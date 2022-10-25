Live on Bloomberg TV

El-Erian: Fed Would Only Pivot Over Financial Stability Concerns

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz and Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says the Federal Reserve won't shift from it's aggressive rate-hiking path unless US financial stability is threatened. "If they pivot, it will be because of financial stability. It's not going to be because they have decided to not look at inflation anymore," El-Erian says on "Bloomberg The Open." (Source: Bloomberg)

See all shows