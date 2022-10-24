Morgan Stanley's Sheets: Stocks Are in Bear Market Rally

00:00

Are you a short term bull in any asset? So far, so good. It's good to be here with you. So. So we are. I mean, we do think that the S & P 500 and other risk markets in the short term can trade higher. This is the view of my colleague Michael Wilson and Morgan Stanley CIO and chief equity strategist. And I think he had a well-timed call last Monday that the S & P could trade up towards 40 100. You know, some of the more tactical indicators that we follow are showing a favorable kind of oversold condition and some healing of of key metrics. So, you know, look, in the short term, we think we can get some relief. The fact that earnings season has also been relatively strong is also helpful. But the big picture, I don't think this changes that we still view this as a bear market rally rather than the start of a larger new bull market move. Right. So far, oversold and undervalued, but we're still in the throes of a deep, long bear market. Where would we likely see the value traps? Well, I do think a market like China is challenging. You know, it's a market that is very inexpensive on a lot of the valuation measures that we and other investors follow. But you, I think, clearly has has major macroeconomic uncertainties. And and that valuation rubric has been, you know, unhelpful so far this year. It's been inexpensive all market, market all year and continue to be so. You know, I also think that we face investors face a lot more tradeoffs in terms of where relative valuation is. If if I go back to the S & P 500, a market where tactically we're constructive, you still face this bigger picture challenge where the earnings yield on the S & P is about the same as the yield on one to five year corporate bonds, which which is unusually narrow and so that you can limit the ability of the P E to to rewrite higher. Meanwhile, we think the earnings estimates maybe they find for this quarter, but we think they'll they'll move lower over subsequent quarters. And so all of that does cap some of some of that upside. So, again, I think you face a variety of challenges, this market. The tactical picture being a little bit better. But but big picture, these these moves in bonds are capping how much valuations we think can improve and some of these markets.