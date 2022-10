00:00

Do you still think they were in an oil supercycle? And if so, what kind of price range does that look like to you guys? I believe that the measure that the press is taking, we meant on the floor on the all commodity price photo for a month, quarter to come. That we'll continue to support investment into our industry and cause you to support decisions for long cycle investment to continue to occur between offshore and international market. So we are very well placed in this cycle. What happens if we enter a global recession? We believe that the investment cycle that the upstream industry is currently facing and executing is is decoupled from some of the uncertainty and some of the demand setback that could happen if a recession or vision recession or some perception of risk. Where to where to be elevated. So and we set out because there's several factors that are converging. First, the spare capacity is at less than 2 percent in oil and liquid liquid market and you could supply. So there is a clear need to address that by correcting the underinvestment of the last eight years. At the same time, there is an elevated priority on security of supply. This is creating a need for supply diversification. This is particularly true for gas. It is also true for oil. Finally, there are some critical decision, critical investments that have already started this offshore investment that have come back. There is an offshore resurgence happening today and there is also the Middle East capacity expansion plans that they've been initiated. These two are long cycle investments that will not be stopped. Two more. And they create a bit of a baseline of activity going forward that we benefit. So where do you think the growth in offshore then is going to be? We've seen it come back in Guyana as well as the Gulf of Mexico. Where do you think the next hotspot in offshore is going to come from? I mean, there are a lot of hot spots. If you look at the on the map now, all of the things happening today, there is a significant resurgence of activity in the Middle East driven by Qatar. They're ripping down no field, which is untidy offshore. And the future capitalist expansion of Saudi will be offshore as well. There's the resurgence of activity in Norway due to a DAX favorable tax regime. I was excited two years ago and that will take place from next year on World. There are new discovery, Namibia, Colombia and some sources Southeast Asia. They'll be combined to create also pocket of of up cycle. But there are you see Brazil as a major ornament off of offshore deepwater activity going forward. Vienna that we continue steady and going and the Gulf of Mexico. So the activity offshore is not shot off of discovery, not short of both gas and oil plays and not sure of a diversity of customers, both ISE season NYSE and some critical operator independent operator betting on to the offshore. So to that point, Barclays sees international spending to increase at least 20 percent next year. Do you have a sense international ease is seeing a significant location of investment was international? We declared in July that the outlook of international for the second half of the year will be outpacing the North America growth and we believe where we're just witnessing this. So you believe that this trend will continue, but clearly international investment is back. OK. So if you were to pick a year, that would be like the best for a free cash flow. This year was a breakout. Would it be next year, 2024 this year? Do you have an idea yet? No, we don't we don't come on on this, I think we are looking at cash flow through the cycle. What matters is, is to maintain the efficiency in our cash generation, to recycle, to maintain our ability to expand margin, using pricing, using efficiency and to generate the cash. Is there the potential for asset sales? Nowadays, we have been pursuing some asset sell far for quite some time, and I think there's been some some move on to this. We had the putting on sale, some some of our rigs in Middle East, and we believe that we still pursue this and get to a closure in the future. We have been considering sitting out and divesting. I set the PSR asset performance asset in that in Canada, but he saw asset. We have not found that the market conditions were supportive of that prepared value as we speak. So we are in this, but at the same time we are seeing a body do to continue to hagan up for you and get so yes, there will be asset sell opportunity in the future and that will complement are cash profile and will make us more successful into our more flexibility into our cash allocation for a future.