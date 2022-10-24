US 2-Year Yields Have Likely Peaked, Nuveen's Rodriguez Says

00:00

Can you really say, as you publish in your note that we get a 10 year yield that actually comes in bond price up, yield lower? Well, good morning, Tom. Good to be with you. We do think that by the end of the year, we should see some reduction of tenure, certainly as we move into 2023. We're expecting rates to come down, but that's largely driven by what we're expecting to see in terms of economic weakness. So we're going to see a third quarter print for GDP that's going to be pretty healthy. We think that's the last one that we'll see as we move into twenty three. Our expectation is that the most likely outcome is a recession in the U.S., likely to be a mild recession in our minds. But we do think we'll see that as the market begins and digest that and priced that in both to rates and risk assets. Well, we'll see on the right side. We think there's a decline from here. Are you willing to say that Friday, the intraday high on the two year was the high the year you wanted to go that, Tony? Well, I think there's a very high probability that will be true. Obviously, you can't say that with 100 percent certainty, but given our expectation that we do think we'll begin to see some moderation in inflation. There's clearly been surprising to the upside. Month after month, eventually here, we think some of the leading indicators that we're seeing on inflation will begin to show through in the data. And if that begins to happen, along with a second comic weakness said, we're expecting to see and it'll be clearer, we think, as you get into the end of the year, then I think you can say probably that we've seen the high in the two year. And if it hasn't been the high, it's going to be extremely close to that high. That's a pretty bold bet. We like that. You take a position now let's translate that into what that means in terms of risk appetite. Is that a positive or is that a negative, considering that for much of this year and for much the past decade, any kind of downside or reset with respect to Fed policy, lower has been a positive for risk. So I think that it's not a positive for risk assets right now. The markets might be a little too optimistic if they're rallying on the view that maybe a step down the 50 basis points at the. Summer meeting going to be helpful to risk assets. Our view is that you will see a step down the 50 basis point absent inflation, really surprising to the upside, and then in 23 you'll see one or two more timings. But the key is that we think the Fed will basically stay at that level throughout most of 2023. So we still think that risk assets have a little more weakness to price and for that weakness in the macro economy that we're expecting next year. How big of a difference is it between a four and a half percent Fed funds rate that they keep for a full year and a 5 percent Fed funds rate that they keep for year? Is there a significant difference in terms of the bleed through into the economy that bleed through into high yield bond issuers? I don't think that that makes for a significant difference. I think the real difference would be as you get well north of 5 percent, because inflation proves to be even stickier at a higher level than we're expecting. So that would be a very negative bleed through for risk assets. But whether we end up with a half to three quarters or three quarters to 5 percent, I don't think that makes a huge difference or risk assets. But we do still think that whether it's the equity market, whether it's risk assets within fixed income, that there is still going to be some better entry points as you move through the balance of this year and early in 2013. It's funny we talk to my Schumacher of Wells a little bit early this morning about the intraday swings in the bond market. You've got gilts down by more than 20 basis points, 2s all the way out to tens. We asked this question of Michael Barr going to you, Tony. What you make of that? Just the intraday swings we see not just in gilts, but we saw on Friday and treasuries as well. Well, John, you bring up a good point. I mean, obviously, the guild story has some unique characteristics to in particular on the political side. But when you look at other broader market, you see that same kind of balance. And I think it's really down to two primary things. One is that there's a tremendous amount of economic uncertainty both on the inflation and growth front front. So that drives some of that volatility. But at the same time, you have some impaired liquidity in the markets. You're seeing investors obviously on a flight to safety move causing outflows. You see central banks obviously being less of a player as they move towards going into quantitative tightening. So that reduced liquidity also kind of creates an environment where this type of volatility is something that we think you'll see still for the next couple of quarters.