El-Erian: Fed Would Only Pivot Over Financial Stability Concerns

00:00

You've talked about the risk of a flip flopping set in the 1970s. Remember that column from earlier this summer? Bill Dudley wrote a column for Bloomberg earlier this week, Mohammed, and he talked about whether this fad was the Volcker fad or the Fed of birds. The latter not being much of a compliment. If you believe this is what chairman powerless right now. Any similarities to birds of Volcker at this point? Mohammed, you've read that piece. How did you react to it? It's a good piece. You know, Bill produces really good, thoughtful pieces that should be read. Look is clear. Worked. Chappell wants. He wants the best asset associated with Volcker. He wants to. Credibility to borrow the credibility of Volcker. And he has cited Volcker in virtually every public statement since Jackson Hole. So it's very clear where he went, how he wants to be seen, and for good reason. If you can buy that credibility, you don't need to be as aggressive on rates. The problem that he has that Volcker did not have is a trade. But Volcker dealt with Jason Kelly growth and inflation. Powell has on top of that, financial stability. If they pivot, it will become because of financial stability. It's not going to be because they have decided to not look at inflation anymore. It will be because of financial stability. And the risk here is that we've got to crack my stagflation as we try and lower the financial stability risk again drawn. That is that is what happens when you're late. You have with degrees of freedom.