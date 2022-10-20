The World Reacts To Truss' Resignation

00:00

WE ARE JOINED BY THE FOUNDER OF U.S. POLICY AND POLITICS. WHAT KIND OF GOVERNMENT DOES THE U.K. NEED? > > WHAT KIND THEY NEED IS ONE THAT STANDS UP IN THE MARKETS AS A STABLE ONE THEN ANYTHING ELSE. THE CONSERVATIVES HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO DO THAT SINCE THERE IS NOT GOOD TO BE A GENERAL ELECTION FOR ANOTHER TWO YEARS, PLUS UNLESS CALLED BY THE SITTING PRIME MINISTER. FUNDAMENTALLY, YOU NEED TO REGAIN TRUST IN THE MARKETS. NUMBER TWO, THEY NEED SOME TIME REGAINING TRUST WITH THE GENERAL PUBLIC WHICH IS GOING TO BE HARDER. MARKETS, AS HE ALREADY REMARKED, SEE S ON THE PATH BACK TO A NORMALITY. PUBLIC IS GOING TO HAVE A TIME BECAUSE OF THE INITIAL MARKET REACTIONS TO PLANS THAT DID NOT GET A CHANCE TO BE VOTED ON. THE ECONOMIC FALLOUT FROM THOSE. ALIX: PLAY THE ODDS FOR ME? ALSO BORIS JOHNSON SEEMS TO BE IN THE RUNNING. WALK ME THROUGH THE ODDS. > > ABOUT 70%. I WROTE THIS MORNING HE IS THE OVERWHELMING FAVORITE. THERE ' S A LOT OF ADVANTAGES. . ESPECIALLY ON THE MARKETS, WILL PLAY VERY WELL IN THE MARKETS GENERALLY. YOU KNOW, I WILL GIVE YOU MORE CHANCE SO YOU WILL GET SOMEONE LIKE -- MAYBE BY THE OTHER 25 TO 30%. KINDER GENTLER FACE TO GO UP AGAINST LABOR SOCIAL DIFFERENCES, SOCIAL POLICY DIFFERENCES. THEN AT ROCKSOLID ON THE ECONOMIC STUFF. BORIS IS TAKING SOUNDINGS. I NEVER THOUGHT IT WAS 10% AFTER HE RESIGNED. I THINK THAT IS UNLIKELY. GUY: AS A MATTER AS LONG AS GERMANY HUNT REMAINS? TERRY: SURE. JEREMY HAS GOT TO HAND HERE ON ALL OF THESE THINGS. SO FAR HE HAS DONE QUITE WELL. HE WILL CONTINUE WITH THAT. THEIR LABOR TO TAKE ANY OTHER VIEW, LABOR IS WELL ENOUGH PROVED INESCAPABLE IN STEPPING INTO THAT PARTICULAR TRAP. CONSERVATIVES WILL EXPEND THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS MAKING THEMSELVES BACK INTO THE PREFERRED PARTY OF THE BRITISH ECONOMY AND SHARPENING DIFFERENCES ON SOCIAL POLICY TO REGAIN FOOTING POLITICALLY. ALIX: ON THE FLIPSIDE, WHAT CAN THE LABOUR PARTY DUE TO FLEX ITS OWN MUSCLES? TERRY: ASIDE FROM THEIR LEADER ASKING FOR A GENERAL ELECTION, I THINK THE BIGGEST THING THEY NEED TO DO IS TO BECOME CRITICAL QUICKLY -- CREDIBLE QUICKLY. WE FORGET IN THE WEEKS THAT, IT WAS NOT LONG AGO THAT LABOR UNDER CORBYN HAD NO CREDIBILITY POLITICALLY OR IN THE STREET. THEY WILL HAVE TO COME UP WITH A LITTLE MORE THAN NOT BEING THE CONSERVATIVES. A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN WHAT THEIR PARTY IS ON MONDAY. THEY WILL PUT IN MEETS ON THE BONE AND FIGURE OUT HOW TO PURSUE VOTES IN THE WAY THAT MAKES THEM A MORE ALTERNATIVE. THAT WILL BE TOUGH FOR THEM. IT GUY: DOES ANY OF THIS MATTER? I LOOK AT THE BRITISH ECONOMY WHERE POLITICIANS CUT TAXES AGGRESSIVELY. WE SEEN IN FACTS OF THAT. THEY WILL PROBABLY RAISE TAX AGGRESSIVELY. IT IS LARGELY GOING TO BE TINKERING. THE BIG LEVERS ARE NOT GOING TO BE PULLED. THEY ARE REJOINING THE SINGLE MARKET. THESE KINDS OF POLICIES ARE DIFFICULT AT THIS POINT IN TIME. FROM AN ECONOMIC POINT OF VIEW, EVERYTHING IS TINKERING. DOES WHAT HAPPEN POLITICALLY REALLY MATTER? TERRY: NOT FOR MARKETS, AS LONG AS THERE IS A RETURN OF STABILITY. POLITICALLY, A SHARPENING OF THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN CONSERVATIVES AND LABOR ON SOCIAL ISSUES. BROADLY SIMILAR TO THE KINDS OF THINGS ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES. ONE OTHER THING THAT RESONATES, THIS CARRIES A MESSAGE FOR THE UNITED STATES AS WELL. YOU GOT A SITUATION IN THE U.S., YOU GOT A BASE EXTENDING THAT IS LARGELY REMAIN CONSTANT OVER THE LAST DECADE. YOU HAVE HUGE UNFUNDED REQUIREMENTS UNDERNEATH, WHETHER IT BE FOR HOUSING, FANNIE MAE, FREDDIE MAC, STUDENT LOANS, HEALTH CARE OR OTHERS. ON TOP OF THAT, YOU HAVE A SITUATION WHERE YOU HAVE THE COVID OVERHANG AND THE INFLATION ELECTION ACT ON THINGS. IT WILL NOT TAKE -- REDUCTION ACT ON THINGS. IT WILL NOT TAKE MUCH FOR THE UNITED STATES TO BE IN A SIMILAR SPACE. ALIX: APPRECIATE IT. THANK YOU FOR JUMPING IN. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.