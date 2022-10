00:00

> > MARKETS COUNTDOWN IN JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING, GOOD MORNING. ADDING TO THE RALLY FROM NEXT WEEK -- LAST WEEK, WE WILL GO STATESIDE IN JUST A MOMENT. IT LOOKS LIKE RISHI SUNAK IS THE U.K.'S NEXT PRIME MINISTER. > > EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO GET SET FOR THE START OF U.S. TRADING, THIS IS BLOOMBERG OF THE OPEN WITH JONATHAN FERRO. ♪ JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING, GOOD MORNING. WE START THE MORNING IN THE YOU NEEDED KINGDOM -- UNITED KINGDOM. WE ARE AWAITING THE NEW, PRIMITIVE START AND IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE AN ANSWER. > > RISHI SUNAK WILL BE THE FOURTH PRIME MINISTER IN 3 YEARS IN THE U.K.. WE HAVE JUST HAD A STATEMENT FROM PENNY MORDAUNT. SHE SAYS " WE HAVE PICKED A NEW PRIME MINISTER. RISHI HAS MY FULL SUPPORT." THIS RACE DRAGGED ON FOR T -- ON UNTIL THE LAST MOMENT. IT SEEMED LIKE SHE DID NOT HAVE THE BACKING OF THE PARLIAMENTARY PARTY. IT WAS LOOKING LIKE PENNY MORDAUNT WAS GOING TO HAVE FACE EXACTLY THE SAME PROBLEMS LIZ TRUSS FACED IN NOT BEING ABLE TO GET HER AGENDA THROUGH PARLIAMENT. AT THE VERY LAST MOMENT IT BECAME CLEAR SHE CANNOT CLAIM TO BE THE UNITY CANDIDATE. JONATHAN: THAT HAS BEEN THE STORY ALL THROUGH THE MORNING. STERLING OUTPERFORMING ITS PEERS RELATIVE TO THE G10. DANI BURGER JOINS US NOW AS WELL. WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM RISHI SUNAK, FORMERLY THE TRANSLATOR AND -- CHANCELLOR AND NOW THE PRIME MINISTER? > > WE DO NOT HAVE A CLEAR OUTLINE OF WHERE HE GOES FROM HERE, BUT IT IS CLEAR WHERE HE WILL GO CONSIDERING HE WAS LAST CHANCELLOR. THIS WILL USHER IN A NEW AGE OF AUSTERITY, SOMETHING JEREMY HUNT HAS COMPARED RISHI SUNAK TO THE TOUGH DECISIONS MARGARET THATCHER MADE IN THE 1980'S. IT IS ABOUT HIGHER TAXES, IT IS ALSO ABOUT LESS SPENDING, BUT THEY FACE A CALAMITOUS ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT THAT STRUCTURALLY WILL LEAVE THE U.K. IN A DIFFICULT SITUATION. POLICY IS ABOUT PLAYING IT SAFE A -- JONATHAN: WE ARE EXPECTING A BANK RATE DECISION. HOW DID THE EVENTS TODAY SHAPE THE EVENTS STILL TO COME? LIZZIE: PART OF THE REASON RISHI SUNAK IS BEING ANOINTED BY MPS AS THE PRIME MINISTER IS BECAUSE OF HIS ECONOMIC EXPERIENCE. THEREFORE, HE KNOWS THE FUNDAMENTAL IMPORTANCE OF REASSURING THE MARKETS. JEREMY HUNT WILL REMAIN THE CHANCELLOR. AS DANI SAYS, HE WILL FACE, I WATERING LAY DIFFICULT DECISIONS -- EYE-WATERINGLY DIFFICULT DECISIONS. JONATHAN: FOR A LOT OF OF PEOPLE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, THEY ARE VERY FOCUSED ON WHO THE NEW LEADER IS. IN THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND IT WAS ABOUT THE MARKET. DO WE JUST MOVE ON FROM THE GIK CRISIS -- GILT CRISIS? DANI: WE ARE GOING TO MOVE AWAY FROM AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE WE ARE LURCHING FROM HEADLINE TO HEADLINE. VOLATILITY IS STILL VERY PRESENT WITH PROTESTERS SCREAMING IN THE BACKGROUND. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT U.K. GILT WILL GO HIGHER. THEY STILL FACE THE PROBLEM OF THIS WHOLE IN THE BUDGET OF HIGHER RATES. THEY WERE SET TO RISE -- THEY NEED TO MOVE HIGHER TO FIX THE STRUCTURAL ISSUE OF A WEAK POUND. JONATHAN: RISHI SUNAK IS THE LEADER OF THE TORY PARTY. AS SUCH, RISHI SUNAK IS SAID TO BECOME THE PRIME MINISTER OF THE U.K.. WE WILL HEAR FROM SUNAK. HE WILL ADDRESS THE TORY MPS AT 2:30 LOCAL TIME. > > ALL THE PLANS HAVE BEEN BLOWN OUT OF THE WATER. WE COULD GET A STATEMENT FROM RISHI SUNAK. HE WILL WANT TO REASSURE THE MARKETS OF WHAT IS COMING NEXT. WE WILL FIND OUT WHO WILL BE IN HIS CABINET. WE ARE LIKELY TO GET JEREMY HUNT CONTINUING IN HIS ROLE AS CHANCELLOR. WILL GRANT SHAPPS STAY AS SECRETARY? WHAT WE NEED TO SEE FROM RISHI SUNAK NOW IS REACHING ACROSS THE GAPING DIVIDES IN HIS PARTY TO BUILD PARTY UNITY NOW. HE HAD THE BACKING OF NICKNAMES LIKE DOMINIC RAAB, BORIS JOHNSON'S FORMER DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER. THAT WAS A SIGNIFICANT MOMENT IN ALL OF THIS WHEN HE CHOSE TO BACK RISHI SUNAK OVER BORIS JOHNSON, WHO DROPPED OUT. VERY IMPORTANT IN TERMS OF NOT JUST PARTY UNITY, BUT IN TERMS OF POLITICAL STABILITY AND THE ECONOMY TOO. JONATHAN: LIZZIY OVER IN ENGLAND -- JOINING US IS JARED WOODARD . ARE YOU CONFIDENT YOU CAN IGNORE WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE U.K. AND MOVE ON? > > WE CANNOT IGNORE IT. WE CAN HAVE MORE COMFORT. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IS THE RETURN OF THE BOND VIGILANTES FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME. THE MESSAGE TO LIZ TRUSS WAS "NO." WE SAW WHAT HAPPENED IN THE U.K. GILT MARKET, THE PENSION FUNDS. THIS REMOVES SOME OF THAT UNCERTAINTY, WHICH IS GOOD FOR LACK OF A BETTER WORD, BUT THE U.K. STILL HAS CHALLENGES. IT IS STILL A WEAK GROWTH ENVIRONMENT. THERE ARE STILL CHALLENGES TO ADDRESS BUT THIS STARTS TO REMOVE ONE SORT OF POLICY UNCERTAINTY THERE. > > IT IS A GREAT PIECE OF EVIDENCE WE ARE UNDERGOING A MASSIVE SHIFT RIGHT NOW FROM A 2% WORLD, TWO PERCENT INFLATION, 2% CENTRAL-BANK TARGETS AND SO ON, TO THE 5% WORLD. BOND VOLATILITY IS EVIDENT IN THE U.K. AND THE UNITED STATES. THIS IS A SHIFT THAT IS PROFOUND. IT IS SLOW-MOVING. IT WILL NOT BE DONE SOON. IT HAS PROFOUND IMPLICATIONS FOR ASSET ALLOCATION. THE NEWS OUT OF THE U.K. IS FURTHER EVIDENCE THAT WE ARE RETURNING BACK TO SOMETHING MUCH DIFFERENT. JONATHAN: I HEARD FROM CHRIS EARLIER THIS MORNING. HE TOLD US THAT THE FIRST SCALP OF THIS. MARKET REGIME WAS LIZ TRUSS THEN WE STARTED TO -- HE TOLD US THAT THE FIRST SCALP OF THIS MARKET REGIME WAS LIZ TRUSS. THEN WE STARTED TO ASK WHO IS NEXT. WHO DO YOU THINK IS NEXT? JARED: I DON'T WANT TO SPECULATE. THERE ARE 70 TRILLION DOLLARS OF ASSETS IN THE WORLD TODAY PRICED FOR THIS 2% REGIME. THOSE VALUATIONS HAVE TO ADJUST. FOR US THAT REQUIRES LOWER MARKET MULTIPLES, MORE VOLATILITY ON THE MARKET SIDE, AND A SHIFT IN ASSET ALLOCATION WE HAVE YET TO SEE. JONATHAN: I WAS THINKING MORE ALONG THE LINES OF IS THE DOJ THE NEXT TO CAPITULATE? IS YIELD CURVE LEGISLATION IN JAPAN THAT POLICY? JARED: IT IS HARD TO TELL WHETHER THE BANK OF JAPAN WILL CONTINUE TO RUN SOLO AS THE REST OF THE WORLD CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH PROBLEMS WITH INFLATION. I WOULD BE SURPRISED IF HER MAY YEAR IT FROM NOW IT WAS NOT CLEAR THAT INFLATION IN EVERY COUNTRY WAS MORE DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN THEM POLICYMAKERS ARE WILLING TO ADDRESS. RETHINKING ASSET ALLOCATION AND A SHIFT TOWARDS ASSETS THAT PRODUCE CASH FLOWS RATHER THAN RELYING ON DISCOUNT RATE ASSUMPTIONS FOR THE FUTURE. JONATHAN: WHERE DO YOU LOOK NEXT? BRIAN: YOU MAY SEE IT FROM THE U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE. WE HAVE PRICED IN A 5% TERMINAL RATE. YOU MAY SEE FURTHER TIGHTENING IN PLACES LIKE JAPAN, PLACES THAT NEED TO CATCH UP. IN THE U.S. WE ALREADY HAVE A 5% TERMINAL RATE. IF YOU LOOK AT FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, IT IS HEADING TOWARDS CONTRACTION. WE HAVE THE TIMING MESSED UP A BIT IN THE UNITED STATES. WHEN YOU ARE IN A CONTRACTION, THE FED IS BEGINNING TO EASE. WE DO NOT HAVE THAT RIGHT NOW, WHICH HAS BEEN CHALLENGING FOR MARKETS. AS INFLATION COMES DOWN, YOU WILL SEE THE FEDERAL RESERVE HAVE TO HIT A PAUSE. WHAT YOU ARE LIKELY TO SEE IS MARKETS START TO GET AHEAD OF THAT PAUSE. I THINK IT IS A POSITIVE CAPITULATION THAT IS LIKELY COMING OVER THE NEXT MONTHS. JONATHAN: IS THAT WHAT WE ARE ALREADY SEEING OFF THE BACK OF THE WALL STREET STORY THAT TOLD US EVERYTHING WE ALREADY KNEW? " OFFICIALS ARE BARRELING TOWARDS ANOTHER RISE OF 0.75% POINTS. THE CONVERSATION I AM TALKING ABOUT NOW IS A STEP DOWN. NOW IT IS THE STEP DOWN FROM 75 TO 50. IS THAT BULLISH? JARED: I DO NOT THINK IT IS BULLISH YET. AT BANK OF AMERICA, OUR PEAK IS 5%. I ALWAYS TELL INVESTORS IT IS VERY EASY TO GET TO AHEAD OF YOURSELF HERE. THE EFFECTS OF TIGHTENING POLICY TAKE A LONG TIME TO FEED THROUGH TO THE REAL ECONOMY. WE HAVE NOT SEEN THE MOVE IN CREDIT CONDITIONS THAT WE WILL SEE IF THE FED GETS ALL THE WAY TO 5%. YWE HAVE YET TO SEE A REALLY BAD CORRIDOR OF CORPORATE PROFITS, AND WE HAVE NOT SEEN THE INVESTOR CAPITULATION. ALL OF THESE THINGS ARE MISSING TO COINCIDE WITH A PAUSE IN THE FED. JONATHAN: WITH PRICE IN THE HIKING CYCLE, WE HAVE NOT PRICED TO THE WEAKNESS ASSOCIATED WITH IT JUST YET. ARE YOU JUMPING A COUPLE OF STEPS TOO FAR? BRIAN: I WOULD USE 88, 81 AS AN EXAMPLE. YOU HAD SOME CHALLENGES DURING '81. IF YOU HAD INVESTED WHEN INFLATION PEAKED, YOU WERE QUITE HAPPY A YEAR OR TWO LATER. IT IS NOT TO SAY WE HAVE HIT BOTTOM. THERE ARE SOME NEAR-TERM CHALLENGES. BUT ARE YOU OPTIMISTIC ABOUT STOCKS OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS? I WOULD BE. WE CAME INTO THE YEAR AT 30 TIMES EARNINGS. THE ANALYSTS BELIEVE EARNINGS GET TO AROUND 2320. THAT IS NOT OVERLY EXPENSIVE. WILL EARNINGS BE HIT DURING A RECESSION? THEY WILL COME DOWN. WHAT MULTIPLE ARE YOU WILLING TO PAY ON THAT? WHAT ARE YOU WILLING TO PAY ON THAT? IF YOU'RE WILLING TO PAY 17 MAY BE, WE WILL SEE 3200. THE MARKETS TEND TO DO WELL AFTER INFLATION PEAKS, EVEN IF THERE IS AN EARNINGS RECESSION IN THE INTERIM. JONATHAN: STICK WITH US. BRIAN LEVITT AND JARED WOODARD. WE CAN TURN FROM THE POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN THE U.K. TO THE POLITICAL CERTAINTY IN THE U.K.. > > REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP IN CONGRESS HAS MADE IT CLEAR, THEY WILL CRASH THE ECONOMY NEXT YEAR. JONATHAN: THAT CONVERSATION UP NEXT. > > POLITICS YOU LOOK AT THE MEDIAN REAL GDP IT IS VERY SIMILAR SINGLE PARTY RULE VERSUS DIVIDED GOVERNMENT. IF YOU LOOK AT MARKETS OVER TIME ORCHIDS TEND TO DO WELL REGARDLESS OF THE COMBINATION OF GOVERNMENT. A LONG-TERM ADVANCE IN THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS DONE WELL ACROSS MANY DIFFERENT COMBINATIONS OF GOVERNMENT. INVESTORS DO NOT ALWAYS SAY " I WILL GET OUT OF THE MARKET." I THE EXPECT WE ULTIMATELY WILL RAISE THE DEBT CEILING AS WE HAVE IN THE PAST BUT CREATE SOME POLICY UNCERTAINTY IN THE NEAR-TERM. JONATHAN: YOUR TAKE? JARED: INVESTORS APPRECIATE WHEN THERE IS A LITTLE BIT OF FRICTION IN WASHINGTON. TO SMOOTH OF A PATH, TOO MUCH CONTROL CAN LEAD TO SOME PRETTY AGGRESSIVE POLICY ENTREPRENEURIALISM, LET'S SAY. SOME OF THE MASSIVE STIMULUS WE DID LAST YEAR MAY HAVE EXACERBATED THE PROBLEMS WE ARE SEEING NOW WHEN IT COMES TO INFLATION. A BIT OF GRIDLOCK, OR AT LEAST A LITTLE MORE FRICTION, A LITTLE MORE NEGOTIATION IS LIKELY TO BE GREETED AS A BIG POSITIVE NEXT YEAR. JONATHAN: WHEN I HEAR PEOPLE SAY THINGS LIKE, THIS IS THE DATA, I WONDER IF THE POST-WORLD WAR II DATA TELLS MORE ABOUT THE U.S. CENTURY. WHETHER POLITICS START TO MATTER IN A WAY THEY DID NOT IN THE PREVIOUS 50 YEARS -- BRIAN: I'M NOT SURE WE ARE READY TO GIVE UP THE MANTLE OF THE WORLD ECONOMIC SUPERPOWER. IT CHINA IS GRAPPLING WITH THEIR OWN ISSUES. WHEN WE LOOK IN HINDSIGHT AT THE 20TH CENTURY, 2 WORLD WARS, A DOZEN RECESSIONS, IT IS NOT AS IF IT WAS EASY-GOING. MARKETS TRADE ON BETTER OR WORSE. YOU HAVE TO ASK YOURSELF ARE THINGS LIKELY TO GET BETTER RELATIVE TO EXPECTATIONS?' JONATHAN: DO YOU THINK THEY ARE SET TO GET THAT ARE? -- -- SET TO GET BETTER? JARED: OUR INDUSTRIAL BASE, TO BOOST ENERGY PRODUCTION, AND THESE KINDS OF MEASURES PRESERVE COMPETITIVENESS AND RAISE PRODUCTIVITY. THESE ARE INCREDIBLY POWERFUL, INCREDIBLY POSITIVE. A LOT OF FOLKS KNOW THAT THE BIG INNOVATIONS IN TECHNOLOGY -- THINK ABOUT SMARTPHONES -- WERE ALL FUNDED BY INDUSTRIAL POLICY IN THE COLD WAR, DESIGNED TO PRODUCE MILITARY INNOVATIONS. THE SECOND-ORDER EFFECTS OF THAT GAVE US INCREDIBLE TECHNOLOGY. IF WE CAN PURSUE THAT TODAY, THERE IS A LOT OF KNOCK ON EFFECTS PRODUCTIVITY, WHICH CAN BE BULLISH. JONATHAN: WHAT IS THE OPPORTUNITY IN ENERGY RIGHT NOW AFTER THE MASSIVE RALLY IN FOSSIL FUELS, THE LIKES OF EXXON? BRIAN: THERE IS DEEP VALUE IN NATURAL RESOURCES, ENERGY AND MINERS. ENERGY STOCKS ARE TRADING AT 20 TIMES EARNINGS. IF THOSE COMPANIES SUCCEED, IT REQUIRES COPIOUS AMOUNTS OF RAW MATERIALS AND THE ENERGY STOCKS AND MINING STOCKS THAT ARE NECESSARY FOR CLEAN ENERGY STOCKS TO WORK -- MOST INVESTORS DO NOT OWN THAT MUCH IN ENERGY. YOU'LL NEED LOTS OF FOSSIL FUELS AS A BRIDGE TO THE FUTURE. THOUGH STOCKS ARE TRADING AT FANTASTIC EVALUATIONS. JONATHAN: BRIAN LEVITT, FINAL WORD HERE, SIR. BRIAN: WE ARE GOING THROUGH A VERY CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT. I WOULD ADVISE INVESTORS NOT TO EXTRAPOLATE THIS AS BEING THE REST OF OUR LIVES. WE HAD A PANDEMIC WHERE WE SHUT DOWN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. WE PROVIDED TOO MUCH STIMULUS ACROSS BOTH ADMINISTRATIONS. WE ARE TRYING TO GET THROUGH THAT. LONG-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARE NOT OUT OF WHACK. THE FED DOES NOT APPEAR TO HAVE LOST CREDIBILITY. WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS. RIGHT NOW WE ARE TIGHTENING AND CONTRACTING. A RECOVERY WILL COMMENCE NEXT YEAR, AND INVESTORS TEND TO DO WELL INVESTING IN THAT RECOVERY. JONATHAN: WE ARE ABOUT SEVEN MINUTES AWAY FROM THE OPENING BELL. FUTURES ARE UP HALF OF 1%. INVESTORS ARE GEARING UP FOR A BIG WEEK OF TECH EARNINGS. THAT CONVERSATION IS COMING UP SHORTLY. JONATHAN: LOOKING TO BUILD ON THE RALLY OF LAST WEEK, EQUITY FUTURES ARE UP 4/10 OF 1%. WELLS FARGO, EXPECTING WEAKER REVENUE GROWTH FROM FEDEX. CITIGROUP INITIATING COVERAGE ON HARLEY DAVIDSON WITH A NEUTRAL WEIGHT. FINALLY, BANK OF AMERICA IS UPGRADING META TO NEUTRAL, SEEING HEADWINDS. THAT STOCK IS DOWN A LITTLE MORE THAN 1%. COMING UP ALPHABET AND MICROSOFT EARNINGS ON DECK. THAT CONVERSATION COMING UP. EQUITY FUTURES ON THE S & P 500 INDEX UP 4/10 OF 1%. YOUR OPENING BELL IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER. JONATHAN: ABOUT 22 SECONDS AWAY FROM THE OPENING BELL. PEACHES ELEVATED BY .5%. THE BIGGEST -- FUTURES ELEVATED BY .5%. THE NASDAQ HELPED OUT BY A BIG MOVE LOWER IN BONDS. YIELDS, 10-YEAR WAS LOWER AND NOW BASICALLY UNCHANGED. FOUR POINT 2255. THE NUMBERS OUT OF EUROPE ARE DREADFUL. IF I SAID YOU WOULD GET PMI IN THE 40'S IN EUROPE AND THE SAME WEEK TO GET A 75 BASIS POINT HIKE FROM THE ECB, YOU WOULD NOT HAVE BELIEVED ME, THAT IS WHAT IS SET FOR THURSDAY. FUTURES POSITIVE INTO THE OPENING BELL. WE ARE POSITIVE .4% ON THE S & P. THE NASDAQ UNCHANGED. THE U.S. LISTED CHINESE TECH STOCKS UNDER PRESSURE WITH A BUSY WEEK OF EARNINGS. ED LUDLOW OFF OF THE BACK OF THE EVENTS. ED: WE ARE DOWN 11% ON THE NASDAQ GOLDEN DRAGON INDEX, LISTED CHINESE SHARES. THERE ARE FOUR NAMES IN PARTICULAR WHO MAKE UP 33 PERCENT OF THIS INDEX. THERE ARE TWO CONCERNS AIRED FROM A POLICY PERSPECTIVE -- CONCERNS. FROM A POLICY PERSPECTIVE, XI JINPING WILL NOT BE SUPPORTIVE OF RECOVERY IN AN ECONOMIC SENSE . ALSO COVID ZERO HOW SEE, HAVING CONSOLIDATED POWER HITS THE HOPE THAT WE WILL SEE SOME SUPPORT FOR AN ECONOMIC REOPENING. OVERNIGHT I WAS PAYING CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE TECH INDEX, DROPPING 10%, THE BIGGEST DECLINE SINCE MARCH, CLOTHING -- CLOSING OF THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2016. TECH IN CHINA IS FIRMLY ESTABLISHED ITSELF NOW AS THE LAGGARD FOR THAT SECTOR GLOBALLY AND FROM A MARKET PERSPECTIVE. WE ALSO GOT A SLEW OF DATA. THE ECONOMY GREW FASTER THAN EXPECTED IN THE THIRD QUARTER BUT RETAIL SALES ARE WEAK. THE PROPERTY SECTOR CONTINUES TO BE A CONCERN. THAT MARKET REMAINS FRAGILE AND WILL BE A MAJOR CHALLENGE FOR XI JINPING GOING FORWARD. JONATHAN: A BIG CHALLENGE FOR US. I MENTIONED THIS EARLY, THERE AREN'T MANY THINGS YOU CAN BE CONFIDENT OF AT THE MOMENT, WE CAN BE CONFIDENT IN SAYING THAT WE ARE MORE THAN LIKELY GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT THE EVENTS IN CHINA IN 10 YEARS TO COME THAN WHAT IS HAPPENING IN WESTMINSTER RIGHT NOW WITHOUT A DOUBT. YOU CAN SEE THAT IN THE MARKET FOR CHINESE CHECK -- TECH STOCKS. ONE THIRD OF THE S & P 500 REPORTING RESULTS THIS WEEK. TAYLOR RIGGS TAKES A LOOK AT IT HERE IN TAYLOR: WE HAVE 100 EARNINGS -- TAKES A LOOK AT IT. TAYLOR: THAT 100% EARNINGS AND 70% HAVE SEEN IMPROVEMENT RELATIVE TO CONSENSUS. YOU ARE BELOW THE FIVE-YEAR AVERAGE BUT OVERALL EVERYONE WOULD SAY THIS CERTAINLY HAS NOT SHIPPED UP TO BE A HORRIBLE SEASON SO FAR. YEAR OVER YEAR LIGHT BUT SALES IS AN IMPROVEMENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND RELATIVE TO ESTIMATES ON BOTH THE BOTTOM LINE AND A LITTLE HERE ON THE TOP LINE, THERE IS SOME IMPROVEMENT. WE ARE GOING TO GET A LOT THIS WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE A BIG WEEK. TUESDAY AND THURSDAY ARE THE BIGGIES WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT MICROSOFT ON TUESDAY, APPLE, INTEL, AMAZON ON THURSDAY. THAT WILL SKEW IT. GIVEN THE WAITING WITHIN THE S & P 500, WE WILL GET AN IDEA OF HOW WE WILL WRAP UP AT THE MIDDLE PORTION OF THIS EARNINGS SEASON. WHAT I LOVE ABOUT EARNINGS SEASON AND THE QUARTERLY SEASON IS THE BACK FOCUS ON THE FUNDAMENTALS. THAT IS WHAT IS DRIVING THE MARKET. WE ARE DOWN 20% YEAR TO DATE ON THE S & P 500. SINCE QUARTERLY REPORTS STARTED 10 DAYS AGO, PRICE ACTION IS UP 2.3% ON THE S & P. A REFOCUS ON THE FUNDAMENTALS AND ON COMPANIES AND MAYBE THAT WILL START TO DRIVE PRICE ACTION. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. WONDERFUL AS ALWAYS. ALICIA LEVINE SAYING THAT VALUATIONS FOR BIG TECH STILL HAVE FURTHER TO FALL. ALICIA: HIGH-GROWTH NAMES WHEN THEY START GROWING HIGH GROWTHLY , BUT YOU GET MULTIPLE COMPRESSION AS WELL. TO THE EXTENT YOU HAVE STOCKS TRADING AT 40 TIMES NEXT YEAR'S, THE TECH NAMES ARE TOO HIGH. JONATHAN: SAYING FURTHER DOWN STOCKS, THE CURRENT CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT IS SEPARATING THE SHEEP'S FROM THE GOATS AND WE MAY NOT SEE RISING LABOR COSTS UNTIL THE FOURTH QUARTER. THE S & P IS LIKELY TO RETEST THE LOWS IN EARLY 2023. EMILY, FANTASTIC TO CATCH UP. STOCKS ARE NOT YET UNDERVALUED WHAT WILL GUIDE THE ULTIMATE CONCLUSION? EMILY: THE S & P 500, AT LEAST LARGE-CAP SCUM ARE TRADING AT 15.6 TIMES FORWARD EARNINGS, A REASONABLE -- LARGE-CAP STOCKS ARE TRADING AT 15.6 TIMES FORWARD EARNINGS, REASONABLE. WE ARE HAVING THE SECOND TESTOSTERONE DRIVEN BEAR MARKET VALUE WITH A TON OF THE QUIDDITY OUT THERE -- OF LIQUIDITY OUT THERE. THEY ARE LOOKING FOR SIGNS THAT THE FED MAY PIVOT. THE MARKET HAS LATCHED ON TO THE SLIGHTLY DOVISH INDICATORS BY SOME MEMBERS OF THE FED. I THINK WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF ANOTHER RALLY THAT COULD POSSIBLY CONTINUE TOWARDS THE END OF THE YEAR. THIS WOULD HAPPEN IF WE DON'T SEE SOME OF THE GLOBAL HEADWINDS THAT WE ARE ALL WELL AWARE OF REFLECTED IN THE EARNINGS REPORTS THIS QUARTER. IT MAY TAKE UNTIL FOURTH QUARTER REPORTS FOR THE DOWNTURN IN THE BIG GROWTH STOCKS TO COME TO PLAY. JONATHAN: WE HAD THE PIVOT AND THEN THE PAUSE AND THEN GOING FROM 75 TO 5225. -- 50 TO 25. DOES THAT TELL YOU SOMETHING ABOUT THE PHYSICIANS BEING CAUGHT OFFSIDE THAT WE WERE LEANING TOO MUCH TO ONE SIDE OF THE BOAT? ANYTHING TO LEARN ABOUT HOW WE RESPONDED TO THE STORY FRIDAY? EMILY: YOU MEAN LEADING -- JONATHAN: TO BEARISH ON EQUITY AND BONDS. EMILY: PART OF THE ISSUE IS WE HAVE SEEN EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS DECLINE BY MORE THAN THEY DID IN THE EARLY STAGES OF THE PANDEMIC. THE BAR IS QUITE LOW AND IT WILL NOT BE DIFFICULT TO GET OVER THAT BAR. IT IS BETTER THAN A DUMPSTER FIRE. THAT IS APPARENTLY POSITIVE. THE ANSWER IS, WE MAY BE LEANING TO ON THE BEARISH SIDE, BUT I THINK A LOT OF THIS OPTIMISM IS UNWARRANTED. I JUST THINK THERE IS A HUGE AMOUNT OF LIQUIDITY OUT THERE AND PEOPLE LOOKING FOR AT. WE STILL HAVEN'T SEEN GOOD PRICES IN LARGE-CAP U.S. STOCKS. JONATHAN: MARK WILSON CALLED FOR A RALLY NEXT WEEK. IT WAS MET WITH DOUBT FROM CLIENTS WHICH MEANS THERE IS STILL UPSIDE, FALLING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS CAN LEAD TO LOWER RATES AND HIGHER STOCK PRICES IN THE ABSENCE OF CAPITULATION FROM COMPANIES ON 2023 EPS BIDENS. I KEEP HEARING THE WEAKNESS THEY KEEP SAYING COULD COME NEXT QUARTER BY EARLY 2023. I THOUGHT IN THE START OF THE SUMMER WE WOULD GET CAPITULATION ON EARNINGS AND WE HAVE BEEN PUSHING IT OUT FURTHER. I HEAR AGAIN, NO WEAKNESS JUST YET BUT THE REAL WEAKNESS YOU WILL SEE IN THREE MONTHS TIME. WHAT IS IT ABOUT THREE MONTHS TIME THAT WE WILL SEE THE WEAKNESS? EMILY: MIKE WILSON IS HEDGING A BIT. PERHAPS I AM AS WELL. BUT I THINK WE HAD A VERY STRONG LABOR MARKET AND STRONG CONSUMER DEMAND TAKING A WHILE TO DECLINE. WE ARE JUST STARTING TO SEE HOUSE PRICES DECLINE. SOME OF THE FACTORS OUT THERE THAT WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT EARNINGS HAVEN'T REALLY COME INTO PLAY. SO MIKE WILSON'S THESIS THAT WE WILL GET UP TO 4100 OR MAYBE 4200 AND IT IS A TRADABLE RALLY, BUT ONCE ALL OF THESE FACTORS BEGIN AFFECTING LARGE U.S. COMPANIES, THEN WE WILL SEE THE TRUE EARNINGS CARNAGE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER. I AM NOT AS BEARISH AS HE IS, BUT I THINK THAT HE IS OFTEN IF NOT USUALLY RIGHT AND IT MAY BE THAT HE JUST WANTS TO DEFEND THE THESIS HE HAS PUT FORWARD FOR THE LAST YEAR AND A HALF. BUT I AM ON HIS SIDE HERE. JONATHAN: HE SEEMS TO HAVE A CRYSTAL BALL I DON'T HAVE AN IT IS STILL WORKING ON THE RALLY WE HAD LAST WEEK. WONDERFUL TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. EMILY HILL ON THE EQUITY MARKET IN MIKE WILSON'S VIEW OF THE WORLD FROM MORGAN STANLEY. LAST WEEK, THE BIGGEST WEEK ON THE S & P 500 SINCE JUNE. IT IS UP .8%. THE NASDAQ UP BY ALMOST A 10TH OF 1%. WORLD LEADERS MORNING RUSSIA ABOUT ESCALATING THE WAR IN UKRAINE. > > HAVE CHOSEN TO BE MEMBERS OF THE EUROPEAN FAMILY AND WE HAVE TO DEFEND THEM AS LONG AS THAT IS WHAT THEY WISH TO BE. JONATHAN: THAT CONVERSATION IS NEXT. COMING UP, THE CEO OF AXA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > THEY HAVE CHOSEN TO BE WESTERN AND DEMOCRATIC MEMBERS OF THE EUROPEAN FAMILY AND WE HAVE TO DEFEND THEM AS LONG AS THAT IS WHAT THEY WISH TO BE. JONATHAN: THE RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINITER SAYING UKRAINE IS GETTING READY TO USE A DIRTY BOMB. LLOYD AUSTIN TWEETING THE FOLLOWING, I SPOKE WITH THE RUSSIAN MR. OF DEFENSE WITH THE PHONE AND REJECTED ANY PRETEXTS UP FOR RUSSIAN ESCALATION AND REAFFIRMATION THE VALUE OF CONFIRM -- CONTINUE COMMUNICATION AMID RUSSIA'S UNLAWFUL AND UNJUSTIFIED WAR IN UKRAINE. TALK TO ME ABOUT THE PHONE CALLS THAT TOOK PLACE OVER THE WEEKEND. MARIA: JONATHAN, IT IS VERY INTERESTING, BECAUSE YOU DID SEE REPRESENTATIVES OF THE UNITED STATES, UNITED KINGDOM AND FRENCH ON THE PHONE CALL WITH THE RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTER PAIRED WE HAVE NOT SEEN THAT KIND OF DIPLOMACY -- MINISTER. WE HAVE NOT SEEN THAT KIND OF DIPLOMACY. HAVING SAID THAT, NOT A LOT OF DETAIL BUT NOTHING NEW. THEY SAY YOU ARE THE ONE THAT IS ESCALATING AND UKRAINE HAS DENIED THEY PLAN TO USE ANY TYPE OF AMMUNITION TO SELF SABOTAGE AND ESCALATE THE WAR ON THE GROUND AND THE RUSSIANS CONTINUE TO SAY THE PROBLEM IS UKRAINE. WHAT WAS MORE RELEVANT OVER THE WEEKEND A SPEECH BY EMMANUEL MACRON WHICH HE SAID THE UKRAINIANS ULTIMATELY WILL HAVE TO DECIDE THE TIME AND TERMS OF THE WAR. IT SEEMS TO ME A LOT OF THE OFFICIALS IN EUROPE STILL BELIEVE WE ARE FAR OFF FROM A DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION AND THE WAR IS STILL IN A VERY ACTIVE PHASE. JONATHAN: WE TALKED ABOUT THE MIDTERMS. CAN YOU DISCUSS HOW THIS IS PLAYING OUT? ANNMARIE: LAST WEEK WE HEARD FROM KEVIN MCCARTHY, THE HOUSE LEADER FOR THE REPUBLICANS AND SAID IF THERE IS A RED WAVE AND THE HOUSE HE WILL BE THE SPEAKER AND HE HAD SAID THAT THIS NEXT CONGRESS THERE WILL NOT BE A BLANK CHECK FOR UKRAINE. HE SAID THERE WILL BE AMERICANS SITTING AROUND AND POTENTIALLY BE IN A RECESSION AND CONCERNED ABOUT RISING COSTS OF GASOLINE AND FOOD PRICE AND RENT AND THERE WILL NOT BE A BLANK CHECK FOR UKRAINE. THIS IS SOMETHING THAT MANY CORE REPUBLICANS I WOULD SAY LIKE YOU HAVE MITCH MCCONNELL RELATE WANTING TO SAY THEY ARE SHOWING THE UNITED FRONT. FOR A WHILE, FOREIGN POLICY WITH THE INVASION OF UKRAINE AND MAKING SURE HUMANITARIAN, FINANCIAL AND MILITARY AID BEING SENT TO UKRAINE, THERE WAS A LOT OF BIPARTISAN SUPPORT. POTENTIALLY WHAT YOU ARE RING FROM LEADER MCCARTHY IS THAT THERE WILL BE POTENTIAL NEW MEMBERS OF CONGRESS THAT WILL NOT BE ON BOARD FOR THAT. JONATHAN: IS IT PLAYING OUT THE SAME WAY IN EUROPE? MARIA: BY NOW, EVERYONE KNOWS THE WAR IN UKRAINE BUT ALSO THE RECONSTRUCTION OF THE COUNTRY AND THE DAMAGE BEING DONE TO THE EAST OF UKRAINE IS GOING TO COST BILLIONS. SOME SAY YOU ARE GETTING CLOSE TO A TRILLION. TOMORROW THERE IS A MEETING OF THE RECONSTRUCTION OF UKRAINE WILL BE IN BERLIN TO DISCUSS WHO WILL HEAD IT. I PROTECT THIS WILL BE A BIG TOPIC IN THE EUROPEAN UNION GOING FORWARD, WHICH THE COST IS MASSIVE AND ENORMOUS AND WHAT DO WE DO WITH THE RUSSIAN FROZEN RESERVES, USE IT TO PAY FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION AND FOR A LOT OF EUROPEANS INFLATION MANIFESTING IN EVERYTHING ACROSS EVERY DAY. SO THAT IS GAINING MOMENTUM. JONATHAN: THE GOOD NEWS IS OUT THERE AND IT IS THE WEATHER. UNSEASONABLY MILD WEATHER IN EUROPE CONTINUES TO PASS -- BRING DOWN GAS AND ATTILA T PRICES. HOW IMPORTANT -- GAS AND UTILITY. HOW IMPORTANT IS THIS? MARIA: YESTERDAY WAS A HOT DAY AND FOR A LOT OF EUROPEAN DIPLOMATS AND OFFICIALS, THIS IS THE KEY AND THEY BELIEVE IF THE WEATHER CAN HOLD ON LIKE THIS FOR TWO WEEKS THERE COULD BE A GAME CHANGER. A LOT OF THE DIPLOMATS ARE PRAYING TO GOD, AND HE GOT IT, THAT THE WEATHER STAYS LIKE THIS. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. ON THE S & P 500, 18 MINUTES IN, UP BY 1%. THE NASDAQ UP BY A 10TH OF 1%. PMI'S IN THE 40'S AND ECB EXPECTED TO HIKE 75 BASIS POINTS THURSDAY. PMI OUT OF THE U.S. COME HERE IS MICHAEL MCKEE. MICHAEL: BAD NEWS FOR THE GLOBAL PMI OUT OF THE UNITED STATES. WE TALKED ABOUT HOW BAD THE BRITISH PMI'S ARE, THE U.S. ARE WORSE, A COUPLE OF THEM. THE MANUFACTURING PMI COMES AT 49.9, DOWN FROM 52 WE HAVE GONE FROM WHAT IS THEORETICALLY A CONTRACTION NUMBER. SERVICES, 46.6, FALLEN SIGNIFICANTLY. THE U.K. SERVICES PMI WAS 47.5. THE U.S. COMPOSITE, 47.3, JUST A TICK HIGHER THAN THE 47.2 IN GREAT BRITAIN. JOE BIDEN HAS SOME PROBLEMS AS WELL. WE WILL NOT GET A LOT OF DATA DEFINITIVE FROM THE FED BUT WE GET SOME IDEA OF HOW PEOPLE ARE FEELING BECAUSE WE GET CONSUMER CONFIDENCE NUMBERS TUESDAY AND THE MICHIGAN SENTIMENT NUMBERS ON FRIDAY. THE BIGGEST NUMBERS WILL BE THE EMPLOYMENT COST INDEX, INDEX SPENDING NUMBERS AND PCE INFLATION ON FRIDAY. THOSE OF THE ONES THAT MIGHT MOVE THE MARKETS IF NOT THE FED. I HAVE ONE BIT OF BAD NEWS FOR YOUR AUDIENCE AND INVESTORS. IT APPEARS A RECESSION HAS MOVED SIGNIFICANTLY CLOSER. THE PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES ARE IN THE WORLD SERIES AND EVERY TIME A PHILADELPHIA TEAM HAS WON THE WORLD SERIES WE HAVE HAD A FINANCIAL CRISIS. JONATHAN: IS THE CHOICE BETWEEN SUPPORTING THE PHILLIES OF THE ASTROS? FOR ECONOMY SAY, DO YOU HAVE TO SUPPORT HOUSTON? MICHAEL: IT WOULD SUGGEST BASED ON PAST HISTORY THAT YOU HAVE TO SUPPORT HOUSTON. MAYBE SOME PEOPLE WILL HOPE FOR A BREAK AND THAT BUT IT DOES NOT GOOD WHEN YOU LOOK BACK. JONATHAN: ARE YANKEES FANS GOING TO SUPPORT THE PHILLIES? MICHAEL: THEY ARE IN DIFFERENT LEAGUES. THE YANKEES FANS HATE THE ASTROS BECAUSE THEY CHEATED IN 2017. JONATHAN: BUT THEY KEEP WINNING, I GET IT. THE PMI IS UGLY IN THE UNITED STATES. THE PMI'S IN THE UNITED STATES NOT GREAT AND IN EUROPE DREADFUL. SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE, PRETTY BULLISH. ANNMARIE -- ABIGAIL: THE RALLY CONTINUES AND IT IS A DEFENSIVE SECTOR, HEALTH CARE UP 1.5%, FOLLOWED BY STAPLES, TWO DEFENSIVE SECTORS LEADING THE WAY. PRETTY MUCH ALL SECTORS HIGHER. SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE, EXCEPT CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY. TESLA DOWN FOR PERCENT. THE WEAKNESS -- TESLA DOWN 4%. IF WE LOOK AT THE GOLDEN DRAGON INDEX ON THE DAY, ABSOLUTELY PLUNGING, ITS WORST DAY EVER, DOWN 17% GOING BACK TO 2001, THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2013. THE HANG SENG HAD A TERRIBLE SESSION AND ALIBABA IS ONE EXAMPLE, DOWN 15.6%. THE NEW YORK INDEX WITH MOVERS IN THE INDEX, CHINA TECH NAMES, LOTS OF WEAKNESS. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE, WE HAVE THE BULLISH REACTION IN THE U.S. BUT FOR CHINA, WHICH WILL THE DIVERSIONS GO? JONATHAN: YOU SEE THE WEAKNESS IN THE EQUITY MARKET AND CURRENCY. HERE IS A STORY I WILL PICK OUT. THIS FROM THE HEAD OF INVESTMENTS AT HP, THE CONCERN IS ABSOLUTE POWER MAY LEAD TO HARSH POLICY LOCALLY AND INTERNATIONALLY. ON THE LOCAL, ZERO COVID AND IT MAY NOT GO AWAY. ON AN INTERNATIONAL LEVEL, THE MARKET IS DEFINITELY CONCERNED ABOUT POLITICAL TENSIONS. THAT WAS THE QUESTION WE ASK OURSELVES THIS MORNING, DOESN'T MAKE IT MORE OR LESS LIKELY THAT COVID ZERO CONTINUES AND MOST OF YOU CONCLUDED THAT IT MAKES IT MORE LIKELY. COMING UP, YOUR TRADING EVENTS AND DIARY IS COMING UP NEXT. ON THURSDAY, THE ECB RATE DECISION AND THE CREDIT SUISSE REVIEW AS WELL. JONATHAN: EARLY THIS SUMMER WE HAD A NICE CHAT ABOUT THE PIVOT AND PAUSE AND TO STEP DOWN. IS THAT AN EXCUSE OR REASON FOR THE RALLY? THAT RALLY CONTINUES. OFF THE BACK OF A BIG WEEK OF GAINS ON THE S & P, THE BIGGEST WE GOING BACK TO JUNE. AND THE BONDS, TWOS, TENS, 30'S, THE TO EUROPE 20 BASIS POINT RANGE. BACK DOWN TO 4.40. LAST WEEK, 10 YEAR YIELDS CLOSING OUT THE WEEK FOR THE 12TH CONSECUTIVE WEEKLY GAIN, ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS STUFF. HERE IS THE TRADING DIARY, A BIG WEEK OF TECH EARNINGS. ALPHABET AND MICROSOFT ON TUESDAY FOR FOLLOWED BY META AND TWITTER ON WEDNESDAY. APPLE AND AMAZON ON 30. THE ECB RATE -- ON THURSDAY. THE ECB RATE. CORE PC AND CONSUMER SENTIMENT SURVEY.