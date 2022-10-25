Nouriel Roubini on Economic Threats, Dollar and Fed

More From Bloomberg Surveillance
- 01:52
Dollar's Rise a 'Slow-Burn' Negative for Issuers, Says PGIM's Tipp
- 01:51
Roubini Says the Fed Will 'Wimp Out' on Rates
- 03:34
Roubini Says US Faces a 'Confluence of Megathreats'
- 06:19
GM CEO Barra on Third-Quarter, Supply Chain, EV Demand
Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.