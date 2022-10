00:00

Bloomberg has learned that Adidas is to sever ties with here. The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, is facing growing fallout from a recent string of offensive remarks. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Joe Easton. So, Joe, first of all, what exactly has led to the situation? So I think there's been obviously a number of negative comments coming from easy. And we've also seen a few of the pairs have reacted quicker. So we saw Gap, also Balenciaga cutting ties with Kenya. And I think that's now put pressure on Kanye and added us to to kind of resolve the situation and added us now taking the steps, according to our reporter, to cut those ties. So I think it's probably been due to industry pressures really more than anything. It's pretty surprising, given the severity of some of the remarks that he has said in the public eye on anti-Semitism and things like that, that it has taken this long. Yeah, I think that's really the big question for investors from kind of governance perspective. Why did it take this long? Why didn't they act sooner? But actually this brand, the easy footwear has been really high growth for the company said she'd been one of the highest growth areas of added US products. And it's around 8 percent of their sales now. So it's a big region for them in terms of their brands. And I do think that, you know, the earnings impact is clearly going to impact management's thinking around this. So, no, they don't really break down the numbers, but we think this is like a two billion dollar value for the sale of these products. Exactly. It's around 2 billion. And it's not just the fact that it's 2 billion in sales. It's really high margin. It's one of the highest margin brands that the companies had. They often sell at full price. You don't get many discounts in these brands. It goes into the big high end stores and sells at full price listing so you don't get those reduced value items. So it's a high profit sector as well as high sales for the company. So what I don't understand is that so the share price is down in today's trading session, down 3 percent. But where people going to buy his stuff anyway after those, you know, pretty, very offensive remarks? Well, I think that obviously the kind of those comments, how quickly they feed into the general perception of the brand, it might take quite a while. Obviously, as you know, a bit of a legend, you know, a rap fan like myself. You know, he'll always be that legend. But people will have to start rethinking this after those comments he's made. Obviously, it will affect his image and we'll have to see whether it affects those sales going forward.