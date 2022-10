00:00

Now, German business confidence improved in October, though, remained at depressed levels as Europe's largest economy heads into a challenging winter. Now we're joined by the Ifo Institute's president. Clemens Fuest Mr. Fuest, thank you for joining us. I was quite surprised that actually expectations were a bit better than expected. Do you think that a recession is avoidable, or at least the deep recession is avoidable in Germany? I think it's very unlikely we will avoid a recession. But what the current numbers tell us, I think, is that maybe there isn't as much drama as some people think, so that the German economy is shrinking at the moment. But maybe at a slower pace than most people fear. And this is, as it were, a bright spot. Is this because of an unusually warm October which provided some relief to the energy crunch? And so could things get very bad very quickly into the winter months? I think the major risk is a gas rationing scenario. That is a scenario that may occur in the first quarter of twenty three around temporary. A lot depends on gas consumption in the coming months. And that in turn will depend really the winter on the weather or if it's a very cold winter. If it's an unusually cold winter, things will get very tight. And if there is a gas rationing, parts of industry would have to stop production. And that would be very bad. As long as we don't get into that kind of scenario. I think we will get through this. What part of the economy are you most worried about so driven inflation that we're seeing that the fastest pace since at least 2000 and then we're expecting ECB to raise rates on Thursday? It's certainly energy intensive manufacturing, but chemical industry, the glass and ceramics industry, the steel industry, the metal industry, these energy intensive companies have huge problems. Some of them have reduced production and they would also be affected if there was a gas rationing scenario. We also have worrying data coming in from parts of the service of the hospitality industry. Here it seems to be the case that people are cutting down spending because they need money for heating and for gasoline so they spend less on restaurants. So hospitality would also have a difficult venture. Do you think the inflation squeeze will linger for longer than we think? Our expectation is that inflation will remain high the next year, and then I think a lot depends on the wage settlements. Reilly Unions are trying to compensate for the current high inflation wage demands we have on the table and the metal industry out around 10 percent. Now if they end up with seven. All right. That would be another push on inflation. And then we get what would get into a scenario of the famous wage price spiral. We are not there yet. But I really think for medium term inflation, wage wages will be key. I don't know how you look at zombie companies and whether, you know, as we normalize also with this huge inflation, you have numbers that give us an indication of how ugly could be out there, how many companies would go bust in Germany. So what we see is that at least currently there is no increase in the number of companies telling us they they think they may go bust, are they? They think that their existence is under threat in a way that's surprising. So it seems to be that companies are relatively resilient and it may also be the case that they rely on support coming from the government. That was certainly an experience from the last crisis, whether the German government distributed a lot of money to stabilize the economy. It seems the expectation is they will do the same this time. And that's also what's helped what has been announced. So so to some extent, companies seem to be relying on public support.