00:00

I think February 24th was a massive pivot change in the world, it kind of woke us up this illusion that the Western world had, that somehow peace is at hand and you don't really worry about it. That was a mistake. And around that immediately is, you know, national security is energy security is food security. It's perfectly reasonable that countries say, how can I protect myself by diversifying my supply chains, et cetera. But at the root of all this, in my view, is American leadership. If you don't have strong American leadership and not ugly American leadership, not our way or the highway, but just as a coalescing thing for the Western world, you can have chaos like you see in Ukraine. And this nuclear blackmail is the worst thing that we've seen in our lifetimes. And it's also teaching the rest. The world is OK. So if we're not sitting here in a couple hundred years, it'll be nuclear proliferation. It's not gonna be climate change. And I think we've got to be very careful how we view that kind of thing. And I think for America to do it right, I'm going to go back to a CAC said, I think the world lost a lot by not traveling for two years. I mean, I think it's important to sit down. I had a wonderful dinner last night with funny people I've known here for, you know, for 15 or 20 years. And you know how much you'll learn and you'll listen and you respond. So the American policy does have to be everything our way. You could protect the Japanese rice farmer. You can you can learn from the rest of the world apprenticeship programs in Switzerland, Germany, work, get the carbon tax. Ireland works. There are a lot of people who have infrastructure that works. A lot of people doing. They're both protecting oil and gas and they're doing solar and it works. And so I have hope we'll do that. It's could take a little bit of work in Saudi Arabia and the United States with allies for 75 years. I can't imagine any allies agreeing on everything and not having problems. They'll work it through. I'm comfortable that folks on both sides are working through and these countries remain allies going forward and hopefully help the world develop and grow properly.