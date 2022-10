00:00

ANNA LOOKS LIKE WE MAY HAVE A NEW PRIME MINISTER AND WHERE SHE'S -- IN RISHI SUNAK? ANNA: THAT'S CERTAINLY WHERE THE MOMENTUM IS IN THE LAST FEW HOURS, JUST REMEMBER YOU NEED 100 MP'S FROM THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY TO DOWN THE LIST. THE KEY QUESTION IS WHETHER PENNY MORDAUNT WILL GET TO 100, HER TEAM CONFIDENT BUT NOT MUCH EVIDENCE OF THAT RIGHT NOW. MARKETS RESPONDING TO THE POTENTIAL FOR RISHI SUNAK BY BUYING FOR POUND IN EXPECTATION OF FISCAL DISCIPLINE. HALEY, WHAT DO YOU SEE IN THE ASIAN MARKET SECTION? HALEY: IT WAS MUCH GLOOMIER OVERNIGHT IN ASIA. THE CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING STACKED HIS LEADERSHIP RANKS WITH LOYALISTS, THEY ARE ABOUT WHAT THAT MEANS FOR COVID ZERO POLICIES AND PRESSURE ON STATE OWNED COMPANIES. HISTORIC LOSSES AS A RESULT. YOU SAW THE CSI 300 DOWN BUT MOST OF THAT SELLING CAME INTO CHINESE TECH, THE HANG SENG TECH INDEX TAKING THE BRUNT OF THAT SELLING. AND A LOT OF PAIN IN TERMS OF THE ONSHORE YOU WANT HITTING THE WEAKEST LEVEL AGAINST THE DOLLAR SINCE 2008. WE SHOULD CHECK ON THE END. -- THE YEN. IT HAD SEARCHED FRIDAY ON REPORTS OF BOJ INTERVENTION BUT THOSE GAINS ARE SHORT-LIVED BEFORE THE BOJ MEET LATER THIS WEEK. MATT: NOW LET'S LOOK AT U.S. MARKETS. EXCELLENTLY HANDLED BY THE WAY. U.S. FUTURES DOWN .4% BUT WHAT A RALLY WE HAD LAST WEEK. WE CLOSED THE FRIDAY SESSION OUT UP MORE THAN 2%, WE CLOSED THE WEEK OUT UP MORE THAN 4.5%. IT'S THE STRONGEST WEEK I THINK SINCE JULY. A REAL RALLY, THEY TAKE SOME PROFIT OFF THE TABLE TODAY. THE 10-YEAR YIELD COMING DOWN, WE ARE SEEING THIS AROUND THE GLOBE. I'M NOT SURE HOW MUCH HAS TO DO WITH HUGE MOVES WE HAVE SEEN IN THE U.K. BUT YOU HAVE INVESTORS BUYING U.S. DEBT PRETTY MUCH ALL ACROSS THE CURVE EXCEPT THE TWO-YEAR. THE 10-YEAR YIELDING 4.1981, BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX COMING BACK UP AFTER GOING DOWN TO 1337. ON FRIDAY, WE CHARGED TO AN RECORD HIGH ON THE DOLLAR INDEX, 1357, WE'VE BEEN DOWN AND ARE COMING BACK A LITTLE BIT AS THE DOLLAR GAINS AGAINST MOST CURRENCIES WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THE POUND. AND NYMEX CRUDE COMING DOWN 2%, $83.24, EVEN AFTER THE BIG CUT OPEC HAD WE ARE SEEING MORE BARRELS COMING OUT OF THE SPR. IT'S NOT MAKING A HUGE DIFFERENCE, IT HAS GOT TO BE CONCERNED ABOUT GLOBAL RECESSION AND DEMAND FALLING OUT THAT IS KEEPING OIL AT THESE LEVELS. ANNA, WHAT YOU SEE IN EUROPE? ANNA: FOLLOWING ON FROM STRENGTH ON WALL STREET AT THE END OF LAST WEEK, WE HAVE TRIED TO MAKE GAINS IN EUROPE DESPITE DISAPPOINTING ECONOMIC DATA OUT OF THE EURO ZONE, PMI'S THAT DISAPPOINTED, BELOW 50 ON SERVICES, MANUFACTURING AND THE COMPOSITE NUMBER. MAKING GAINS BUT NOT AS STRONG AS EARLIER ON, RESPONDING TO NERVOUSNESS OUT OF THE CHINESE MARKET POST THE PARTY CONGRESS TAKING PLACE THERE, THAT'S WHAT WE HAVE ON EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS, POSITIVE APART FROM NOTABLY THE U.K. WHERE THE FX MARKET IS WEIGHING ON LARGE-CAP STOCKS. THE POUND OVER THAT ONE POINT THIRD TEAM -- 1.13 MARKET, RALLIED IN YESTERDAY'S SESSION AS WE HEARD FROM BORIS JOHNSON THAT HE IS NOT GOING TO STAND, AND INCREASING MARKET EXPECTATION OF AN RISHI SUNAK WIN. AND BUYING OF GILTS, AND YIELDS COMING OFF. PROSUS, DOWN VITAL .9%, IT HAS A STAKE IN TENCENT, SO THE READER ACROSS FROM THE CHINESE EQUITIES SESSION INTO THE NETHERLANDS. PHILLIPS DOWN BY 2.8%, THEY ARE CUTTING 4000 JOBS UNDER A NEW CEO. SOME SPECIFICS AROUND PHILIPS BUT YOU HAVE TO WONDER HOW MUCH THIS RELATES TO THE BROADER EUROZONE ECONOMY. LET'S GO TO CONCERNS AROUND THE U.K. ECONOMY. RISHI SUNAK TOOK A HUGE STEP AFTER CHANCELLOR JEREMY HUNT ENDORSED HIM AND BORIS JOHNSON PULLED OUT OF THE CONTEST. JOE, GOOD MORNING TO YOU, IT IS NOT JUST THE ENDORSEMENT NOW OF THE CHANCELLOR BUT ALSO SOME PROMINENT HORACE JOHNSON SUPPORTERS -- BORIS JOHNSON SUPPORTERS HAVE MOVED TO SUPPORTING RISHI SUNAK THIS MORNING. > > JAMES CLEVERLY, THESE ARE BIG JOHNSON SUPPORTERS. HE HAS THE MOMENTUM TUESDAY, THE KEY QUESTION IS WHETHER THE CHALLENGER PENNY MORDAUNT CAN GET ENOUGH BALLOTS TO CONTEST. SHE SAYS SHE IS IN IT TO WIN IT, SO THERE IS NO CONCESSION YET. ANNA: ALL THE MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS ARE TRYING TO WORK OUT HOW MUCH SUPPORT SHE HAS, IT IS MAY BE IN THE 20'S OR 30'S, BUT THE TEAM IS CONFIDENT SHE CAN GET 100. > > PERHAPS PEOPLE FROM THE JOHNSON CAMPAIGN COMING ACROSS TO HER. MATT: WHY DOES SHE NOT JUST PULL OUT, I HAVE WONDERED THE LAST FEW HOURS AS RISHI SEEMS TO BE GAINING REAL MOMENTUM. WHEN IT BE BETTER FOR THE PARTY TO BE UNITED BEHIND ONE LEADER? > > SHE IS NOT PULLING UP BECAUSE SHE GENERALLY THINKS SHE COULD GET 100 BACKERS. SHOULD IT GO TO THE LEADERSHIP BALLOT, SHE THINKS SHE COULD WIN THAT, THERE IS A PATH FOR HER, BUT IF SHE DOES NOT GET 100 SHE WILL CONCEDE AND YOU WILL GET THAT PARTY UNITY. KATIE: LET'S MOVE FROM U.K. POLITICS OVER TO ASIAN EQUITY MARKETS. AND REALLY CROSS ASSETS, YOU HAD CHINA'S YUAN WEAKEN, AND STOCKS TUMBLED IN HONG KONG TO THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE THE 2008 GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS AFTER CHINA'S LEADERSHIP OVERHAUL. THIS FOLLOWS LAST WEEK'S CONGRESS, AND XI'S CLOSEST ALLIES OVERSEE ALL OF THE INSTITUTIONS GIVING HIM EVEN MORE CONTROL IN HIS THIRD TERM AND IN HIS FIRST 10 YEARS. BLOOMBERG'S JEAN-LUC WHO COVERS GREATER CHINA IS JOINING US NOW FROM BEIJING. IT SEEMS LIKE A CROSS ASSETS CONDEMNATION OF WHAT THIS COULD MEAN, WHAT IS WORRYING MARKETS THE MOST AT THIS POINT? > > XI JINPING IS OBVIOUSLY GOT THE LEVERS OF POWER UP SQUARELY IN HIS HANDS, THAT WILL GIVE HIM MORE ROOM TO PURSUE THE POLICIES HE SEES BEST FIT. YOU TALKED ABOUT COVID ZERO EARLIER, BUT OTHER THINGS SUCH AS COMMON PROSPERITY, THIS POPULIST PUSH TO REDUCE THE WEALTH GAP WHICH INCLUDES POTENTIALLY MORE TAXES ON THINGS LIKE PROPERTY, INHERITANCE, CAPITAL GAINS. THOSE ARE NOT THINGS THE MARKETS WANT TO HEAR. AND IN TERMS OF DIPLOMACY, A MORE ASSERTIVE STANCE LOOKS LIKE IT WILL NOW STICK. THAT POTENTIALLY RAISES THE POSSIBILITY OF MORE TENSIONS WITH THE UNITED STATES. ANNA: IT DOES SEEM AS IF TECH STOCKS HAVE TAKEN THIS BADLY, HAD THERE BEEN AN EXPECTATION THAT PERHAPS THE CRACKDOWN ON TECH WHICH WE HAVE SEEN OVER YEARS EVEN IN CHINA, WHETHER THAT COULD HAVE BEEN OVER? MINDANAO MARKETS ARE FEARFUL THAT IT IS BACK? JOHN: I THINK WHAT MARKETS ARE WORRIED ABOUT IS AS XI JINPING GATHERS POWER IN HIS OWN HANDS, THAT HE WILL PUSH FURTHER ON THE COMMON PROSPERITY IDEA. AND THAT WILL IN TURN LEAD TO CRACKING DOWN ON ENTREPRENEURSHIP, ON RISK-TAKING, VENTURE CAPITAL. AND THAT WILL LEAD TO SLOWER GROWTH, NOT ONLY FOR INTERNET COMPANIES THAT ARE LISTED ALREADY BUT THOSE THAT MIGHT BE LISTED IN THE FUTURE. KATIE: JOHN, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COVERING IT, I KNOW IT HAS BEEN A BUSY COUPLE OF HOURS. NOW LET'S LOOK AT STOCKS MOVING IN PREMARKET TRADING. IN THE U.S., WE HAVE TO START WITH TESLA. CUTTING THE PRICE BY 5% OF ITS CARS IN CHINA EVEN AS IT RAMPS UP PRODUCTION AT ITS SHANGHAI FACTORY. TESLA OFF ABOUT 3% IN THE PREMARKET, THAT COMES DOWN TO A FRIDAY DEADLINE FOR THE CEO TO CLOSE HIS $44 BILLION PURCHASE OF TWITTER OR GO TO COURT. TWITTER WAS EDGING HIGHER, TO THE TUNE OF ABOUT 1.3%. THIS FOLLOWS A 5% FALL ON FRIDAY, A LOT OF THAT WAS THANKS TO SNAP REPORTING THE SLOWEST QUARTERLY SALES GROWTH EVER, AS ADVERTISING SPENDING REALLY DRIES UP.