00:00

Productivity you can't. You're going to create we're creating unsound finances because we print a lot money. We want to spend more money than we have. It's like a human being. Same for a government. The only difference between a government and a human being is they print money. So when you think about how much money do you have? So now productivity, if you invest in productivity, we were hearing this before. If you invest in education and you create higher education, they're very clear indicators of what makes the living standards rise. The first the foremost is do you raise children ideally in a family that has two parents who care about them and that they go to school, a good school, and they get well-educated and they are civil and they come out to a world of equal opportunity. And then enough, maybe a love of resources that when they have great ideas, it's financed. And you have peace. You have prosperity. Those are the only things you need. So investing in those things is is the way of the future. I. We're involved in philanthropy and we see that you can make such big differences economically.