Rishi Sunak Set to Become Next UK Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, is set to be the UK’s next prime minister after his last remaining rival, Penny Mordaunt, pulled out of the race for 10 Downing Street. Sunak quit Boris Johnson’s government in July and then lost out to Liz Truss in the last Tory leadership contest over the summer. Lizzy Burden reports on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)

