'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (10/25/2022)

This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Our top stories this morning. He was listed, Chinese stocks pose their biggest drop ever amid concerns about President Xi Jinping tightening his control. Meanwhile, the yuan hits a record low as a PPO C sets the weakest fixed in 40 year. Pretty soon, I will meet King Charles later to formally replace less trust as UK prime minister. But he's warning of tough times ahead. There is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity. I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility, and I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people. A future investment initiative gets under way in Saudi Arabia amid soaring tensions between Riyadh in Washington and OPEC's production cut. We're live to the event very shortly. And a busy hour of bank earnings ahead with UBS reporting in 45 minutes and HSBC numbers dropping at this moment. I'm Haslinda Amin speaking about HSBC. Those earnings coming just right now. HSBC third quarter pre-tax coming in at six and a half billion dollars. The estimate was 4 6 point 0 9 billion. So it is a beat. HSBC setting interest income guidance for 2022 to thirty two billion dollars. Of course, investors have been watching whether or not HSBC will be impacted from the weaker sterling. We've yet to see that impact. We'll hear from the bank slightly later. Later. As of now, that quarter pre-tax coming in at six point five, one billion dollars, beating estimates of six point o nine billion dollars. HSBC. Interest income guidance for twenty two to thirty two billion dollars. HSBC, of course, the biggest bank in the UK, the first to kick off the earning season. It is against a challenging backdrop ahead for U.K. banks. A pretty grim economic outlook, looming recession, energy crisis, inflation exceeding 10 percent. We await those details from HSBC as it releases results. Now to the markets. It's been a volatile session for Asia. Let's take a look at how it's shaping up for the US. Remember that the USA closed today in positive territory. Futures pointing to a pretty flat open right now. Three. Eight. Eleven is what we're seeing, up about a tenth of one percent. Of course, there's some optimism that perhaps we've seen close to peak rates, given what we heard from Bullard Balart suggesting that front loading may be coming in the early part of 2023, ten year yields at 420, 86, six, and the pound in focus as the U.K. looks at a new prime minister currently up by two tenths of one percent, strengthening further 113 0 3 is what we're looking at. And Brent crude currently higher as well. Ninety three. Fifty six is the level right now. Well, let's do a check it on markets, how they're faring in Asia with animals, drillers in Hong Kong. Bell. Hey, Linda. Yeah. We're all about how Chinese stocks are trading. Given those wild moves that we had yesterday, really best visualize when you take a look at this chart here on an intraday basis. This is the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index. It dropped significantly in the session yesterday back to multi-year lows. But you can see here very volatile trading. Investors really struggling to find their footing here. And that's, of course, made more difficult when you've got President G seeming to make it clear to investors that he's got other priorities over finding a floor for stocks. Now, Bloomberg intelligence team says that relief rally is not going to be on the way anytime soon, even though technical indicators suggest we could see some sort of recovery in the near term. Let's change it on. And the reason for that. We look across the board Chinese markets is that you still have these persistent concerns around the property sector. Also around Covid 0 policies. Catherine is here. She's going to cover those details in just a moment. But watching what's happening in the yuan as well, because that earlier dropped to its lowest level since 2007, we didn't have, of course, the weakest fix from the PRC in 14 years. So a signal here that policymakers are loosening their grip just slightly on the currency and still watching what's happening in the yen. Just a quick mention on that, given that it is fairly subdued today in trading, but very much whipsawed in the previous session, more signs of intervention there has. But again, this is a day two story of what's happening in the Chinese markets, given all of this investor reaction to the events at the weekend has. Bell, thank you so much for that, just to keep you up to speed. Some more headlines. Crossing the terminal and HSBC, HSBC CFO, you and Stephenson will be stepping down. HSBC says its CGT one position is thirteen point four percent, which is below the medium term target range. And that HSBC third quarter net interest income coming in at eight and a half percent will get more slightly later. Now, let's get back to that volatility we're seeing in Chinese stocks with Catherine Guy who leads the Asia equities coverage. And Catherine, talk about volatility. Asia's tech in particular slumped 10 and a half percent yesterday. Today up as much as 6 percent. Hey, thanks for having me. I mean, today, if volatility rules the day. I mean, is an up and down and all around and it seems like traders are chasing their own tails. Can't really figure out how they want to digest the news. But one thing is clear is that markets continue under pressure right before the pause that the new pours. We saw a big rally, but earlier in the day it had seen a slump. I mean, I think people are just very, very uncertain right now and trying to way sort of some of the cheaper valuations and thinking whether this is a good buy the dip opportunity versus the bigger picture, which is a lot of macro policy issues. We just had a reshuffling at the top of the Politburo Standing Committee and people are really worried. Some people say it's a buy. But others say, you know what, China is now on investable. How do you weigh the two? You know, I think that most kind of global funds will say that we'll be very wary and cautious about the word on investment. Right. This is a huge market, still has a lot of opportunity. And I think there's always the cool kids say fear of missing out, right. They say that they don't want to not have some exposure. But it's really hard when you just look at some of the draw downs. Look at how much pain has been registered in the last two, two and a half years given the crackdown. I mean, the property tech, I mean, these sectors are just a, you know, a sliver of where they had been. You know, these once mighty sectors and there's still a lot of issues going forward thinking about Coke Zero and when whether that will end at all and sort of how that casts a shadow over the economic growth. There's a lot of very serious issues here and a lot of very serious headaches for it for investors. So it's I think the best policy is to tread carefully. I think a lot of people are saying that. And where is the bottom? Catherine and I. Team leader for Asia Equities. Thank you so much for that. To the U.K. now, where Rishaad Salamat will meet King Charles later to formally replace Liz Truss as prime minister. But his warning of tough times ahead. There is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity. I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people. Let's get more with blood Baxley and guarantees in our London headquarters, Liane run us through today's events. Hustler Good has Linda, good morning to you. Yes, indeed. So today we're going to see Liz Truss, who's been out shortest serving prime minister ever. She is going to make the trip to visit King Charles and officially resign at Buckingham Palace. We know that she's going to be having a meeting in the Commons today at 9:00 a.m. and then make her way to visit King Charles shortly after she's done that and officially resigned, wishing see that will make his way to meet the King Charles. And then we know that he'll be officially made prime minister. He'll then travel back to Number 10 Downing Street and he'll make a speech in front of the famous black door on the podium. And we're all looking forward to seeing that. We did see him briefly speak yesterday, but we haven't really seen much of Brushy soon act since he did leave lose the last leadership race, which was back in September on September the 5th. So we are expecting more of him today. He does become the youngest ever prime minister, Will, the youngest ever in 200 years, the youngest in my lifetime. Let's put it that way. He's only 42 years old and he will take over from the top job. And as we just heard him say, he's really going to focus on the economy. You remember he was the former chancellor where he really made his name when it came to the pandemic. So we expect him to be steadfast on the economy and bringing stability, but he's going to have an absolutely massive in-tray to deal with when he starts a top job today. The ignorance in London. Thank you for that update. Now, the future investment initiative gets under way in Saudi Arabia today, drawing top political, economic and business figures from around the world and consummate soaring tensions between Riyadh and Washington after OPEC plus announced earlier this month that it would cut oil production Yousef Gamal El-Din. Is that event for us to serve? Tell us more about what is expected. Well, Haslinda Amin, we are back in this majestic palace in downtown Riyadh. And as you just described, the stakes couldn't be any higher. Saudi U.S. relations are the worst since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after the very contentious decision by Saudi in effect. Plus, not to boost oil production in a market that, according to the United States, really needed those barrels. But Wall Street doesn't care. Wall Street is here in full force. I mean, it was really hard to get out here. Every step of the way of the journey felt like a pilgrimage. The guest list is endless, but it's a star studded lineup, including the JP Morgan CEO, Jamie Diamond. You've got the CEO of Goldman Sachs, David Solomon is going to be here as well. And then the governor of the PFC, a big sovereign wealth fund representation. But you think about what Saudi Arabia has to offer at the moment in a world with shaky economic growth, if at all. Well, it's got the fastest growing 20 economy. It's got a budget surplus. It's got billions of dollars ready to go. And that's why we're seeing all these bankers come up here. Now, the bigger question is what happens to us Saudi relations? That's going to feature in many of our conversations over the next two to three days. But the thinking is that any retaliation from the United States is going to maybe include a freezing of arms sales, potentially discussing some of the security umbrella components. What they saw on display was she consolidating his hold on power, and the belief is that she is the kind of underlying premise is that she is interested in pushing Shery Ahn ambitions in the region and an expanding power, if only to compensate for the erosion. You know, the slowdown in economic growth in China was a bit of rich from the London School of Economics with his thoughts on the political situation in China. Fears about that saw U.S. listed Chinese stocks tumble overnight with a NASDAQ Golden Index posting its biggest drop on record. Meanwhile, U.S. equity futures are flat this morning after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned that stresses in the global economy and markets could disrupt the financial system. You know, the slowdown in economic growth in China was a bit of rich from the London School of Economics with his thoughts on the political situation in China. Fears about that saw U.S. listed Chinese stocks tumble overnight with a NASDAQ Golden Index posting its biggest drop on record. Meanwhile, U.S. equity futures are flat this morning after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned that stresses in the global economy and markets could disrupt the financial system. S & P futures company at thirty eight eleven. Let's bring in message. I have senior investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. My vision. Let's start with China. What an epic sell off some recovery today, but still, some say China is no longer investable, at least at this stage. Yeah, I mean, it's a very difficult situation, and I think the real disappointment the markets have had is this expectation that there would be a relaxation of the zero Covid policy. This has really been driving a little see the slump in growth. The how attractive China is as an equity play. And I think unless there is really some improvement, not just from a policy standpoint, but look for growth, it's not going to look like an attractive investment just now. But you've got to wonder. Foreign funds pulled out two and a half billion dollars from China yesterday alone. There must be some compelling buys out there. Some are already saying it is a buying opportunity. What might that be? And you're absolutely right. You could be fishing. I think at this stage it's probably more prudent to go with that to stock picking, taking a view on sectors that have secular trends behind them, such as technology and really understanding the nature of all of the underlying company rather than going into sort of the broad based sort of indices. I think that could provide some protection and give you exposure to the upside when that recovery occurs. Never sure which markets are actually investable. I mean, China's looking dire. We have a looming recession in the UK. Europe is looking was where should you be putting your money then? Yeah, I mean, our sentiment indicator has actually moved into a crisis regime. So this is indicative of very high levels of implied phone services across equity markets, across currencies and a wide risky debt spreads. But crises is also an indication of somewhat oversold condition. So recently we've actually brought our equity underweight to more a neutral level. We're still very significantly underweight a broader fixed income both from a duration and spread perspective. And we almost flatten commodities, but we have a very significant underweight fixed income and corresponding overweight to cash. But equities has come back to neutral and I would be very clear in saying we haven't gone overweight because the sentiment and macro momentum indicators are not suggesting that we go of weight. But you could almost argued sort of a tactical bear market rally in that you do have extremely oversold conditions in that space. What assumptions are you making about Fed move? Some say that perhaps November would be the last 25 move that we see from the Fed. And there are also indications from the likes of James Bullard saying that the front loading by the Fed would probably end by the beginning of 2023. Yeah, I think with regards to the Fed, we did not expect a pivot anytime soon in my observation of markets, is that any time there's any sort of jawboning from officials where they could be a pivot on in the near term. You have a rally in equity markets. I don't think that pivot is going to come. We have to understand that this is, you know, an inflationary fight the first time in 40 years. It is going to reveal vulnerabilities in financial markets. The way I think about it is the markets, a Fed dependent. The Fed is data dependent. The data itself is highly volatile and subject to revisions. The end consequence of all of that is you're likely to continue to have a lot of volatility across all asset classes, not just your typical gross equities and commodities and fixed income itself. Right. So stay. Dollar bullish, right? Yes. I mean, you know, the existing trades in terms of staying relatively defensive, whether that's being overweight cash with those earning dollars have worked. Yes. Date. I do think one has to build a multi asset portfolios with a lot of diversification, with a lot of defensiveness in them. I think it's better to wait for conditions to improve. The longer term fundamentals don't look great. Even if we do get a Fed pivot, the absolute numbers in inflation are still very high. You have a lot of geopolitical risk on the table. You have an energy crisis. So there is it is going to take some time before, you know, the volatility subsides and those macro conditions, nobody really knows. For example, the war in Russia, in Ukraine and the energy crisis. These are binary events. They could change tomorrow. They could provide some respite. But nobody knows. The longer term fundamentals from a growth standpoint are not great. We could still yet see the U.S. consumer and corporate save us. But is it enough to really prevent a recessionary slump? I don't think so. And is just one final question on the U.K., a new prime minister inside? Well, will that be the end of the volatility in U.K. acids? I am British, so I very much do hope so. That is the case. I do think it's poetic that he was sworn in on divinely. I think it's really quite a momentous occasion in that sense. He has markets background. He has direct experience of having managed the economy through Covid. So fingers crossed, it's the right choice. This time. Hopefully Jason Kelly marriage, are you seen investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. Thank you. Plenty more ahead. Keep it in with us. This is. Welcome back. Earnings season in full swing in the Gulf. Let's get into the latest results with our activities reporter Farrah L. Berardi in Dubai. And far, let's start with Saudi Arabia. Who have we heard from? Well, we had a couple of bank report, banks report yesterday has Linda. First of all, we had Bank of Jazeera. They actually missed estimates reporting a profit, 60 million reals shy of what analysts had expected. Seed Capital says that this is due to its weak deposits business. And also they're concerned about the rise or the evolution of the OpEx. So that's something to watch out for. That bank is a smaller name in Saudi Arabia. On the flip side, you have Arab National Bank knock it out of the park with coming with 900 million reals profit way over the 700 million reals profit that analysts had expected. So that's one to watch out for the open tomorrow. A start today with that Saudi Arabian market really being driven by earnings at the moment more than anything else. What about in Qatar? Fara, a slew of reports overnight. Yeah, absolutely. Right. The earning season isn't just full swing. We had build. Now that's a consumer staples stock report, 50 million reals, which is a drop from a year ago. That's a key one to keep an eye out on. But also, we don't have bank. That's a key one to watch out for as we come towards the close of the reporting season in Qatar, especially in the banks. The interesting thing here is that a Bloomberg intelligence thinks that consensus estimates are too high, given that they don't believe that banks will be able to pass on the higher rates on to consumers. That's something that we have to see how it trickles down to the banks. So guidance especially, that's a view on torture for as well as Qatar aluminum, with Qatar being seen as a key beneficiary of the commodity supplies constraints around the world. Aluminum is a key one to watch out for, especially with Russians. Aluminum being shunned right now. Right. It is a busy, busy week. What else are you watching in terms of earnings? Well, the key one also from here in the UAE is FTSE. They reported a record quarter, right, record profit for a quarter of over one point five billion their homes. They're saying that they've seen growth across several channels of the bank. This is one of the key banks here in the United Arab Emirates. And we're going to actually get fab either today or very soon, as well as Mustapha Ryan from Qatar and a few other names such as Vodafone, Qatar, for example. So it's going to be very busy. Keep an eye out on these different stocks, especially to just see what this sectorial themes that are going to be rising in the Gulf that has quite different fundamentals from what we're seeing globally. And of course, you'll keep us up to speed. Fara Alba, Robbie, thank you so much for that. Let's take a look at how equity futures are doing at this point in time after two days of gains. This is a Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Our top stories this morning. U.S. listed Chinese stocks pose their biggest drop ever amid concerns about press and shoes tightening his control. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan hits a record low as APB PPO sets the weakest fakes in 14 U.S. races. Do not call me King Charles Slater to formally replace Miss, says UK prime minister. But his warning of tough times. There is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity. I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility, and I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people. The Future Investment Initiative gets under way in Saudi Arabia amid soaring tensions between Riyadh in Washington over OPEC's production cut. An HSBC adjusted pre-tax profit beats estimates thanks to rising interest rates. Meanwhile, CFO for you and Stevenson is to step down. I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility, and I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people. The Future Investment Initiative gets under way in Saudi Arabia amid soaring tensions between Riyadh in Washington over OPEC's production cut. An HSBC adjusted pre-tax profit beats estimates thanks to rising interest rates. Meanwhile, CFO for you and Stevenson is to step down. Let's check back in on how markets are faring in Asia with Annabel Jewelers in Hong Kong. Bell. Has. Yeah. This is the state of play as we head into the afternoon session in Asia. So a bit of a tale of two markets really, because on the one side you've still got, as you can see there, the moves in the US markets that are driving some level of optimism around market sentiment today. Given that we do have corporate earnings that are coming out pretty well in the US, about one fifth of companies in the S & P 500 have so far reported that earnings, about 60 percent of those companies surprise to the upside. So that is a positive positive for market sentiment today. The other factor also playing into this is the likes of Mary Daly, the latest from the Fed saying that we should be preparing for a smaller pace of rate hikes in the months ahead. So all of these are hoping that pullback that we're seeing in yields today. Also what's coming across in the equity pitches as well, the likes of the NIKKEI there in Japan up one point three percent. But then the other story as well, you can see the CSI 300 gaining as we head into the afternoon session. If you change on now looking a little bit more closely at what's happening in the Chinese markets in detail here, because as we head into the afternoon session, we're starting to see perhaps we had a very volatile morning, we could end up moving further into the green as we head along. But what is interesting is when you take a look at which indexes are seeing the biggest gains, and that is in the large caps here versus what you see for the smaller cap names on the China index instead. So of course, there's always that indication has or that sense is this the national team stepping in? But then you also have to look at what came out of the party Congress. And this is a new leadership team that is focused on strategies that rely on state backed companies. And Bell, the yuan is standing, is declined. There is a sense that perhaps a PPO, she is more tolerant of a weaker currency. Yeah, that's certainly the rate that came through because, of course, we didn't have the weakest fix from the papacy since 2008. We can see that here. But in terms of how currencies are reacting in the onshore on the offshore markets here, we can see both of those beyond that key seven point three level. So as you said, yes, this is an indication that the BBC really had to try and rein in the weakness in the currency ahead of the party Congress. Now that's over. Perhaps it is just loosening its grip a little bit. If you change on now, it can take a look at this terminal chart that really visualizes how much the orange onshore you want is moving beyond that trading limit of 2 percent or very close to it. Now, of course, not helped by that selloff that we had in Chinese stocks and then also the moves has in Treasury yields. That's right. Chinese assets not in vogue right now. BELL Thank you. Well, Accordion Tehran has issued guilty verdicts and indictments for 315 people arrested over antigovernment demonstrations in Iran with rallies pushing into the six week. This as some Iranian officials claim progress is being made on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Simone Foxman has more from Doha. And Simon, what's the latest on the ground and on the diplomatic front? Well, these indictments and guilty verdicts, essentially an intensification of the government crackdown on these protests. Four of these three hundred and fifteen people charged with belligerence. And that's a charge that carries the possibility of penalties, including limb amputation and death. So far, a Norwegian human rights group says some 215 people have been killed by security forces since these protests began. But that hasn't seemed to deter what we are seeing on the ground, which is a continuation of these protests. We've seen labor unions potentially joining this effort as well, calling for strikes at oil facilities, at schools and at factories. That adding a bit of a new dimension to the protests, which were originally on the morality police and some of the ideological issues seeming to move a little bit more broadly to economic issues. It's really interesting that we've heard these comments as well from Iranian officials suggesting that there's been progress made on the JCP away on this Iranian nuclear deal, potentially trying to put out the message that they could offer a carrot to the United States and Europe, some leverage on the deal if they just tone down their criticism of these protests, response of Iran's alleged sales of drones to Ukraine. But what I'm hearing from sources on the other side is there's simply no progress and the markets shouldn't expect return of Iranian crude anytime soon. And some own we've learned that Australia's chancellor will visit Abu Dhabi this week. What's on the agenda? Yet two big issues for an Austrian delegation that also includes the finance minister and energy minister. One is the issue of O and V. This is Central Europe's largest fossil fuel company. It's about a third owned by Austria, about 25 percent owned by Abu Dhabi. And it does publicly trade as well. This is the main the conduit for Russian natural gas to come into Europe. But right now, it's just receiving about 30 percent of contracted volumes. So question here is going to be where does this company go? Does it move away from ENP and does it move potentially into chemical production? Also on the table, likely supplies of LNG. We saw Germany's old vessels go to the UK and then come back with a pretty small contract for LNG supplies. Will Carl NIKKEI hammer, these chancellor of Austria be able to do that as well? Let's stick with natural gas hormone. The European benchmark has dropped below 100 euros per megawatt hour. Is this perhaps a sign that supply concerns are overblown? If this was a real stunning and very notable move yesterday, but the end is not in sight for European supply concerns and I'll show you this on the G TV go, because we have essentially one month futures dropping below that hundred euro per megawatt hour mark. But if you look at 12 month futures and those are in the blue on this G TV, they're still trading relatively elevated levels, 137 euros per megawatt hour, still higher than where they were in February and March. And this really indicative of what I've been hearing from the various energy CEOs that have come through Qatar from the Qatar Energy CEO as well, which is even if Europe has the best case scenario for this winter, if temperatures are warm, if it's storage capacity meets the kind of needs that it's expecting, there's still going to be concern about these ongoing Russian supplies, because next winter is also a problem. The U.S. can produce as much natural gas as it wants, but it can't get it to Europe. Mideast capacity is pretty much maxed out. And so Europe's going to be looking for sources of natural gas next year. And we're not going to see a major new significant source of supply come to the market until 2024 at the earliest. US. Saman, thank you, Simone Foxman at the Qatar Financial Sector Center. Plenty more ahead. Give it here with us. This is. Welcome back. The Fisher Investment Initiative is getting underway in Saudi Arabia today. Let's get to Yousef Gamal El-Din in Riyadh, who's standing by with a guess. Hey, Youssef. Yeah. Yeah. Let's talk about a company that has 43 billion dollars in assets under management and is looking to reach 100 billion dollars in the long term. It's a company that spreads its influence all around the world and that is invest for I'm glad to say that we're now joined by the executive chairman of Invest Core, and that is Muhammad Ali. We thank you for making it to the program. Your team talked about a perfect storm earlier in the year, a combination of volatility out of China, supply chain issues and interest rate hikes. All these three things have gotten worse since. What is your read of where we are today? Yes. Thank you for having me. First this morning here, I mean, we were a long term investor, and so we have seen these now over a 40 year history. The woman the world for us is really a bit of a different geography. So, I mean, what's happening in the United States, for instance? Fundamentals are strong. We we feel we are, you know, optimistic about what's happening in Europe, obviously is under more challenges because of the energy and the war. But again, you know, I think give it some time. I think it may be a good opportunity for Europe to reflect and actually comes stronger after this. Obviously, here we have in the Gulf, it's a region that is booming, very positive. India is in a similar thing. There's a high inflation and growing. Well, we'll break down some of your other priorities just in terms of where that leaves some of the peace deals because they've suffered a valuation recalibration. Right. How much worse is it going to get? Do you think? So I think. I mean, we we believe there is more volatility in the market for sure, and there are probably more corrections coming that will definitely hit the private market a little bit in a way. But so far, all of our portfolio actually is holding holding fine. But that doesn't mean that, you know, we're not going to get some of these effects. Liquidity is drying up very quickly. I mean, it's almost evaporating in certain parts of the market. How have you seen access to liquidity for corporates, for governments? So where do we where do we operate as of is in the middle market? We feel that there is enough liquidity to do business at the moment. Remember that, you know, many asset managers, some private equity, are still sitting on something like two trillion dollars of liquidity. So that is enough for the time being in the system to make sure what we do is continue. Let's talk about some of the sectors you like in the United States. You've been bullish on the US for quite some time. Is real estate coming back into favour for you? So in the last few years, we have taken decisions to get out of some subsectors of the real estate and we have concentrated on family accommodation, logistics and industry related real estate. Those sectors for us have really been very robust and we continue to Lakeland. What about the UK? I mean, we're seeing this transition to a new government, there's now a new prime minister. Are you still wary about deploying capital into the UK or are you seeing this as an opportunity? What are you looking at? So we I mean, obviously having the new prime minister is a good thing because, you know, capital needs certainty. And I think this will enforce this for us. The UK continues to be a good and important market and long term we continue to invest there. So are you still putting those on pause or you? Are you saying, you know, let's let's get those deals in the UK going again? I mean, we're looking we're being opportunistic. We're looking at all the opportunities that we can see and deal with them in that way. What about this part of the world we're here? Identify in the past you've did some deals with regional partners. Last year, I think it was with the PPF on an infrastructure fund. Can you give us a bit of a progress report on how things have developed? So, Yusuf, as you know where we we're from this region, we've been here, you know, from the start from 1982 and we've been here when the oil was ten dollar and we've been here when the dollar when the oil is at hundred dollar and we continue to invest in this product of the world. Even before the financial crisis, we continue to do now. Obviously now with what's happening in the kingdom and all the transformation is happening, we're right in the position here. We we've been busy buying companies. We're taking companies to do the top down. We have formed, as you say, the infrastructure fund supported by piece by Asia Infrastructure Bank and by our stakeholders and investors. And we're looking at many opportunities. And hopefully in the coming few weeks, we can announce doing something. We're looking forward to that. The closing thoughts on what's happening in China. I look at the equity market on market. I mean, there is an enormous amount of pain to the downside. It's jaw dropping. Some of the most we're seeing, especially in China tech, for example, concerns that that there is a overly focused way of doing politics in China, that this is a concentration of power. When there's a storm brewing, you kind of want to get out of the store. You think this is one of those moments where a storm is brewing. So we look at China, the fundamentals of China are just continue to be great. One point four million people, the second largest economy in the world. They have while they have maybe suffered during Covid because of the vaccinations and lockdowns. But China have not spend as much money during Covid like the rest of the Western countries. And so a lot of the Chinese institutions are sitting on a lot of liquidity to deploy. I think that the changes that has happened politically recently will probably bring more and more certainty and clarity going forward. And as soon as China, I think, have a way to sort it out and the closures for Covid and vaccinations, we will see a very active China again. I think they're great to get some long term perspective here at the Future Investment Initiative for Peace, yet making some time in your busy schedule. That's Mohammed, not only he's the executive chairman. Thank you. At Invest Core, we have, of course, coverage throughout today and throughout the week. Actually has. Back to you for now. We're doing those you serve at the Future Investment Initiative in Rio. Thank you so much for that. Of course, we. Breaking news on UBS, its third quarter net income coming in at one point seventy three billion dollars. It is a beat versus estimates at one point five, seven billion dollars again. Third quarter net income beating one point seventy three billion versus estimates at one point 5 7. It says a third quarter global wealth management net new fee generating assets stand at seventeen point one billion dollars and that its global wealth management recurring free transaction income is down. It said, quote, investment bank advisory revenue also down by fifty eight percent. UBS said, quote, net income again coming in at one point seventy three billion dollars. Beating estimates of one point five, seven billion dollars. And we hear from CEO Ralph Hammers at 10 a.m. to buy time. That's 2:00 p.m. If you're here in the Lion City, keep it here with us. This is. Schlumberger, the world's largest oil services company, has posted its best profit since 2015 and raised guidance for the rest of 2022. The firm has also announced a rebranding as it changes its name to SLV. Alix Steel spoke exclusively with its CEO and asked him if he sees supercycle continuing and at what oil price. I believe that the measure that the press is taking, we meant a the floor on the commodity price for the four months quarters to come that we'll continue to support investment into our industry and cause you to support decisions for long cycle investment to continue to occur between offshore and international market. So we are very well placed in this cycle. What happens if we enter a global recession? We believe that the investment cycle that the upstream industry is currently facing in executing is is decoupled from some of the uncertainty and some of the demand setback that could happen if a recession or original recession or some concession or risk aware to where to be elevated. So and we said that because there's several factors that are converging. First, the spare capacity is at less than 2 percent in oil and liquid liquid market and you could supply. So there is a clear need to address that by correcting the underinvestment of the last eight years. At the same time, there is an elevated priority on security of supply. This is creating a need for supply diversification. This is particularly true for guys. It is also true for oil. Finally, there are some critical decision, critical investments that have already started this offshore investment that have come back. There is an offshore resurgence happening today and there is also the Middle East capacity expansion plans that have been initiated. These two are long cycle investments that will not be stopped. Two more and they create a bit of a baseline of activity going forward that we benefit. So where do you think the growth and offshore then is going to be? We've seen it come back in Guyana as well as the Gulf of Mexico. Where do you think the next hotspot in offshore is going to come from? I mean, there are a lot of hot spots. If you look at the on the map now, all of the things happening today, there is a significant resurgence of activity in the Middle East driven by Qatar. They're ripping down not feel, which is entirely offshore. And the future capacity expansion of Saudi will be offshore as well. There is the resurgence of activity in Norway due to a DAX favorable tax regime that was decided two years ago, and that will take place from next year. On the world. There are new discovery, Namibia, Colombia and some sources, Southeast Asia. Now we combined to create also pocket of of up cycle. But there are you see Brazil as a major ornament off of offshore deepwater activity going forward. You know that we continue steady and going and the Gulf of Mexico. So the activity offshore is not shot off of discovery, not short of both gas and oil plays and not short of a diversity of customers both overseas and NYSE and some critical operator, independent operator betting on the offshore. So to that point, Barclays sees international spending to increase at least 20 percent next year. Do you have a sense international ease is seeing a senior from the location of investment was international? We declared in July that the outlook of international for the second half of the year will be outpacing the North America growth. And we believe where we're just witnessing this. So you believe that this trend will continue, but clearly international investment is back. Okay. So if you were to pick a year, that would be like the best for free cash flow. This year was a breakout. Would it be next year, 2024 this year? Do you have any idea yet? No, we don't we don't come on on this thing, we are looking at cash flow to the cycle. What matters is to maintain efficiency in our cash generation, to recycle, to maintain our ability to expand margin, using pricing, using efficiency and to generate the cash. Is there the potential for asset sales nowadays? We have been pursuing some asset sell for for quite some time. And I think there's been some some move on to this. We had the putting on sale, some some of our rigs in Middle East, and we believe that we will still pursue this and get to a closure in the future. We have been considering sitting out and divesting asset PSR asset performance assets in that in Canada. But he saw asset. We have not found that the market conditions were supportive of that prepared value as we speak. So we are in this. But at the same time, we are seeing a body to to continue to Hagan up for you and get. So yes, there will be asset sell opportunity in the future and that will complement our cash profile and will make us more successful into are and have more flexibility into our cash allocation for a future. Selby on asset sales in the market's volatile session here in Asia, the MSCI Asia Index swinging but in gains and losses. And here's how it's looking for UK assets as really sure not prepares to meet King Charles and become the next prime minister. We have our euro stocks, 50 futures currently flat. We've seen some stabilization in terms of UK assets, but of course, tumultuous journey ahead, perhaps fraught for sooner. It's a fractious Tory party, impending recession. Energy costs are soaring. So lots of challenges ahead for the new prime minister. Keep it here with us. This is.