of observation I'm going to become impossible and you get the double whammy for those corporates. You get a piano because the income is going to fall because of recession and you'll get there. That problem with that service Stephen Engle rising and therefore there'll be corporate debt crisis, one where avoided during the GFC and during the Covid crisis is snoring. Now they see a low in leverage or a market are shutting down right now. I want to get to Chapter 12. You talk about a more optimistic future, utopian future. You started by quoting the economist Yogi Berra. I thought that was very good. You go right in there about predictions. Yogi in the future and all that. How do you get from Yogi Berra to a more optimistic future? Well, the model of RTS future starts. We've essentially technological innovations like, for example, I don't think is going to be renewable. Maybe fusion fusion happens. Then you can have unlimited amount of essentially energy, a chip cost. We have no greenhouse gas emissions. We look like we are. However, only 15 to 20 years away from fusion become a reality if it comes faster than we can increase the economic pie. We're gonna reduce the cost of energy, going to stop greenhouse gas emissions. We can grow more. What about everywhere, actually? What about our fractured political system, whether it's Italy in the turn there to the right or what we see in the election year coming up in two weeks? How do we get be on this fractured political system? For now, we're going to go to a world that is even more divided domestically. There's more polarization, there's lack of partisanship, and it's happening. I mean, you have authoritarian regimes in power. You have Putin in Russia. You have Erdogan in Turkey. You have Kozinski in Poland. You have Orban in Hungary. You have meloni in Italy. You have these Nazi Swedish Democrats now in Sweden. You had the Brexit phenomenon. You had the Trump phenomenon. And in Latin America, I used to be only Venezuela, Argentina, populists of the left. But the last two year old Chile, Ecuador rule Colombia. Is going to be either the right or the left. Turns out a little less. So that's where we're going. Unfortunately, is a world that is not liberal democracy. If you sold the movie rights yet not.