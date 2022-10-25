Dollar's Rise a 'Slow-Burn' Negative for Issuers, Says PGIM's Tipp

00:00

To Tom's point about price down in some of these corporate bonds that have coupons of 4 percent that were sold, say, a year two years ago and now have all in yield of something like 8 percent, 9 percent, 10 percent, how much does that become a credit problem for these companies in a year when they have to start refinancing? Yes. So I think the whole dollar price, the big dollar price changes, it creates mental problems for investors in terms of figuring out the right things to do. And in terms of issuers, it creates less of a problem in the immediate future than you would imagine. So on the issuer side, to your question, where it takes a long time for corporate debt structures, cost of capital to change the bonds, mature very slowly and a big issue and it's incremental. And if you're in a world that's going to support a 4 percent, 10 year treasury for the long run here, that's probably a pretty high nominal growth economy. And they're going to get by. But if it can be a plus now, it's going to be a negative, but it's a very slow burn. The dollar pricing for investors, you know, it's shocking. You know, when you have a reset like we had before, from very high yields to very low yields, you get a one time jump in dollar prices where, you know, your bond future may be closer to 200 than 100 and it stays there for a long period of time. It doesn't really have any bearing unnecessarily where things are going to go. And I think that's the case with a lot of these bonds that are now at very, very deep discounts. If we're roughly in the yield zone that we're going to be on, then they're going to very slowly take their time moving back to par. But I think, you know, that shouldn't distract you from the real valuation question, which is, is the yield right or not?