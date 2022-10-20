Live on Bloomberg TV

UK Prime Minister Truss Resigns

Liz Truss quit as UK prime minister after a brief and chaotic tenure that saw her announce a massive package of tax cuts before unwinding most of it in the face of a market rout. Bloomberg's Stephanie Flanders discusses the immediate and long-term impact Liz Truss' resignation will have in the UK. She speaks with David Westin on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power." (Source: Bloomberg)

