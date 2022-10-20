UK Prime Minister Truss Resigns

00:00

One question I have is that there are larger forces at play here. How much of this do you think is attributable to lose trust the person and her government and how much of it really was almost built into the situation she inherited? I mean, there was something that was particular about Liz Truss's campaign and what she promised to do on coming to office, which really went against as she was she was proud to boast it went against the economic orthodoxy, against what most in the financial markets, most investors would think was a sensible course for the economy at what is a difficult time. You know, she was pushing ahead with tax cuts that were not funded by any control on spending and targeted to the people who really were suffering because of the squeeze and the rising energy prices. And that at a time when we know interest rates are going to go up. We know that governments, financial accounts and the public balance sheet is going to be scrutinized more by investors. So it always looked like it was at odds with the moment. But you're right that this is this is a difficult environment for all government. But she made it a lot worse and she kind of put herself at the front of the queue. I suspect there'll be other governments who face this problem. But she was we were the worst of a bad bunch. Well, you make a really interesting point. As we all know, interest rates are going up. Go back a year. We didn't know that. So it was her timing off here because in fact, that might have implications for other governments as well, that where we could borrow money essentially for free. Those days are gone. It may impose some fiscal discipline. We haven't known for a while. Yeah, I think what was striking and certainly what was divisive about her program among her own party and remember those MPs, a majority of them didn't vote for less trust. It was the grassroots members of the Conservative Party who voted for that unorthodox platform. I think what unnerved them always about her program was the unfunded nature of those tax cuts. It's quite unconcern active. It's not a concern. It's not something Margaret Thatcher would have done, for example, to have tax cuts that weren't matched by some kind of spending restraint. I know we've done that with Reaganomics. You do it in the US, but it wasn't something we'd done in the UK. So I think that was also would have been a red rag even a year ago. But you're absolutely right, the world has changed. So what comes next is they're really going to get a new leader of the Conservative Party in place that fast. It must be a name we already know. I mean, they're not going to go out and beat the bushes and find somebody we've never heard of. Yes. And we have Boris Johnson sitting on a beach right now. Cincinnati's like one says he's he's making calls and making inquiries. So we'll see whether whether he he comes out. He obviously is someone unlike any of the rest who actually have a popular mandate, was elected by an emphatic a majority of voters in the last election. And then the two names that you heard there from James, you have really soon AQ is better known to the markets. Penny Morton, slightly less so. And not not such a trusted pair of hands on the economy. But I suspect it will be someone we know. In the meantime, we're still going forward, as best I can tell with the budget. And we have Jeremy Hunt. No, no. Yes. For us, as we as we so now say a fiscal event because it's not technically a budget, but it is an interesting thing that the markets have been promised this event on the thirty first of October, where miraculously all the numbers will add up and the independent fiscal watchdog will say it all adds up. That is still supposed to be going ahead on the thirty first, which would be just a couple of days after a new prime minister came in. It's a fascinating phenomenon. But at the same time, we had such chaos. So I can put it that way in the British markets, particularly gilt markets. The Bank of England had to step in and really address. Did they successfully sort of isolate the Treasury Department as well as the markets from the government? Because right now things have settled down a bit. Have they not? Yes. In Hazara, as our economists have been saying, Bloomberg Economics, the trust, penalty, trust is gone and the trust penalty has gone with it. That is the penalty, the premium that was being put on on UK assets, on UK risk. And in fact, if you look at the 30 year, David, as I know you often do. But if you compare the US 30 year to that, to the British long bond, we're actually the yields are below the US, which is for the first time in several weeks and well, well below where they were when less trusts her budget plans were announced. So an interesting kind of way we've ended up in we've ended up in almost a better place than we were at the start. But I fear that's because the investors are thinking the economy is going to be weaker with the toughest, tougher times coming in. And that perhaps could take us back to where Le's trust was trying to go. I mean, the notion that there needs to be some growth doesn't seem crazy and seems like that's a fairly sensible thing. And yet we sort of, I think, been taught they can't afford to borrow for that growth. So what do does one do in that situation? If you're really trying to get growth, you can't afford to borrow very much. I think what you have to focus on, especially if you're in a in a country like the UK that is so dependent on a property market, we have a lot of debt built up there. There was going to be and there already will be a real squeeze on the economy coming from those higher mortgage rates. And remember, people out on 30 year fixes, they're on, if they're lucky, five year fixes which have gone from two point something to six point something in the last two months. So that squeeze alone is something the Bank of England's going to have to take into account when they think about how high interest rates are going to go, probably will go less. Higher than the markets are currently expecting me top out. We think below 5 percent rather than what the markets are expecting. Stephanie, what do you think this might mean for Europe? Because I wonder, first of all, might this be good news for the EU? Because, for example, Boris Johnson was no better friend of the EU. Does the UK have to sort of have some sort of an agreement with the EU to really facilitate trade? Because one way to grow is to really make trade a lot easier. Could it be good for the EU potentially? I think it will be interesting to see there will be so much pressure on this new government that they may be unwilling to pick another fight with the European Union. So you might be slightly more likely to get a deal on that sort of fractious concerns over the Northern Ireland Northern Ireland protocol. Whether we will see some great sort of opening of the arms to a more open trade agreement. I don't think anyone wants to go back to the negotiating table on that for quite a while. So I'm not sure about that. But the message to the eurozone is be careful in these times of rising interest rates. And it may be a wakeup call for Italy. And the European Central Bank might be quite glad to see Italy given a bit of a warning in what's happened to the UK. There's also a lot of geopolitics going on in Europe right now with a ground war. The first since World War Two. What does this potentially mean for Russia? For Ukraine? We already saw Mr Macron from France come out today and said we need some political stability in the UK. And we know Boris Johnson was a very, I would say, hawkish when it came to Ukraine. Yes. And you have roads being named after him in Ukraine because of the support that he'd offered. I think that was the one area that we have had stability in the UK and certainly opposition parties. Boris Johnson, the many prime ministers we've had in the last 18 months or so have all been emphatic in their support for Ukraine. So that's possibly one one point against President Macron that we have been stable on that. Stephanie, I also wonder, is there a larger lesson here for other economies as well? And it's all fine and good to say that's their problem over there often. We have to look at our own situation and particularly when it comes to fiscal discipline because of increased rates, but also some of the risks that are inherent in raising all those rates because it does put pressure on the financial system. Yeah. I think there's a couple of things. I mean, certainly the message that the bond market isn't going to underwrite any degree of, you know, unlimited amounts of fiscal stimulus will those days have definitely gone relative to 2020, maybe even 2021. And I think the other lesson is to be careful about what might be lurking in your financial system. You remember that the fragilities that appeared in the US Treasury market in March 2020 where the Fed had to intervene. We saw the Bank of England having to intervene because of the effects of the higher interest rates on a particular strategy that pension funds had undertaken. The liability driven investments that we now know about. Those aren't a particular feature of other countries, but you can bet there'll be equivalents. They'll be there'll be strategies that were built on an era of lower for longer, but now are unwound and do pose some financial stability issues.