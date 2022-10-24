Rishi Sunak Set to Become Next UK Prime Minister

00:00

Lizzy awaiting the next prime minister. And it looks like we've got an answer. Yes. Ready soon is going to be the fourth prime minister in three years in the UK. We've just had a statement from Penny Mordaunt. She says, We have now chosen our next prime minister. This decision is a historic one. It shows once again the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support. This race had dragged on to the very last moment. It is literally the last moment. And with seconds to go, she has tweeted. But it seemed, John, that she just did not have the backing of the parliamentary party, where she soon had got the majority of MPs. And it was looking like Penny Mourdant was going to face exactly the same problems that these troops faced in not being able to get her agenda through parliament. And at the very last moment. It was clear that she could no longer profess to be the unity candidate in this race.