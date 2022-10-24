Live on Bloomberg TV

US 2-Year Yields Have Likely Peaked, Nuveen's Rodriguez Says

Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen Asset Management, says there is a "very high probability" that the rise in US Treasury yields that roiled equity markets last week has peaked for the year. "You can say probably that we've seen the high in the 2-year. And if it hasn't been the high, it's going to be extremely close to that high," Rodriguez says on "Bloomberg Surveillance." (Source: Bloomberg)

See all shows